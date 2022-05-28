Finance
Factors Affecting Share Prices
Like any other commodity, in the stock market, share prices are also dependent on so many factors. So, it is hard to point out just one or two factors that affect the price of the stocks. There are still some factors that are that directly influence the share prices.
Demand and Supply – This fundamental rule of economics holds good for the equity market as well. The price is directly affected by the trend of stock market trading. When more people are buying a certain stock, the price of that stock increases and when more people are selling he stock, the price of that particular stock falls. Now it is difficult to predict the trend of the market but your stock broker can give you fair idea of the ongoing trend of the market but be careful before you blindly follow the advice.
News – News is undoubtedly a huge factor when it comes to stock price. Positive news about a company can increase buying interest in the market while a negative press release can ruin the prospect of a stock. Having said that, you must always remember that often times, despite amazingly good news, a stock can show least movement. It is the overall performance of the company that matters more than news. It is always wise to take a wait and watch policy in a volatile market or when there is mixed reaction about a particular stock.
Market Cap – If you are trying to guess the worth of a company from the price of the stock, you are making a huge mistake. It is the market capitalization of the company, rather than the stock, that is more important when it comes to determining the worth of the company. You need to multiply the stock price with the total number of outstanding stocks in the market to get the market cap of a company and that is the worth of the company.
Earning Per Share – Earning per share is the profit that the company made per share on the last quarter. It is mandatory for every public company to publish the quarterly report that states the earning per share of the company. This is perhaps the most important factor for deciding the health of any company and they influence the buying tendency in the market resulting in the increase in the price of that particular stock. So, if you want to make a profitable investment, you need to keep watch on the quarterly reports that the companies and scrutinize the possibilities before buying stocks of particular stock.
Price/Earning Ratio – Price/Earning ratio or the P/E ratio gives you fair idea of how a company’s share price compares to its earnings. If the price of the share is too much lower than the earning of the company, the stock is undervalued and it has the potential to rise in the near future. On the other hand, if the price is way too much higher than the actual earning of the company and then the stock is said to overvalued and the price can fall at any point.
Before we conclude this discussion on share prices, let me remind you that there are so many other reasons behind the fall or rise of the share price. Especially there are stock specific factors that also play its part in the price of the stock. So, it is always important that you do your research well and stock trading on the basis of your research and information that you get from your broker. To get benefit from the effective consultancy service it is therefore always better from professional stock trading companies rather than getting lured by discount brokerage advertisements that you must be coming across everyday.
5 Reasons Why Big Data Is The Smart Way Ahead For Insurance Distribution
The ever-changing challenges that the insurance industry faces, has made it imperative for insurers to leverage the powers of data and analytics. The valuable insights derived from analyzing data propel insurance companies to find a solution to business problems. Analyzing structured data related to policyholders, and unstructured data from different sources, including social media, aid insurers to analyze the risks involved in insuring an individual who has opted for an insurance policy. This is also necessary for deciding the premium to be charged.
In addition, Big Data and analytics have also profoundly affected customer insights, claims management, and risk management. Here are five ways Big Data has transformed the insurance industry:
1. Standing out in the crowd – The competition prevalent in the insurance industry makes it important for every insurance company to define and prove its efficiency over its competitors. This can be ensured offering their products at a lesser price, without compromising on impeccable customer-service. Big Data and analytics help insurers to simplify the business processes, and meet changing regulatory requirements.
2. Streamlining business processes – Big Data helps the insurers offer policy recommendations that not only suit the interest of customers, but also serve the best interests of the company. This is possible only through data analysis.
3. Get valuable insights on customers – As customer needs and preferences frequently change, it poses a constant challenge for insurance companies to keep a track of it constantly. Big Data aids insurers in understanding and predicting customer behavior, effective in customer acquisition and retention. This makes it possible for insurance companies to develop products to suit the ever-changing tastes of their customers and ensure smart insurance distribution.
4. Managing claims to identify fraud – The insurance industry often incurs heavy losses due to fraudulent practises, with almost $80 billion being the estimated figure for fraudulent claims. Predictive analytics helps insurance companies address the rise in such claims, analyze data from internal sources, and identify applicants with a greater propensity to resort to fraudulent practises. They can also use data mining to keep a tab on digital channels through social listening to detect fraudulent behavior.
5. Managing risk – Big Data and analytics help insurers in formulating policies, especially policies for natural catastrophes, keeping in mind policy conditions, historical data, and such other technical data. The process of insurance distribution becomes comparatively streamlined when insurance companies are able to decide on a catastrophe policy on the basis of accurate Big Data like the residential address, and other important factors, rather than merely the city or state. Big Data solutions can automatically update their pricing models for efficient insurance distribution.
The above factors perfectly highlight how Big Data and analytics serve as the root of insurance companies being balanced and its ability to keep up with the changing times.
How To Write Effective Google AdWords Ads
There are some insider secrets to using Google AdWords that can make a huge difference in your ROI – they may even make the difference between being profitable and losing money.
The first thing you need to do is ensure you’re targeting the right audience with your ads. Make your ads as exclusive as possible, including the language they’re written in (it should be the same one your target audience speaks).
Another step to take is to really make sure that your keyword selection is as refined as possible. A trick to this is placing [brackets] around your keywords. When you do this, your ad will only come up on sites when the visitor has typed in the precise keyword search phrase that you have placed within those brackets.
If the searcher types in a phrase that includes your keyword, but also other words, your ad won’t show. You can use this technique to lower your costs by avoiding untargeted traffic.
When you are doing advertisement testing, test many ads at the same time, thereby performing a ‘split test’. You are finding out which one of your ads is giving you the greatest clickthrough percentage or number of instances. Once you have it pegged, you replace the other ads that you pitted it against with ones that are more like your best producer.
Once you get your clickthrough working well, you also need to ensure you’re tracking your ROI (Return On Investment) for each ad. AdWords doesn’t do this for you, but you can integrate it with Google Analytics, which will.
With Analytics, you can track conversions from specific ads in AdWords and see which ones make you the most money, not just which ones are getting clicked.
Always include your keywords and search phrases in your title and your ad description. Google highlights these for you as your ad appears on a webpage, helping your ads to be more attractive to your targeted audience.
Why You Can Be Refused Boat Insurance
Owning a boat is not for everyone but for a privileged few. It’s an act of luxury that can get you a lot of new friends. Some boat owners swear that their boats mean so much more to them than their car or motorcycle. Nobody wants to lose their investment – especially if it’s an expensive one; they want to protect it. Boats are expensive and insurance is the only way you can protect your investment. However, purchasing boat insurance can be as tricky as navigating the high seas. Prospective boat owners will be surprised to know that they can be actually denied the insurance. Let’s quickly analyze the most common reasons for such denials.
If your newly acquired boat is second hand and is in bad shape then insurance companies can easily refuse to insure your boat. So try not to buy a boat in bad condition. The only way to get insurance for a bad boat is by transforming it into a good boat. You will have to do lot of repair work to make the boat pass inspection.
Waterways don’t always have strict lanes or signals to guide you. That doesn’t mean that you can drive it the way you wish, because you will get ticketed for rash behavior. Speeding, drinking and moving violations are some of the violations that can easily get you a ticket while you are driving your boat. If you have too many tickets then you will be denied coverage. If you have too many infractions then insurance companies may deny you coverage on your boat, the last thing you want to happen after you have bought an expensive mode of transportation. So be responsible and take care when driving your boat.
Before you commit to buying the boat, think about how you are planning to use the boat, and the size of boat you will need. Most people want to buy the biggest and best boat on the water. But bigger boats need bigger insurance. Regular insurance policies may not cover big boats. Check with insurance companies to find the best boat insurance policy before you agree to buy the boat. By doing this you will exactly know what you are getting yourself into. You don’t want to be in a situation where you agree to buy the boat and later find out insurance will cost ten times more than what you thought it would.
Regular policies will cover your boat as long as you are using it for personal purposes. If you are using it for some other purposes then you will have to buy a different policy that fits your needs. Some insurance companies offer discounted rates for grouping your insurance policies together. So check with your provider if they are ready to offer you a discount. Never be in a hurry while you are buying your boat insurance. Make sure that you completely understand the terms before you commit anything. Get your boat insured properly and have fun while you are onboard. It’s an investment that needs all your attention.
