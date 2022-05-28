Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 7: May 24 Release, Time And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Another season of Mayans M.C., another set of new thrilling 10 episodes. The biker drama created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter brought for fans season 4, which was released in spring, on April 19, 2022. The series is a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy (created by Kurt Sutter) and was initially released in 2018.

The biker gang genre is a big hit amongst its fans, and there is something feral and raw amidst the freedom and the fights, where the sense of togetherness is once again called upon. The world of Sutter has welcomed us once again. Get ready bikers, we need to discuss the upcoming episode 7 that is releasing on May 24th.

What’s going to happen in Season 4 Episode 7 of Mayans M.C.?

“This club needs more unity than division,” this is the first line that gets spoken in the promo of season 4 episode 7 of Mayans M.C. The title of the episode is “Dialogue with the Mirror”. The classical trope used for internal reflection has been a conversation with the mirror, or does it have to do with, what goes around comes back around? Well, the episode is officially coming on the 24th of May and the synopsis given for it reveals that the Mayans are going to make a move against the Sons of Anarchy.

The suicide mission will be seen coming into action, the plan that EZ pulled out and discussed at the temple. How many will survive this clash? And will there be needless deaths after all?” But EZ hopefully can handle stuff like this pretty efficiently. Faith is what we need at this moment. But then there is the case of Marlon Buskar’s murder. Will the personal investigators reach EZ’s collars soon? The death of Angel’s child with Nails is surely going to drop like asteroids upon the earth on him. He will be getting the news such as this twice now, which is so heart-breaking.

What’s Up With The Plot?

Those who are not familiar with the plot of Mayans M.C. would like to know that it is about Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, the beloved and talented son of an honorable Mexican family. He had a dream, Yes! An American dream at that, which of course, was snuffed out led him down a path he didn’t choose, and now being a victim of fate, can’t escape it. The synopsis of season 4 reveals that it will continue to follow the fate of EZ. EZ and his brother Angel have grown apart from their dad Felipe after a betrayal they can’t ignore.

Ratings So Far

Season 1 of Mayans M.C. has an approval rating of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While on IMDb it’s 7.5 overall for the whole series. These are very respectable scores especially since it is a popular series and not niche, which is reviewed by only a handful of people.

While there is no going around the fact that the heights of Sons of Anarchy are too high to reach for so many of the series out there, including Mayans M.C., don’t let any of it fool you into not considering this series.

