JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 For Summer Zone
JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 Jammu Division, Summer Zone
Result Notification No: 22/SSE/Bi-Annual/2021SZ Dated 27-05-2022
JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 Jammu Division
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has successfully conducted the JKBOSE 10th Exam 2022 on various examination centers.
Click here for Result
Column: 10 things to watch for this weekend during Round 2 of the City Series between the Cubs and White Sox
Major League Baseball whiffed three times when it came to scheduling the annual City Series between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Not only did MLB neglect to schedule a Friday game at Sox Park, it inserted both rounds too early in the 2022 schedule and only three weeks apart.
For that, the schedule-makers deserve the golden sombrero.
Nevertheless, the games will be played, so here are 10 things to watch for this weekend.
1. The Cubs and Sox combined to give up 36 runs on 39 hits Thursday. But both teams used a position player in relief — even with an off day Friday and nine-man bullpens. So managers Tony La Russa and David Ross should have a full complement of rested relievers Saturday.
2. Cubs rookie Christopher Morel is expected to make his City Series debut. In nine games since being called up from Double A, Morel has two home runs, a .313 average and a .968 OPS. He also has played flawlessly at short, second, third and center field and could be the Cubs’ best starting option at all four positions.
General manager Carter Hawkins was at Triple-A Iowa last week and told the Des Moines Register the farm system was “on the up and up.” OK, then let’s see them at Wrigley this summer. If Morel’s brief success has proved anything, it’s that Cubs fans would rather watch kids develop than journeymen such as Jonathan Villar going through the motions, as he did Thursday. Villar reached on an errant throw as he jogged to first on a grounder, sending the wrong message.
3. If the rivalry were as heated as it used to be, the Cubs would’ve started Marcus Stroman on Sunday on his normal rest. The Sox rank 24th in the majors with a .228 average against right-handed pitching and fourth against left-handers at .258. Instead of throwing two right-handers, the Cubs will start Keegan Thompson on Saturday and lefty Wade Miley on Sunday. Ross has a 1-7 record versus La Russa.
4. Marquee Sports Network’s spin on censoring criticism of team President Jed Hoyer on “The Reporters” seems to have worked. Sunday’s episode will be hosted by WSCR-AM 670 personality Danny Parkins, who sources said will discuss the decision by the network to halt taping of this week’s episode because of a bogus “technical issue” before telling reporters not to return to the subject of Hoyer’s alleged lack of “transparency” when retaping the segment.
Will Marquee admit to censoring reporters after initially lying about the reason to stop taping?
When former Tribune media columnist Phil Rosenthal tweeted “The Reporters” was a “sham” and that any media outlet looking for credibility should avoid reporters making appearances, Parkins’ responded on Twitter by calling it “laughably ridiculous,” adding: “Good to know you went your entire career without making a mistake.”
Censoring criticism of team management on any team-run station is disturbing in any media market and bad for baseball. But Marquee pays panelists $500 and won’t have trouble finding guests. Money talks. Check your journalistic ethics at the door.
5. Luis Robert’s stint on the COVID-19 injured list was ill-timed for the Sox. Robert has four home runs in nine games against the Cubs with a .412 average and 1.311 OPS. La Russa said Tuesday that he jumped in Lake Michigan when he heard Robert would be out.
“If I survived it, I thought, well, we can survive (without) Robert,” he said. “We barely did.”
A reporter told La Russa the lake was “kind of cold” for jumping in.
“I’m a wuss,” he replied.
6. The first rule of Fight Club is there is no Fight Club. The Sox once avoided Saturday night games in the City Series to avoid fan incidents.
During the first round at Wrigley Field, Sox analyst Frank Thomas said the word around baseball was MLB decided to reduce heated interleague rivalries from six games to four to reduce fighting and ugly incidents. We’ll find out Saturday if there was any reason for concern.
7. “If people want to write me off, that’s OK.” Those were the words of Sox starter Dallas Keuchel on Thursday after getting shelled from the get-go in a 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Consider it done. If Keuchel isn’t moved to mop-up-man duties by the end of this weekend, La Russa has some explaining to do.
8. The White Sox unveiled billboards this week touting Tim Anderson as “The Face of Baseball.” He is shown shushing New York Yankees fans after Sunday’s ninth-inning home run at Yankee Stadium. Another billboard simply reads: “Baseball Needs More Tim Andersons.” Actually baseball couldn’t handle another player as open as Anderson. Sox fans should be glad they have the real deal.
9. Anderson and Ozzie Guillén shook hands Tuesday, ending their beef after Anderson told the former Sox manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst to “STFU” in a tweet.
Guillén didn’t really have a beef with Anderson and actually was criticizing La Russa for sitting the team’s best hitter in the second game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. Anderson seemingly took it as a personal shot. The incident was forgotten by the time Josh Donaldson disrespected Anderson by calling him Jackie Robinson.
10. Ross’ streak of being ejected two straight games will be on the line. Has any Cubs manager been thrown out of three straight games? This is where we really miss Les Grobstein.
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18: May 24 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
This is Us, an American family drama recurring series, is an NBC original show, with six seasons under its belt. It first premiered on 20 September 2016, created by Dan Fogelman.
Release Date And Time
This is Us season 6 episode 18, which would most probably be a season finale, airs on May 24, 2022, Tuesday, at 9 PM Eastern standard times, 6 AM Indian standard time of the next day a, and 1 AM Greenwich standard time of the next day. The episode would be about 42 minutes long.
Where To Watch It?
This is us can be watched on tv on NBC, only for Americans. It could also be watched on the official NBC site or the NBC app. For the rest of the world the, series is on several different streaming platforms, like Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar, fubo TV, Peacock, Netflix, etc, It could also be rented or purchased on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.
About The Show
This is a heartwarming, genuine, and high emotional series about a family and their own lives. The show flashes back and forward in time, showing how things used to be, and how things got the way they did. In the past, we meet a lovely couple, Jake and Rebecca, they are this beautiful yet real couple who you just can’t help but love.
Rebecca gets pregnant and they find out that they are having triplets but unfortunately due to some complications, they lose one of their children, Kyle. So, they decide to adopt a black infant left at the hospital and raise him as their own. Back to the present, we meet the triplets, Kevin, Kate, and, Randall. We delve into their lives, careers, personal lives, and, issues. This is how the whole series goes as we pop back and forth between Jack and Rebecca their story, them raising “The big three” as Jack calls them. Later they get jobs and get married and have kids and families of their own along with their relationships with Rebecca, and each other.
As the show moves through seasons we even get flashes of the future, about where these characters are and their kids growing up and doing what the last two generations did. This is a special show with a massive impact. It teaches so much about life as we watch these characters grow and fall in love, go through heartbreaks, all the pain, some happy times, some difficult times and some just heartfelt times makes this show so important to people.
Season 6: The Final Chapter Episode 18: Us
This episode is not just the last episode of the season but of the whole series as it is coming to the end. Pretty sure this isn’t at all a surprise or anything but I do grab a bunch of tissues because it would be more than needed. The show has been making people cry all the time so ‘the series finale’ is gonna break dams and there’s def be some floods all around.
Although the official synopsis and promo express what might happen or what big twist might play in the end. Nonetheless, there are going to be a lot of flashbacks in the past and in the future where Rebecca is on her deathbed. The big three are probably going to discover something new and understand something more about life with all of us.
Omar Kelly: Ten Dolphins players whose seats are getting warm
A culture is being created by new head coach Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff.
A new offense is being installed by the Miami Dolphins, meshing what worked for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the core foundation of the play-action-based West Coast Offense.
A defense that returns most of its core players is being tinkered with, and new leaders are stepping forward to show young players the way.
While everything that takes place during an NFL team’s offseason program happens without pads, there’s plenty to be achieved during a week of minicamp practices, like the sessions the Dolphins will begin on Tuesday.
That means there’s also plenty at stake. Here’s a look at 10 players whose futures with the team aren’t on solid footing, therefore their performance in these practices, and upcoming training camp will be critical to their survival.
Running back Myles Gaskin
Gaskin has started 17 games for the Dolphins the past two seasons, but his 3.8-yard-per-carry average for his career is underwhelming. It possibly explains why the Dolphins added three veteran backs — Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel — this offseason. But expect Miami to take a tailback-by-committee approach, and don’t expect Gaskin to bow out of the competition, because this 2019 seventh-round pick is a fierce competitor. That’s how this former third-teamer won the starting spot.
Guard Solomon Kindley
Kindley went from rookie starter in 2020 to forgotten offensive lineman in 2021, with 124 offensive snaps last season. Whether or not he fits into this wide zone running scheme the Dolphins are building comes down to the type of shape this 340-pounder can get himself into this summer, and how he moves when it come to run blocking when the pads come on in August. Every offensive lineman gets a clean slate with this coaching staff so we’ll see if this former fourth-round pick will make good use of it.
Wide receiver Preston Williams
Two seasons ago, Williams was viewed as one of Miami’s top young talents. The former Colorado State standout burst onto the scene as a play-making undrafted rookie and earned a starting role quickly. But he’s battled injuries the past two seasons, and his struggle digesting offenses has hindered his growth. Williams, who the Dolphins re-signed to a one-year deal that could potentially be worth $1.3 million, needs to prove he’s still the dynamic talent who dominated training camp his first two seasons.
Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.
The talent was obvious in his rookie season. Bowden can stop on a dime and his run-after-the-catch skills make him a unique athlete. Problem is, he’s struggled to learn NFL offenses, and hasn’t been able to stay healthy the past two seasons. Bowden, whom the Dolphins traded for five months after the Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the third round, must carve out a role for himself in the West Coast Offense, and become a playmaker to safely make it onto the 53-man roster.
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene
A player’s status as an early draft pick can keep him safe for only so long. Igbinoghene, the 30th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has struggled in his first two seasons, slotted behind Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham on the team’s cornerback depth chart. His technique is the issue, and until that gets fixed he can’t be relied on. That’s where position coaches Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain come in, because they could potentially help Igbinoghene clean up his game and become a reliable contributor.
Tight end Adam Shaheen
Shaheen has started seven of the 26 games he’s played for the Dolphins since Miami traded a late-round pick for him days before training camp opened in 2020. He’s a versatile, dual-purpose tight end who can catch passes (12 each season) and serve as a red-zone threat (seven career touchdowns in five seasons). But he’s struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, and last year’s knee injury watered down his impact to the offense.
Running back Salvon Ahmed
Ahmed has a unique skill set that could entice Mike McDaniel. His speed, elusiveness and pass catching makes him a standout when the Dolphins are practicing in shells. He was one of training camp’s top standouts early last season. But the minute the pads came on, he pulled a disappearing act. It’s on Ahmed, who is entering his third NFL season, to prove he’s a good fit for this offense to extend his stay in South Florida.
Tackle Greg Little
The Dolphins acquired this former Panthers second-round pick last season when they realized the offensive line needed reinforcements, but Little didn’t contribute at all before ending up on injured reserve around midseason. The former Ole Miss standout possesses the athleticism needed to excel in the Dolphins’ new scheme, but must prove that he can be a reliable tackle, or else he’ll be churned again, and will officially become an NFL journeyman.
Tight end Cethan Carter
Carter was signed to a three-year deal last offseason to serve as a backup tight end and core special teams player, but he failed to have a significant impact on either unit. And with Miami adding two fullbacks — Alec Ingold and John Lovett — the odds of him carving out a role as an H-back are slim unless he’s ultra-productive during training camp and the exhibition season, because cutting Carter would create $2.5 million in cap space.
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen
Eguavoen, a former CFL standout, has teased the Dolphins with playmaking potential for three seasons, but after losing his starting spot after six games in 2019 he’s struggled to find a consistent role. Sometimes he’s an edge rusher, and sometimes he’s an inside linebacker in this scheme. The versatility, including special teams contribution, has provided him staying power. But the Dolphins need to discover if there’s potential for this 28-year-old to do more.
