On The Seventh Day Of Insurance Christmas I Learned All About Watercraft Insurance
“On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me seven swans a swimming, six geese a laying, five gold rings, four collie birds, three French hens, two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree.”
After a rough couple of days I decided to get away from it all with a trip to the lake. I know its December and cold, but I can still relax and see if any fish happen to be biting. I loaded up the boat and headed to the lake ready to enjoy my free time. It was a great day my true love gave me seven swans while out on the lake and we let them swim and enjoy the view right along with us.
Anyone who has ever been on the lake knows just how fun and relaxing it can be, just make sure that you are properly covered. If your boat is anything larger than a row boat you should consider watercraft coverage. Watercraft coverage is simple to purchase and is relatively inexpensive.
Here are some things to consider when buying insurance for your boat. Make sure that you choose to have fuel spill liability and wreckage removal coverage. I know that this is not something that anyone wants to have happen at the lake but in the event of an accident, and if your boat sinks in that accident, you will be responsible for the removal of the boat from the bottom of the lake. It is not OK to just leave it there. You will be fined if you try it. Furthermore, you are responsible for all of the fuel and oil that have now contaminated the lake. Cleanup can be expensive, especially if the lake is very deep, and that is why you want to make sure that your insurance will cover the cost.
Today I won’t be doing any waterskiing, but water sports liability coverage is something that I always make sure is included on my policy.
Another valuable coverage that can really set your mind at ease is on-water towing. Breaking down on the water is not like breaking down on the side of the road. Being stuck out is the middle of the lake is not a whole lot of fun. It’s nice to know that you have coverage for the expensive of being towed back to the marina. Maybe that fun day at the lake didn’t quite turn out like you’d like it to have, but it sure could have been a lot worse.
Call your insurance agent if you have any questions.
Stock Market Investment – Go By Technicals Or Fundamentals?
A common dilemma facing anyone who invests in the stock market is whether one should buy shares based on the fundamentals of the company, or one should follow the momentum of stocks as indicated by technical analysis.
A -fundamental- investor studies companies in detail. He looks at the standing and expertise of the promoters, the quality of management, the fortunes of the sector in which the company operates, the comparative position of the company with regard to other companies in that sector, existing and anticipated -external environment-, mainly government policies with regard to taxation, licensing, pollution control, intervention impacting raw material supplies, etc. He also studies the performance of the company for at least the past three years and the acceptable projections for the next couple of years.
If he is happy with what he sees, he puts his money into shares of that company.
The “fundamental” investor is by nature a long-term investor, because he does not look at what happens to the share price in the next few months. He believes that the share prices will go up as the company does well over the next few years.
A “technical” investor is one who follows the movement of the price of a company’s shares, and makes his decisions based on his reading of what direction the share prices will take in the near term. He studies the historical data regarding movement of the share prices, extrapolates this information into the future, and makes his own forecast about share movements. He decides on the price levels that will trigger an upward or a downward movement of the price of that particular stock. If he thinks the price will go up, he goes long on that stock, if he predicts a fall, he goes short.
The -technical- investor is not as concerned about the fundamentals of the company as the -fundamentalist-. He is impatient, and is unwilling to wait for two or three years to see a reasonable return on his investment.
Now comes the question – should one invest based on fundamentals or should one go by technicals?
If your intention is to make as much profit as possible from your investments, but without taking unacceptable risks, then you need an investment strategy that takes into account both the fundamental soundness of a business as well as the expected movement of the shares of the company over the near term.
First, you will use fundamental analysis to create a list of companies that are doing well and are also likely to do well in future. This list is your “investment universe”, you will consider investing only in these shares.
Next, you will study the movement of the shares of these companies. Technical analysts use different methods to predict the movement of shares over the near future. All of them are based on the past behavior of the shares over a long period, and this information is used to forecast how the share will behave in the coming months.
From this study you will make a list of the companies whose shares you expect to go up soon, and another list of companies whose shares you expect to go down.
Now, you make your investment decision. Naturally, you will be buying shares of solid companies whose shares you expect to move up in the near term, and out of (or go short on) companies whose shares you expect to move down. You have managed to make profits sooner, and at the same time you have avoided junk stocks.
Why should we follow this fundamentals-plus-technicals strategy?
If your investment is based only on fundamental analysis, you will no doubt be holding shares of valuable companies. These are blue chips that you can hold, and bequeath to your heirs. But there is no certainty that these shares will go up in value any time soon. In fact, there are so many blue chip stocks that just seem to stay put price-wise for months together.
When you restrict your investment to these companies you are likely to hold a portfolio of valuable companies. But when you also use technical analysis and invest in momentum stocks, you will make money sooner. You can also move in and out of stocks several times over the year, depending on what your technical analysis tells you about stock behavior. Once a stock has lost momentum in its upward movement you exit that stock, and invest in another one in your “fundamental” list that is ready and rearing to go up.
That, dear investor, is the way to stock market riches.
The Variety in Triathlon Training Can Help You Lose Weight
Training for and competing in a triathlon is an excellent way to help you lose weight. A triathlon consists of a swim, a bike ride and a run. Participants complete each leg of the event starting with the swim leg and concluding with the run leg. The distance of each leg varies. There are very short events for novice athletes and longer events that are ideal for well conditioned amateur and professional athletes. Typical triathlon events include sprint events, Olympic distance events and Ironman distance events. Sprint events do not have set distances and may vary from one course to the next. The distances for an Olympic distance triathlon are 1.5K swim, 40K bike and 10K run, and the distances for an Ironman distance triathlon are 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike and 26.2 mile run. This article will focus on how tri-athletes enjoy an improved metabolism because of the cross training and speed work that helps them prepare for triathlons. While the information in this article will provide insight into the type of triathlon training that best facilitates weight loss, be sure to consult with your doctor before beginning your training program or taking supplements. This will help ensure you are fit enough to undertake this type of training and that any supplements you are taking will not interfere with prescribed medications.
Cross Training Keeps Your Metabolism High
One of the key reasons training for a triathlon is such an effective way to lose weight is the cross training that is necessary to prepare for competitions. Cyclists often focus solely on biking during the competition, while swimmers or runners likewise focus almost exclusively on their sport of choice. However, since a triathlon involves all three of these sports, tri-athletes have to concentrate on training for all three disciplines during the racing season. If you opt to train for a triathlon, you will find yourself enjoying the benefits of cross training while you prepare yourself for the swim, bike and run portions of the event.
As part of your triathlon training, consider training for an endurance cycling event such as a century ride. A century ride is a 100-mile bike ride, and most participants who are planning to participate in this type of event spend the vast majority, if not all, of their training time cycling to prepare for this event. While this might be good for your weight loss goals initially, as your body becomes accustomed to your workout schedule, you will begin burning fewer calories each time you ride your bike. This is due to improved muscle efficiency. This efficiency is ideal for improving your performance and your cardiovascular health, since as your muscles become more efficient, they require less fuel, but as a result, your weight loss will plateau, and you may become frustrated with your fitness routine.
Now consider training for a triathlon. You will have to prepare yourself to complete the swim leg, bike leg and run leg of the event. As a result, you will likely split your training time among the three disciplines to ensure you are adequately prepared for the event. By cross training and preparing yourself for three different events, you will prevent your muscles from becoming overly efficient. This will cause a significant metabolism boost during and after each training session. This metabolic boost will help you continue to lose weight while you train for your triathlon.
Speed Work Can Also Boost Metabolism
If you are training for your first triathlon, you will likely select a sprint or Olympic distance event. These races are significantly longer than the Ironman distance triathlons that many people associate with the sport. Shorter events such as these are ideal for novice athletes who are hoping to lose weight and enjoy participation in a competitive sport. Danskin even hosts a series of sprint distance triathlons for women entirely to encourage participation in the sport of triathlon. For more information on the Danskin Triathlon series, visit: [http://www.danskin.com/triathlon/triathlon.html].
Since you will likely be training for a shorter event, you will also likely incorporate some interval training into your swim, bike and run training sessions. Interval training essentially involves alternating short sprints with recovery periods where you are swimming, biking or running at a moderate pace that allows your heart rate to return to a more manageable level of approximately 50%-60% of your maximum heart rate. During the sprint intervals, you will be working at closer to 90% of your maximum heart rate. Your maximum heart rate can be roughly calculated by subtracting your age from 220. However, there are more effective ways to determine this number and you may wish to attempt them if you are not satisfied with the number determined from the basic formula. If you own a heart rate monitor with advanced features, it may include a fit test to help you determine this number. While you are training at a higher intensity, your metabolism increases greatly both during and after the training session. This increased metabolism can help you lose weight.
Supplement Your Diet to Keep Your Metabolism High
While triathlon training can help to keep your metabolism high, your diet can also have an impact on your metabolism. Making wise nutritional choices such as choosing fruits, vegetables and whole grains over processed foods, and incorporating supplements into your diet can also improve your metabolism. Visit http://www.Meltorin.com for more information about Meltorin, a metabolism-boosting supplement that can help you achieve your weight loss goals.
Social Networking – The Next Big Marketing Media Shake-Up
Are New Age Media shaking up Old Values? The internet is creating cyber shockwaves in all facets of our lives. Including your 2nd lives,so to speak. Look to Youtube, Facebook, MySpace, SecondLife to name a few, and in fact you could already be members of one or more of them. Below is a synopsis of each with statistics which hopefully will convince you the efficiency of such channels.
Facebook. This is a free-access website allows users to join one or more networks, such as a school, place of employment, or geographic region to easily connect and interact with other people. Users can post messages for their friends to see, and update their personal profile to notify friends about themselves. The website has more than 69 million active users worldwide and ranked 7th in Sept 07. It is the most popular website for uploading photos, with 14 million uploaded daily.
MySpace. This is a popular social networking website offering an interactive, user-submitted network of friends, personal profiles, blogs, groups, photos, music and videos for teenagers and adults internationally. The 100 millionth account was created on August 6, 2006 in the Netherlands and a news story claimed 106 million accounts on September 8, 2006, and the site reportedly attracts 230,000 new registrations per day.
YouTube. This is a video sharing website where users can upload, view and share video clips. It uses Adobe Flash technology to display a wide variety of user-generated video content, including movie clips, TV clips and music videos, as well as amateur content such as video-blogging and short original videos. In November 2006, Google Inc acquired the company for US$1.65 billion in Google stock. In July 2006, the company revealed that more than 100 million videos were being watched every day, and 2.5 billion videos were watched in June 2006. 50,000 videos were being added per day in May 2006, and this increased to 65,000 by July In January 2008 alone, nearly 79 million users watched over 3 billion videos on YouTube.
Second Life (abbreviated as SL) is an Internet-based virtual world launched in 2003. A downloadable client program called the Second Life Viewer enables its users, called Residents, to interact with each other through motional avatars, providing an advanced level of a social network service combined with general aspects of a meta verse. Residents can explore, meet other Residents, socialize, participate in individual and group activities, have virtual sex, and create and trade items (virtual property) and services from one another. At the end of March 2008, approximately 13 million accounts were registered, although a large percentage of these are inactive & some Residents have multiple accounts. In January 2008, residents spent 28,274,505 hours, so on average about 38,000 residents were logged on at any particular moment.
What actually do you see in common? You see social-centric sites which attempt to create communities via word of mouth. Each site offers unique and compelling reasons for you to become members of their respective communities with each site sharing different values and beliefs.
It uses what we might call a viral marketing approach which taps on the social networks to increase brand awareness of the site with the eventual goal to market or sell a product. Viral marketing is in essence, the power of word-of-mouth approach exemplified by the networking effects of the internet.
The most compelling reason of all, that as true marketers you should note in the above information, is the massive amount of traffic generated within these sites which serve as great business opportunities which you cannot afford to ignore.
Here is a parting note to all marketers. At the end of 1st quarter 2008, simply by count of the above major social networking platforms, there is a massive 270 million users (but assuming duplicate accounts in various site) giving rise to viral marketing potentials.
Food for thought to you, imagine being able to capture simply 0.1% of the that count for your business, what kind of revenue would that generate for you?
