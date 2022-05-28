News
JK Para Medical Result Declared 2021 – 22 | Download Merit list PDF
JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.
JK Paramedical Course Result session 2021 | Result Declared of Para-Medical/ Nursing Trainees in respect of FMPHW 1st and 2nd Year, MMPHW, 1st and 2nd Year , General Nursing & Midwifery- (Final 3rd Year),General Nursing & Midwifery (Final 3rd Year) (Lateral Entry) , General Nursing & Midwifery 3 Year (Old Course) and General Nursing & Midwifery 3rds Year (Lateral Entry Old Course), Dialysis Assistant 2nd Year & ISM Pharmacist 1st and 2nd Year, for the Session: 2021.
GMC Srinagar Result Date 28-05-2022 | Check Jammu & Kashmir Paramedical Council Result/ GMC Srinagar Result/ JK Paramedical Results 2022 @ www.gmcs.edu.in
JK Paramedical Course Result 2022: Jammu And Kashmir Paramedical and Nursing Council, Government Medical College Srinagar has released JK Paramedical Course Result 2022/ JK Paramedical Result 2022/ Jammu & Kashmir Paramedical Council Result/ GMC Srinagar Paramedical Result/ JK Paramedical Results 2022 on 28. 05.2022Students who had appeared for the JK Paramedical exams kindly get the J&K Paramedical Council Result 2022 and gmc srinagar paramedical result has been released on the official website.
According to the Jammu And Kashmir Paramedical and Nursing Council latest news, JK Paramedical Council result has been declared. There are large numbers of students were appeared on JK Paramedical Exam. Aspirants who are waiting for JK Paramedical Council results, kindly see your Jammu & Kashmir Paramedical results & mark sheets via More details of www.gmcs.edu.in result, GMC Srinagar Paramedical Result, GMC Srinagar GNM Result, GMC Srinagar General Nursing Results, Jammu & Kashmir Paramedical Council Result, JK Paramedical Result, marks sheet, selection list, cut off marks sheet are given in official website.
Details Jammu & Kashmir Paramedical Result 2022/ GMC Srinagar Result 2022
|Organization
|Jammu And Kashmir Paramedical and Nursing Council, Government Medical College Srinagar
|Name of the Course
|Result Declaration of Para-Medical/ Nursing Trainees in respect of FMPHW 1st and
2nd Year, MMPHW, 1st and 2nd Year , General Nursing & Midwifery- (Final 3rd Year),
General Nursing & Midwifery (Final 3rd Year) (Lateral Entry) , General Nursing &
Midwifery 3 Year (Old Course) and General Nursing & Midwifery 3rds Year (Lateral
Entry Old Course), Dialysis Assistant 2nd Year & ISM Pharmacist 1st and 2nd Year, for the
Session: 2021.
|JK Paramedical Result Date
|28-May-2022
|Status of GMC Srinagar Paramedical Result 2022
|Available
|Official Website
|www.gmcs.edu.in
You may visit official website to get more details about this www.gmcs. edu.in results. Here you can get of JK Paramedical Result and direct link.
Step to Check JK Paramedical Course Result 2022 / GMC Srinagar Paramedical Result 2022
- Find the link, Click on the link, pdf will be opened.
- Your may check your result Here
The post JK Para Medical Result Declared 2021 – 22 | Download Merit list PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Correction: Texas School-Shooting-Victims List story
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a story published May 27, 2022, about the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of one of the students killed. Her name is Maranda Mathis, not Miranda Mathis.
Chris Browns Mom: Who is Joyce Hawkins, Everything About Her
Recently Chris Browns Mom, Joyce Hawkins also became popular with her recent Instagram post. She also went through a huge face and body transformation.
Chris is the most familiar name to American citizens, especially to music lovers. Alright, Chris Brown is a familiar American singer and lyric writer. His recordings were sold for million-dollar throughout the globe. Recently her mother Joyce Hawkins also became popular with her recent Instagram post. In a further section, we will know everything about Chris Browns Mom.
Who is Chris Browns Mom, Joyce Hawkins, and Her Biography?
Joyce Hawkins is most famous as the mother of American singer Charis Brown. She is an entrepreneur and a famous social media personality. She was born on October 7th, 1964 in the United States.
Joyce married Clinton Brown in America, they had a fruitful relationship for a long time, and after witnessing the love they had two children. They are daughter Lytrell Bundy and their celebrity son Charis Brown.
But due to some differences, they both got separated and taken divorced. Later Joyce started living with her boyfriend but unfortunately, even the relationship is also broken as her boyfriend used to abuse her regularly and he also committed suicide.
Joyce Hawkins Career
Initially, Joyce started her career with a Daycare center, gradually grew and entered into the fashion industry, and established an online clothing store called Rose Marron. Now she is moving ahead as a successful entrepreneur in America.
How Did Chris Browns Mom, Joyce Hawkins Become Popular and Stood in News?
She is known to the world as Charis Brown’s mother and entrepreneur but didn’t have a special focus till now. But after she had plastic surgery which changed her physical appearance totally made her popular on social media and stood in news. Before surgery was old and looked normal.
View this post on Instagram
After the surgery, she turned out beautiful. Now her looks are great and stunning. Even she is looking pretty younger than before. You can see her old and new looks in the pics we shared.
Her pictures on Instagram became viral and receiving lots of compliments from social media. But still, the reason behind her sudden surgery kept the lid closed.
Stay with Stanford Arts Review to get the latest updates.
The post Chris Browns Mom: Who is Joyce Hawkins, Everything About Her appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.
Your Money: 6 tips to get started with college savings
The cost of college has been rising well above the rate of inflation for more than a decade, but there are some signs that annual increases are moderating, according to the CollegeBoard. Its Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2021 survey reported a 1.6% average increase in total year-over-year (sticker) tuition and fees at full-time, undergraduate public four-year in-state schools (to $10,750, before inflation), and a 2.1% increase at private four-year colleges and universities (to $38,070, before inflation).
IS COLLEGE WORTH IT?
As the price of college continues to rise, more students and families are asking if college is worth it. According to the CollegeBoard, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand access to college, the typical four-year college graduate who enrolls at age 18 and graduates in four years can expect to earn enough relative to a high school graduate by age 33 to compensate for being out of the workforce for four years and for borrowing the full tuition (along with all fees, books and supplies) without any grant aid. The expected higher lifetime income really begins to accelerate after age 40.
Notably, 74% of private nonprofit four-year college students, and 60% of public four-year college students complete their education within six years, according to 2011-12 CollegeBoard data. Within both types of institutions, students with higher family incomes were more likely to complete a degree than their lower-income peers with similar high school GPAs.
Paying for college has been compared to buying a new or used car every year, but the sticker shock can be lessened if you plan ahead. Here are six tips to help get you started:
Get your retirement in order first: Your kids will have access to more sources of college money than you will once you stop working, so make sure you’re on the right path for your own retirement before you set aside money for your kids’ or grandkids’ college.
Start early: Even small contributions can add up if you give them time to grow. Investing just $100 a month for 18 years can yield $48,000, assuming an 8% average annual return.
Consider a 529 savings plan for potential tax advantages: Although contributions are not deductible, earnings in a 529 plan grow federal tax-free, and qualified withdrawals are free of federal taxes (and more than 30 states offer full or partial tax benefits, too). Lifetime limits range from $235,000 to $550,000 per beneficiary, depending on the plan.
- You, as the account owner, control how the funds are invested and distributed over the life of the account. You can also change the beneficiary to another qualifying family member.
- You can open a 529 no matter how much you make or the age of the beneficiary, which makes them particularly attractive vehicles for grandparents who want to lower the value of their taxable estates.
- The account owner can withdraw funds at any time for any reason, but keep in mind that the earnings portion of non-qualified withdrawals will incur income taxes and an additional 10% penalty.
- In 2022, you can elect to treat a 529 plan contribution of between $16,000 and $80,000 per individual beneficiary as if it were made over a five-year calendar-year period to qualify for the annual gift tax exclusion. (You do need to be aware of how these contributions will affect your gift- and generation-skipping limits in the same tax year, however.)
Custodial accounts give the child more control over the money: Gifting assets through the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) accounts or transferring assets through the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) accounts can be a practical way to expand the universe of available investment options, but they come with a caveat. UGMA and UTMA accounts weigh more heavily on financial aid decisions because they are considered an asset of the child, not the parent. Plus, their tax benefits are limited when compared to a 529, and use of these funds for tuition at K-12 schools is limited to $10,000. The biggest consideration, however, is that the money saved becomes the child’s at a certain age (18 or 21, depending on the state), regardless of whether they go to college.
Set up a Coverdell Education Savings Account for simpler needs: The Coverdell ESA offers tax advantages that are similar to those of the 529 plan, but limits contributions to $2,000 per year combined from all sources. If you’re contributing less than $2,000 a year, they can be simple to set up and manage. Keep in mind that there are phased income restrictions when setting up the account and no inflation adjustments. In addition, the funds need to be used up by age 30.
Take advantage of federal tax breaks: Depending on your modified adjusted gross income, you may be able to take the “American Opportunity Tax Credit and Lifetime Learning Credit” in the first four years you pay tuition for higher education. You can get a maximum credit of $2,500 per student, and if the credit brings the amount of tax you owe to zero, you can have 40% of any remaining amount of the credit (up to $1,000) refunded to you.
Need more info on college affordability? Contact your financial advisor or visit the CollegeBoard’s website.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisors at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
