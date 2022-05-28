News
Heat in their sweet spot as underdogs in Game 7 vs. Celtics, ‘We’re built for it’
From the moment the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference was clinched the final week of the season, there was an unease from within the Miami Heat.
It is difficult to play the role of underdog from a mountaintop.
And then the doubts set in.
Trae Young would torment them in the first round, just as he pushed the Atlanta Hawks through the play-in games.
Joel Embiid and James Harden finally would get the Philadelphia 76ers past the conference semifinals against the Heat.
And the consensus was nearly unanimous there would be no Heat escaping the defensively dogged Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference finals.
Underdog mode reactivated.
And, so, a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.
“All you guys, everybody picked them, even though we’re No. 1,” power forward P.J. Tucker said in his media session ahead of Sunday’s showdown. “We have nothing to lose.”
And there it is, the essence of Erik Spoelstra’s team, a team that pushed past COVID absences (remember the Kyle Guy era?), questions of an aging roster (Tucker is 37, Kyle Lowry 36), injuries that have impacted even in this series (Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro).
And, now, even after Friday night’s pushback in a 111-103 victory at TD Garden that kept the Celtics from clinching . . . underdog again, with Boston a road favorite in Game 7.
So, basically, the Heat are back in their sweet spot.
“Really, we’re grateful,” Spoelstra said of his team. “We’re really grateful to be in a really challenging series like this against an opponent we respect. Then we get to experience a Game 7 together.
“You have to go through tough things on a playoff run when you’re trying to accomplish something special.”
Tough things such as the hamstring that had sidelined Lowry for eight of 10 games before the veteran point guard returned to play the past four.
Tough things such as the knee issue that had Butler sidelined for the second half of Game 3, out of sorts in the Games 4 and 5 loss, but then motivated to push beyond the pain for Friday’s 47 points.
Tough things such as still not knowing if Herro can make it back from the groin strain that has had the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year out the past three games.
“We’ve had crazy situations all year,” Tucker said, “Kyle being out, a bunch of us having injuries. It doesn’t matter.
“We’ve had guys step up all year. Just that confidence in each other all year. So in a situation as this, it’s easy to just fall back and play.”
Because all that matters now is Sunday, one victory from the franchise’s seventh visit to the NBA Finals in its 34 years, a second in three seasons.
“You get to this level, 27 teams are watching,” Spoelstra said, with the winner of this series to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, which open Thursday. “You get to this elite level, you have to be able to manage everything because you can’t control everything. You’re facing great competition, and you’re going to lose some battles. Then you got to try to win more battles than you lose.”
No matter the injury report.
“You can’t get these days back,” Tucker said of pushing through his knee pain, just as so many others on the roster are ignoring the injury report. “It’s living in the moment, trying to just do what you can.”
One game for a ticket to San Francisco.
One game for the Heat to either win or stay home.
“I think we’re built for it,” Tucker said. “I think our guys are built to be locked in, get it done.”
With respect earned.
“That team over there is hungry,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said. “They are experienced.
“We understand the severity of the game that’s on the line.”
So do the underdogs.
“Everybody counted us out,” center Bam Adebayo said. “Everybody thought the series was already over. I mean, that’s all the motivation we needed.”
Who Is John Travolta Dating
John Travolta is an American singer and an actor. In the 1970s, John gained fame after his appearance in Welcome Back, Kotter, and several hit movies like Urban Cowboy, Grease, and Carrie. He has won several accolades for his commendable performance as an actor.
John’s career is not very active as of 2022, but fans are curious to gain insight into his personal life and relationships. There have been rumors about John having a relationship, but they are just rumors. John Travolta is currently single and is not dating anyone.
John Travolta’s Married Life
In 1991, John Travolta tied the wedding knot to the American actress and model Kelly Preston. The actors first met in 1987 when Kelly was still married to Kevin Gage before she got a divorce later that year. He proposed to Kelly in Switzerland on New Year’s Eve of 1991 and engaged. After their marriage, three children were born to them- Jett in 1992, Ella in 2000, and Benjamin in 2010.
The couple shared a beautiful married life until 2022, when Kelly Preston died of breast cancer after suffering for two years. John informed of her death via his Instagram handle on 13 July 2022. John still dedicates a post to Kelly every year on her birthday, 13 October. Ever since Kelly Preston died in 2020, John has not been dating anyone.
John Travolta’s Previous Relationships
Before getting married to Kelly Preston in 1991, John had dated a few celebrities for a brief period. In 1976, he dated Anita Gillette, and later that year, he got together with Diana Hyland. They dated for a year before he lost her to breast cancer in 1977. In 1980, John dated Catherine Deneuve, the French actress. He dated Marilu Henner until 1985, though their relationship was rough and discontinuous.
He was together with Brooke Shields in 1981, but they broke up in the same year. John shared a long relationship with Doug Gotterba, his pilot. Then from 1983 to 1985, John was in a relationship with the American actor and director Paul Barresi.
About John Travolta
John Travolta is an actor and a singer who became famous for his performances earlier in sitcoms and musicals. A few of his popular films include Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Broken Arrow, Saturday Night Fever, Carrie, Grease, Face/Off, A Civil Action, Primary Colors, etc. Over thirty-eight years, John released eleven music albums and thirty singles His latest album ‘This Christmas’ was released in 2012 with Olivia Newton-John.
John won the Golden Globe Award in 1996 for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his film Get Shorty. The People v O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in which John was the supporting actor, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series in 2016. His album Grease, the original soundtrack, was nominated for the best album at the Grammys of 1978 and hit the number one position on the US charts.
Who Is John Travolta Dating
Who Is Caitlyn Jenner Dating Now 2022
Caitlyn Jenner is an American, an Olympic gold medalist, and a retired decathlete (her dead name is William Bruce Jenner). She is a famous retired sportsperson known for track and field events. Some even called her the “world’s greatest athlete” after their win in Olympics America. After retirement, Caitlyn made her career as a writer in television and films, etc.
Caitlyn has been with some celebrities, but She is not dating anyone and is currently single.
Caitlyn Jenner’s Relationships
Before coming out as a transgender woman in April 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer, Caitlyn had been married thrice. In 1972, she tied the knot with actress Chrystie Scott. They had two children- Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino. They filed for divorce in January 1981.
She married Linda Thompson, former American actress, songwriter, and beauty pageant winner, in 1981. The couple had two sons, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner. But the marriage lasted for five years since they got separated in February 1986. She remained single after that for almost five years.
Caitlyn got hitched by the famous media personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner on 21 April 1991. They had two daughters, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner, both successful in their careers. The couple shared twenty-three years of marriage before they separated in June 2013.
Caitlyn recalled in an interview that she had always known about her gender, but she was not allowed to partake in the transition process for the duration of their marriage. Similar issues ultimately led to Caitlyn and Kris’s official divorce on 23 March 2015. However, according to the recent statements of the sources, Caitlyn and Kris have resolved their issues and are just friends now.
After her marriage broke apart, Caitlyn Jenner dated Candis Cayne, the transgender American actress, in 2015, for a year. Before marriage, she dated Michelle Williams-Rosenthal from 1967 to 1968. She had a rumored hook-up with Ronda Kamihira in 2014. Recently, Caitlyn was rumored to be dating Sophia Hutchins, a twenty-six-year-old business owner and entrepreneur, but they have continuously denied that. They are just really close as friends.
About Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner was a well-known sportsperson in the 1970s. Initially, she played football but got seriously injured, after which she could not play the sport without getting injured again. Her sports coach L.D. Fay Weldon was the one who convinced her to participate in the decathlon.
From then on, Jenner has climbed the ladders of success steadily. For her massive success in the Olympics, Jenner’s name was added to the Olympic Hall of Fame in 1986. After winning a gold medal in the Pan American Games, she was inducted into the United States National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1980.
Post Olympics, Jenner made a career in Television, her most famous project being Keeping Up with the Kardashians, of which she has been a part since 2007 along with Kris and their children.
Who Is Caitlyn Jenner Dating Now 2022
Amazing Shows Like Superstore
An American sitcom premiered on November 30, 2015, created by Justin Spitzer, called Superstore aired its last episode on March 25 this year. The sitcom fans were saddened to know they wouldn’t see the lovely characters back on the screen for yet another season.
It shows had America Ferrera and Ben Feldman as the lead; they both were also the show’s executive producers. Its story revolved around a group of workers of a fictional big-box chain store called Cloud 9. The show had a score of 58 out of 100 on Metacritic, about 86% on Rotten tomatoes, and is loved by fans worldwide.
But the show’s over!!!
If you were a fan of the sitcom, you could not think about spending your time without the characters and the mind-blowing storytelling about workers’ lives; it’s quite understandable. But what if we tell you there are other shows out there that you would love to watch if you had a fun time watching Superstore. Yes, you read that right; if you liked the show, here are some recommendations.
Kim’s Convenience
This show, like Superstore, focuses on the working man’s life in America. The show tells a story about a Korean – Canadian family, their family dynamics, their experience as immigrants, and the difficulties they face while running a small business, a convenience store.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Like comedy like Superstore, this show is super fun without being mean in any way. If you loved Amy and Jonah’s love story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a cute central love story between a Latina character Amy and her Jewish coworker.
Trial And Error
The show is a mockumentary series about a New York City lawyer who ends up defending oddballs in East Peck, a fictional land with some very strange laws. Each season of this show is about a new case. For example, in the first season, it’s a murder case, John Lithgow, in a character of a professor who’s on trial for the murder of his wife. Although the show is over, you can dig into it, and we bet you’ll like its plotline and miss Superstore a little less.
Party Down
This show focuses on a group of caterers who dream of working in Hollywood. They serve appetizers at swanky parties, and the characters are hilarious and a little obnoxious; while their lives seem to suck, the lives of the rich guests they serve are no better.
The Office
The groundbreaking mockumentary series of NBC, The Office is a perfect show to start your fan of the American work-life storyline. The show focuses on a paper company called Dunder Mifflin; Michael Scott runs the Scranton branch.
The boss is making the workers his friends rather than just employees and thus comes up with bizarre ways to spend more time with them. Again the cute office romance between Jim and Pam has won viewers’ hearts repeatedly. This is yet another love story like Amy and Jonah from Superstore
Amazing Shows Like Superstore
