Minnesota Public Radio shutters APM Reports, long-form producers of true-crime podcast ‘In the Dark’

Minnesota Public Radio is shutting down its St. Paul-based, long-form reporting division, APM Reports, which has at least 18 employees and has garnered national fame for its investigative crime podcast “In the Dark.”

APM Reports was formed in November 2015 as the national programming division of MPR and served as American Public Media’s investigative unit, delivering documentary-style multi-media productions through podcast, radio, online and at times even print.

In a written statement, MPR attributed its decision to shutter the venture to “strategic priorities and our responsibility as financial stewards of MPR’s resources,” and noted that some “colleagues, who’ve invested their energy, skills and passion with us, will be leaving our organization.”

It was unclear how many employees from APM Reports will be retained. The division had been led by Chris Worthington, a former managing editor with the Pioneer Press.

A spokesperson said in an email she would not comment on individual personnel, but some employees will be folded into MPR News staff and “perform roles that are the same as or similar to their current roles,” while others “may transition into other roles within (the American Public Media Group) or leave the company.”

“We will no longer have a separate business unit for APM Reports, and will incorporate select programming elements, including our focus on investigative journalism, into MPR News,” said the spokesperson Friday. “We are currently entering a process about what decisions and possible changes will occur with the APM Reports portfolio.”

‘IN THE DARK’ WON PEABODY, POLK, duPONT AWARDS

Over the past seven years, APM Reports experimented with multiple podcasts, including light-hearted or literary fare such as the personal growth series “Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” the foodie discussion series “The Splendid Table” and the poetry series “The Slowdown.”

In 2016, the division’s true-crime podcast “In the Dark” took the genre in a heavier direction, focusing in the first season on the October 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling, a Stearns County boy whose murder went unsolved for 27 years.

The second award-winning season centered on Curtis Flowers, a Black man tried six times for a quadruple murder at a Mississippi furniture store in 1997. The reporting team spent more than a year combing through records throughout the Deep South, efforts that likely played a role in elevating Flowers’ case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

By September 2019, little more than a year after the first 11 hourlong episodes aired online, the season had been downloaded more than 28 million times.

The team began unveiling bonus episodes in September 2018 heavily focused on the arguments before the Supreme Court, which would ultimately allow Flowers a seventh trial and shot at freedom. Flowers, who was instead released from prison in 2019, is now suing the district attorney who prosecuted him, alleging that he pressured witnesses to fabricate evidence against him and ignored other potential suspects.

Each of the two inaugural seasons of “In the Dark” won a George Foster Peabody award — the highest honor in broadcast media. The second season also won the prestigious duPont-Columbia and George Polk journalism awards. A third season has never aired.