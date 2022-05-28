Finance
Malfunctions in Automotive Electronics
Modern automobile systems are largely dependent upon the powerful electrical systems that serve as the basis for most major functions. As electricity powers each of the computerized systems in the vehicle, gear shifting, engine functions, and power steering and brakes all require decently maintained circuits and wires. In addition to these major functions, more luxury-minded features like radio, seat adjusters, and heating are also dependent on electricity.
There are numerous possible problems that can occur with a car’s electrical system, which may be the result of a poorly manufactured parts or because of a person’s unwillingness to maintain their vehicle. Perhaps the most obvious danger is if a vehicle shuts down during operation. If power is cut from the primary functions of the vehicle, a driver may lose the ease of control that is associated with using a modern automobile. Steering may become more resistant, as well as braking becoming less smooth.
In addition to a loss of power, fires can occur due to electrical sparks caused by faulty wiring or improper power output. These occurrences can become extremely dangerous to those caught inside a vehicle. If the flames reach the gas tank or other flammable liquids in the vehicle, the flames can either grow immensely or explode. Considering that there are few systems in a motor vehicle that can handle a full-blown fire, a motorist has no other option than to pull over and abandon his or her vehicle as quickly as possible.
These problems can be attributed to a range of system breakdowns. In particular, improperly wired systems or wires without the appropriate coverings can produce sparks. Also, shorted systems, occurring from malfunctioning parts, can prove extremely hazardous.
For more information regarding electrical safety in your vehicle and how the law can protect those injured by automotive defects, contact a car accident attorney.
Finance
Alabama Holding 373 Million Dollars In Unclaimed Money
I was surfing the net recently for interesting news and a report on modern-day treasure-hunters caught my eye. Seems that for some Americans armed with metal detectors, treasure-hunting in the Florida keys has become more than a hobby and has become quite lucrative. Rusted artifacts and sometimes silver and gold bullion from sunken Spanish galleons are just some of the finds. Interesting news indeed.
Sunken treasure is not the only riches available for Americans wanting to go on a treasure hunt though. After reading the article on scuba-diving treasure hunters, I saw another news post about Alabama unclaimed money, stating that the state treasurer has recently given away as much as $23 million of it to the state’s residents in just a year’s time. Well actually, the term ‘given away’ is kind of inaccurate- ‘given back’ is the better verb to use as the Alabama missing money actually belonged to the people that received it in the first place. The large dollar amount of these assets returned might be due to the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program that aims to heighten residents’ awareness about abandoned cash. Lists of the names of owners of these monies are put-up in public places like shopping malls and state fairs. Booths are also set-up by officials of the Alabama Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Funds Division in these public places- providing free assistance in doing an Alabama search.
When people move or get new jobs, they sometimes lose assets like uncollected salary checks, income tax refunds, stock dividends, etc. by forgetting to leave behind a forwarding address. People also pass-away without leaving a will and their assets go to their next of kin who sometimes can’t be located due to a change of name or address. Items from contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes are also deemed unclaimed property under Alabama law. These are turned-over to the state after a ‘dormancy period’, which differs state to state. The dormancy period for unclaimed funds in Alabama is 5 years for most financial assets and one year for salary checks. Tangible items from safe deposit boxes turned-over to the state are auctioned-off to the public and the money returned to the state treasurer’s office where it can still be claimed by the rightful owners without time constraints.
According to Kay Ivey, Alabama State Treasurer, “We’ve still got $373 million that belongs to people in every nook and cranny in Alabama,” adding “Go online or call us, and if you find your name and you can prove you are who you say you are, my staff and I would love to send you a check.”
According to experts, 70% of Americans are owed a portion of the more than $35 billion in unclaimed property, currently held by the individual Treasury Departments across the country in all 50 states. A person can have forgotten funds in several states if he or she has moved a lot or if they have several relatives across the country. It’s best to do a thorough money search to avoid missing-out on your lost cash.
Finance
The Challenge of Dividing Properties During Divorce
The process of going through divorce can be painful not only to the husband and wife but even to their children. After living together for many years under one roof, here you are facing reality that your family will no longer be whole. Perhaps, the hardest part in this situation is having to deal with the truth while at the same time maintaining your sanity for the sake of your children and close family members who deeply care about you.
One of the things that need to be settled during divorce which can put stress on both spouses concerns the division of all conjugal properties. Couples can decide about splitting their property, debts and other financial obligations by themselves. If they are able to do this, their can be considered an uncontested or no fault divorce. However, if both spouses cannot reach an amicable agreement, they will have to go through the legal process and let the judge decide. In this case, divorce lawyers will have to represent the spouses to ensure that all requirements are accomplished on time.
Properties of a married couple are normally divided through the community property or equitable distribution schemes. By community property, this means it is owned equally by the husband and wife such that when divorce occurs, it will also be divided equally. On the other hand, equitable distribution refers to the fair division of assets and earnings gained by the couple during their marriage. Division of properties, in this instance, may not necessarily be equal as the common practice is that the spouse who earns a higher income gets the bigger share or two-thirds. The other spouse gets only one-third.
In splitting properties, spouses do not get just the physical ones such as the house, vehicles and personal belongings. Courts usually award each spouse a certain percentage of their properties’ total value. Assets and debts during marriage will also be included in addition to the personal properties.
What will be excluded from the division of properties is the so-called separate property of one spouse. This covers properties inherited by the spouse, awards to personal injury, gifts given to the spouse and proceeds of a pension gained before marriage. If one spouse owned a business before tying the knot or purchased a property using separate funds, then he or she is entitled to keep that after divorce. In the case of a business, though, the other spouse may be entitled to get a share especially when the profits went up during the time of their marriage or when the partner contributed to the growth of that particular business.
As for the house, the parent who is able to be with their children more or who plays a major role in taking care of the kids gets to stay. However, if no children are involved, one spouse has to give way and this can be done by executing a quit claim deed.
It can be a tricky situation when splitting personal properties with your spouse. But divorce lawyers are there to help you settle your issues should you fail to come up with a fair agreement.
Finance
Marketing On A Budget – Shared Marketing Stretches Your Marketing Budget Further
A lot of small businesses, especially start-ups, are working on limited marketing budgets. They are constantly on the lookout for effective marketing strategies that won’t hit the hip pocket in a major way. Sharing marketing costs is one way, often over-looked, to increase the reach of your small business without spending too much.
Shared marketing is a simple concept. It is usually used where many retailers or service centres share the one location or where related business services advertise on the one marketing campaign.
For example, I encouraged one despondent client, with a very tight marketing budget, to get together with his fellow retailers in a local mall to discuss the possibility of launching a marketing campaign that they would all benefit from with the additional benefit of being able to share the total cost. This mall housed a series of eight specialty shops. He took my advice and they decided to distribute an A4 sized brochure to some 43,000 local residents – far more than he would ever be able to reach on his limited marketing budget.
To promote the campaign they organised this campaign to coincide with local activities organised by the council to increase their prospects. They each paid one-eighth of the total cost and increased their direct customer reach dramatically.
Because they did their homework and with a few phone calls they hooked into the local council promotions and benefited greatly by the increased exposure. Each of the eight specialty stores benefited from a boost in sales throughout the week, which were directly attributed to the marketing campaign. It was so successful, they have all agreed to do more marketing in this vein.
Another fantastic example, is a client of mine was a solo business operator working from home and wanted to extend his marketing reach without increasing his marketing spend. He was a Mortgage Broker. After explaining the shared marketing concept to him, he couldn’t see how it would work for him. I asked if there were Real Estate Agents, Solicitors and other people he regularly dealt with in his day-to-day operations, who specialised in residential housing? The light went on and he got the picture.
He got the picture so clearly, he not only lined up the usual suspects such as real estate agents and solicitors, he also lined up insurance brokers, professional house and carpet cleaners and pest controllers who all got together to advertise. They not only shared the costs of marketing campaigns, they also shared qualified leads between each of the parties. His business has gone from strength-to-strength as a result of this arrangement.
They now all benefit from this co-operative marketing approach and their marketing budgets are much better for it.
Even if your small business is in the enviable position of having a large marketing budget, I would recommend that you look for opportunities to share marketing costs, in order to keep your business expenses lean and your profit growing!
Malfunctions in Automotive Electronics
Alabama Holding 373 Million Dollars In Unclaimed Money
The Challenge of Dividing Properties During Divorce
Night Sky Filming Locations
Marketing On A Budget – Shared Marketing Stretches Your Marketing Budget Further
Toscana Filming Locations
Injury by Accident V. Specific Traumatic Incident
Will There Be A Season 2 Of Kingdom Business
Will There Be A Night Sky Season 2
As Kyle Stowers pushes for a debut with the Orioles, the path into Baltimore’s talented outfield is tough to find
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online