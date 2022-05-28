News
Minnesota Public Radio shutters APM Reports, long-form producers of true-crime podcast ‘In the Dark’
Minnesota Public Radio is shutting down its St. Paul-based, long-form reporting division, APM Reports, which has at least 18 employees and has garnered national fame for its investigative crime podcast “In the Dark.”
APM Reports was formed in November 2015 as the national programming division of MPR and served as American Public Media’s investigative unit, delivering documentary-style multi-media productions through podcast, radio, online and at times even print.
In a written statement, MPR attributed its decision to shutter the venture to “strategic priorities and our responsibility as financial stewards of MPR’s resources,” and noted that some “colleagues, who’ve invested their energy, skills and passion with us, will be leaving our organization.”
It was unclear how many employees from APM Reports will be retained. The division had been led by Chris Worthington, a former managing editor with the Pioneer Press.
A spokesperson said in an email she would not comment on individual personnel, but some employees will be folded into MPR News staff and “perform roles that are the same as or similar to their current roles,” while others “may transition into other roles within (the American Public Media Group) or leave the company.”
“We will no longer have a separate business unit for APM Reports, and will incorporate select programming elements, including our focus on investigative journalism, into MPR News,” said the spokesperson Friday. “We are currently entering a process about what decisions and possible changes will occur with the APM Reports portfolio.”
‘IN THE DARK’ WON PEABODY, POLK, duPONT AWARDS
Over the past seven years, APM Reports experimented with multiple podcasts, including light-hearted or literary fare such as the personal growth series “Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” the foodie discussion series “The Splendid Table” and the poetry series “The Slowdown.”
In 2016, the division’s true-crime podcast “In the Dark” took the genre in a heavier direction, focusing in the first season on the October 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling, a Stearns County boy whose murder went unsolved for 27 years.
The second award-winning season centered on Curtis Flowers, a Black man tried six times for a quadruple murder at a Mississippi furniture store in 1997. The reporting team spent more than a year combing through records throughout the Deep South, efforts that likely played a role in elevating Flowers’ case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By September 2019, little more than a year after the first 11 hourlong episodes aired online, the season had been downloaded more than 28 million times.
The team began unveiling bonus episodes in September 2018 heavily focused on the arguments before the Supreme Court, which would ultimately allow Flowers a seventh trial and shot at freedom. Flowers, who was instead released from prison in 2019, is now suing the district attorney who prosecuted him, alleging that he pressured witnesses to fabricate evidence against him and ignored other potential suspects.
Each of the two inaugural seasons of “In the Dark” won a George Foster Peabody award — the highest honor in broadcast media. The second season also won the prestigious duPont-Columbia and George Polk journalism awards. A third season has never aired.
Where To Watch Sonic
Over the years, we have seen a lot of speedsters. We may even say that speedsters are trending. There have been the Flash, Quicksilver, Makkari, A-Train, Yoyo, Dash, and others, but we have to say that Sonic the Hedgehog has always stood out no matter what.
Maybe because he is a hedgehog, or maybe because he is an interestingly comedic cool superhero who will make root for him no matter what. Sonic has even been a blockbuster in both films!
We will tell you where you can find Sonic and what the future has for it.
Where Can We Watch Sonic The Hedgehog?
Sonic the Hedgehog is available for watch by purchase or rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play Store. The films are also available on Netflix in selected countries.
What Is Sonic The Hedgehog About?
Sonic the Hedgehog is about a hedgehog named Sonic from another planet, who landed on Earth ten years ago and living in solitary ever since. One fine day, he accidentally lets his presence known worldwide and is now on the run with his role model, the sheriff, Tom Wachowski, from a mad scientist named Dr. Robotnik, who wants to use his abilities to rule over the world.
In the second film, Sonic is now getting ready to become a full-fledged superhero. Now, he has to race against time and his sidekick, Tails, to find a mysterious emerald that can destroy everything. Sonic must get to it before the evil Dr. Robotnik can embark on this journey with Knuckles’ new partner.
Both the films were directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, including John Whittington in the second film. The first film was released in 2020, and the second film was released in 2022.
The films are based on the video game series of the same name published by Sega. Paramount Pictures released the films.
Cast
Ben Schwartz voices the role of Sonic, with Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, along with Idris Elba voicing Knuckles the Echidna and Colleen O’Shaughnessey voicing Tails.
Will There Be Any Sequel?
Sonic the Hedgehog has been renewed for a third film in early 2022. The film series will even have a spin-off series about Knuckles the Echidna, releasing on paramount+ in 2023. As to the release date for the third film, nothing has been announced yet.
More Details
News is that Jim Carrey has decided to take retirement from acting. As a result, it has been declared that the character of Dr. Robotnik will not appear in a future film.
Initially, the Aquaman star Jason Momoa was considered for the role of Knuckles the Echidna, but the Thor star Idris Elba was finalized eventually.
That’s it! Sonic has won our hearts with his innocent heroism, and we will be waiting eagerly for the next film!
The post Where To Watch Sonic appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Woodbury teen charged in fatal crash found competent to stand trial
The Woodbury teen accused of crashing into a tree last year, splitting the vehicle in half and killing one of his four passengers, has been found competent to stand trial in Washington County District Court.
Washington County District Court Judge Greg Galler issued the ruling in Kyle Hollister’s case on Friday afternoon after a hearing of more than four hours.
Hollister, 18, of Woodbury, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation in the March 13, 2021, crash.
Killed in the crash was Garrett Bumgarner, 18, of Woodbury, who was ejected from Hollister’s 2015 Honda Accord and died at the scene. Also in the car were Connor Bro, Jack Mears and Andrew McKevitt, all of whom were seriously injured.
The teens were students at East Ridge High School in Woodbury; Hollister is now a student at South Washington Alternative Learning Center.
Several psychologists, a special-education teacher at East Ridge High School and Hollister’s mother, Karen, testified during the hearing on Friday.
James Alsdurf, a licensed psychologist and a witness for the prosecution, said he evaluated Hollister in March and that he believes Hollister has the capacity to understand the charges filed against him.
“He has the ability to appreciate his situation and the context of his situation,” Alsdurf said. “I believe he has the ability to use that information to make rational decisions. … From a cognitive and an emotional perspective, he is able to adequately participate in his defense.”
Galler noted that psychologist Daniel Johnson, the court-ordered psychologist, testified during cross-examination that Hollister knew what he was charged with, understood the seriousness of the different levels of charges and the difference between a guilty plea and a not-guilty plea, and understood the consequences of certification as an adult.
According to Johnson, Hollister “understood that if he did enter a guilty plea at some point in time that that means, quote, ‘I did it,’” Galler said.
A hearing on whether Hollister will be certified to adult court has been set for July 29.
Platform To Watch House
You can’t call yourself a binge-watcher if you have not watched a medical drama yet. Starting from famous medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, ER, The Good Doctor, Chicago Hope, and New Amsterdam, there are loads of shows like these. One of the most famous in this genre has been House, M. D. this series has spanned over eight successful years in the television industry.
Being one of the most popular shows, you may want to watch it now or watch it again. Here comes all the knowledge of where it is available for watching!
Where Can We Watch House?
House is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Peacock. House can also be watched online by rent or purchased through Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. We can watch all eight seasons of House online.
What Is House About?
The series is about Dr. Gregory House, a misanthropic genius who leads a team of doctors at the Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in new jersey. Most episodes of the series have the same structure: a back-story ending on the patient’s condition, the team misdiagnosing the condition at least once, and the team finally saving the patient when they are nearing death (in most cases, they are successful).
House only treats the “interesting” patients: whom other doctors could not diagnose properly. House is a character who is a sarcastic comedian most of the time. He usually solves every case absolutely out of the blue.
House also revolves around the main characters’ personal lives, i.e., the doctors in the team, with some additional characters. The show mainly revolves around Dr. House and how he manages to live his “life.”
House originally used to run on the Fox network.
When Did House Release?
House had its pilot episode on November 16, 2004. The series ended after eight seasons on May 21, 2012.
How Many Episodes Are There?
There are eight seasons with roughly twenty to twenty-three episodes in each season. In total, there were 177 episodes. Each episode has a running time of 41-49 minutes.
Who Are The Cast Of House?
Over the years, House has had a long list of characters. It comprised mainly of the following list: Hugh Laurie (Gregory House), Lisa Edelstein (Lisa Cuddy), Robert Sean Leonard (James Wilson), Omar Epps (Eric Foreman), Jesse Spencer (Robert Chase), Jennifer Morrison (Allison Cameron), Peter Jacobson (Chris Taub), Olivia Wilde (Remy Hadley), Kal Penn (Lawrence Kutner), Anne Dudek (Ambar Volakis), Amber Tamblyn (Martha Masters), Odette Annable (Jessica Adams) and Charlyne Yi (Chi Park).
The show was created by David Shore, who created Battle Creek and The Good Doctor.
Are There Any Spin-Offs?
House had a spin-off named Nurse Jeffrey in 2010. The mini-series is based on a minor character of House, Jeffrey Sparkman. It has thirteen episodes, each being about three minutes in length.
Thus, if you want a binge marathon and have a Peacock or Amazon Prime subscription, you can start it right now.
The post Platform To Watch House appeared first on Gizmo Story.
