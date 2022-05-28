News
Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps
By COLLIN BINKLEY and KANTELE FRANKO
Robb Elementary School had measures in place to prevent this kind of violence. A fence lined the school property. Teachers were ordered to keep classroom doors closed and locked. Students faced regular lockdown and evacuation drills.
But when an 18-year-old man arrived Tuesday at the school in Uvalde, Texas, intent on killing children, none of it stopped him.
Security failures allowed the shooter to massacre 19 students and two teachers, school safety experts say. The shooting already has led to calls to fortify schools further, on top of millions spent on equipment and other measures following earlier shootings. But more security offers drawbacks, with no guarantee of an end to mass violence. In the worst case, as in Uvalde, it could backfire.
“You can do the best job you can to prevent a school crisis, but we cannot read the minds of all the criminals who are out there,” said Ronald Stephens, executive director of the National School Safety Center, a nonprofit that works with schools across the country. “We cannot prevent all crime.”
According to a district safety plan, Uvalde schools had a wide range of measures in place to prevent violence. The district had four police officers and four support counselors, according to the plan, which appears to be dated from the 2019-20 school year. The district had software to monitor social media for threats and software to screen school visitors.
Yet when the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through a back door that had been propped open, officials said. Behind the locked door of a fourth-grade classroom, he gunned down children and teachers.
Amid the attack, nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway because the on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in the classroom and children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a Friday news conference, saying “it was the wrong decision.”
The case underscores that even the strongest security plans can be undermined by a seemingly simple lapse, said Curtis Lavarello, executive director of the School Safety Advocacy Council, which provides training on school safety. The Texas school appeared to be doing many things right, he said, but none of that mattered once the gunman was able to walk unobstructed into the building and into a classroom.
“All those things on paper mean nothing if they’re not followed in practice. And there seemed to be a number of gaps,” he said.
In the aftermath of the shooting, some Republicans have been calling for further investments in school safety to prevent more attacks. Some have pushed for more armed police in schools, along with metal detectors and measures to make it harder to enter schools.
Among those promoting physical security measures is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, he brought up 2013 legislation that would have created grants to help schools install bulletproof doors and hire armed police officers among other measures.
If those grants had gone to Robb Elementary, Cruz said, “the armed police officers could have taken him out and we would have 19 children and two teachers still alive.”
Security experts say the Uvalde case illustrates how fortifying schools can backfire. A lock on the classroom door — one of the most basic and widely recommended school safety measures — kept victims in and police out.
U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, McCraw said at the Friday news conference.
Some argue that investments in school security have come at the expense of student welfare. Lockdown drills that have become routine for a generation of American students have traumatized students and added to strains on mental health, educators say.
Schools need more counselors and psychologists to help troubled students, not stronger buildings, said Dewey Cornell, a psychologist and director of the Virginia Youth Violence Project at the University of Virginia.
“We have systemically reduced the number of support staff in our schools, and focused too much on installing metal detectors and surveillance cameras and electronic door locks, which are very short term and reactive and very expensive,” he said.
In the wake of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, schools across the country began spending huge sums of money on fortifications including bulletproof glass, metal detectors and armed security.
But such measures can create an atmosphere where students feel uncomfortable and less trusting, and it does not necessarily prevent attacks, said Matthew Mayer, a Rutgers associate professor who works on issues related to school violence.
“You’ll go down these sort of endless rabbit holes of how much security is enough. And when it comes to someone who’s coming in heavily armed, you’re not going to stop them,” Mayer said. “So the idea is you need to figure out why people do this in the first place and have ways — multi-level systems of prevention — to prevent it from happening.”
He advocates for a multi-faceted prevention approach that also includes steps such as improving mental health services, assessing threats more effectively and building trust so students and families are not afraid to speak up if they’re concerned someone has the means or intent to cause harm.
Still, schools can only do so much, he said, and he isn’t optimistic that public outrage over Uvalde will lead to significant change.
“The problem is that a lot of this public reaction, you know, sort of rises like a wave and then recedes over time, and the politicians have been accustomed to riding that out. You know, they make speeches and so forth, and sometimes there’s a commission that gets appointed, and they issue reports,” Mayer said. “But substantive change is lacking.”
A Perfect Pairing’s Victoria Justice: Who Is He Dating Right Now? His Relationship Timeline Explored
A Perfect Pairing, featuring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos, would be released on Netflix on May 19, and fans are eager to watch how well the romantic story between the 2 key characters plays out.
Stuart McDonald directs A Perfect Pairing, which is based on a script written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galano. It was about a wine executive from Los Angeles who goes to Australia in the hopes of hitting a significant customer. While in Australia, the wine executive assumes the role of ranch leader on a sheep farm in trying to beat over the customer, but he does not anticipate encountering and finding love with a mystery local.
We weren’t anticipating Adam Demos and Victoria Justice to be paired together, but we’re pleased regardless! We foresee some passion among the A Perfect Pairing characters after viewing the teaser. In reality, who now is Victoria Justice dating? So here is what we hear about her personal life!
Are Adam Demos and Victoria dating?
We’re sorry to disappoint you if you were expecting to see the key actors interacting in reality. Victoria and Adam are merely co-stars who are both excellent actresses. They are required to act as though they are in a relationship to pitch it to the viewers. Victoria and Adam just have a terrific connection, which would result in a wonderful film.
Who are Adam Demos dating?
Adam is presently committed to Sarah Shahi. They connected on the production of Sex/Life in 2020 and began a relationship. No doubt, Sex/Life viewers were pleased that the pair were dating because they had liked seeing them on the series. A rumor circulated in March 2022 that Adam and Sarah were engaged, but they have not verified the news.
Who is Victoria Justice dating?
Victoria Justice looks to be unmarried. She has previously been closely associated with various stars, but as of May 2022, she has not been sighted out or speculated to be with anybody. Her social networks provide no hints as to who she may be dating. Remember that Victoria has already stated that she prefers to take her private life secret. So, even if she was actively seeing someone, we’d never guess. We’ll have to assume Victoria is unmarried until she declares she’s seeing someone or rumors about her personal life circulate.
Her Relationship Timeline Explored
Victoria Justice has expressed to be seeing Josh Hutcherson in 2008. The pair were seen holding hands at numerous red carpet gatherings year-round. Victoria and Josh’s suspected romance made news once more in March 2009.
Victoria was in a connection with some other person, Ryan Rottman, from 2011 to 2013. After 2 years of dating, the couple parted ways in December 2013, according to some sources.
Following the discovery of Victoria’s separation from Ryan, she entered into another connection. Around the time of the breakup, rumors circulated about Victoria’s relationship with Pierson Fode. In November of 2015, they parted ways.
The actress began seeing Reeve Carney in 2016. They were last seen coupled in February of this year. Breakup rumors did not arise until Reeve finally met Eva Noblezada in 2019.
The post A Perfect Pairing’s Victoria Justice: Who Is He Dating Right Now? His Relationship Timeline Explored appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Review: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ a hilarious, heartfelt outing with Belcher family
The long-running, award-winning Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” created by Loren Bouchard, is an unassuming Hollywood success story.
Built in the same mold as the “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” it’s no surprise that this irreverent, whip-smart and family-oriented animated comedy is such a success, both commercially and creatively. The arrival of a movie version, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” on big screens this week seems like just the icing on the cake, but the film is also a refreshing contrast to the kind of big screen spectacle that usually crowds theaters in the summer.
“The comedy of “Bob’s Burgers” is manifold, and like a great burger, it works because of the combination of elements melding together to create something singular. There’s the writing, dense with jokes, puns and the cognitive dissonance of little kids making references wiser and naughtier than their years. There’s the voice acting, which makes the writing and characters even funnier. And then there’s the sort of aggressively 2D animation style, which, blown up on the big screen, becomes a positively radical aesthetic. Plus, there are elaborate musical numbers, adding to the deliriously deadpan humor.
It’s this combo that makes “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” not only work, but sing, as one of the funniest, smartest and most unique summer movies of the year, the kind of light-hearted, charming, low-stakes and incredibly intelligent entertainment that is all too rare these days. “Bob’s Burgers” is on its own wavelength and it’s simply a treat to take that wave for a ride.
“Bob’s Burgers” follows the Belcher family, the proprietors of a local burger joint in a seaside hamlet. Dad Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) flips the burgers, wife Linda (John Roberts) keeps the family together, and their three kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) are going through their own challenges and growing pains, whether it’s a longstanding crush (Tina), a frustrated desire to be a musician (Gene) or an overwhelming desire to prove one’s own bravery to the other kids at school (Louise).
In “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” the family faces a business-crippling setback when a sinkhole opens up in front of their restaurant. It’s enough to send Bob into an anxiety spiral after their loan extension has been denied, threatening to put Bob’s Burgers out of business entirely. Struggling with insecurity at school. Louise enters the sinkhole in a misguided attempt at bravado, and finds the skeletal remains of a local carnival worker, which sets off a police investigation. While the kids head off on a wild-goose chase to discover the identity of the murderer, thinking it might help save their family, the parents try to save the business with their own scheme, selling burgers out of a cobbled-together grill cart on the boardwalk. During this adventure, the Belcher kids become caught up in the carny underworld of their community, as well as the mysterious family misdeeds of their landlords, the Fischoeders (Kevin Kline, Zach Galifianakis, David Wain).
The antics are wacky, the jokes are dense, and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is both nail-bitingly tense and genuinely moving. It’s a story that demonstrates how family unity is a powerful force, and that small businesses are tantamount to preserving the fabric of a community. But most importantly, it’s hilarious, and it’s likely to make you crave a burger too.
‘THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE’
- 3 stars (out of 4)
- MPAA rating: PG-13 (for rude/suggestive material and language)
- Running time: 1:42
- How to watch: In theaters Friday
Who Killed Lorenzo In Who Killed Sara?
Lex Guzman, a guy suspected of killing his sister Sara, stars in the Mexican criminal thriller drama ‘Who Killed Sara?’ After serving 18 years in jail, he is motivated to uncover the true culprit and establish his guilt. However, he finally learns that the facts are significantly more convoluted than he had thought.
Jose Ignacio Valenzuela’s detective story has outstanding talents from a stellar ensemble that includes Alejandro Nones, Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, and Ximena Lamadrid.
Many audiences want to know who killed Lorenzo. On the online platform, there are several speculations as to who attacked him. However, it was Moncho’s brother who killed him. Read the full article to learn more about who killed Lorenzo and how he perished.
Who plays Lorenzo in Who Killed Sara?
Lorenzo is played by Luis Roberto Guzmán in the suspense crime drama. Luis is a Puerto Rican performer best recognized for his roles in Mexican telenovelas such as Alborada and as the titular character in the Mexican drama El Pantera. The artist has appeared in almost 10 movies, such as Flores de la Noche, Gente bien, atascada, and Hilos cables. Guzmán also published his debut musical composition, Bipolar, in 2008.
Who Killed Lorenzo?
‘Who Killed Sara?’ follows Alex as he searches for Sara’s killer and discovers that his sister is leading a second life. Other people were slain towards the conclusion of the second season, besides Sara, including Clara, Moncho, Elroy, Lorenzo, and Sara’s father.
While Clara, Chema, and Alex are all acting jointly to find Elisa, a dilemma arises. Chema gets a terrifying call from Lorenzo regarding the officer, which sends him into a tizzy and makes him unsure of what to do.
Nicandro questions Sara about the cash she took from him in later memories. He asked for it again, but she is refusing. Nicandro was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while driving his motorcycle. Elroy makes an appearance.
Moncho’s brother seemed to have killed Lorenzo in the throat. Lorenzo’s dying sequence was among the series’s most sad moments for many fans. We think the series sheds further light on what led to Lorenzo’s tragedy.
Who Killed Sara in Who Killed Sara?
Sara did kill herself, albeit the motive for this is unclear. In season 2, Marifer was claimed to have killed Sara by severing the parachute strings. Sara, on either side, did not perish in the paragliding incident, while we were made to think in Who Killed Sara Season 3.
We also learned she perished in the hospital from wounds sustained in the incident, but Sara escaped and was abducted by Reinaldo and transported to the Medusa Center.
Reinaldo exploited her as well as other people as lab rats in his efforts to cure schizophrenia and compel homosexual people to endure treatment programs. This comprised Chema, whom he also distressed.
Where to Watch?
Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Sara?’ is currently accessible to view. See Who Killed Sara if you enjoy secrets and dramas. The storyline would grab your interest. Anyone who has a membership can view the show as well as prior seasons.
The post Who Killed Lorenzo In Who Killed Sara? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
