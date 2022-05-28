News
Ira Winderman: Evaluating value as Heat live in the moment
You don’t question the outlay at this point, not when the investments by Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg of Micky Arison’s wealth turned into a ticket to the Eastern Conference finals and with a win on Sunday a trip to the NBA Finals.
The math worked, with the Miami Heat’s ledger producing a memorable regular season and the exhilarating playoff run.
But much like the crypto markets that led to a new name for the Heat’s arena, there continually is a volatility in perceived value of assets, something apparent this season with the contract of Duncan Robinson in one direction and of Max Strus in the other.
So if these all were one-year contracts, each allowed to be evaluated solely on productivity this season and expected value, how exactly do the Heat’s books set up going forward?
To that end, assistance was solicited from Bobby Marks, the former Brooklyn Nets executive and current ESPN analyst who also has an affiliation with profix.ai, a sports probability platform.
As Heat-Celtics headed to Sunday’s Game 7 showdown at FTX Arena, Marks was asked by the South Florida Sun Sentinel to project the 2022-23 salary value for 12 prime Heat roster components, with most already under contract.
Victor Oladipo: Marks estimated Oladipo’s value for 2022-23 at the $10.3 million mid-level exception, after Oladipo played for the $1.7 million (cap hit) minimum this season.
Because the Heat have Oladipo’s Bird Rights, they could offer such a salary for 2022-23 without utilizing an exception.
The question would be whether they would bid that high, or whether Oladipo would see the mid-level as too low after the work put in to get back into the game and back on the market. The playoff contributions have been real, but also uneven.
Duncan Robinson: Marks estimated Robinson’s value for 2022-23 at the $6.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception.
The actual figure is moot, with Robinson under contract for 2022-23 at $16.9 million.
What it means is that Robinson holds a negative salary value, meaning the Heat likely would have to attach a sweetener to offload his salary, perhaps a first-round pick. Friday was another example of limited big-moment trust.
Max Strus: Marks estimated Robinson’s value for 2022-23 at $12 million.
This is where a proactive approach in locking Strus into a two-year deal off his two-way contact proved prescient. Strus is under contract for next season at $1.8 million.
Friday’s revival showed just how much Strus can mean to the Heat at moments of truth.
Gabe Vincent: Marks estimated Vincent’s value for 2022-23 in the $6 million-$8 million range.
Again, another proactive move by the Heat, locking Vincent in for next season at $1.8 million, another case of value added.
Tyler Herro: Marks estimated Herro’s value for 2022-23 at $22 million.
This projection doesn’t matter . . . and does. Herro is locked into $5.7 million for next season on the final year of the rookie scale. But he also is extension-eligible, likely for a deal that could exceed $25 million per season.
His projected value will be a prime Heat concern at that October extension deadline, otherwise it will be an element to tackle for the balance of the league in 2023 free agency.
One more 2022 playoff moment wouldn’t hurt.
Caleb Martin: Marks estimated Martin’s value for 2022-23 at $4 million, roughly the bi-annual exception.
There was a point when there was concern the Heat might not be able to retain Martin in restricted free agency. Then some of the shine was lost amid injury.
The Heat can retain the right to match offers to Martin by extending a $2.1 million 2022-23 qualifying offer.
P.J. Tucker: Marks estimated Tucker’s value for 2022-23 in the $4 million-$6 million range.
Tucker has a $7.4 million player option with the Heat for next season, so it could be that simple, with full mid-level availability around the league limited.
He showed again Friday how valuable he is. Perhaps irreplaceable?
Omer Yurtseven: Marks estimated Yurtseven’s value for 2022-23 at $5 million.
While Yurtseven certainly is intriguing, outside interest is moot with yet another prudent forward-thinking move by the Heat that has him locked in at $1.8 million for next season.
Dewayne Dedmon: Marks estimated Dedmon’s value for 2022-23 at the veteran minimum.
That is what Dedmon, an impending free agent, is playing for this season, with the question of whether the Heat would rather cede those minutes to Yurtseven. As it is, Dedmon has not played in the past two games.
Kyle Lowry: Marks estimated Lowry’s value for 2022-23 at the $10.3 million mid-level exception.
And therein lies the rub, with Lowry under contract for $28.3 million next season.
The Heat wanted proven veteran leadership. They likely will wind up having paid a considerable premium. Still, a few more moments like Friday would make it a premium well spent.
Bam Adebayo: Marks estimated Adebayo’s value for 2022-23 at the veteran maximum.
Which is where Adebayo essentially stands.
For all the consternation by some regarding Adebayo’s offensive limitations, he remains viewed as elite because of the defensive contributions.
Jimmy Butler: Marks estimated Butler’s value for 2022-23 at the veteran maximum.
Again, salary that fits with the valuation. Eventually age, as with Lowry, could put the salary above the projection. But this season, Butler was a member of the NBA elite, as Friday again showed.
IN THE LANE
STARTING POINT: Based on the competitive level of the Eastern Conference finals, Celtics forward Grant Williams figures there will be plenty more to come against rival Adebayo. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Williams spoke of strides already made by the Heat center, Adebayo’s uneven moments in the East finals notwithstanding. “As the years have gone on, it’s gotten more and more fun to play against him because of how much he’s improved, how much he continually wants to get better and improve his shot,” Williams said. “I’m really just excited to play him throughout my career.” But first, one more game this season.
TOO MUCH: With the NBA playing every other night during the conference finals, and with the 2-2-1-1-1 scheduling, it basically means play, travel, play, etc. Honing skills at practice essentially becomes an afterthought. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also questioned whether it was leading to such extensive playoff injury reports, the rule in Heat-Celtics. Boston coach Ime Udoka said it leads to a rethinking of the concept of practice. “You start to minimize as much as you can in shootarounds and any time on court. You want to have their energy there and their legs there, so a lot longer film sessions,” Udoka said at FTX Arena. “It’s just fine tuning a few things and then letting the guys get what they need, trusting that they’ll get what they need to stay sharp and stay ready, but also stay rested.” Which, in the end, very much has this feeling like a matchup of attrition.
TOO LATE: For all the gratitude Celtics forward Jayson Tatum expressed over being selected first-team All-NBA, it also was a year late, and about $32 million short. That would have been the extra amount Tatum could have realized on the max extension he signed a year ago had he earned the designation in 2021. “Obviously with some guys in a contract year, super-max deals involved, that’s tough,” Tatum said of the process and those bypassed this year. “But it happened. Did I think I was one of the best 15 players last year? A thousand percent. But that’s behind me now and I made it this year and now we’re trying to win a championship.”
A BIG FAN: Count Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr as a fan of the Heat’s messaging about gun-control reform, including the message flashed on FTX Arena scoreboard ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Kerr had offered a solemn, emotional such plea a night earlier after the school shootings in Uvalde, Texas. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me, most asking what they can do. And I think that’s a really good question,” Kerr said. “So many people want to help and want to know how they can make an impact. I thought what Miami did [Wednesday] night was great on the scoreboard. You know, for whatever reason, it’s a political issue, but it’s really a public health issue.” Kerr added, “We just need to get our public servants to respond to what we all want. I don’t know how to do that, but we’re going to try.”
NUMBER
17. Career postseason double-doubles for Adebayo, including Wednesday night against the Celtics. The only players with more in the Heat’s 34 seasons are LeBron James (31), Dwyane Wade (22) and Chris Bosh (18).
Who Is Kris Jenner Boyfriend
Corey Gamble is a member of the Kardashian- Jenner clan. Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend has been making news and taking the spotlight for quite some time now. Here is everything you need to know.
Sadly in 2021, Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended with hundreds of episodes and many family spectacles. Corey Gamble is the newest family member and boyfriend of Kris Jenner to the family. She has also called her the most amazing partner, confidant, problem solver, best friend, therapist, golf partner, travel partner, protector, and good man to her grandkids.
So, if you want to know more about him, everything is lined up below.
Who Is Corey Gamble?
Corey is a talent manager and a business executive and is the best known as Kris’s boyfriend for the past six years, making regular appearances on Keeping Up with The Kardashians.
Initially, he came from Atlanta and studied Business Marketing at Morehouse’s college. Currently, he lives with Kris in Los Angeles. He is 40 years world now and his birthday comes on 10th November. The fun fact is his and Kim Kardashian’s age, who is 2nd eldest daughter to Kris, is the same. This also tells that Corey and Kris have an age gap of 25 years. Surprisingly their birth dates are only 5 days away from each other, making them a Scorpio. Currently, Kris is 66 and her birthday comes on 5th November 1955.
When Did They Start Dating?
They met back in 2014 at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday, who is a fashion designer in Ibiza. Kanye gave the party, and we couldn’t think of a better location for a party more suitable for them to meet. Corey also dated Sheree Buchanan, an Atlanta Exes star, for 3 years. Kris was in between her divorce process from Caitlyn when she and Corey met.
It is not clear when the pair made it official, but in October 2014, Corey joined the family for Kim’s birthday in Las Vegas, so it can be said that the pair were dating at this point. Now coming to April 2015, officially on Instagram, the duo was on a dual date with Billy and Tish. It was very random, but we like famous companionship.
There were some rumors about their breakup at the start of 2017; later, a new rumor surfaced that the couple got engaged when Kris appeared on The Late-Night Show, sporting a big ring on her finger in August 2018. Kris omitted to share the details.
If they’re engaged or called the engagement off, we are unsure what happened precisely. Since then, they are looking good and in love; they have also together made their Met Gala appearance on the red carpet twice and exchanged birthday wishes on social media.
The Drama Between Corey And Kardashians!
As we all know, the Kardashians are no strangers when it comes to drama. Corey has been entangled in numerous disputes aired on the Kardashian Show.
In May 2019, Kanye messaged Corey and asked him why one of us had tried to meet his family, Khloe explained that they tried to get to know him better, but he was not interested.
The post Who Is Kris Jenner Boyfriend appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Is Who Killed Sara Based On A True Story?
Who killed sara follows the story of a man named Alex Guzman, who has served 18 years in prison, for the murder of his sister, Sara. Sara died when her parachute was tampered with during the party in the lake near Rodolfo’s house. There Rodolfo, his brother Chema, Alex, Nicandro, Cesar, Mariana (Rodolfo and Chema’s parents), and Elroy and Marifer were the only people at the time of Sara’s murder and were somehow involved with what happened.
Alex, initially thinking Rodolfo did it and Cesar covers it, tries to seek revenge as soon as he’s out of prison. He meets Elisa, Rodolfo’s younger sister, and falls in love as Elisa helps him every step of the way to find who killed Sara. Which leads them to the horrendous crimes committed by human beings. Be it Sex Trafficking, homophobic crimes, murders, or abductions.
Is Who Killed Sara Based On A True Story?
No, “Who killed Sara?” is not based on a specific true story. Even though the world the show creates seems very real in a way that both sides that it shows could very well make it a real-life story. Say, the friendship Rodolfo and Alex share, Chema’s one-sided love for Alex, Alex and Eliza’s complex but an intense love story, Elroy’s love for Mariana as she saved him, Sara’s mental disorders, and then her mother’s struggle with it, along with Sara’s friends, or when you lose people.
Even the extremely bad things like sex trafficking are a reality we might not all see every day but it still exists and is just horrific to even think about. Murder and kidnapping are something that is more real than say, love. It is staggering but true. Homophobia is well a real thing in today’s time, as the crime against LGBTQs is more prevalent than not. People can’t even grasp the concept of it and just see it with hatred as if it’s a disease.
As is mental health, since no one pays as much attention to mental health as they should, Sara struggles with multiple psychological disorders without anyone even realizing it. She has dissociative identity disorder, and schizophrenia and is delusional. People in real-life struggle with these problems every day, and it is as real as it gets. So yes the show might not be based on one particular story in real life but has every aspect that makes it very real.
Creators Behind Who Killed Sara
Jose Ignacio Valenzuela
Who killed Sara? Is created by a chilean screenwriter famous for multiple national and foreign soap opera scripts, José Ignacio Valenzuela. The show is directed by David Ruiz, who also produced along with Alexis Friedman and Juan Uruchurtu.
The creatives have not said anything about the show being based on some real crime or real story. Although Lazcano seems close to some Mexican cartel name.
Where To Watch It?
This is a Netflix original show and can exclusively be watched on Netflix. The show has about 25 episodes and three seasons. All the episodes are out. A binge-watch if you please.
The post Is Who Killed Sara Based On A True Story? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Do You Need To Watch Downton Abbey Series To See The Movie
Downton Abbey: A New Era is a 2022 historic dramatic movie that is the followup to Downton Abbey (2019). Julian Fellowes, the developer, and author of the tv show wrote both movies, and the follow-up was helmed by Simon Curtis, who replaced Michael Engler, who helmed the 1st movie.
It’s time for a further visit to Downton Abbey, as the international blockbuster TV program gets a sequel. If you’re curious about Downton Abbey: A New Era, you’ve come to the correct spot. We’ve examined all there is to know about the film down here.
Do you need to Watch the Series or view the Movie?
Michael Engler helmed the last movie Downton Abbey (2019), which was made after the show had ended (The Chaperone). Based in 1927, the household is preparing for the visit of King George V and Queen Mary. While many elevated people of society had already attended Downton, this was a fitting conclusion to the story. It worked fine as a solo picture, although knowing the people beforehand is usually a plus.
If there’s one aspect we enjoy about a tv show, it’s being immersed in its actors, particularly in a show like Downton Abbey. When people become acquainted, they become buddies. Therefore if you miss the series and follow the flicks separately, you will lose out on that interaction. If you want to see the complete series and live in the USA, you should start fretting. The show would leave the streaming site on June 1, 2022, which implies fans have until May 31 to catch up if they’ve not yet.
What is the Story About?
The Crawley household learns a surprising bit of knowledge as Tom Branson prepares to marry and starts to plan for the responsibility of a future. Violet Crawley is the heir to a property in southern France acquired from a guy she met in the 1860s. Although Violet is unable to attend to the property, Cora, Robert, Tom, Lucy, and a handful of additional individuals plan to travel in her place.
Violet is extremely keen on Tom and Lucy’s trip to France as she intends to hand on the land to her great-granddaughter Sybbie. But, as the Crawleys arrive at the villa and encounter the relatives of the departed guy who gave Violet the estate, they learn certain facts that change their perspective on their historical context.
Where to Watch?
Universal Pictures distributed the movie on April 29 to most key cinema houses in the UK and Australia. And that was premiered on May 20 in the U.s. Bring your best outfit and the most scrumptious snacks and enjoy viewing the movie on the big display while it’s still playing.
At the moment, the only way to see the movie is at a theatre. The first movie, Downton Abbey (2019), was finally aired on the channel Peacock, where the next feature is also expected to appear.
Who Are The Cast Members?
The majority of the old characters are returning to Downton, headed by Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Maggie Smith (Harry Potter), and Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen).
Hugh Dancy is a fresh inclusion to the group who neither appeared in the show nor the prior movie.
The post Do You Need To Watch Downton Abbey Series To See The Movie appeared first on Gizmo Story.
