Employees Basic salary increase: When will the basic salary of the employees increase? Know Latest Updates
If the fitment factor is 3.68 percent, then the minimum salary of the employees will increase by 8 thousand rupees.
7th pay commission: There is news of work for central government employees. Employees will have to wait longer for the fitment factor. A consensus has not yet been reached on this. There was a possibility that a decision on the fitment factor could be taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday, but it did not happen. If the fitment factor is decided in the coming days, then the basic salary will increase and it will increase from 18 thousand to 26 thousand rupees..
In fact, the employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor to 3.68 per cent so that the minimum wage can be increased. At present the fitment factor of central employees is 2.57 per cent and their basic salary is Rs 18000. If the fitment factor is 3.68 percent, then the minimum salary of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000, that is, the basic salary will increase from 18000 to Rs 26000. Earlier in 2016 the fitment factor was increased and the minimum basic salary was 6,000. 18,000 was increased from Rs.
The basic salary of the employee is calculated by multiplying the fitment factor of the 7th pay commission by 2.57. For example, if the basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000, then his salary excluding allowances will be Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = profit of Rs 46,260 3.68 If the salary is Rs 95,680 (26000 X 3.68 = 95,680) i.e. Rs 49,420 will be available in the salary. If it is increased to 3 then the basic salary will be Rs 21000.
According to media reports, the pay matrix made in the 7th Pay Commission is based on the Fitment factor. The entry level basic pay was raised from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month after approval of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with modifications, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.
The post Employees Basic salary increase: When will the basic salary of the employees increase? Know Latest Updates appeared first on JK Breaking News.
10 Highest Paid Actors On OTT Platforms And Their Hefty Fees
The pay gap between the actors on the small screen and big screen is decreasing with time. With the rising stocks and popularity of several OTT platforms which have a huge audience and subscriber base, the payment of the small screen actors is ought to multiply. Even a few of the big screen actors now work on projects for the OTT platforms and they are making similar or more money as they make working on the big screen.
The market for movies and series on OTT platforms has increased multiple folds due to the ongoing pandemic since 2020. As a result of the online popularity, some film actors have gotten a second chance to prove their worth on the OTT platforms. Many talented actors and actresses like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jitendra Kumar, etc have made it big on the small screen and are getting paid a whopping amount for the digital success of their shows.
From Jitendra Kumar of Panchayat 2 and Manoj Bajpayee to Radhika Apte and Priyamani, here are the 10 highest paid OTT actors and the hefty payments they receive for their work on the small screen:
1. Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi is one of the highest paid OTT actors. The talented actor supposedly charged ₹10 crores for Mirzapur 2 and ₹12 crores for Sacred Games 2.
The actor was featured in some prominent roles in popular shows like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Kaagaz.
2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a well-known name after the actor’s outstanding performances in the movies, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, and Manjhi. The movie he recently appeared in is Raat Akeli Hai and the hit Netflix series Sacred Games.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui apparently received ₹10 crores for his groundbreaking performances in Sacred Games season 2.
3. Radhika Apte
One of the first Bollywood actresses to appear on an OTT platform, Radhika Apte has been dubbed “the standard Netflix chick” on several occasions. She has worked on a number of OTT films and series, like Lust Stories, Ghoul, Sacred Games, and Raat Akeli Hai.
Radhika Apte was reportedly paid ₹4 crores for Sacred Games season 1.
4. Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee has not only made it big on the small screen but he also worked on some critically acclaimed big-screen movies. Reportedly the actor got ₹25 lakh per episode for The Family Man.
5. Priyamani
Priyamani is a well-known name in south Indian films. She also appeared in the Bollywood film Chennai Express alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
After featuring in the Amazon Prime drama The Family Man, where she portrays the character ‘Suchi’, Manoj Bajpai’s wife in the web series, she became popular across India. Priyamani apparently took home ₹10 lakh per episode of The Family Man season 2.
6. Saif Ali Khan
The big-screen actor, ‘Saif Ali Khan’ who also made it big in the OTT show ‘Sacred Games’ reportedly charged ₹15 crores for each season of Sacred Games.
The two seasons of Sacred Games helped Saif to get back on track after the success of the series on Netflix.
7. Ali Fazal
Though the actor appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and Fukrey, Ali Fazal didn’t get the fame he deserved. But appearing in Mirzapur changed things for him. In seasons 1 and 2, Ali was cast as Guddu Pandit. For each episode of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal apparently charges ₹12 lakh.
8. Pratik Gandhi
Pratik made it big after featuring in the OTT series Scam 1992. The talented actor has previously won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film as he worked in Gujrati movies and theatres. Scam 1992 was a breakthrough in his career.
For each episode of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi allegedly made ₹5 lakh as per reports.
9. Sunil Grover
As per the grapevine, Sunil Grover reportedly charged ₹5 lakh per episode of Tandav.
10. Jitendra Kumar
The IIT Kharagpur graduate, Jitendra Kumar pursued his passion and joined TVF in 2012. He made his debut with Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013 as Jeetu Bhaiya.
As per reports, Jitendra charged Rs. 50,000 per episode for Panchayat 2. That makes a total of Rs 4 lakh as the series has 8 episodes in total.
The post 10 Highest Paid Actors On OTT Platforms And Their Hefty Fees appeared first on MEWS.
Why Is Johnny Depp Trial In Virginia?
Brief Overview
The John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard is as massive as it gets, as it would seem the world’s eyes are nowhere but here. The world has 7.9 million people and #justiceforjohnny has gotten about 6 billion views. The former couple has torn into each other with accusations, abuse, and a severed finger. Both are big-time stars so, of course, their professional life suffered a great deal. And this is almost all behind them with the divorce settlement in January 2017.
Washington Post got involved in December 2018, when Amber wrote an op-ed article about the “alleged” abuse she faced at the hands of Johnny Depp. Following that Depp sued Amber for her Op-ed with the Washington Post in February 2019. August 2020, Amber countersues Johnny for “allegedly” assaulting and abusing her and of having an alcohol drug addiction, and substance abuse. They all talked about the same times with different stories and perspectives.
Why Is The Trial In Virginia?
The trial is taking place in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County in the state of Virginia. Even though the former spouses or their relationship has no connection to Virginia. The Washington Post, which is in the center of the whole thing, its Op-ed led to the trail. And as the servers of The Washington Post’s online edition are situated in the county. Johnny’s lawyers Benjamin G. Chew and Camille Vasquez brought this to Virginia because the commonwealth’s anti-SLAPP law is pretty wide and broad in this state.
Who Wanted The Trial In Virginia?
Johnny’s lawyers filed the case to be held in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County in the state of Virginia Amber’s lawyers did try to shift the trial to California but Johnny’s lawyers were persistent about having the trial in Virginia. So hence the trial has been going on since 11 April 2022. In the trial, Johnny must prove that he did nothing to Amber and Amber has to prove that Johnny did abuse and assault her. Both the defendant and plaintiffs are claiming abuse from others and the court is trying to figure out the truth.
What All Has Transpired So Far?
The trial started on 11 April 2022 and after an opening statement, witnesses for Johnny were one by one called on the stand to testify. This went on for 4 weeks and after that Johnny gave his testimony. He claimed Amber verbally and physically assaulted him for years. And then defamed him by writing the article about him assaulting her, which wasn’t true. After this came Amber’s testimony and her witness for 2-3 weeks. Amber accused Johnny of mentally, emotionally, physically, and sexually assaulting her, and she also mentioned that it wasn’t about Johnny as his name wasn’t in the article. The case was back and forth between both the celebs as the lawyers tried to tear down the defendant or the plaintiff respectively. Now it’s time for Depp’s rebuttal. That’s all there is as of now, keep in the loop for any further updates.
The post Why Is Johnny Depp Trial In Virginia? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Who Is Clara In Who Killed Sara?
Clara was the protagonist of the Netflix show Who Killed Sara? She was Chema’s old buddy who returns on his journey when he and Lorenzo look for a baby. Fátima Molina is playing her.
Who Killed Sara on Netflix, which just debuted season 3 and takes you on a fantastic journey. Manolo Cardona portrays Alex, a guy convicted of killing his sister Sara in a Mexican crime. Now that he’s been set free, he’s out with vengeance while also seeking to determine what transpired.
A story isn’t complete until it features a colorful range of actors, and Who Killed Sara? has plenty of these. Clara, an actor in the Mexican criminal series, is discussed below.
Who is Clara?
Molina represents Clara, the surrogate mom of Chema and Lorenzo’s child and the child of the Lazcano family’s previous chef.
The Mexican performer and musician are most recognized for her role as Lidya Corona on Telemundo La Doa. She also has appeared in the films I Dream in Another Language, Sonia Garcia in Falco, and Keta in Diablero.
Recap of Season 3
Season 3 begins with the crater of Sara’s grave, displaying an empty casket. As a stunned audience looks on, the police detective reveals that the issue has been changed from a murder inquiry to a lost guy’s case. Alex then receives an unexplained phone call informing him that Sara’s close friend Marifer, who was assumed to have died in a blaze in season 2, remains alive. Marifer, who is on the verge of dying from significant serious burns, informs Alex how Sara’s psychiatrist Dr. Alanis and their old buddy Nicandro are to blame for his sister’s murder.
Season 3 also highlights the Lazcano family’s changed status. The family sacrifices everything after Elisa lays flames to the casino and César Lazcano’s illegal operations are revealed. César flees to Seychelles with what little wealth they have left but is compelled to rejoin after Alex washes out his finances. Later, José Maria (Chema) is imprisoned, where an unfortunate experience causes him to reconsider his sexuality.
Alex discovers that Sara escaped the parachute crash and was confined at a hidden location where she gave birth to a baby girl. César’s old buddy Reinaldo is the mastermind behind the complex conspiracy to kidnap Sara while pretending she’s deceased.
Throughout visions, it is shown that Reinaldo, Nicandro’s dad, has a perverted notion of curing homosexuality and schizophrenia. He subjected Sara to cruel tests and imprisoned his child, Daniela, for several months due to her sexuality. Reinaldo’s company is called Project Medusa.
Where to Watch?
If you like mysteries and tragedies, you should watch Who Killed Sara. Your attention will be piqued by the plot. This thriller is accessible on Netflix. Anyone with a subscription may watch the series.
Is it Worth Watching or Not?
The Netflix original program hits the proper balance when it comes to connecting all of the plot elements in a meaningful way. It found a way to keep us wondering from start to finish, causing us to believe that almost everybody was the killer at some point. The plot has a few technical errors, but the overall intensity is strong enough, along with excellent performance, to keep spectators interested.
The post Who Is Clara In Who Killed Sara? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
