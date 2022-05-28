Introduction to MSN Adcenter For Your Pay Per Click Advertising Strategy

Most people are brought up by their parents believing that rich people are greedy. The argument is something like this – ‘If you earn more money than you need, you are taking more than your share of the pie and in turn stopping poorer people from earning a decent living’.

So Fact or Myth – Rich people are Greedy?

Rich Dad Poor Dad writer Robert Kiyosaki Often talks about the differing views of his parents. His ‘poor dad’ would complain about how greedy the rich were whilst his ‘rich dad’ always insisted that ‘poor people were more greedy than the rich’.

How can poor people possibly be more greedy than the Rich?

This is a hard concept to get your head around but once you think about it you will see that it is actually quite a logical statement

Think about the advantages a Rich person has over a poor person

Money never gets in the way of what they want to achieve or give They are no longer ‘forced to work’ instead they are able to spend their time working on exactly what they want

Therefore Rich people have both TIME & MONEY to help other people and make a positive impact on the world. Poor people on the other hand have neither time of money. Instead most of them are so preoccupied with material survival that they don’t even have enough time to look after themselves let alone help others.

The opposing argument that I regularly hear goes something like this –

Most rich people hardly give anything to charity or if they do they are only doing it to gain popularity.

I can’t tell you how mad these comments make me feel. Firstly most of the people that I hear this from don’t give anything to charity instead saying that “If I ever become Rich I will donate lots of money then’. My argument would be that if you aren’t helping other people out now then you probably never will, no matter how much money you have. And secondly giving to charity shouldn’t be about how much you give it should simply be about helping people. I have know several people who earn well below minimum wage yet still manage to find the generosity to donate their money and time.

I recently received an invitation to a family friend’s 11th birthday party who specifically asked for people not to bring presents. Instead she said that if people wanted to buy her a present that they could make a small donation to her favorite charity. That is what I call generosity. I agree that some famous people do give to charities to increase their popularity but I can think of worse things that they could be doing instead.

Jamie McIntyre and Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad) both talk about how people should try to raise their goals. Rather than aiming to just pay your bills why not aiming to earn enough income so that you have the TIME & MONEY to help as many other people as you can. The best lesson that you can learn from Rich Dad Poor Dad is that you need to let you money work for you, not work for money. This will allow you to spend your time doing exactly what you want. Once you have time and money you can really decide how generous you would like to be, who knows maybe you could even start your own charity one day?

So Fact or Myth – Are Rich people are Greedy?

Well I believe that the basic answer is no and the complicated answer is that anybody can be greedy – The Rich, The Poor, The Strong and the Weak. In the end it’s up to you to decide.

See coz Mr when you’re rattling on heavens gate

By then it’s too late

Coz Mr when you get there they don’t ask they don’t ask

What you saved

All you want to know, Mr is what you gave

So excuse me Mr, but I’m a Mr too,

And you’re giving Mr a bad name Mr like you

So I’m taking the Mr from out infront of you’re name

Coz it’s the Mr like you that puts the rest of us to shame

BEN HARPER – Excuse Me Mister