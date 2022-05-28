Know About Best Dragon Ball Legends Characters

Share Pin 0 Shares

Dragon Ball Legends is a mobile game that has been praised and acclaimed for consisting of over 400 characters with unique animations, graphics, and a solid story. It is a game based on action-packed anime. If you have watched the series, you might be familiar with the names and would like to play this game. The game is full of action, where every character differs from the other. Today in this article, we will tell you the best characters from the Dragon Ball Legends based on tiers.

Tier S

This tier contains the power-packed characters from the game and is also known as LF characters. Getting the best characters is difficult in this tier, but if you play passionately, then you can get them. The best characters in this tier are UL Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku(yellow), EX Gogeta(Red), and SP Android 18(yellow).

Tier A

This tier consists of ultra-characters that are easy to get. They are also powerful characters and can transform themselves. The best characters in this tier are:

SP Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta (green).

SP Angry Goku(blue).

EX Goku (blue).

SP Boujack(red).

Tier B

They are the next lot of players after tier A. They are good, but not like Tier A characters. The best characters are SP Nappa(blue), SP Cooler(purple), EX Whis(red), SP Gohan(green), EX Ribiranne (yellow).

Tier C

These characters are weak in a competitive environment. The best characters in this tier that can be helpful are SP Zamasu: Goku Black(assist) (green), SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (blue), UL Omega Shenron(red), SP Perfect Cell(purple), SP Super 17(green), SP Goku Black(purple)

Tier D

They are the players that are not best for the game, especially during competitions, but if at any cost has to be used, then these are the lot of players to go for SP Hit(yellow), SP Kaunsa (purple), SP Chilled(purple), SP Super Janemba(purple).

Tier E

You would not like to choose the tier at all, and it is only good to support those who have a minimum offense. They cannot be used as characters alone and have to be used with other characters. Some of the characters to go for are SP Super Saiyan 2 Kefla(red), SP Android #21:Good (green), SP Goku (Black), SP Great Saiyaman 2(red), SP Turles(purple), and SP Pikkon(red).

Tier Z

This tier includes unlike characters with unfair advantages. The best characters in this tier are SP UL Super Saiyan God Goku and Vegeta (purple) and SP LL Super Saiyan Trunks(blue).

This list represents some of the characters that we have liked in the game, and you would only come to know them if you have started playing the game. We are highly curious to know who are your favorite and best characters and whether you like the ones we like or not. So, if you haven’t started playing, then explore the world of Dragon Ball now. This game is a must for those who have been fans of the manga anime because it will revive all the energy you used to get after watching the anime.

The post Know About Best Dragon Ball Legends Characters appeared first on Gizmo Story.