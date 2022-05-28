News
Dolphins Q&A: Which rookie will have biggest impact? Will Miami still add another key veteran?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Omar Kelly answer questions from readers.
Q: If you had to guess, which rookie would you say will make the biggest contributions to the team this year? — @ayopyr on Twitter
A: Channing Tindall seems like the easy, obvious choice — and there aren’t many rookies to choose from.
He was the Dolphins’ top-drafted rookie, albeit at pick No. 102 in the compensatory portion of the third round, and he filled a position of need at inside linebacker. The Dolphins still have Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley there — Roberts and Riley who were free agents this offseason and re-signed — but it was a position many figured Miami would look to upgrade yet went with continuity instead of an outside free agent.
This could open up an opportunity for Tindall if he picks up the defense quickly, especially with how the Dolphins enjoy the flexibility of Baker, being able to shift him to outside linebacker for certain matchups.
The only other rookie taken earlier than the seventh round is wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. While the coaching staff is high on him, it’s hard to imagine him contributing much in 2022 given the Dolphins’ current depth on the receiving corps. Granted, one of the traits they like from him is his ability to make contested catches, so with a bigger frame at 6-foot-2, he could play that role that isn’t so much the game of the smaller, speedy Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially if Cedrick Wilson stays in the slot and Preston Williams doesn’t hold his weight as a reliable possession receiver for Miami.
In the seventh round, the Dolphins took outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson will be the third-string quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Goode’s chances of seeing defensive snaps took a hit once the Dolphins picked up veteran Melvin Ingram.
Among undrafted free agents, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch received the most guaranteed money, a sign that the Dolphins see a potential role for him as a reserve lineman. Last year, guard/tackle Robert Jones made the active roster as an undrafted rookie.
Tindall could really make a mark for the Dolphins if he can be a quality special teams contributor. The same can be said of Goode.
Q: What position do you feel needs another veteran addition to take another step? (Challenge is it can’t be center or LB) — @CXC_5 on Twitter
Center was the first position I thought of earlier this offseason, but if Connor Williams is working as an option there while Miami also has Michael Deiter and hasn’t made a move by this point, it’s starting to look like they may not make a free agent acquisition there.
Edge rusher would’ve probably been the other non-offensive-line choice, but now Melvin Ingram is on this team. Like Jaelan Phillips, he figures to play more as an outside linebacker standing up.
Which leads me to believe defensive end could be the pick here. After Emmanuel Ogbah, it’s Daeshon Hall as that true 3-4 end playing with two defensive tackles, and Hall hasn’t played an NFL regular-season game since 2019.
Sure, if Ogbah got hurt, there are rotations the Dolphins could put in place. Play Jaelan Phillips strictly with his hand in the ground; do something similar with Ingram; increase Adam Butler’s reps and play the 295-pounder at defensive end. But having a viable backup for Ogbah could be an option.
With Eric Rowe on as a safety that could rotate in or back up the young starting tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, the Dolphins appear fine there between him and Sheldrick Redwine. If Miami were to cut Rowe for salary cap purposes, a veteran safety is plausible, but maybe the team only feels comfortable doing that if Verone McKinley proves capable as an undrafted rookie.
One can also feel free to think outside the box with this one, considering it surprised many when the Dolphins picked up Sony Michel, given the running back depth already on the roster.
How Many Episodes In Stranger Things?
Season 4 starts several months after the events of season 3, around Spring Break. Noah Schnapp (Will), Milli Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon), and Wiona Ryder (Joyce) have been living in California and it seems like they are still not fully settled yet. Eleven is hopeful as she will reunite with Finn Wolfhard (Mike). A new monster headed to Hawkins and this monster is the most dangerous they’ve encountered till now. The villain from Dungeons and Dragons, Vecna will play the character of a beast this season.
However, Dustin, Lucas, Mike, and Max are in high school back at Hawkins. But they won’t be able to do any work during their holiday break.
Total Episodes in stranger things
Season 1 debuted on 15th July 2016 and had 8 episodes in total. Most of them were directed by Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy. Duffer Brother did the writing of season 1 episodes alongside Jessica Mecklenburg, Alison Tatlock, Justin Doble, and other writers.
Season 2 aired on 27th October 2017 and had 9 episodes in total. Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy along with Andrew Stanton and Rebecca Thomas have directed it. However, Duffer Brother did the writing of season 2 episodes alongside Kate Trefry, Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, Jessi Nickson Lopez, and other writers.
Season 3 aired on 4th July 2019 and had 8 episodes in total. Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Uta Bresewitz are the director of most of the episodes. Duffer Brother did the writing of season 3 episodes alongside Kate Trefry, Paul Dichter, William Bridges, Curtis Gwinn, and other writers.
Season 4 will release on 27th May 2022. It will have 2 parts. Part 1 of The Stranger Things will have a total of 7 Episodes and will be available to stream on Netflix. Nonetheless, the second part will only have the final 2 episodes and will release on 1 July 2022. Duffer brothers with Shawn Levy and Nimrod Antal are the directors. Kate Trefry, the Duffer Brothers, William Bridges, and Curtis Gwinn are the writers of part 2.
Season 4 Trailer
Yes in various trailers we saw glimpses of what will happen in season 4. It has been shown that Hopper was alive and is working on some Chain Gang and other trailers hinted at the upcoming battle on the horizon. Moreover, Netflix also teased the episode by releasing the first eight minutes of the show.
Season 4 cast
Almost all the characters from the previous season will make a return in season 4. We will see Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Milli Bobbie Brown, Maya Hawke, David Harbour, Priah Ferguson, Joey Keery, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Cara Buono, Natalie Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.
News about season 5
Netflix has already confirmed that the final season will be the next season which is season 5. However, the scripts have been drafted but as no filming has started so there is no release date.
Oilers reach West final, eager to add to storied legacy
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. Connor McDavid and Co. are eager to add another memorable chapter.
McDavid’s overtime goal Thursday night in Calgary clinched the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years as the Oilers defeated the rival Flames 5-4 to move onto the Western Conference final.
Whether the Oilers face Colorado or St. Louis, the excitement level in Edmonton is already at a high level.
Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984 and 1990 with teams led by Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey and Jari Kurri. The franchise made another final in 2006, but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games before missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons.
Despite a roster featuring McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers had advanced to the second round just once in the star forwards’ six previous campaigns — until now.
“We’re proud of the Hall of Fame people that have come through our organization,” interim head coach Jay Woodcroft said after eliminating the Flames. “We’re proud of the different runs that the team has gone on throughout the years.
But our team wants to contribute to that type of history,” he added. “Our team is looking to make its own mark.”
McDavid and Draisaitl lead the playoffs with a jaw-dropping 26 points each; McDavid had 12 against Calgary, Draisaitl an incredible 17 — in five games.
“We’ve had a lot of down moments,” Draisaitl said looking back. “A lot of moments where people were hard on us. We haven’t won yet. We’re only halfway, but it feels good to take that next step.”
Edmonton goalie Mike Smith outdueled Calgary counterpart and Vezina Trophy finalist Jacob Markstrom, while McDavid and Draisaitl had a clear edge over the Flames’ best players, including Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Edmonton lost 9-6 to Calgary in a memorable Game 1, but then ripped off four straight wins by a combined 19-11 to clinch.
“They made it hard on us … we had to push back twice as hard,” Draisaitl said. “But I think it shows our effort in our group, the type of guys that we have in our room, the resiliency to stick with it and get back to our game and take control.”
What was it like to take part in the first Battle of Alberta since Esa Tikkanen scored in overtime of Game 7 for the Oilers back in 1991?
“Special,” McDavid said. “The fans were amazing in both buildings — especially in Edmonton. The energy and vibe around the city has been amazing.”
That’s certain to continue with the Oilers and a fan base that’s endured plenty of lean years now just eight wins from the Cup.
“I’m sure the people at home are very excited,” Draisailt said. “But we’re only halfway. We’re very excited. We’re very happy, very proud of what we’ve achieved so far this post-season, but there’s more to be had for us. That’s our ultimate goal. Be proud of it — happy — but we’re getting ready for the next round.”
How Many Halo Episodes?
Microsoft and Bungie wanted to make a Halo movie a long time ago. They even had filmmakers like Neil Blomkamp and Peter Jackson on board. Later things fell sideways and for several years no studio in Hollywood wanted to work on the Halo. But in 2013 Steven Spielberg came on board to produce a live-action TV Show.
Amblin Entertainment prepared on producing a Halo show for Showtime. They planned to release the show in 2015 along with Halo 5: Guardians. Of course, things were extended than scheduled and the show finally got released in March of 2022. The show stars Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief), a super commando extremely skilled in battling an alien group who are called the Covenant. Everything comes to a stop when he is compelled to encounter his race, humanity.
The Series also features Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, and others.
What is Halo?
The TV Show is based on the recognized game franchise of the same title. The first game debuted on Microsoft Xbox in 2001. Halo revolutionized first-person shooter games and gave us a mammoth franchise that is still running to date. Halo Infinite was the latest 6th installment that was released last year.
TV Show and games won’t have any connections in the storyline. The TV Show is set in a fictional universe that has the name “Halo Silver Timeline”
Episodes in First Season
The show has 9 episodes and Kyle Killen along with Steven Kane are the creators. Previously they planned 10 episodes for season 1 as all the shows have a standard of 10 episodes but late it got changed. One among the many, Halo was affected by the Covid pandemic that hit the world. The show would’ve been released in May 2021 but due to no shooting in 2020 due to lockdowns. Keeping all this aside Halo is already renewed for season 2, this indicates that Paramount+ doesn’t want to waste any time for a second season which will give them an advantage over the Covid pandemic.
Halo 1 Release Date
Halo season 1st premiered on March 24 2022 on Paramount+ and just like every other series it rolled out each episode every week like counter streaming services Disney, and HBO. According to this timetable season, 1 final episode aired on 19 May 2022.
People are still streaming and it’s early days to say if a series is a success or not but if everything goes according to the setup, we will see other seasons of Halo as well.
The first season circles around the enigma of Halo Array and the Sacred Ring. Maybe in season 2, we will see the actual story of Combat followed by related novels closely.
Irrespective of the number of seasons the episode count will hover around 9-10 episodes per season.
Where to stream Halo 1?
Season 1 of Halo is exclusively streaming on Paramount Plus.
Will there be a new season?
Before the premiere of season 1, Paramount Plus already announced that it will have a new season.
