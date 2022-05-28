Finance
Diamond Appraisals – Worthless or Worth It
Diamond appraisals can be tricky business. First off, virtually anyone can call themselves an independent jewelry appraiser. There is no law requiring appraisers to be licensed in the same way that lawyers and physicians are licensed.
Grant it, there are associations, schools and institutes that jewelers can attend in order to become qualified to appraise diamonds but even then, an appraiser’s “say so” does not necessarily make it so.
I have been reading where some jewelry appraisers are secretly on the payroll of jewelers in exchange for undervaluing items from competitors (which could ultimately result in loss of sales).
Secondly, appraisals are not the same as diamond grading certificates or reports. I have seen undercover investigatory reports conducted in shopping mall jewelry stores, where clerks show a reporter their “certificates” which contain appraisal values of various stones.
A clerk would say something like; “We are selling you this engagement ring for $900 but you can see on this diamond certificate that the stone was appraised for $2200.”
What a deal right? Well, ding ding ding – red flag!
For one thing, reputable diamond reports such as those done by the GIA, AGS and GCAL don’t offer appraisal values but rather give their independent evaluations of the clarity, cut, carat and color of stones. The price of getting a report done might be on the report but not a figure stating how much a diamond is worth.
The next thing is – don’t get drawn into the hype of an engagement ring “blowout sale”. If a particular diamond appraisal is one that a jeweler can put stock in, you can bet your last dollar that the jeweler would be selling the stone for $2200 and not for $900.
Many jewelers can afford to give blowout sales because initially, they are selling engagement rings at 200-300% above wholesale prices. And if you inspect those cheap engagement rings, don’t be surprised to find that they are not cut nicely or have poor clarity.
And if you decide to buy that “cut price jewelry,” good luck returning it and getting your money back. You might be told that there are no refunds on sale items.
When buying an engagement ring online, go with highly reputable retailers such as James Allen or Amazon. They offer a wide array of quality pieces to fit any budget plus they iron clad 100% money-back guarantees should you not be pleased with your purchase.
Profile Of A Credentialed Jewelry Appraiser
Simply put, you want to take advice from people that are trained to appraise jewelry and have professional experience in the area. Go through this checklist to see if your potential appraiser fits the bill of a credentialed appraiser.
1. At the very least, have your diamond appraised by at Graduate Gemologist (“G.G”) or the comparable Fellow of the Gemological Institute of Great Britain (“F.G.A”). The ‘G.G ‘is the jewelry industry’s most prestigious credential.
Professionals with these qualifications were put through rigorous approaches to comparing, grading, identify, buying and selling stones.
However, bear in mind that neither “G.Gs” nor “F.G.As” were taught how to appraise stones. Ideally a jewelry appraiser should have top gemological credentials as well as additional training and certification from a reputable appraisal organization.
2. Does the person doing the valuation have references? Ask for references. A professional appraiser with experience should be able to give you references from places such as banks and trust companies.
3. Have your diamond appraisal conducted by an independent third party – not someone connected to a jewelry store. When appraisals are issued in-store, they are typically done for the purposes of getting customers to buy the merchandise of that particular store.
What you want is to have an engagement ring appraised by someone who does not give two hoots about whether you buy the ring or not. The typical store clerk who so eagerly gives you his/her “expert opinion’ is neither independent nor professionally qualified to give a valuation. Hence, take store clerk or in-store valuation with two “grains of salt.”
Some popular independent appraisers include the Accredited Gemologists Association, American Society of Appraisers and the National Society of Jewelry Appraisers.
Anatomy of a Diamond Appraisal
An engagement ring is something you’d want to treasure but if you or your significant other loses his/her ring, then you’d want to have some sort of fall back position – insurance.
Some people think that if you buy a ring for $2000 and insure it for $4000, then if the ring is lost, the insurance company will simply issue a check for the $4000. Well, we all wish it were that simply – don’t we?
An insurance company would want to look at your ring’s valuation to help them reach a payout figure. But If the valuation does not contain explicit accurate description of the ring, then be prepared for the likelihood of getting a payout that is much less than the sum insured.
Because when the insurer goes to a jeweler and says that you normally sell this ring for $2000, how much will you sell it to me for; if the jeweler says $1000 or $1200 then that is what you’ll get.
But if the valuation contains the pertinent information and is reputable, then you have a greater chance of getting an appropriate replacement in kind. Why “in kind?
Because insurance contracts often limit cash settlements. Furthermore, since insurance companies have volume buying power and purchase agreements with their suppliers, they can get appropriate replacements for substantially less than what consumers can get.
Since different kinds of jewelry insurance policies exist, I would advise that you chat with your agent or broker for more details on your options and the settlement practices.
At a minimum, a thorough jewelry appraisal will have the following:
A picture of the jewelry.
Style number, brand name of the diamond, shape, measurements, and weight.
The 4Cs of the stone – color, clarity, cut, and carat weight.
The lab that issued the diamond grading report and the report number.
Karat of the metal
The type of construction, craftsmanship, and design.
The date, appraiser’s name and signature, addendum information, and qualifications page.
The value and the purpose and function of the appraisal. For example, was the diamond appraisal done at market value for tax purposes or at retail value of insurances purposes.
Transparency In Jewelry Valuation
An appraiser having credentials is one thing, but the valuation process itself should be one that takes place right in front of you. So a transparent appraiser will:
Not ask that the diamond be pulled from the setting. You want to safeguard yourself from an appraiser switching your stone to one of lesser quality. Although, there is greater accuracy in valuating a loose stone than one still in the setting.
Weigh a loose stone in front of you before the appraisal begins and after the process is completed.
Clean the piece in front of you
Only give you ranges in clarity, color and color if the stone is appraised while mounted. According to noted diamond expert Fred Cuellar, the highest grade for a diamond that is mounted is VS1 clarity and G in color.
Not give you an exact figure for what a piece of jewelry is worth but rather offer up a range.
Won’t ask or offer to buy your jewelry or sell you one of his/her own
Won’t charge you a fee based on the value of our jewelry. This should help remove the temptation to overvalue the merchandise.
Want to know if you want the dump, wholesale, retail (fair market), or premium value of your merchandise.
While appraisers are not Gods, you’ll ideally only want to deal with an appraiser that stands fully behind his/her work. That is, there won’t be any disclaimers on the appraisal saying the appraiser won’t be held responsible for any action that is taken with the appraisal.
If an appraiser doesn’t stand behind his work, then there is little point in having the valuation done in the first place.
Finance
5 Tips to Sell Your Home for Top Dollar
It goes without saying, that making the decision to sell your home is a huge deal. Besides, there is a lot of work that goes into putting your house on the market. Furthermore, it is vital that you sell it for the best possible price. After all, the more money you get from the sale the better it is for buying a new home or using the money for some other purposes. Sometimes, selling your property now and for the maximum possible price can also put extra cash into your pocket. However, selling a home for top dollar is no cakewalk.
Nonetheless, with a little know-how, you will be able to sell your home for the best possible price. Read on to find out four tips to get top dollar when selling your home.
1. Negotiate effectively- When it comes to selling your home at the highest possible price, effectively negotiating with the buyer is vital. Furthermore, sellers can maximize their margins by going into negotiations equipped with the right information about their house as well as the local market.
2. Timing is key- Timing can make a big difference in terms of selling your home quickly and for the most cash. Furthermore, the housing market ebbs and flows throughout the year on a pretty set schedule. While it is not impossible to sell a house in November or December, you are much more likely to sell your house at the best possible price in the spring, when more buyers are out looking.
3. Invest in minor repairs- While making repairs may seem like an unnecessary expense when selling your house, these repairs, especially to rooms like the bathrooms and kitchen can really increase the asking price of your property and maximize your profits. Not to mention, having your home in move-in condition will increase the interest in your home and will help you sell your house quickly and for the best possible price.
4. Presentation is key- The way your house looks can make or break a sale! Furthermore, consider staging your house for possible buyers. Furthermore, give it a less cluttered look to make it spacious and more appealing to the home buyers.
5. Steer clear of bargain hunters-You should not waste your time with the bargain hunters or the low-budget buyers considering the fact that these people will never pay you the reasonable amount for your home.
While these were some of the tips and tricks for getting top dollar when selling your home, there are many others, such as price your house right, keep your home clean among many others.
Finance
On The Seventh Day Of Insurance Christmas I Learned All About Watercraft Insurance
“On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me seven swans a swimming, six geese a laying, five gold rings, four collie birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree.”
After a rough couple of days I decided to get away from it all with a trip to the lake. I know its December and cold, but I can still relax and see if any fish happen to be biting. I loaded up the boat and headed to the lake ready to enjoy my free time. It was a great day my true love gave me seven swans while out on the lake and we let them swim and enjoy the view right along with us.
Anyone who has ever been on the lake knows just how fun and relaxing it can be, just make sure that you are properly covered. If your boat is anything larger than a row boat you should consider watercraft coverage. Watercraft coverage is simple to purchase and is relatively inexpensive.
Here are some things to consider when buying insurance for your boat. Make sure that you choose to have fuel spill liability and wreckage removal coverage. I know that this is not something that anyone wants to have happen at the lake but in the event of an accident, and if your boat sinks in that accident, you will be responsible for the removal of the boat from the bottom of the lake. It is not OK to just leave it there. You will be fined if you try it. Furthermore, you are responsible for all of the fuel and oil that have now contaminated the lake. Cleanup can be expensive, especially if the lake is very deep, and that is why you want to make sure that your insurance will cover the cost.
Today I won’t be doing any waterskiing, but water sports liability coverage is something that I always make sure is included on my policy.
Another valuable coverage that can really set your mind at ease is on-water towing. Breaking down on the water is not like breaking down on the side of the road. Being stuck out is the middle of the lake is not a whole lot of fun. It’s nice to know that you have coverage for the expensive of being towed back to the marina. Maybe that fun day at the lake didn’t quite turn out like you’d like it to have, but it sure could have been a lot worse.
Call your insurance agent if you have any questions.
Finance
Stock Market Investment – Go By Technicals Or Fundamentals?
A common dilemma facing anyone who invests in the stock market is whether one should buy shares based on the fundamentals of the company, or one should follow the momentum of stocks as indicated by technical analysis.
A -fundamental- investor studies companies in detail. He looks at the standing and expertise of the promoters, the quality of management, the fortunes of the sector in which the company operates, the comparative position of the company with regard to other companies in that sector, existing and anticipated -external environment-, mainly government policies with regard to taxation, licensing, pollution control, intervention impacting raw material supplies, etc. He also studies the performance of the company for at least the past three years and the acceptable projections for the next couple of years.
If he is happy with what he sees, he puts his money into shares of that company.
The “fundamental” investor is by nature a long-term investor, because he does not look at what happens to the share price in the next few months. He believes that the share prices will go up as the company does well over the next few years.
A “technical” investor is one who follows the movement of the price of a company’s shares, and makes his decisions based on his reading of what direction the share prices will take in the near term. He studies the historical data regarding movement of the share prices, extrapolates this information into the future, and makes his own forecast about share movements. He decides on the price levels that will trigger an upward or a downward movement of the price of that particular stock. If he thinks the price will go up, he goes long on that stock, if he predicts a fall, he goes short.
The -technical- investor is not as concerned about the fundamentals of the company as the -fundamentalist-. He is impatient, and is unwilling to wait for two or three years to see a reasonable return on his investment.
Now comes the question – should one invest based on fundamentals or should one go by technicals?
If your intention is to make as much profit as possible from your investments, but without taking unacceptable risks, then you need an investment strategy that takes into account both the fundamental soundness of a business as well as the expected movement of the shares of the company over the near term.
First, you will use fundamental analysis to create a list of companies that are doing well and are also likely to do well in future. This list is your “investment universe”, you will consider investing only in these shares.
Next, you will study the movement of the shares of these companies. Technical analysts use different methods to predict the movement of shares over the near future. All of them are based on the past behavior of the shares over a long period, and this information is used to forecast how the share will behave in the coming months.
From this study you will make a list of the companies whose shares you expect to go up soon, and another list of companies whose shares you expect to go down.
Now, you make your investment decision. Naturally, you will be buying shares of solid companies whose shares you expect to move up in the near term, and out of (or go short on) companies whose shares you expect to move down. You have managed to make profits sooner, and at the same time you have avoided junk stocks.
Why should we follow this fundamentals-plus-technicals strategy?
If your investment is based only on fundamental analysis, you will no doubt be holding shares of valuable companies. These are blue chips that you can hold, and bequeath to your heirs. But there is no certainty that these shares will go up in value any time soon. In fact, there are so many blue chip stocks that just seem to stay put price-wise for months together.
When you restrict your investment to these companies you are likely to hold a portfolio of valuable companies. But when you also use technical analysis and invest in momentum stocks, you will make money sooner. You can also move in and out of stocks several times over the year, depending on what your technical analysis tells you about stock behavior. Once a stock has lost momentum in its upward movement you exit that stock, and invest in another one in your “fundamental” list that is ready and rearing to go up.
That, dear investor, is the way to stock market riches.
