Finance
Helping a Cause Through Crowdfunding
Charitable institutions raise awareness about different issues in society. It can be about environmental problems, societal issues, medical issues and so much more. Philanthropists are people who support these charities through financial help and endorsements. When these people raise enough awareness about the causes they support, they can start asking for other people’s help. This is what you can call crowdfunding or crowdsourcing.
What is It?
Crowdfunding is, by definition, a way of raising money by asking people for donations. There are no set amounts for donations. Instead, the charities set a goal that they want to reach from collective contributions. This can be done by anyone or any interest group. Those with popular philanthropists such as actors and athletes endorsing their cause can take advantage of the huge fan-base that these celebrities have. This is a great way to raise funds quickly and, most of the time, they even overshoot their goal through it.
Tips For Effective Crowdfunding
If you want to utilize crowdfunding in your own charitable causes, here are a few tips to get you started and do it effectively:
· Pitch your cause effectively – To get people to support your cause, you must effectively convey your message and vision to your target audience. You must make them understand what you are fighting for and what you want the world to understand and see. Make your pitch relatable so that people can see how your cause can affect their life one way or another.
· Utilize different social networks online – Most people are connected to the internet in some way. Social media sites have millions of users that log in every day. If you have a great viral campaign through these sites, then you can reach millions of people with minimal effort. You are going to hit two birds with one stone because you are going to raise awareness about your charity and crowdsourcing campaign.
· Have popular donors – To raise your charity’s credibility, it’s good to have a known personality supporting and donating to your cause. It’s easier for people to believe that your charity is legitimate and that the funds you are collecting will truly go to the intended beneficiaries. It’s also easier for news about your cause to go viral or reach a broader network.
· Provide rewards to your loyal supporters – You can make supporting your cause fun for your investors too. You can get sponsors to give you contributions in kind that you can give to your donors in return for their contributions. Merchandise like shirts, mugs and other things can be great rewards that can easily be mass produced with the help of your sponsors.
Good People
You can get a lot of funding from good people who believe in your cause. Nothing is impossible when a lot of people get behind something they believe in. People will stay with you if you show them where their donations are going. Be sure to post pictures of or updates on your projects and outreach programs so that you can keep your supporters in the loop.
Success
Many crowdfunding projects have succeeded in the past and have been embraced by people with generous hearts. This is proof that there are still a lot of good Samaritans left. In a world that seems to be full of trouble and problem, this is a great way to restore faith in humanity.
Finance
Top Reasons Why People Donate
It’s never an easy task to get people to shell out money for no benefit in return. On the other hand, online fundraising and the speed at which it is growing has proved just the opposite. At Impact Guru, we’ve had so many people donate towards personal and non-personal causes that may not have anything to do with them. This shows that compassion, empathy, and community, are at the heart of all philanthropic endeavors.
It is, however, important to note that charity is no longer done in the same that it is used to. You’ll find fewer philanthropists cutting big cheques to a single cause. With technology in the picture, it’s much more nuanced now – and it’s crucial that nonprofits and all other crowdfunding India campaigners align with the mindset of today’s generation and their relationship with the charity.
In this article, we’d like to discuss some of the top reason why people donate so that you can apply certain strategies to your crowdfunding India campaign in order to draw donors towards your initiative.
The greater good
As we discussed earlier, people today have a different relationship with social good. While they may not be involved in writing out big cheques, they surely want to be engaged in activities that will have a long-term benefit for society. For instance, youngsters today are much more mindful of the use of plastic bags, and many of them promote giving it up. This indicates that they care about being part of the larger picture for doing social good. Nonprofits need to apply such a thought process to get people interested in their cause.
Competitions and incentives
Nonprofits should encourage an environment of competition to motivate millennials to donate. Tangible incentives such as free samples, merchandise, invite to events etc are useful motivators. Another great take away for a millennial would be recognized for their philanthropy through a shout out on social media.
Tax exemptions
People always want to find a way to reduce tax burden – and making donations to good causes is the noblest way to do it. Most NGOs and crowdfunding platforms offer their donors a chance to avail a tax exemption certificate under section 80G when they donate to a verified NGO. Whether they donate to a medical cause, for education, for the environment, or anything else, it is an incentive for them to combine charity with tax saving.
Corporate giving influence
Employees are highly influenced by the giving patterns of their peers and coworkers. According to a 2015 Millennial Impact report, 46% would be more likely to make a donation if a co-worker was doing so too, and 27% would do it if a senior in the organization suggested it. In fact, 11% have opted to have donations cut from their paychecks itself. And 30% have been seen to donate on online platforms such as Impact Guru.
In a mission to encourage a crowdfunding for financial sustainability, we hope this article helps you understand charity in this day an age.
Finance
8 Basic Ways of Preventing Deforestation
There have been so many discussions on the effects of deforestation in our environment. These effects range from alarming to catastrophic. We have read newspaper headlines that show the wreckage that natural disasters have done. Flashfloods have not only damaged millions of properties all over the globe but it has also collected lives. Landslides have done the same. These two are the results of nature’s balance that has been disturbed–they are the effects of deforestation.
Deforestation is the act of converting patches of forests to become areas of residence or industry. More and more businessmen are pushing through forests to obtain more land. Environment is sacrificed in exchange for profit. And this is a highly disturbing fact.
As an individual or as a part of the global community, you can do something to help prevent deforestation. Maybe you can’t fight off illegal loggers with your bear hands but with some basic ways, you can make a difference–no matter how small. Here’s a list:
1. If deforestation is a negative event, then a positive event should take place to counter its effects–reforestation. Plant trees and begin doing this in your yard. Trees give off oxygen that is essential for human existence and they, in turn, capture the carbon dioxide that humans and animals exhale. Trees also help in containing water in its roots. With this simple act, you are able to prevent soil erosion, which is the root cause of landslides!
2. Use recycled items such as books or pad paper, toilet paper, even shopping bags. If you can, do not waste any of these products so that no new raw material would be required to replace them.
3. If you are a farmer (or if you know someone who works as a farmer), try to rotate your crops. Instead of using a different portion of land each year, why not use the same portion with different crops? This practice also helps in maintaining the fertility of the soil. With the rotation of crops, not only is there a variety on the harvest each year, there is also the possibility of keeping that portion of land for as long as you can.
4. Cut down only the mature trees. Do not kill baby trees. And for every tree that is lost, plant another one as a replacement.
5. Join environmental awareness groups that would help you be an advocate of reforestation. In Washington, specifically in the Washington Middle School, there was a group of students that established a service-learning project. In their project, they asked a penny from each person. They explained that this money would help in buying acres of the rainforest in Amazon. Once this pushes through, no deforestation could take place in that purchased area.
6. There is a report that in Indonesia and Malaysia, more and more trees are cut down to produce palm oil. This massive destruction in the forests of both countries resulted into the loss of habitat for the native orangutans. With the loss of more trees, more animals become homeless. You can’t help prevent this altogether but you can limit your consumption of products that contain palm oil such as breads, chocolates, and even some cosmetics such as shampoo, soap or toothpaste. As to your food consumption, you can begin a diet of roasted or boiled foods instead of frying them.
7. Instead of using firewood, use coals to heat up your fireplaces during the winter season. Remember that it takes only a few hours to consume the firewood but it would take years to grow a single tree. Think twice before purchasing firewood again.
8. Support the laws or programs that were made to protect the forests and to stop any form of deforestation. Programs such as the Tropical Forestry Action Plan have done a major difference on the way deforestation is looked at today. This program spearheaded the discussion of tropical deforestation.
It is imperative to know that there is no such thing as a small, insignificant act when it comes to defeating deforestation. No matter how small your deed maybe, the important thing there is ‘every act can make a difference’. Deforestation can be prevented and you can be an active force in achieving that.
Finance
Malfunctions in Automotive Electronics
Modern automobile systems are largely dependent upon the powerful electrical systems that serve as the basis for most major functions. As electricity powers each of the computerized systems in the vehicle, gear shifting, engine functions, and power steering and brakes all require decently maintained circuits and wires. In addition to these major functions, more luxury-minded features like radio, seat adjusters, and heating are also dependent on electricity.
There are numerous possible problems that can occur with a car’s electrical system, which may be the result of a poorly manufactured parts or because of a person’s unwillingness to maintain their vehicle. Perhaps the most obvious danger is if a vehicle shuts down during operation. If power is cut from the primary functions of the vehicle, a driver may lose the ease of control that is associated with using a modern automobile. Steering may become more resistant, as well as braking becoming less smooth.
In addition to a loss of power, fires can occur due to electrical sparks caused by faulty wiring or improper power output. These occurrences can become extremely dangerous to those caught inside a vehicle. If the flames reach the gas tank or other flammable liquids in the vehicle, the flames can either grow immensely or explode. Considering that there are few systems in a motor vehicle that can handle a full-blown fire, a motorist has no other option than to pull over and abandon his or her vehicle as quickly as possible.
These problems can be attributed to a range of system breakdowns. In particular, improperly wired systems or wires without the appropriate coverings can produce sparks. Also, shorted systems, occurring from malfunctioning parts, can prove extremely hazardous.
For more information regarding electrical safety in your vehicle and how the law can protect those injured by automotive defects, contact a car accident attorney.
