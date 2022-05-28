News
Dr Spiegel In Johnny Depp Trial
Psychiatrist Dr. Spiegel testifies against Johnny Depp in the Depp Amber Trial and gets a lot of criticism and hate from the fans. Anyone who is currently getting linked to the case is becoming a victim of the criticisms, which has led many to back off from testifying.
What Happened With Dr. Spiegel?
Dr. David Spiegel, a psychiatrist, appeared as a witness for Amber Heard in the defamation case against her ex-husband Depp. But his appearance has caused a stir for him among Depp’s fans. He is getting fired with negativities from all the Depp fans. In his Google Pages and WebMD, people rated him one star and wrote negative views because they were annoyed by his testimony as he talked about Johnny’s mental state.
What Did He Say?
Der Spiegel, in his testimony, said that Johnny has been exhibiting “behaviors that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder and behaviors of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence.” That day’s testimony was rather one of its kind as Johnny started laughing at Spiegel’s statement.
This was followed by negative reviews pouring in from all over. Because of this incident, several other Dr. David Spiegel also faced issues as people poured comments on their webpages, thinking that they were the ones who testified. Depp’s attorneys asked him on what basis he made such analysis about Depp, to which he responded that he formed his baseline on how he has seen Depp interact in public and with others.
Who Is Dr. Spiegel?
Dr Spiegel is a virgin-based psychiatrist with more than 30 years of experience. He has received his degree from the State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine. Heard’s team called him to appear as a witness. Based on his appearance, he has been grilled a lot because of his previous statements, as he based his analysis of Depp on his acting in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and the statements in the proceeding.
The Case
The case is between the Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber heard; where Depp had sued Amber on the grounds of defamation. According to him, Amber has caused damage to his reputation by writing about domestic violence abuse in an op-ed of The Washington Post in December 2018. Though he was not named in the article, he claimed that the report talks about him and his hoax acts.
Amber countersued her on the grounds alleging that Depp had organized a harassment campaign on Twitter; to get her offer away from her hands. The trial takes place in a court in Fairfax Country Courthouse in Virginia. Depp has filed a $50 million suit against his ex-wife Heard, and Amber has countersued him seeking $100 million. The trial is being telecasted by CBS and has attracted a lot of eyes and attention.
Bank holidays in June 2022: Big news! Banks to remain closed for 12 days in June 2022 – Check complete list here
Bank Holidays in June 2022: If you are going to go to the bank branch in June and settle the banking work, then definitely read this news first. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for June.
Bank Holidays In June 2022: If you are planning to do any work related to the bank in the month of June, then first definitely read this news. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for June 2022. According to this list, banks are going to be closed for a total of 12 days in June.
RBI divided three categories of holidays
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the bank holiday list into three categories. (Bank Holidays In June 2022) This includes Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks Closing of Accounts. In addition to national holidays, there are some state-specific holidays, which include all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Let us know on which days the banks are going to be closed in the month of June.
Here is the list of holidays
2 June (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti / Telangana Foundation Day – Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana
3 June (Friday): Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Arjun Dev Ji – Punjab
5 June (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
11 June (Saturday ) ): Second Saturday Bank Holiday
12 June (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
14 June (Tuesday): 1st Raja/Saint Guru Kabir Jayanti – Orissa, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab
15th June (Wednesday): Raja Sankranti/YMA Day/ Guru Hargobind’s Birthday – Orissa, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir
19 June (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
22 June (Wednesday): Kharchi Puja – Tripura
25 June (Saturday): 4th Saturday Bank Holiday
26 June (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
30 June (Wednesday): Ramna Ni – Mizoram
Senior Year Filming Locations
The Netflix movie, Senior year starring Rebel Wilson which came out on May 13, 2022. A comedy film, directed by Alex Hardcastle received mixed reviews from critics. It’s a story of a 37-year-old girl who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and decides to go to high school to get her diploma. Its screenplay is written by Knauer, Arthur Pielli, and Brandon Scott Jones.
The story goes back to 2002 when Stephanie decides to become the prom Queen. She has many altercations with a girl named Tiffany who couldn’t imagine Stephanie winning the title at their prom so to sabotage her night, she messes up with her landing causing her to go into coma for 20 long years.
How much did the audience like it?
The movie as mentioned above received mixed reviews. Its IMDb rating is 4.5 while rotten tomatoes rate it at just 27%. Another famous rating site, Metacritic rates it at 47%. To watch the movie one would need a subscription to Netflix. According to the reviews, the story had nothing new to say, and the characters and the whole plot are very clichés.
Where was the movie shot?
The Netflix film starring Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Mary Holland, and Chris Parnell, alongside Rebel Wilson was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. All the scenes that show high school settings were shot in The Westminster Schools, 1424 W Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. The school was established in the year 1951 and seemed like the perfect location to shoot the Senior school scenes.
Rebel, while shooting had shared some clicks of the locations with her fans. Another prime location that can be seen in the movie is Grant Park which is the oldest city park in Atlanta. Its neighborhood is also one of the oldest in Atlanta with the buildings of Victorian architecture.
Atlanta is a popular location for filmmakers and is thus also referred to as the Hollywood of the South.
When did the shooting take place?
The movie is set in two different times, one when Stephanie, Rebel’s character is a high school student in the year 2002. She made plans to become the Prom Queen but things take unfortunate turns and she got hurt and goes into coma for 20 years. Then after she wakes up from the coma, she’s seen as a 37-year-old, in 2022 who goes to her high school again to get her diploma. Shoot for both the times took place in Atlanta.
The principal photography of the film started on May 24, 2021, during the Covid pandemic and its shooting was completed by July 2021.
What changed in 20 years?
While Stephanie suffered a head injury and went into coma, everything changed. Her classmates grew up, got married, and moved on with their lives. One of the few things that did not change was the school building. It’s the building of Westminster Schools that provide for both past and present charm.
Did Jason Momoa Testify In Johnny Depp Trial
A new turn has appeared in the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, taking the fans off the ground. Recently a video went viral where Jason Momoa can be seen giving testimony in court.
So Is It True
The video of Jason Momoa giving testimony is a fake video that has been spoofed to such an extent that it is very much believed that he gave the testimony. However, he never appeared in the court, let alone the testimony for the trial. Social media, as we know, is a ground that gives information, but how much of them truly is the question. People tend to take the platform for their own needs causing harm to others somehow. This is not something new, and we are very familiar with it. Especially in the case of this trial, several such videos and photos are going viral.
What Did The Video Have
In the 2-minute video, it can be seen that Jason has joined the trial through a video call and is being asked not to say hello by Heard’s lawyer. Then it can be seen that he is cracking a few jokes and is referring to Heard as an Amber turd. It can also be seen that the people present in the court are laughing at Momoa’s statements. However, the truth is that the video has been taken from somewhere else and edited.
The Truth
The video, in reality, that has been spoofed is interview footage from Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. It has been dubbed by the creator of the video and dubbed to make it look as real as possible, which put people and fans in the dark. However, all of your information is fake information.
In the movie Aquaman, in the sequel, and The Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa has shared the screen with Amber Heard in the past. But Momoa has never been called as a witness in the court to give his statement related to the case.
The Case Of Johnny Depp And Amber Heard
The case is between the Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber heard, where Depp had sued Amber on the grounds of defamation. According to him, Amber has caused damage to his reputation by writing about domestic violence abuse in an op-ed of The Washington Post in December 2018. Though he was not named in the article, he claimed that the report talks about him and his acts, which are hoaxes.
Amber countersued her on the grounds alleging that Depp had organized a harassment campaign on Twitter to get her offer away from her hands. The trial takes place in a court in Fairfax Country Courthouse in Virginia. Depp has filed a $50 million suit against his ex-wife Heard, and Amber has countersued him seeking $100 million. The trial is being telecasted by CBS and has attracted a lot of eyes and attention.
