Gleyber Torres homers, anchors defense in 2-0 Yankee win over Rays
ST. PETERSBURG — This winter, as he worked out on his own during the lockout, Gleyber Torres came to terms with where he was in his career. The 25-year-old knew changes had to be made. The big one, a move from shortstop to second base, was made for him before the end of the 2021 season. The other change was going into the Yankees minor league complex before the owners locked the players out and asking new hitting coach Dillon Lawson for help.
The changes in Torres are paying off. Friday night. Torres homered and made two strong defensive plays to back up a stellar start by Jameson Taillon in the Yankees 2-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Yankees (33-13) won their fourth straight game and guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series in the first meeting with their American League East rival Rays (26-19). They have won 11 of 14 series this season so far. They maintained the best record in baseball with their sixth shutout of the season.
Taillon threw a career-high eight scoreless innings, holding the Rays to two hits. It was his first scoreless start of the season. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. It was the fourth time this season Taillon did not issue a base on balls and the first time in his last four starts. Taillon had great fastball command Friday, getting five swing-and-misses on the four-seamer and six called strikes.
It was the fourth time this season the Yankees have had a starter go eight innings and the second straight game. That’s a huge help to a bullpen that has been hit by injuries — losing Chad Green (Tommy John surgery), Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) in the last week. Friday night, Clay Holmes closed it out with his 24th consecutive scoreless inning over 22 appearances Friday picking up his sixth career save.
Matt Carpenter, added to the roster on Thursday and already making his second start, got his first hit as a Yankee. He homered in the the fourth inning to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead against lefty starter Jeffrey Springs.
There was no doubt about Torres’ eighth home run of the season. In his second at-bat on Friday night, Torres crushed a 91-mile-an-hour fastball from lefty Jeffrey Springs several rows deep into the left-center field seats. The 438-foot homer was so sure to be out of the park that Torres took three steps up the first base line admiring it and then flipped his bat to the side.
It had to feel good.
Last season, Torres hit just nine home runs total in 127 games and he’s hit 12 homers in 2020 and 2021 combined. His struggles began in 2020, when after MLB shut down spring training for four months because of the coronavirus, the Yankees felt he showed up to the restart of the season out of shape. He suffered a leg injury and struggled. In 2021, he had an early bout with COVID-19 and a thumb injury that hindered him. After hitting .251 with a .671 OPS in 107 games at shortstop, however, Torres ended the season on a little surge. He hit .300 with an .815 in his last 19 games — all at second base.
You can see the difference.
In 44 games this season, Torres has shown that he is more comfortable at second base, after a disastrous attempt to start him at shortstop the last two seasons. That seems to have carried over to his offense. Torres is hitting .234/.276/.448 with a .724 OPS.
Torres also is showing it with his glove. In the fifth inning Friday night, he made the inning-ending grab on a ball deflected off Taillon, making a tough play look simple. In the sixth, with an out and a runner on second, Torres went to his right and grabbed Mike Zunino’s line drive with his backhand to hold the runner and get Taillon closer to the end of the inning.
Taillon no-hit the Rays through four innings.
Randy Arozarena’s groundball single under Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove to lead off the fifth was the first hit off the Yankees’ righthander Friday night. Manuel Margot hit a curveball that Taillon tried to drop in for a strike to double in the seventh.
That was all the Rays got off him.
No state charge for billionaire Sanford in child porn probe
By STEPHEN GROVES and AMY FORLITI
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general’s office has declined to file charges against billionaire T. Denny Sanford following an investigation into possible possession of child pornography, saying it found no “prosecutable offenses” within the state’s jurisdiction, according to a court document filed Friday.
Sanford, a banker turned philanthropist, is the state’s richest man and has donated billions to hospitals, universities and charities. South Dakota investigators in 2019 began searching his email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.
The attorney general’s office said in Friday’s court filing that the “South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has completed its investigation … and has determined that there are no prosecutable offenses within the jurisdiction of the State of South Dakota.”
The attorney general’s office had no comment beyond the court filing.
“Mr. Sanford appreciates the public acknowledgement by the SD Attorney General’s office that the DCI has concluded its investigation and they have found no prosecutable crime,” Marty Jackley, Sanford’s attorney, said via text.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had earlier requested the involvement of federal law enforcement. A state filing in January said both state and federal investigations were continuing at the time. The Department of Justice declined to comment Friday when asked if a federal investigation is ongoing.
Ravnsborg is on leave pending his trial in June on impeachment charges for his conduct after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car in 2020.
A person briefed on the matter by law enforcement told The Associated Press last year that Sanford’s electronic devices came to the attention of state investigators after a technology firm reported that child pornography had either been sent, received or downloaded on his device. The person was not allowed to discuss the case at the time and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The investigation was first reported in 2020 by ProPublica and the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Both news outlets went to court for access to affidavits for search warrants. As part of arguments in state court over the release of the documents, Jackley said the investigation revealed that his client’s email accounts were hacked.
The search warrant affidavits were still not publicly available as of Friday evening. Judge James Power told the Argus Leader he expected to release them on Tuesday, but the newspaper also reported that Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge had moved to delay the unsealing.
The 86-year-old Sanford is worth an estimated $3.4 billion. He made a fortune as the founder of First Premier Bank in South Dakota, which is known for issuing high-interest credit cards to those with poor credit.
Sanford told the The Associated Press in 2016 that he wanted his fortune to have a positive impact on children after his hardscrabble childhood in St. Paul, Minnesota. His mother died of breast cancer when he was 4, and by the time he was 8, Sanford was working in his father’s clothing distribution company. He, along with two siblings, lived in a small apartment.
“You can only have so many cars and all of that kind of stuff so put it into something in which you can change people’s lives,” Sanford said in 2016.
After the investigation into Sanford became public, his financial largesse hardly slowed. In January, he donated $50 million to a Dakota State University cybersecurity lab while the hospital system that bears his name, Sanford Health, received over $650 million in donations from him last year.
___
Forliti reported from Minneapolis.
Chris Bassit and his seven-pitch arsenal are getting used to PitchCom
Chris Bassitt went from “I can’t,” to “Let’s just try it,” when it comes to PitchCom.
Last month, Bassitt was pretty skeptical of the play-calling system, which MLB implemented in the majors this year as an alternative form of a catcher giving finger signs and to prevent sign-stealing. With PitchCom, the catcher wears a device somewhere on his gear, whether it’s on his wrist, shin guard or chest protector, and will push a button that coincides with a given pitch, kind of like a remote control. The pitcher wears a small speaker in his cap and hears an automated voice calling the pitch that the catcher has selected.
“No, I just can’t. It would take too long,” Bassitt told the Daily News last month when asked if he’s tried the device. “The PitchCom is supposed to speed us up, but unfortunately MLB doesn’t let me call the pitches. The catchers have to push the button. I’m really hoping that MLB decides that I can push the button that I want to throw. That’ll speed it up.”
Flash forward five weeks and Bassitt has used PitchCom in his last two outings, against the Cardinals on May 19 and the Giants on May 24. So, what changed?
Well, it took a little convincing from catchers Tomas Nido and Patrick Mazeika to get Bassitt to budge.
“Bassitt is a challenge with his seven pitches,” Mazeika said. “We were able to convince him to go to the PitchCom. I was definitely happy about that. He needed some persuading there. We finally convinced him that there was a viable option with enough buttons to cover all of his pitches.”
For a starter like Bassitt, who has seven pitches in his arsenal, the PitchCom makes sense as a way to speed the game up and allow him to work faster by not having to wait for finger signs, shake off pitches, or carry out mound visits to go over signs again. Shaking off pitches, even when Bassitt is on the same page as his catcher, is a part of the right-hander’s routine when he’s on the mound. He’s been doing it throughout his eight years in the big leagues.
But those shake offs used to confuse Nido, who thought maybe that meant he was calling a bad game. Nido spoke to starting catcher James McCann about it, who told him that’s normal; it’s just how Bassitt pitches and it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s disagreeing with the pitch Nido is calling. Bassitt also told Nido they’re largely on the same page. So that was a relief to Nido, but he still figured PitchCom could save both him and Bassitt the hassle and speed up the tempo of the game.
“I talked to him about it,” Nido said. “And now PitchCom is his new best friend.”
Bassitt wasn’t buying the new concept in April in part because PitchCom wasn’t really speeding the game up yet. Mets catchers were still learning the new device, including memorizing which button called a given pitch and figuring out where the wearable sleeve felt comfortable. McCann likes to wear it inside his chest protector, so it’s hidden enough that the opposing team won’t pick up which buttons he’s pressing. Nido likes to wear it on his wrist, as he’s become familiar with the buttons so that he no longer has to look down before calling a pitch. Now that catchers were faster on their end, Bassitt said he was open to trying it.
Though Bassitt said he will continue to use PitchCom in his next start, he said he’s still not sold that the new play-calling device is allowing him to work faster. It’s certainly easier on his catchers, who no longer have to run through his entire pitch mix during at-bats and change up the finger signs so as to prevent the opposing team from catching on. Still, Bassitt understands the logic behind PitchCom being used to speed up his start, so he’s willing to stick with it for now.
“It’s whatever. I’ll keep using it,” he said. “It doesn’t really have an effect. To me, I still think the whole pitcher-catcher relationship should determine a lot. But overall, not having to go through the signs can speed some stuff up.”
Shortstop Francisco Lindor, second baseman Luis Guillorme and center fielder Brandon Nimmo will also wear the PitchCom speaker in their caps whenever the starter or reliever on the mound decides to wear it. Lindor said he used to look at the finger signs, but with PitchCom he can pay less attention to the catcher. Nimmo said he likes it, because it allows him to know which pitch is being offered so he can prepare to take his first step accordingly. Carlos Carrasco is at least one other Mets starter who has enjoyed the new play-calling system.
Mets manager Buck Showlater said some pitchers on his staff have embraced PitchCom, while others have not. He surmised that the Mets are probably among the teams that are using it the most in the bigs, but they’re not leading. The skipper believes, soon enough, the device will become commonplace in Major League Baseball.
“A lot of them use it with a man on second,” Showalter said. “You try to leave it up to them for the most part, but I think it’s going to grow. I think you’re going to see most people using it.”
Here’s who Magic interviewed at combine, hosted or will host for workouts
The Orlando Magic, owners of the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, took a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago.
Now the Magic, who also have the Nos. 32 and 35 picks in the second round, are hosting prospects for workouts in Orlando ahead of the June 23 draft.
The month-long process gives Orlando its most comprehensive look at the prospects after being allowed to scout but not contact the players during the season.
Here’s a list of the prospects the Magic either interviewed at the combine, hosted for pre-draft workouts or are expected to host for workouts.
The list of players has been gathered from interviews during the draft combine, the Orlando Sentinel’s reporting and various media reports. This list — which isn’t complete — will be updated as more intel is gathered:
Combine interviewees
Trevor Keels (Duke)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 223 pounds | Age: 18 | Wingspan: 6-foot-7 1/4
2021-22 averages: 11.5 points (41.9% from the field — 55.2% on 2s, 31.2% on 3s), 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals.
Keegan Murray (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 225 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 23.5 points (55.4% from the field — 62.1% on 2s, 39.8% on 3s), 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)
Height: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 230 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 9.2 points (47.4% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 29.6% on 3s), 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky)
Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 196 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8
2021-22 averages: 9.2 points (47.4% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 29.6% on 3s), 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
Jalen Williams (Santa Clara)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 209 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4
2021-22 averages: 18 points (51.3% from the field — 55.1% on 2s, 39.6% on 3s), 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player.
Worked out in Orlando
Gabe Brown (Michigan State); May 25
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 215 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 11.6 points (42.8% from the field — 49% on 2s, 38.2% on 3s), 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Justin Lewis (Marquette); May 25
Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 235 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/2
2021-22 averages: 16.8 points (44% from the field — 49.5% on 2s, 34.9% on 3s), 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.
David Roddy (Colorado State); May 25
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 261 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 1/2
2021-22 averages: 19.2 points (57.1% from the field — 62% on 2s, 43.8% on 3s), 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Dereon Seabron (N.C. State); May 25
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 182 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8 3/4
2021-22 averages: 17.3 points (49.1% from the field — 51.9% on 2s, 25.6% on 3s), 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals.
Kai Sotto (Adelaide 36ers — Australian NBL); May 26
Height: 7-foot-2 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 7.5 points (50% from the field — 51.4% on 2s, 38.5% on 3s) and 4.5 rebounds.
Donovan Williams (UNLV); May 26
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 190 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 12.7 points (48.8% from the field — 51.2% on 2s, 43.6% on 3s), 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players seek feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
Expected for workouts
Adonis Arms (Texas Tech)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 200 pounds | Age: 23 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 8.6 points (44.8% from the field — 55.2% on 2s, 30.8% on 3s), 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1 steal.
Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 221 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7-foot-3
2021-22 averages: 14.8 points (53% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 33.9% on 3s), 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals.
Josh Minott (Memphis)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 205 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 6.6 points (55.2% from the field — 55.9% on 2s, 14.3% on 3s) and 3.8 rebounds.
Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 196 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-5 3/4
2021-22 averages: 11.8 points (45.2% from the field — 50.3% on 2s, 38.3% on 3s), 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Terquavion Smith (N.C. State)
Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 165 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6 1/2
2021-22 averages: 16.3 points (39.8% from the field — 43.7% on 2s, 36.9% on 3s), 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.
Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 24 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (53.5% from the field — 57.5% on 2s, 41.7% on 3s), 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
This list will be updated throughout this process. More to come …
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
