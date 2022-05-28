ERP – Adding Value to E-Business

Share Pin 0 Shares

Customers in today’s cutthroat souk, at all times, are quick off the mark when it comes to take delivery of quality products at a good clip. Businesses essentially need a fast and well-organized way to broadcast information and empower two-way communication to cope up with quickly fluctuating needs of market. E-business leveraging Web based technology is the best solution that helps businesses to shine in the market.

But, if e-business generates more opportunities, larger customer base and wide scope for diversifying business, on the same fell swoop requires great promptness to grab the opportunity and turn it into ladder of success, acquire higher returns, incline profits and earn more satisfied customers. This is possible only if E-business is backed by a well organized, completely integrated and streamlined value chain, a quick and intuitive system that could respond immediately to requests generated by E-business. Probably, in fact surely, you need an ERP.

ERP given a jab into e-business reforms the world of business. Bringing two models – customer and their ever changing needs together, ERP whips e-business into shape. It offers a solid podium for sharing accurate business information with traders. ERP pulls together all information at one platform to impressively streamline the organizational functioning. Deprived of ERP, it is unmanageable for business to exploit the real benefits of E-business.

In e-business practice, without ERP, once a customer order is received, its information flows from department to department such as warehousing, manufacturing, finance and distribution till the finished good is dispatched to the customer and the payment is received. Right from inception of raw materials to delivery of finished good, it undertakes countless complex processes namely; handling numerous customer orders, purchasing of raw materials, manufacturing finished good, planning production based on sales/demand, meeting regulatory compliance etc. which may be a difficult task to track manually. In addition when delivery from such complex processes is to be made at e-speed, it entirely turn out to be unmanageable to control or keep an eye of what is going on in different department or what’s the actual status. Even being a part of same organization, different departments with different process are unable to co-ordinate with each other. Here, sometimes, the basic component of value chain is managed by disintegrated information systems. In such scenarios also, the companies are unable to consider their own business process in an integrated view and have an elusive understanding of all mission-critical information. Thus, the transactions are stereotypically executed with negligible or no shared business processes putting all the benefits achieved from e-business in vein.

ERP backing e-business is considered to be the ideal partner for winning highly competitive market. Along with directing business operations, it drives the e-business from inside to the web edge in a much systematic manner. In fact, ERP adds value to e-business by providing up to-the-mark business plans, better product tracking, improved and entirely well-ordered cash flow with exact financial reporting at e-speed. ERP provides better co-ordination between different departments leading to the better and timely delivery of product to customers, in turn ensures greater customer satisfaction. So, e-business well-merged with organized functions conveyed by ERP boost up companies’ profits.

The combination provides all straightforward resources needed by an organization under one roof. If ERP takes care as well as co-ordinates internal value chain, e-business carries it forward and merges efficiently with external value chain (distributor channels, C&F, markets, direct consumer etc.) to complete the loop.

ERP drives e-business to new horizons forming customer-focused business environment for collective business improvements, leading to joint benefits and rewards. For companies the key to success would be to balance e-business capabilities with exciting ERP innovations.