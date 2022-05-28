Finance
Introduction to MSN Adcenter For Your Pay Per Click Advertising Strategy
Google started it, Yahoo followed and now MSN is also into the competitive fray of PPC or pay-per-click. In fact, not too long back, MSN introduced their adcenter pay-per-click program as a bid to claim their authority in the world wide online market. Also known as MSN Adcenter, it works on the concept of generating revenue through clicking on online Ads.
The MSN Adcenter was initially introduced as a BETA and the pilot program was initiated in the US only. This BETA version works almost in the same way that Overture (Yahoo!) and Google AdWords work. MSN AdCenter will allow you to set your own budget, bid on specific keywords, write your own ads using those keywords, and finally help you to target your ads on a global platform. If you are thinking what is the difference between MSN and Google AdWords then the truth is that MSN advertising option offers some cool and unique features, which sets it apart from its competitors.
Google AdWords had released a version of AdWords where you have the option of targeting your ads demographically. MSN adCenter went one step ahead and has an option that will help you to target your ads based on gender and age. Apart from this, it will also allow you to target your ads according to a particular day of the week or at any time of the day. This is a convenience as well as an add-on!
MSN’s advertising system has another option using which you can set various ad parameters and it will even allow incremental bidding to ensure high quality targeted ads.
Rich Dad Poor Dad – Are Poor People Greedy?
Most people are brought up by their parents believing that rich people are greedy. The argument is something like this – ‘If you earn more money than you need, you are taking more than your share of the pie and in turn stopping poorer people from earning a decent living’.
So Fact or Myth – Rich people are Greedy?
Rich Dad Poor Dad writer Robert Kiyosaki Often talks about the differing views of his parents. His ‘poor dad’ would complain about how greedy the rich were whilst his ‘rich dad’ always insisted that ‘poor people were more greedy than the rich’.
How can poor people possibly be more greedy than the Rich?
This is a hard concept to get your head around but once you think about it you will see that it is actually quite a logical statement
Think about the advantages a Rich person has over a poor person
- Money never gets in the way of what they want to achieve or give
- They are no longer ‘forced to work’ instead they are able to spend their time working on exactly what they want
Therefore Rich people have both TIME & MONEY to help other people and make a positive impact on the world. Poor people on the other hand have neither time of money. Instead most of them are so preoccupied with material survival that they don’t even have enough time to look after themselves let alone help others.
The opposing argument that I regularly hear goes something like this –
Most rich people hardly give anything to charity or if they do they are only doing it to gain popularity.
I can’t tell you how mad these comments make me feel. Firstly most of the people that I hear this from don’t give anything to charity instead saying that “If I ever become Rich I will donate lots of money then’. My argument would be that if you aren’t helping other people out now then you probably never will, no matter how much money you have. And secondly giving to charity shouldn’t be about how much you give it should simply be about helping people. I have know several people who earn well below minimum wage yet still manage to find the generosity to donate their money and time.
I recently received an invitation to a family friend’s 11th birthday party who specifically asked for people not to bring presents. Instead she said that if people wanted to buy her a present that they could make a small donation to her favorite charity. That is what I call generosity. I agree that some famous people do give to charities to increase their popularity but I can think of worse things that they could be doing instead.
Jamie McIntyre and Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad) both talk about how people should try to raise their goals. Rather than aiming to just pay your bills why not aiming to earn enough income so that you have the TIME & MONEY to help as many other people as you can. The best lesson that you can learn from Rich Dad Poor Dad is that you need to let you money work for you, not work for money. This will allow you to spend your time doing exactly what you want. Once you have time and money you can really decide how generous you would like to be, who knows maybe you could even start your own charity one day?
So Fact or Myth – Are Rich people are Greedy?
Well I believe that the basic answer is no and the complicated answer is that anybody can be greedy – The Rich, The Poor, The Strong and the Weak. In the end it’s up to you to decide.
See coz Mr when you’re rattling on heavens gate
By then it’s too late
Coz Mr when you get there they don’t ask they don’t ask
What you saved
All you want to know, Mr is what you gave
So excuse me Mr, but I’m a Mr too,
And you’re giving Mr a bad name Mr like you
So I’m taking the Mr from out infront of you’re name
Coz it’s the Mr like you that puts the rest of us to shame
BEN HARPER – Excuse Me Mister
Native American Bar Association
The National Native American Bar Association NNABA serves those that practice Indian law. It exists to champion social, political, cultural, legal issues affecting American Indians, Native Hawaiians, and Alaska Natives. It offers regular, associate, and special memberships.
The NNABA represents Indian Nations in addition to individuals. The lawyers are traditionally dual citizens of the United States and their tribal nation. As tribal citizens, the members are responsible for helping to protect the governmental sovereignty of the Native American Tribal governments.
The NNABA was created in 1973 under the name of American Indian Lawyers Association. The name was then changed to American Indian Bar Association and eventually became the Native American Bar Association. When chapters were establish in 1980 for each of the respective state Indian bar associations, the organization adopted the name National Native American Bar Association. Each chapter is allotted a vote on the Board of the Directors, and the association exists to represent all populations indigenous to the lands of the United States.
The goals of the NNABA are to protect the autonomy of the Native Tribal nations and Tribal judicial systems. The Association serves to promote an understanding of the distinctive legal status of Native Americans and inclusion of Indian Law on State Bar exams, particularly in states with Tribal governments.
Under the US Constitution, Indian Tribes are sovereign entities. Indians are not to be taxed. Tribal governments have all the responsibilities of any other including government including providing education and health care for their citizens along with keeping them safe. Tribes have their own infrastructures including court systems, police forces, jails, etc.
There is an increasing problem of law school applicants lying about being Native American. To be Native American one must have Tribal citizenship not solely ethnicity. As a tribal citizen, one is appointed an enrollment number used similarly to a Social Security number. Census data reported an increase of 228 Native American attorneys between 1999-2000. However, law schools accounted for 2,500 Native American graduates. The discrepancy highlights the enormous problem.
Law school curriculum hardly mentions the fact that there are three separate legal structures within the United States. Schools, especially where Indian tribes are located, need to integrate Indian law curriculum into their programs. NNABA works diligently with schools to help make necessary reforms.
If you would like more information regarding the Native American Bar Association or assistance in finding a lawyer, visit http://www.attorneysandlawyers4you.com.
Dry Penis Skin – How to Treat It How to Prevent It
One of the most common penis problems men experience is dry penis skin, which can include itchiness and, when penis is erect, an uncomfortable sense of stretching or cracking of dry skin even a slight sense of pain. There are a number of factors that can cause this problem but fortunately there are a variety of options to treat dry penile skin and steps to prevent penile skin from becoming dry. Aside from visiting a health professional which can be costly and prolonged, the least time consuming and least expensive method is probably to use a penis health creme on a regular basis to avoid the chances of developing dry penis skin in the first place.
What is dry penis skin?
As the name suggests, dry penis skin is skin on or around the tip of the penis that feels dry when touched. It can be particularly noticeable when the penis is erect, and is generally characterized as skin that is not supple, feels “dry” and occasionally is uncomfortably sensitive, even painful.
What causes dry penis skin?
There are a number of factors that can lead to penis skin becoming dry:
• Friction – an excessive rubbing of the penis can cause the skin on the tip of penis to become dry and sore. In its simplest form this can be caused by overly tight or rough clothing but excessive masturbation or prolonged periods of sexual activity can also cause this problem.
• Allergies – certain chemicals that the penis can be exposed to can lead to the skin becoming dry and irritated. These may include spermicides in condoms, products in soap and detergents or perfumes. Checking your allergies with a doctor can help cut down on these problems.
• Psoriasis – Occasionally, men can experience psoriasis around the genitals which may not only affect the penis but also the inner thigh, buttocks and groin. Again, a doctor will be able to prescribe a cure for any genital psoriasis.
• Washing with soap – although many men think they are being hygienic by washing with soap, some chemicals found in the products can remove a protective oil, known as sebum, from the penis, leading it to become dry.
What problems can dry penis skin cause?
Although it may only sound like a relatively minor issue, dry penis skin can lead to sexual and genital health problems:
• Loss of penis sensation – over time, excessively dry skin on the penis can lead men to experience a loss of penile sensation, making it hard to get or maintain an erection and possibly leading to an unfulfilling sex life.
• Penis skin cracking – dry skin on the penis can result in microscopic cracks over time, which can allow bacteria and other microscopic organisms to infiltrate the penis, enter the blood stream and may lead, eventually, to infections which can occur anywhere in the body
• Soreness / Itching – No amount of pain is pleasant, but in a sensitive area like the penis it can really become an issue, affecting sex life and leading to a lowered sense of self confidence and potential damage to the penis over time.
How to treat dry penis skin
A doctor may be able to prescribe medication for specific allergies, although to prevent dry penis skin altogether a penis emollient that contains penis specific ingredients (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) the combination of which ensures dry skin on the penis is dealt with quickly and efficiently. A penis health creme can also be used to help prevent other problems related to dry penis skin, such as loss of penis sensation and red, irritated penile skin.
