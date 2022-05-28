News
‘He’s been sensational’: 3 numbers that highlight Johnny Cueto’s early success with the Chicago White Sox
The New York Yankees had something brewing early in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
Aaron Judge singled and Anthony Rizzo walked, putting Johnny Cueto in a bind with one out in the first inning. Cueto quickly worked out of trouble, striking out Giancarlo Stanton looking and getting Josh Donaldson to line out to third.
Cueto would go on to deliver a pitching clinic with six shutout innings.
He didn’t factor in the decision in a game the Sox won 3-1, but he continued to impress in his first week with the team.
Cueto hasn’t allowed an earned run in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts and four walks in two starts since the Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on May 16.
“He’s been sensational,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “It’s been fun to watch him pitch, the way he disrupts timing, the way he shows different arm angles, the whole thing is entertaining, not just because of the zeros but because of the show he puts on each start.”
Cueto is the scheduled starter for the Sox on Saturday against the Cubs in the City Series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“He’s an intense competitor, obviously a very intelligent pitcher from what you’ve seen on the field,” Hahn said. “But in the clubhouse and in the training room, he is all business. For those three hours, you may get some chuckles along the way from how he’s messing with hitters, but it’s all part of a larger plan and maintenance program that he takes extremely seriously.
“And it’s a good influence on the other guys.”
Here’s a look at some of Cueto’s standout numbers.
6
Cueto struck out the Royals’ Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi and Salvador Perez in the first inning of his first start May 16 in Kansas City, Mo.
He went on to pitch six shutout innings but did not factor in the decision in the a game the Sox won 5-3 in 10 innings.
Luis Robert, who hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th, summed up what it would be like facing Cueto by saying through an interpreter, “It would be very difficult.”
Cueto followed up the Royals start with six-plus shutout innings against the Yankees. He exited after allowing back-to-back singles in the seventh.
According to Elias, he became the first pitcher in franchise history with six-plus scoreless innings pitched in each of his first two appearances with the team.
12
Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera hit a grounder in the sixth inning of the May 16 game that first baseman José Abreu got a glove on but couldn’t make the play. The ball deflected to second baseman Leury García, who saw Cueto was covering first and threw to him for the out.
“The one thing I think everyone got to see is he’s a freak athlete,” Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said the next day. “People might not realize that. But how fast he got to first base … that’s something that a lot of people might not realize or know about him, but he’s probably one of the best athletes in this locker room. And he’s 36.”
Two Royals reached in the sixth before Cueto retired the following two hitters to end the inning — and his day.
After more success at Yankee Stadium, Cueto said in a statement the key to keeping the Yankees off-balance was locating his pitches up and down in the zone.
Cueto’s scoreless-innings streak is the third longest by a Sox starter to begin his career with the team since 1974, according to STATS. Ken Brett tops the list with 17 innings in 1976. Jack McDowell is second with 13 in 1987.
.191
Cueto has been known for using a shimmy-shake type of delivery occasionally to disrupt a batter’s timing.
“I’ve been doing that throughout my whole career,” Cueto said through an interpreter after the Royals game. “Every time I’m on the mound, I’m just having fun. That’s a way for me to have fun too.”
There’s no official count on the number of deliveries, but the pitches have been effective.
He retired the first nine hitters against the Royals before Merrifield singled leading off the fourth. The Royals had two hits against Cueto and the Yankees had had six.
Cueto is holding hitters to a .191 average (8-for-42).
Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the doubleheader against the Yankees: “Keep him healthy (and) he’s going to be a huge asset for us.”
()
Charges: St. Paul man, 22, admits to shooting 51-year-old man who interrupted catalytic converter theft
A 22-year-old St. Paul man who was waiting while his accomplice tried to steal a catalytic converter off a pickup truck shot a man who interrupted the attempted theft, according to criminal charges.
Kaw Bleh Htoo was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident at a business in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Three days after the shooting, 18-year-old Eh Ler Pweh of St. Paul, who authorities say was the accomplice, was charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and one count each of possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and receiving stolen property.
Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. Feb. 21 on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to a 51-year-old man who’d been shot in the buttocks and was being loaded into an ambulance.
He told officers he was inside where he works and saw a dark sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.
He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint read.
He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.
Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.
Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.
Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.
The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.
When interviewed, Pweh said he bought the gun about a month ago and that the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.
In a jail call with Pweh, Htoo praised him for not giving police any information, according to the complaint.
Htoo was arrested on Wednesday at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.
In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he was looking at, the complaint states. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.
Investigators learned the victim suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot and would not be able to walk for at least six weeks.
Como Zoo’s new baby zebra can be viewed this weekend
Looking for some family fun this weekend? Como Zoo has a new baby zebra that visitors can see every day.
Como Zoo announced that the zebra foal was born to Grant’s Zebra “Minnie” and that “Mom and baby are both doing well, enjoying the oohs and aahs of visitors.”
The baby was born overnight on May 24. When zookeepers arrived the next morning, they found the foal up and walking strong in its mother’s shadow. The baby’s gender has not been determined.
The birth was not a surprise.
“Minnie was getting very big; we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance,” said Jill Erzar, Senior Zookeeper at Como Zoo. “There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great.”
The foal’s stripes will go from brown to black sometime between its first nine to 18 months.
Grant’s Zebras are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa, including the countries of Kenya and Ethiopia.
The foal’s father is Ulysses. It is the fourth foal Minnie has birthed.
Mom and baby can be seen at the outdoor Zebra and Kudu exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Next month, on June 4 and 5, the public can help name the foal during Como Quest, billed as a “family friendly adventure that is a mission through the Zoo grounds”
People will work together to unlock clues, collect rewards and unearth secrets about the animals and plants. Teams will vote for a chance to name the baby zebra.
For more information go to
Correction: Texas-School-Shooting-Victims story
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a story published May 26, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the first name of one of the children killed. Her name was Annabell Rodriguez, not Annabelle Rodriguez. The story incorrectly cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez as Javier. His name was Xavier James Lopez. And, the story also incorrectly listed the age of another child victim. Uziyah Garcia was 10 years old, not 8 years old.
