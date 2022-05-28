News
Here’s who Magic interviewed at combine, hosted or will host for workouts
The Orlando Magic, owners of the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, took a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago.
Now the Magic, who also have the Nos. 32 and 35 picks in the second round, are hosting prospects for workouts in Orlando ahead of the June 23 draft.
The month-long process gives Orlando its most comprehensive look at the prospects after being allowed to scout but not contact the players during the season.
Here’s a list of the prospects the Magic either interviewed at the combine, hosted for pre-draft workouts or are expected to host for workouts.
The list of players has been gathered from interviews during the draft combine, the Orlando Sentinel’s reporting and various media reports. This list — which isn’t complete — will be updated as more intel is gathered:
Combine interviewees
Trevor Keels (Duke)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 223 pounds | Age: 18 | Wingspan: 6-foot-7 1/4
2021-22 averages: 11.5 points (41.9% from the field — 55.2% on 2s, 31.2% on 3s), 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals.
Keegan Murray (Iowa)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 225 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 23.5 points (55.4% from the field — 62.1% on 2s, 39.8% on 3s), 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)
Height: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 230 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 9.2 points (47.4% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 29.6% on 3s), 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
TyTy Washington Jr. (Kentucky)
Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 196 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8
2021-22 averages: 9.2 points (47.4% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 29.6% on 3s), 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
Jalen Williams (Santa Clara)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 209 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4
2021-22 averages: 18 points (51.3% from the field — 55.1% on 2s, 39.6% on 3s), 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player.
Worked out in Orlando
Gabe Brown (Michigan State); May 25
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 215 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 11.6 points (42.8% from the field — 49% on 2s, 38.2% on 3s), 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Justin Lewis (Marquette); May 25
Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 235 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/2
2021-22 averages: 16.8 points (44% from the field — 49.5% on 2s, 34.9% on 3s), 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.
David Roddy (Colorado State); May 25
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 261 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11 1/2
2021-22 averages: 19.2 points (57.1% from the field — 62% on 2s, 43.8% on 3s), 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Dereon Seabron (N.C. State); May 25
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 182 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-8 3/4
2021-22 averages: 17.3 points (49.1% from the field — 51.9% on 2s, 25.6% on 3s), 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals.
Kai Sotto (Adelaide 36ers — Australian NBL); May 26
Height: 7-foot-2 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 7.5 points (50% from the field — 51.4% on 2s, 38.5% on 3s) and 4.5 rebounds.
Donovan Williams (UNLV); May 26
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 190 pounds | Age: 21 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 12.7 points (48.8% from the field — 51.2% on 2s, 43.6% on 3s), 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players seek feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
Expected for workouts
Adonis Arms (Texas Tech)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 200 pounds | Age: 23 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 8.6 points (44.8% from the field — 55.2% on 2s, 30.8% on 3s), 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1 steal.
Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite)
Height: 6-foot-10 | Weight: 221 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7-foot-3
2021-22 averages: 14.8 points (53% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 33.9% on 3s), 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals.
Josh Minott (Memphis)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 205 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 6.6 points (55.2% from the field — 55.9% on 2s, 14.3% on 3s) and 3.8 rebounds.
Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga)
Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 196 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-5 3/4
2021-22 averages: 11.8 points (45.2% from the field — 50.3% on 2s, 38.3% on 3s), 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Terquavion Smith (N.C. State)
Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 165 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 6-foot-6 1/2
2021-22 averages: 16.3 points (39.8% from the field — 43.7% on 2s, 36.9% on 3s), 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.
Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 24 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (53.5% from the field — 57.5% on 2s, 41.7% on 3s), 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
This list will be updated throughout this process. More to come …
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
