How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul In Order

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the popular anime, an anime of huge importance to the otakus, and an interesting approach to a dark and gory storyline. The anime is based on the adaptation of the manga created by Sui Ishida. It focuses on a person named Ken Kaneki and their journey after surviving the attack of a ghoul. A ghoul in the story is a monstrous flesh-eating species that reside in secrecy. However, the anime release hasn’t been in order, and it cannot be very clear to a person starting with the anime.

This article aims to be a guide for watching Tokyo Ghoul in chronological order and clear formation of the story; this would be a greater advantage to people planning on rewatching the anime.

The Recommended Order: –

Tokyo Ghoul Season 1: The anime’s first season provides a good enough introduction to the world of humans and ghouls. Ghouls are human-looking species with the ability to hunt for and survive on human flesh. The story first focuses on the transformation of Ken kaneki into a ghoul after he was attacked by his date, who was a ghoul hidden inside his human-looking skin. His survival also included an organ transfer which converted him into a ghoul, requiring him to feed on human flesh. The series shows his path of transformation to a life of half-ghoul.

Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie: The movie was released in Japan in 2017; even if it doesn’t add much value to the story, it is a great watch.

Tokyo ghoul season 2: After his transformation into a flesh-eating being, Ken Kaneki accepts the ghoul inside him, and his thirst for human flesh increases more than ever.

The second season includes more gore content and deadly, violent scenes.

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Pinto OVAs – This is the prequel to the anime’s first season release. It provides an origin story for creating the monstrous species and their journey to become their current self.

Tokyo Ghoul Season 3: The most recent series of Tokyo Ghoul, set 2 years after the first season, focuses on Haise Sasaki. Haise Sasaki is now the leader of the Quinx squad; and the season talks about his journey and the obstacles he faced.

The Chronological Order: –

The storyline of the anime’s proceeding is slightly different from the recommended order. Tokyo Ghoul’s origin story starts with Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Pinto OVAs, which then forwards into Tokyo Ghoul season 1, Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie, Tokyo Ghoul root of A (season 2), and the last season Tokyo Ghoul: re, which is the third season.

Where To Watch?

While Netflix contains a few episodes of Tokyo Ghoul based on the country division of the streaming platform, it can also be streamed on Hulu for a few countries. Most of the anime seasons are available on Netflix UK, except for the Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie.

