Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast and More
Overlord Season 4 Release Date has been confirmed by Madhouse. It is going to release in July 2022. So the countdown for Season 4 has started.
Overlord season 4 is a popular Japanese Manga series. It is written by Kugane Maruyama and directed by so-bin. Overlord consists of a total of 14 volumes. It is a dark fantasy, comedy manga series.
Overlord Season 4 Release Date Countdown
Overlord Season 4 Release Date has been confirmed by Madhouse. It is going to release in July 2022. So the countdown for Season 4 has started.
Overlord Highlights
In the year 2126, a Full-Dive astronomically Multiplayer Online character playing Game or DMMORPG called YGGDRASIL was released, emerged out among all other DMMORPGs because of its enormously high capability for the player to connect with the game. After a fierce twelve-year run, the game hosts are about to be closed down.
Within the game, there is a union, Ainz Ooal Gown, once comprised of 41 players and attributed as one of the most powerful unions in the game.
Overlord Season 4 Release date
Since the third season covered volumes 7 to 9, the fourth season will start off from volume 10. Since Maruyama plans to finish the series with volumes 17 and 14 already out, there is enough content for even a fifth season.
Overlord Season 4 would show frost dragons that appeared last season. We could finally see them getting beaten. Secondly, we could see Albedo expressing her feelings towards her master. There would certainly be more of Ainz and Demiurge, with Ainz becoming more powerful as he continues to deal with his inner conflict.
Madhouse has officially announced Overlord Season 4. Considering Sugawara’s comment, and reference material, Season 4 of Overlord is going to release in July 2022.
Overlord Season 4 Spoilers
Overlord season 3 we have seen, Ainz further his search for potential while he looks for the Giant of the East and the Demon Snake of the West, demolition anyone who comes in his way. Season 3 also showed the Baharuth Empire simulating loyalty to aristocrat Ainz before their endeavor disloyalty of him and his wizard Kingdom. This leads to the frightful war between Nazarick and Re-Estize, which leaves Gazef dead.
Before Overlord Season 4 Read More About the Main Character of the Series
Ainz Ooal Gown
Ainz Ooal Gown previously known as Momonga is the fundamental hero of the Overlord series. He is the guild master of Ainz Ooal Gown, the Overlord of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, and the maker of Pandora’s Actor. He is viewed as the most noteworthy of the Almighty Forty-One Supreme Beings by the NPCs of Nazarick.
In the New World, he is the Sorcerer King of the Sorcerer Kingdom and the most remarkable sorcery caster on the planet. His other personality is broadly known as “Momon,” a dim champion and head of Darkness, an adamantite positioned traveler gathering of that country. He is an adamantine class swashbuckler and the most grounded globe-trotter known in E-Rantel.
While Ainz is a careful and closefisted individual, he will constantly attempt to prepare and control subtleties ahead of time to stay away from any erratic activities that can jeopardize Nazarick’s presence. This implies venturing to such an extreme as deceiving the occupants in the New World that he can’t utilize one of his Super-level spells long into the future subsequent to utilizing it once.
Since being moved to the New World and turning into a genuine undead being, Ainz has felt himself turning out to be freezing and it is stifled to work out his feelings. He was not in any way shape or form scared of misleading or inciting his soldiers, utilizing every single stunt he can imagine to beat the chances.
He takes fulfillment from exploring different avenues regarding his powers by estimating the degree of it to the place where he wantonly conditions and kills individuals. All that Ainz expects to improve himself, pile up achievements, and expertise better approaches to utilize his enchantment and details in the New World.
Why Does Amber Heard Keep Looking At The Jury?
Brief Overview
This trial of Depp V. Heard has to be by far one of the most widely covered, analyzed, and scrutinized trials in history. This current trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, is one messy trial being held in the state of Virginia, United States. Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard were in a relationship in 2012 and then went on to marry each other in February 2015 in Los Angeles.
Both well-established actors have had their problems since 2015 and have been in a bunch of suits and fights over the years. With a series of claims and counterclaims in 2016, the couple finally got divorced in January 2017. This trail already is the one to top all the others before it and it isn’t even close to over yet. This recent trial started on 11 April 2022 and is still going on, in front of judge Penney Azcarate and the jury of Virginia.
Johnny Depp’s Testimony And Witnesses
Starting with an opening statement Johnny’s lawyers Benjamin G. Chew and Camille Vasquez, accused Amber of verbally, physically, and mentally harassing Johnny. Along with defaming him with her op-ed in 2018 in Washington Post. Johnny along with about more than twice a dozen people witnessed in favor of Johnny. Where they more or less collaborated with Amber being the instigator, psychologically problematic, and the culprit. Whereas Johnny is the victim in all of the situations. The plaintiff blames the defendant for all the money and popularity he lost for the false accusation against him.
Amber Heard’s Testimony And Witnesses
Amber Heard has been sued for defamation and she countersued. The actress made heavy claims in her testimony that the plaintiff repeatedly verbally abused her, physically harmed her, sexually assaulted her, and more than a couple of times, raped her. And her witnesses collaborated with a few of her claims.
Both the plaintiff and defendant’s win depends on the fact that their claims of the other one being the abuser are proven to be true because only then can a defamation case be won or lost depending upon the side you are on. Johnny needs to prove that he’s right and that only she assaulted him and Amber has to make the judge and jury believe that her claims in the article were true hence it isn’t defamation.
The Jury
Now, considering they have to make the jury believe that what they claim is true. Hence Amber keeps looking at the jury during her whole testimony, even when she was asked a question by the plaintiff’s lawyer. She kept gazing at the jury, in hopes to make them empathize with her. She wanted them to connect with her and see her as this vulnerable and victim-ish kind of person. Her focus and attention never left her jury, even though the jury didn’t question. Well, people are not impressed at all as they call it creepy.
It is to see as the trial proceeds who would be believed now and who would win this case. Johnny’s billions of followers and lovers have already torn down and crucified Amber. Whereas Johnny has not just lost his life’s work, but his legacy, Pirate of the Caribbean and Fantastic beast, among many others.
Employees Basic salary increase: When will the basic salary of the employees increase? Know Latest Updates
Employees Basic salary increase: When will the basic salary of the employees increase? Know Latest Updates
If the fitment factor is 3.68 percent, then the minimum salary of the employees will increase by 8 thousand rupees.
7th pay commission: There is news of work for central government employees. Employees will have to wait longer for the fitment factor. A consensus has not yet been reached on this. There was a possibility that a decision on the fitment factor could be taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday, but it did not happen. If the fitment factor is decided in the coming days, then the basic salary will increase and it will increase from 18 thousand to 26 thousand rupees..
In fact, the employees have been demanding for a long time to increase the fitment factor to 3.68 per cent so that the minimum wage can be increased. At present the fitment factor of central employees is 2.57 per cent and their basic salary is Rs 18000. If the fitment factor is 3.68 percent, then the minimum salary of the employees will increase by Rs 8,000, that is, the basic salary will increase from 18000 to Rs 26000. Earlier in 2016 the fitment factor was increased and the minimum basic salary was 6,000. 18,000 was increased from Rs.
The basic salary of the employee is calculated by multiplying the fitment factor of the 7th pay commission by 2.57. For example, if the basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000, then his salary excluding allowances will be Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = profit of Rs 46,260 3.68 If the salary is Rs 95,680 (26000 X 3.68 = 95,680) i.e. Rs 49,420 will be available in the salary. If it is increased to 3 then the basic salary will be Rs 21000.
According to media reports, the pay matrix made in the 7th Pay Commission is based on the Fitment factor. The entry level basic pay was raised from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month after approval of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission with modifications, while the highest level i.e. secretary was increased from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.
10 Highest Paid Actors On OTT Platforms And Their Hefty Fees
The pay gap between the actors on the small screen and big screen is decreasing with time. With the rising stocks and popularity of several OTT platforms which have a huge audience and subscriber base, the payment of the small screen actors is ought to multiply. Even a few of the big screen actors now work on projects for the OTT platforms and they are making similar or more money as they make working on the big screen.
The market for movies and series on OTT platforms has increased multiple folds due to the ongoing pandemic since 2020. As a result of the online popularity, some film actors have gotten a second chance to prove their worth on the OTT platforms. Many talented actors and actresses like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Jitendra Kumar, etc have made it big on the small screen and are getting paid a whopping amount for the digital success of their shows.
From Jitendra Kumar of Panchayat 2 and Manoj Bajpayee to Radhika Apte and Priyamani, here are the 10 highest paid OTT actors and the hefty payments they receive for their work on the small screen:
1. Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi is one of the highest paid OTT actors. The talented actor supposedly charged ₹10 crores for Mirzapur 2 and ₹12 crores for Sacred Games 2.
The actor was featured in some prominent roles in popular shows like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Kaagaz.
2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui became a well-known name after the actor’s outstanding performances in the movies, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, and Manjhi. The movie he recently appeared in is Raat Akeli Hai and the hit Netflix series Sacred Games.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui apparently received ₹10 crores for his groundbreaking performances in Sacred Games season 2.
3. Radhika Apte
One of the first Bollywood actresses to appear on an OTT platform, Radhika Apte has been dubbed “the standard Netflix chick” on several occasions. She has worked on a number of OTT films and series, like Lust Stories, Ghoul, Sacred Games, and Raat Akeli Hai.
Radhika Apte was reportedly paid ₹4 crores for Sacred Games season 1.
4. Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee has not only made it big on the small screen but he also worked on some critically acclaimed big-screen movies. Reportedly the actor got ₹25 lakh per episode for The Family Man.
5. Priyamani
Priyamani is a well-known name in south Indian films. She also appeared in the Bollywood film Chennai Express alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
After featuring in the Amazon Prime drama The Family Man, where she portrays the character ‘Suchi’, Manoj Bajpai’s wife in the web series, she became popular across India. Priyamani apparently took home ₹10 lakh per episode of The Family Man season 2.
6. Saif Ali Khan
The big-screen actor, ‘Saif Ali Khan’ who also made it big in the OTT show ‘Sacred Games’ reportedly charged ₹15 crores for each season of Sacred Games.
The two seasons of Sacred Games helped Saif to get back on track after the success of the series on Netflix.
7. Ali Fazal
Though the actor appeared in films like Khamoshiyan and Fukrey, Ali Fazal didn’t get the fame he deserved. But appearing in Mirzapur changed things for him. In seasons 1 and 2, Ali was cast as Guddu Pandit. For each episode of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal apparently charges ₹12 lakh.
8. Pratik Gandhi
Pratik made it big after featuring in the OTT series Scam 1992. The talented actor has previously won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film as he worked in Gujrati movies and theatres. Scam 1992 was a breakthrough in his career.
For each episode of Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi allegedly made ₹5 lakh as per reports.
9. Sunil Grover
As per the grapevine, Sunil Grover reportedly charged ₹5 lakh per episode of Tandav.
10. Jitendra Kumar
The IIT Kharagpur graduate, Jitendra Kumar pursued his passion and joined TVF in 2012. He made his debut with Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013 as Jeetu Bhaiya.
As per reports, Jitendra charged Rs. 50,000 per episode for Panchayat 2. That makes a total of Rs 4 lakh as the series has 8 episodes in total.
