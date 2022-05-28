News
Eleventh heaven? Heat with a mixed, memorable history in 10 previous Game 7s
Yes, the Miami Heat have been here before.
Ten times to be exact.
Making Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. showdown at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference finals the 11th Game 7 in the franchise’s 34 seasons.
For many on the roster, though, it also will be something new, requiring, perhaps, some sage advice.
“Block out the noise as much as possible,” veteran power forward P.J. recommended, “and get ready to play a regular game like you’ve been playing.”
A look at the 10 previous times the Heat have been in this spot.
1997 East semifinals: Heat 101, Knicks 90. Tim Hardaway erupts for 38 points in his first career Game 7, with the Knicks’ Allan Houston and Chris Childs serving suspensions from the teams’ Game 5 melee. The victory completes a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.
2000 East semifinals: Knicks 83, Heat 82. Patrick Ewing scores the winning basket with 1:30 left, with the Heat’s Jamal Mashburn then bypassing a scoring opportunity to pass to Clarence Weatherspoon, whose miss seals the Heat’s loss.
2004 first round: Heat 85, Hornets 77. Current Heat assistant coach Caron Butler leads the way with 23 points, as the Heat advance during Dwyane Wade’s rookie season.
2005 East finals: Pistons 88, Heat 82. With Wade limited by a rib injury, the Heat come up one game short of their first appearance in the NBA Finals.
2009 first round: Hawks 91, Heat 78. With Jermaine O’Neal sidelined by a migraine, Erik Spoelstra comes up just short in his first playoff series as coach.
2012 East finals: Heat 101, Celtics 88. Down 3-2, just like this time around against Boston, the Heat follow up LeBron’s James’ 45-point Game 5 with the first Big Three trip in the NBA Finals.
2013 East finals: Heat 99, Pacers 76. The Heat again leave then-Pacers coach Frank Vogel shaking his head, with James closing with 32.
2013 NBA Finals: Heat 95, Spurs 88. A game after Ray Allen’s miraculous 3-pointer keeps the Heat alive, the franchise’s third title is closed out in a rare anti-climactic Game 7.
2016 first round: Heat 106, Hornets 73. The rare Game 7 blowout, with Goran Dragic leading the way with 25 points, Purple Shirt Guy from Charlotte no longer courtside to taunt Wade.
2016 East semifinals: Raptors 116, Heat 89. Wade comes up one win shy from a playoff showdown against LeBron James’ Cavaliers, with current Heat guard Kyle Lowry leading the Raptors with 35 points.
()
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy has been removed for the posts of Specialist Officer in Indian Bank. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Bank.
New Delhi: There is a golden opportunity for the candidates who want to do government jobs in the bank. Vacancy has been issued by Indian Bank for the posts of Specialist Officers in various departments. Under this vacancy 312 posts of manager will be filled in the bank. The application process for these posts has started from 24th May. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Bank, indianbank.in. The last date to apply has been fixed as 14 June 2022.
Maximum Age Limit
1. Assistant Manager – 20 to 30 Years
2. Manager – 23 to 35 Years
3. Senior Manager – 25 to 38 Years
4. Chief Manager – 27 to 40 Years
According to the government rules, three years relaxation will be given to the OBC category candidates and five years to the SC, ST category candidates in the upper age limit.
Educational Qualification
: Different educational qualifications have been decided by Indian Bank for the candidates applying for various posts. According to the posts, it is mandatory for the candidate to be CA, ICWA, Graduate, Post Graduate. Also, candidates applying for the post of manager should have 3 years experience, 5 years for senior manager posts and 7 years for chief manager posts. At the same time, experience is not required to apply for the post of Assistant Manager.
Application Fee
1. For SC, ST and Divyang candidates – Rs 175
2. For other category candidates – Rs 850
For other information related to this vacancy, candidates can get by clicking on the notification link given below.
The post Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for these posts in Indian Bank, application process started, will get 90000 salary appeared first on JK Breaking News.
BMF Season 2 Release Date – Renewed or Cancelled? Updated Info!
The popular television program BMF has aired for one season. The program has been broadcast on HBO and Cinemax. BMF is an acronym for “Black Mafia Family.”
BMF is inspired by the actual story of two brothers who, in the late 1980s, emerged from the deteriorating neighborhoods of southwest Detroit to form one of the most important criminal families in the United States. The charismatic leadership of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the commercial acumen of Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and the brotherly partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the realm of hip hop would make the brothers internationally renowned. Their unshakeable commitment to family loyalty would be the bedrock of their relationship and the catalyst for their eventual separation. In pursuit of the American ideal, this is a story of love, betrayal, and thug capitalism.
Randy Huggins produced the American crime drama television series BMF for HBO. After being unfairly imprisoned, three closest friends must rebuild their criminal enterprise from the inside out. Since its launch on November 14, 2016, the series has broadcast four seasons.
HBO renewed the drama for the second season in 2022.
Will BMF Return for Season 2?
Yes, BMF will return for a second season.
Four days after the premiere of the first episode of BMF on Starz, the program was renewed for a second season on September 30.
A high audience rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes indicates that the series has had a positive reaction. Additional episodes have been confirmed.
Even though no release date has been confirmed for season 2, it is anticipated that viewers will have to wait until the second half of 2022 to see the next episode of BMF.
BMF Season 2 Release Date:
The official release date of BMF season 2 Big Meech has yet to be disclosed, but the second season is set to premiere in September 2022, which is sooner than you may imagine.
In addition, it was revealed that the second season will have more episodes than the first, which contained eight episodes with a total length of 52 minutes.
The Cast Of BMF Season 2:
- Snoop Dogg portrays Pastor Swift
- Steve Harris portrays Detective Bryant
- Serayah portrays Lori Walker
- La La Anthony portrays Markaisha Taylor
- Eminem as White Boy Rick (Guest Starring)
- Walnette Marie Santiago as Cecile aka Big L (Guest Starring)
- Felisha Terrell as Commander Mars aka Commander Marceline ‘Mars’ Beckwith (Guest Starring)
- Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays Demetrius Flenory
- Da’Vinchi portrays Terry Flenory
- Myles Truitt portrays B-Mickie
- Russell Hornsby portrays Charles Flenory
- Michole Briana White portrays Lucille
- Sydney Mitchell as LaWanda
Who portrays Da Vinci blue in BMF?
The true name of American rapper Bleu Davinci is Barima McKnight. The 43-year-old Los Angeles native has one daughter, Madisyn, and three boys, Xavier, Melaki, and Brandon. He shares his youngest kid, Xavier, with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta celebrity and hip-hop musician Keely Hill.
BMF Season 2 Plot:
The upcoming season is currently unknown, and there have been no firm updates from the show’s producers. Curtis Jackson, the program’s executive producer, intends to continue focusing on the two brothers and how they negotiate life and their careers in the second season since the show is strongly influenced by the real-life narrative of the two brothers.
It is anticipated to be considerably more engaging than Curtis Power and Power Book II. In a recent interview, Jeffery Hitch, president of Starz, expressed his eagerness to see Randy and Curtis and the other award-winning ensemble in the second season.
Official Trailer Of BMF Season 2:
This show’s second season will not have a trailer, which is unfortunate. Therefore, it is difficult to foretell what will occur. However, we will keep you informed if Starz publishes a trailer for this widely awaited season. While we await a trailer, prior seasons are available on Netflix.
Below is the first trailer for BMF Season 1:
Where Can I View BMF?
The first season of BMF is currently available on Hulu for watching. It seems probable that the second season of BMF will also be accessible on Hulu.
IMDB Ratings:
The first season of BMF has received 3,200 votes and an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10. Since the announcement of Season Two, the show’s popularity has climbed by 20 points, reaching a total of 1,321 points. Audience members awarded the show a Tomatometer score of 83% and a Rotten Tomatoes score of “Good”.
The post BMF Season 2 Release Date – Renewed or Cancelled? Updated Info! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
Minnesotans make a difference as volunteer water monitors
While walking Becker County roads, Lowell Deede got to wondering why the Buffalo River, west of Detroit Lakes, transformed from a beautiful, crystalline river “into a muddy, brown soup” a mere three weeks later.
“How did this change so drastically?” It got me to thinking maybe I can do something to help with that,” he recalled.
That was in 2015.
Deede, a retired wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Office, began volunteering for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), collecting water samples and measuring water clarity. He shares the data with the MPCA.
Each spring, the MPCA kicks off its popular Volunteer Water Monitoring Program, which relies on Minnesota residents to help monitor lakes and streams.
CLEAN WATER, ONE VOLUNTEER AT A TIME
For over 40 years, Minnesotans like Deede have gathered critically important data on the state’s 12,000-plus lakes and 92,000-plus streams.
The information helps the MPCA better understand the health of Minnesota’s waters and protect them for future generations.
Lauren Lewandowski, MPCA communications specialist, said they are currently recruiting volunteers to measure water clarity in numerous lakes and streams — including several high-priority sites in the Park Rapids area — and then report back to the agency.
“This is the perfect opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and those interested in helping protect our state’s natural resources,” she said.
HOW IT WORKS
Through this program, volunteers do a simple water clarity test twice a month during the summer.
Lake monitors venture to a designated spot in the lake, while stream monitors record data from the streambank or a bridge over it.
The MPCA provides all the equipment and training. No prior experience is needed.
Lewandowski said, “Program volunteers come from all walks of life – from retirees and families to teachers with their classrooms and entire community groups. Anyone can be a volunteer.”
The MPCA analyzes the data to determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water quality standards designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities, like fishing and swimming.
Lewandowski said, in some cases, the information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on a particular lake or stream.
Lake monitors are asked to sample the water from May through September, while stream monitors typically begin in April.
AN EASY YET VITAL READING
While working at the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, Deede had performed transparency sampling, so he was familiar with the process. He retired in 2015.
It’s a simple test, as he demonstrates.
On this day, Deede draws water from the Straight River with a five-gallon bucket while standing on a bridge above it.
He pours the water into a Secchi tube. He lowers a weighted disk attached to a string down the tube until it disappears. That distance, measured in centimeters, is the water clarity reading.
Lake monitors use a Secchi disk – an 8-inch, circular, all-white metal plate attached to a calibrated rope – and lower that into the water to take a reading.
WHY MONITOR WATER CLARITY?
According to the MPCA, water clarity is an important indicator of lake and stream health.
“It signifies the amount of algae or sediment in the water, which can affect plant, insect and fish communities and impact recreational opportunities. Long-term monitoring by volunteers can detect declines or improvement in quality of a lake or stream,” says the website (
For streams, a low clarity reading reflects excess sediment.
For lakes, a low clarity reading reflects excess algae.
Consistently low clarity readings indicate poor water quality and can affect plant, insect and fish communities, plus reduce recreational opportunities.
Long-term water clarity data collected by volunteer water monitors help detect signs of degradation to a lake or stream. It is generally easier and less expensive to restore a lake or stream if problems are detected early.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Like most of northern Minnesota, Becker and Hubbard counties have an abundance of surface water.
According to the Becker County Soil & Water Conservation District, its six major watersheds encompass nearly 500 lakes and countless wetlands.
Deede points out that Becker County is unique in that 15 named rivers flow out of the county, yet only one river flows in.
Hubbard County has three major watersheds: the Crow Wing River, Leech Lake and Mississippi headwaters.
Over the years, Deede observed varying water transparency, particularly after heavy rains.“There’s different levels of clarity. Some look really great, some look really muddy and not-so-great. I decided to do a pretty extensive sampling effort,” Deede said.
At first, Deede monitored 23 different sites. He sampled the Shell River, Straight River and Hay Creek, located on eastern edge of Becker County and adjacent to Hubbard County.
“It took me two-and-a-half days to do that, a couple hundred miles,” he said. “I don’t know anybody else that’s done that.”
Recently, he reduced his sampling to five or six sites.
As for Buffalo River’s muddy transition, Deede found the answer. His investigation revealed a six- to eight-foot gully along a county road, eroding directly into the river.
Without regular water clarity testing, the problem never would have been discovered, Deede said. It was brought to the attention of the Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District, and engineers designed a solution.
To join the volunteer program, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/join-volunteer-water-monitoring-program.
