Dr Spiegel In Johnny Depp Trial

Psychiatrist Dr. Spiegel testifies against Johnny Depp in the Depp Amber Trial and gets a lot of criticism and hate from the fans. Anyone who is currently getting linked to the case is becoming a victim of the criticisms, which has led many to back off from testifying.

What Happened With Dr. Spiegel?

Dr. David Spiegel, a psychiatrist, appeared as a witness for Amber Heard in the defamation case against her ex-husband Depp. But his appearance has caused a stir for him among Depp’s fans. He is getting fired with negativities from all the Depp fans. In his Google Pages and WebMD, people rated him one star and wrote negative views because they were annoyed by his testimony as he talked about Johnny’s mental state.

What Did He Say?

Der Spiegel, in his testimony, said that Johnny has been exhibiting “behaviors that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder and behaviors of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence.” That day’s testimony was rather one of its kind as Johnny started laughing at Spiegel’s statement.

This was followed by negative reviews pouring in from all over. Because of this incident, several other Dr. David Spiegel also faced issues as people poured comments on their webpages, thinking that they were the ones who testified. Depp’s attorneys asked him on what basis he made such analysis about Depp, to which he responded that he formed his baseline on how he has seen Depp interact in public and with others.

Who Is Dr. Spiegel?

Dr Spiegel is a virgin-based psychiatrist with more than 30 years of experience. He has received his degree from the State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine. Heard’s team called him to appear as a witness. Based on his appearance, he has been grilled a lot because of his previous statements, as he based his analysis of Depp on his acting in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the statements in the proceeding.

The Case

The case is between the Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber heard; where Depp had sued Amber on the grounds of defamation. According to him, Amber has caused damage to his reputation by writing about domestic violence abuse in an op-ed of The Washington Post in December 2018. Though he was not named in the article, he claimed that the report talks about him and his hoax acts.

Amber countersued her on the grounds alleging that Depp had organized a harassment campaign on Twitter; to get her offer away from her hands. The trial takes place in a court in Fairfax Country Courthouse in Virginia. Depp has filed a $50 million suit against his ex-wife Heard, and Amber has countersued him seeking $100 million. The trial is being telecasted by CBS and has attracted a lot of eyes and attention.

