How Many Episodes In Stranger Things?
Season 4 starts several months after the events of season 3, around Spring Break. Noah Schnapp (Will), Milli Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon), and Wiona Ryder (Joyce) have been living in California and it seems like they are still not fully settled yet. Eleven is hopeful as she will reunite with Finn Wolfhard (Mike). A new monster headed to Hawkins and this monster is the most dangerous they’ve encountered till now. The villain from Dungeons and Dragons, Vecna will play the character of a beast this season.
However, Dustin, Lucas, Mike, and Max are in high school back at Hawkins. But they won’t be able to do any work during their holiday break.
Total Episodes in stranger things
Season 1 debuted on 15th July 2016 and had 8 episodes in total. Most of them were directed by Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy. Duffer Brother did the writing of season 1 episodes alongside Jessica Mecklenburg, Alison Tatlock, Justin Doble, and other writers.
Season 2 aired on 27th October 2017 and had 9 episodes in total. Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy along with Andrew Stanton and Rebecca Thomas have directed it. However, Duffer Brother did the writing of season 2 episodes alongside Kate Trefry, Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, Jessi Nickson Lopez, and other writers.
Season 3 aired on 4th July 2019 and had 8 episodes in total. Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, and Uta Bresewitz are the director of most of the episodes. Duffer Brother did the writing of season 3 episodes alongside Kate Trefry, Paul Dichter, William Bridges, Curtis Gwinn, and other writers.
Season 4 will release on 27th May 2022. It will have 2 parts. Part 1 of The Stranger Things will have a total of 7 Episodes and will be available to stream on Netflix. Nonetheless, the second part will only have the final 2 episodes and will release on 1 July 2022. Duffer brothers with Shawn Levy and Nimrod Antal are the directors. Kate Trefry, the Duffer Brothers, William Bridges, and Curtis Gwinn are the writers of part 2.
Season 4 Trailer
Yes in various trailers we saw glimpses of what will happen in season 4. It has been shown that Hopper was alive and is working on some Chain Gang and other trailers hinted at the upcoming battle on the horizon. Moreover, Netflix also teased the episode by releasing the first eight minutes of the show.
Season 4 cast
Almost all the characters from the previous season will make a return in season 4. We will see Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Milli Bobbie Brown, Maya Hawke, David Harbour, Priah Ferguson, Joey Keery, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Cara Buono, Natalie Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.
News about season 5
Netflix has already confirmed that the final season will be the next season which is season 5. However, the scripts have been drafted but as no filming has started so there is no release date.
Oilers reach West final, eager to add to storied legacy
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. Connor McDavid and Co. are eager to add another memorable chapter.
McDavid’s overtime goal Thursday night in Calgary clinched the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years as the Oilers defeated the rival Flames 5-4 to move onto the Western Conference final.
Whether the Oilers face Colorado or St. Louis, the excitement level in Edmonton is already at a high level.
Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984 and 1990 with teams led by Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey and Jari Kurri. The franchise made another final in 2006, but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games before missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons.
Despite a roster featuring McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers had advanced to the second round just once in the star forwards’ six previous campaigns — until now.
“We’re proud of the Hall of Fame people that have come through our organization,” interim head coach Jay Woodcroft said after eliminating the Flames. “We’re proud of the different runs that the team has gone on throughout the years.
But our team wants to contribute to that type of history,” he added. “Our team is looking to make its own mark.”
McDavid and Draisaitl lead the playoffs with a jaw-dropping 26 points each; McDavid had 12 against Calgary, Draisaitl an incredible 17 — in five games.
“We’ve had a lot of down moments,” Draisaitl said looking back. “A lot of moments where people were hard on us. We haven’t won yet. We’re only halfway, but it feels good to take that next step.”
Edmonton goalie Mike Smith outdueled Calgary counterpart and Vezina Trophy finalist Jacob Markstrom, while McDavid and Draisaitl had a clear edge over the Flames’ best players, including Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Edmonton lost 9-6 to Calgary in a memorable Game 1, but then ripped off four straight wins by a combined 19-11 to clinch.
“They made it hard on us … we had to push back twice as hard,” Draisaitl said. “But I think it shows our effort in our group, the type of guys that we have in our room, the resiliency to stick with it and get back to our game and take control.”
What was it like to take part in the first Battle of Alberta since Esa Tikkanen scored in overtime of Game 7 for the Oilers back in 1991?
“Special,” McDavid said. “The fans were amazing in both buildings — especially in Edmonton. The energy and vibe around the city has been amazing.”
That’s certain to continue with the Oilers and a fan base that’s endured plenty of lean years now just eight wins from the Cup.
“I’m sure the people at home are very excited,” Draisailt said. “But we’re only halfway. We’re very excited. We’re very happy, very proud of what we’ve achieved so far this post-season, but there’s more to be had for us. That’s our ultimate goal. Be proud of it — happy — but we’re getting ready for the next round.”
More AP NHL: and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
How Many Halo Episodes?
Microsoft and Bungie wanted to make a Halo movie a long time ago. They even had filmmakers like Neil Blomkamp and Peter Jackson on board. Later things fell sideways and for several years no studio in Hollywood wanted to work on the Halo. But in 2013 Steven Spielberg came on board to produce a live-action TV Show.
Amblin Entertainment prepared on producing a Halo show for Showtime. They planned to release the show in 2015 along with Halo 5: Guardians. Of course, things were extended than scheduled and the show finally got released in March of 2022. The show stars Pablo Schreiber (Master Chief), a super commando extremely skilled in battling an alien group who are called the Covenant. Everything comes to a stop when he is compelled to encounter his race, humanity.
The Series also features Jen Taylor, Natascha McElhone, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, and others.
What is Halo?
The TV Show is based on the recognized game franchise of the same title. The first game debuted on Microsoft Xbox in 2001. Halo revolutionized first-person shooter games and gave us a mammoth franchise that is still running to date. Halo Infinite was the latest 6th installment that was released last year.
TV Show and games won’t have any connections in the storyline. The TV Show is set in a fictional universe that has the name “Halo Silver Timeline”
Episodes in First Season
The show has 9 episodes and Kyle Killen along with Steven Kane are the creators. Previously they planned 10 episodes for season 1 as all the shows have a standard of 10 episodes but late it got changed. One among the many, Halo was affected by the Covid pandemic that hit the world. The show would’ve been released in May 2021 but due to no shooting in 2020 due to lockdowns. Keeping all this aside Halo is already renewed for season 2, this indicates that Paramount+ doesn’t want to waste any time for a second season which will give them an advantage over the Covid pandemic.
Halo 1 Release Date
Halo season 1st premiered on March 24 2022 on Paramount+ and just like every other series it rolled out each episode every week like counter streaming services Disney, and HBO. According to this timetable season, 1 final episode aired on 19 May 2022.
People are still streaming and it’s early days to say if a series is a success or not but if everything goes according to the setup, we will see other seasons of Halo as well.
The first season circles around the enigma of Halo Array and the Sacred Ring. Maybe in season 2, we will see the actual story of Combat followed by related novels closely.
Irrespective of the number of seasons the episode count will hover around 9-10 episodes per season.
Where to stream Halo 1?
Season 1 of Halo is exclusively streaming on Paramount Plus.
Will there be a new season?
Before the premiere of season 1, Paramount Plus already announced that it will have a new season.
At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers asked a jury Friday “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp,” lawyer Camille Vasquez told the jury in closing arguments, referencing Heard’s allegations that she had been physically and sexually assaulted by Depp on numerous occasions.
Depp is hoping the six-week trial will help restore his reputation, though it has turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage, with broadcast cameras in the courtroom capturing every twist to an increasingly rapt audience as fans weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats.
“This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money,” said Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew. “It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years.”
Heard’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said the lawsuit is not about Depp’s reputation but is part of an ongoing smear campaign Depp launched after Heard filed for divorce.
“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” he said. “If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you.”
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Though the counterclaim has received less attention at the trial, Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said it provides an avenue for the jury to compensate Heard for the abuse Depp has inflicted on her by orchestrating a smear campaign against her.
“We’re asking you to finally hold this man responsible,” she told the jury. “He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.”
Depp says he never struck Heard and that she concocted the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings. He has said he was often physically attacked by Heard.
“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp,” Vasquez said.
Heard testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Depp inflicted on her.
Vasquez, in her closing, noted that Heard had to revise her testimony about the first time she said she was struck. Heard said Depp hit her after she inadvertently laughed at one of his tattoos. Heard initially said it happened in 2013 — after a fairy-tale year of courtship and romance — but later corrected herself to say it happened in 2012, very early in their relationship.
“Now in this courtroom she has suddenly erased an entire year of magic,” Vasquez said.
Jurors have seen multiple photos of Heard with marks and bruises on her face, but some photos show only mild redness, and others show more severe bruising.
Vasquez accused Heard of doctoring the photos and said evidence that Heard has embellished some of her injuries is proof that all her claims of abuse are unfounded.
“You either believe all of it, or none of it,” she said. “Either she is a victim of ugly, horrible abuse, or she is a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything.”
In Heard’s closing, Rottenborn said the nitpicking over Heard’s evidence of abuse ignores the fact there’s overwhelming evidence on her behalf and sends a dangerous message to domestic-violence victims.
“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen,” Rottenborn said. “If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.”
And he rejected Vasquez’s suggestion that if the jury thinks Heard might be embellishing on a single act of abuse that they have to disregard everything she says. He said Depp’s libel claim must fail if Heard suffered even a single incident of abuse.
“They’re trying to trick you into thinking Amber has to be perfect to win,” Rottenborn said.
When the jury deliberates, it will have to focus not only on whether there was abuse but also whether Heard’s op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory. The article itself focuses mostly on policy questions of domestic violence, but Depp’s lawyer point to two passages in the article, as well as an online headline that they say defamed Depp.
In the first passage Heard writes that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath.” Depp’s lawyers call it a clear reference to Depp, given that Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016 — two years before she wrote the article.
In a second passage she states “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”
The online headline reads “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath.”
“She didn’t mention his name. She didn’t have to,” Chew said. “Everyone knew exactly who and what Ms. Heard was talking about.”
Heard’s lawyers said Heard can’t be held liable for the headline because she didn’t write it, and that the two passages in the article are not about the abuse allegations themselves but how Heard’s life changed after she made them.
Rottenborn told jurors that even if they tend to believe Depp’s claim that he never abused Heard, he still can’t win his case because Heard has a First Amendment right to weigh in on matters of public debate.
