Heat’s Spoelstra sticks with same starters vs. Celtics; groin strain keeps Tyler Herro out again
Despite point guard Kyle Lowry being limited by a balky hamstring and despite a shooting slump by guard Max Strus, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opted against a lineup change for Friday night’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.
“These are tough decisions. We’re going with that lineup,” he said, with his team going into the night down 3-2 to the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven series. “It’s been a really successful lineup.”
The Heat have started that lineup throughout the playoffs when injuries have not gotten in the way of opening with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Lowry and Strus.
“This is a fast-moving series,” Spoelstra said. “And that happens with two competitive teams: Who can get to who? Who can get to their strengths more often? Who can take the other team out of their strengths?
“It’s a fine line between doing those things and making adjustments. But that’s part of the deal.”
The reserve rotation, though, remained altered, with sixth man Tyler Herro missing his third consecutive game Friday with a groin strain.
“These are not easy conversations or decisions,” Spoelstra said 90 minutes before Friday night’s tipoff. “He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready, you know, to step into this kind of intensity of a game.”
Spoelstra earlier said Herro had done some light work at the morning shootaround, but even then warned, “He is doing everything he possibly can to convince the head coach and trainers that he’s available, but we’ll make that determination.”
Asked what it would take to get Herro back on the court, Spoelstra said, “I’m going to have to talk to the trainers. He’s going to have to pass a few protocols.”
Spoelstra declined to say whether Herro’s injury would have been measured in days instead of weeks had this been the regular season.
“I think it’s irrelevant to get into all the details,” he said. “He’s not able to play tonight, you know. As badly as he wants to get out there, you know, this is the most responsible decision for us.”
Herro had been listed as questionable earlier in the day, as were Lowry (hamstring), Strus (hamstring), Tucker (knee) and guard Gabe Vincent (hamstring). There also is the issue of Butler playing through knee pain.
Spoelstra smiled when asked for an update about those players.
“Considering I’m not allowed to ask the other guys,” he said, “I’d assume that they’ll at least go through their routine.”
Spoelstra ended his media session with, “I think we’re going to get some great performances tonight, regardless of the lineups we have out there.”
Josh Donaldson heads to IL with shoulder inflammation
ST. PETERSBURG — Josh Donaldson is going to be out for a while longer. The third baseman who recently had to apologize to White Sox shortstop TIm Anderson and the Jackie Robinson family for what were at the very least insensitive remarks was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation Friday after days on the COVID-19 list.
“So he’s been dealing with a little bit of a shoulder (issue) off and on kind of all season. So when he came in the other day to get his IV (for the respiratory illness),with his shoulders we figured we’d MRI it at this time and it shows some inflammation in there.So he got a cortisone shot,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “He’s actually at the stadium today working out, went through some light throwing, some light hitting and stuff and is feeling better.
“With the ability to back date it a couple days, hopefully it’s something that is a short thing,” Boone said. “Hopefully it kind of keeps making improvements in that this is something that benefits him over the long haul.”
Donaldson has had the shoulder issue since spring training, but said recently he did not think it was hindering him.
“I think it’s something that he’s dealt with at different points in different seasons,” Boone said. “He’s managed it this year already and he’s obviously done well with that. So, hopefully this is something that the cortisone injection does its job and kind of just helps him out a little bit and he gets through this week.”
Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie,” several times during a game against the White Sox in the Bronx last week, leading to the benches and bullpens to clear and White Sox manager to claim that Donaldson’s comments were racist. Donaldson claimed it was an on-going, “inside joke,” between him and Anderson, who had said in a 2019 interview he felt like he was the “Jackie Robinson,” of today.
Donaldson was suspended for a game by MLB for the “disrespectful,” comments. He is appealing the suspension.
DJ BACK IN PLAY
DJ LeMahieu was not in the starting lineup for the fourth straight game, but was available off the bench. The infielder was dealing with a sore left wrist, which kept him from playing and forced him to have a cortisone shot earlier this week.
“This time (on Thursday), if you’d asked me I’d say he might be going on the IL at this time today. He had a marked improvement last night and came in today feeling well,” Boone said. “I think he and I both want to see him go through a full day’s work today and if that goes well have him as an active player off the bench tonight with the idea that he’s in there tomorrow, but very encouraged.”
Aaron Hicks was also expected to be available off the bench after being a late scratch from Thursday’s game with a tight right hamstring. The centerfielder could not run on Thursday, but was testing his leg running and hitting on Friday.
STANTON STARTING BACK UP
Giancarlo Stanton, on the IL with a right ankle issue, is starting to rehab for his return, which could be as soon as this week.
“He’s good. He’s in (New York) today doing some moving around and some light hitting and I know yesterday he was feeling really good,” Boone said. “I think we avoided a situation there. So that’s encouraging. And these last couple of days have been good.”
KLUBER REUNION
The Yankees will face Corey Kluber, who pitched for them last year, for the first time. The righthander pitched a no-hitter in a Yankee uniform and had a big influence on the Bombers’ staff. He taught Michael King his slurve, which has made a big impact on the Yankees bullpen.
“It’s been great,” Kluber said of King’s success this year. “I haven’t seen him first hand yet, but, you know, just from seeing the numbers he’s putting up and some of the highlights and stuff, it seems he has really taken that next step. I think a lot of it just comes with confidence and getting reps and believing in yourself all that kind of stuff.”
Loons’ sour taste from Open Cup loss will be hard to remove vs. New York City
Part of Minnesota United’s justification for not putting out its best roster for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against Union Omaha on Wednesday was a separate emphasis placed on the MLS regular-season game against New York City FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field.
The stunning 2-1 upset loss to Omaha — a third-tier club in USL — in the national tournament puts even more pressure on the Loons to produce a home win in league play this weekend. The sour taste will be hard to remove.
NYCFC, the defending MLS Cup champion, is riding a seven-game unbeaten streak in league play (6-0-1) since early April. New York’s offense leads the league with 6.3 shots on target per match, is tied for second with 2.0 goals per game, and league MVP candidate Valentin “Taty” Castellanos is tied for third in MLS with seven goals this season.
“I think they are the best team in the league,” Loons manager Adrian Heath said Friday. “… It’s going to be a huge test for us. I know that (head coach) Ronny Deila is experienced enough to know that if we play like we can, how we did against the Galaxy, like we defended against Dallas, this will be a tough afternoon for them.”
The Loons won’t have their “A” lineup Saturday, either. Veteran center back Michael Boxall and central midfielder Kervin Arriaga are suspended due to yellow-card accumulations in MLS action.
The losses within Minnesota’s spine could make it more susceptible for NYCFC’s already lethal attack.
If MNUFC is able to top New York on Saturday, it would go along with a quality road win at FC Dallas last weekend. Together, it would be a swish of Listerine after Wednesday.
TURNING THE PAGE
The loss to Omaha is MNUFC’s worst defeat since the club went into the first division in 2017, and the Loons’ focus is now solely on the MLS season.
“This is a different competition,” Heath said. “As much as we have to put it behind us, we don’t forget how unacceptable the performance was — collectively and individually.”
Brent Kallman, who is likely step in for Boxall, said the team’s bounce-back won’t be known until Saturday night.
“It might be a little too early to tell for sure, but the attitude was really good (Friday),” the Woodbury native said. “People are focused on getting ready for the game. … Everybody knows in this business you have to have a short memory.”
BRIEFLY
After Minnesota rested leading scorer Robin Lod for the Omaha game due to minor injuries, Heath said he will be available to play Saturday. Defensive midfielder Wil Trapp (ribs) and strikers Luis Amarilla (foot) and Abu Danladi (thigh) are listed as questionable. All four of those players were involved during open portions of training Friday. “The team that will be available won’t be far from the team you think will play,” Heath said. … The Loons previously looked at bringing in Uruguayan midfielder Santiago Rodriguez but “we couldn’t afford him,” Heath shared. Rodriguez, 22, is on loan to NYCFC from Montevideo City Torque for the 2022 season. … Arriaga, who hurt his face in a collision against Omaha, could have his departure to the Honduran national team delayed by the injury. Post-practice Friday, he participated in a juggling circle with teammates without a protective mask or noticeable bruising.
Travis Jankowski undergoes metacarpal fracture surgery; Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) throws bullpen
Travis Jankowski underwent surgery Friday on a 4th metacarpal fracture on his left hand, the Mets announced.
He fractured his ring finger during a diving catch in left field against the Giants on Wednesday. He is on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 26, but the timeline for this type of injury is generally 6-8 weeks, the Mets said. In addition to Jankowski’s IL placement, the Mets made a series of other roster moves.
Left-hander Thomas Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Right-handers Yoan Lopez and Stephen Nogosek were recalled from Syracuse. Lopez was suspended by MLB for three games for what the league decided were intentional pitches thrown at Kyle Schwarber on May 1. But none of Lopez’s pitches actually hit Schwarber. He appealed his suspension and got it knocked down to one game, which he served on Friday against the Phillies.
Jankowski, a journeyman after playing five seasons with the Padres from 2015-19, is a key depth outfielder for the Mets. Mets GM Billy Eppler picked him up as a free agent in March, one week into spring training. Without him, the club will rely heavily on their big-league outfield depth, like Jeff McNeil, as well as look within for possible promotions.
“He’ll be back, but it’s a loss of a very useful player for us,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Jankowski. “Don’t want to lessen it from our standpoint. I know there’s a lot of other teams that don’t really care. Travis did a lot of things for us.”
The Mets are likely to call up outfielder Nick Plummer from Triple-A Syracuse. Plummer was not in Syracuse’s lineup on Friday, and Showalter mentioned him multiple times when asked about his outfield depth. Plummer played in two games for the Mets last month against the Diamondbacks.
Showalter said it’s tough to internally replace Jankowski, who has served as a left fielder, center fielder, right fielder, and key pinch-runner for the Mets this season. Thanks to his speed on the basepaths, Showalter would typically go to Jankowski as a late-game substitution, due to both his wheels and his defensive skillet in the outfield. He hit .209/.292/.209 with three stolen bases, five walks, and 11 runs scored across 33 games.
Jankowski also unintentionally endeared himself to his teammates and the Mets fan base when he said jokingly last month that no one is going to buy his jersey, mocking himself for his bench role on the team. Eduardo Escobar then ordered dozens of white shirseys with Jankowski’s name and No. 16 on the backs. Mets players wore the Jankowski shirseys, and still do, during pregame workouts. Jankowski said that was certainly not his intention when he poked fun at himself, and he was both surprised and appreciative of his teammates’ response.
“You’ll see some things to cover the loss of Travis,” Showalter said. “I’m always looking from within. Billy’s got a wide range of eye sight and I’m just trying to stay focused on these guys. I feel good where we are with that, but obviously not to the complete skill set that Travis has.”
BULLPEN: CHECK
Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) is on his way back from the IL after he completed another key item on his rehab checklist.
Megill got back on the mound and threw a bullpen on Thursday, which was his first time throwing off the mound since he landed on the IL on May 15. First, the Mets will make sure Megill’s arm still feels good following his bullpen session. Then, his next step will be live batting practice, followed by one or two minor-league rehab outings.
“It went well,” Showalter said. “We have kind of mapped it out in a perfect world where he would rejoin us. But yesterday was a good step for him.”
Megill’s positive step forward also featured a tiring schedule for his pitching coach. Jeremy Hefner and the Mets touched down in New York late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning following their flight from San Francisco. Hefner went home and slept for a few hours, then came to Citi Field to watch Megill throw his bullpen before driving back home and getting some more shut eye.
UPDATE ON JAKE
Jacob deGrom once again threw on flat ground Friday at Citi Field. He has received permissioned from the Mets medical team and coaches to increase his velocity and distance as he throws, which has put him around 90-105 feet.
DeGrom is not expected to throw a bullpen this weekend, or at any point during the Mets’ six-game homestand against the Phillies and Nationals. But he will join the Mets on their upcoming two-week road trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels next week when they return to the west coast. It is likely that deGrom will ramp up to his next step, getting back on the mound and throwing a bullpen for the first time since he was injured in spring training nearly two months ago, during the team’s road trip that begins on June 2.
“He’s very upbeat that the club has been competitive while he isn’t here,” Showalter said of deGrom, who did not speak to reporters on Friday. “He’s looking forward to coming back and making a contribution in a time of – well, always in need of Jake. It’s uplifting in a lot of ways to see him in a locker room with everybody.”
