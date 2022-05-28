Finance
Payroll Services for Small Business – Save Yourself From Fraud
Lots of companies around the world are facing the crunch because of the frauds which takes place in their office on day to day basis by their employees, supervisors and managers. Every penny which goes into fraud adds a dent into company’s profit.
Don’t let your business be the victim of the same situation, be very cautious towards your employees and make sure that they are accurately filling up their schedule for proper calculation of payroll and their paycheck. You can keep a record of following things to make sure that your employees are not doing any kind of fraud in the company:
- Forgetting the payroll advance: Most of the employees take their payroll in advance and then forget that. It is always better to note down all the payroll advance your employees have taken from you so that you can do right calculation of their payroll and do not pay them extra.
- Punching for buddy: this is the most common type of fraud which takes place all around the world. This practice involves sharing your personal information with your buddy in the office and let him punch in your attendance on your behalf. In most cases, sometimes even an employee is getting paid for the day when he was on off. Electronic time and attendance system has provided solution for this problem.
- Unauthorized hours clamming: this type of fraud is very hard to detect. This happens when employees add unwanted hours on their time sheet. They show that they have been working extra in the office and reduced their lunch break etc. One has to be very careful about keeping a proper check on their employees so that they can’t bluff with extra hours.
- False expenses: this type of fraud are mostly conducted by sales profile or by the people who are out on the road a lot or have the access to company’s credit card to incur their expenses. They show false bills to get extra cash from the company. Make sure that your employees keep the track of all the original receipts. A company should always check the authenticity of the receipt by calling the merchant.
- Worker’s compensation fraud: no industry is safe from this type of fraud. Employees will attempt to fake an injury such as joint problem, stiff neck, back etc. to falsely claim money from you and your insurance company. This type of fraud can cause you to loose thousands quickly. One way to check the genuineness of such fraud is to have surveillance camera in your office. You can check in your office camera whether your employees were injured in the office premises or not while reimbursing their medic claims.
If you can take care of all the above said points, you are certain to save good amount of money. The other solution to this problem is also to hire a small business payroll company, which can implement all the processes for you. This company will implement all the desired systems and also calculate your employee’s payrolls. Make sure that you hire an honest and reliable employees for your company.
Finance
How to Purchase Forclosed Homes in Oakland County Michigan
With Michigan’s economy seemingly forever flagging the rest of the Nation, how to purchase foreclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan has been gaining interest among real estate investors.
There are several methods real estate investors can employ when deciding how to purchase foreclosed homes in Oakland Country Michigan.
We will discuss these here.
First, you can bid on a home when it is being auctioned off at the sheriff’s sale.
Here’s how this works.
When a homeowner misses 3 consecutive mortgage payments they will be in preforeclosure. At this point, their mortgage lender (bank) will pass their info to an attorney who will file the mortgage default information once a week for 4 weeks as public information in a paper called the Legal News.
28 days later, the home will be auctioned off at the local county courthouse steps to the highest bidder. So if you go to bid, you will be competing against other investors and also an agent for the bank, who will also bid on the home to make sure it doesn’t sell for a ridiculously low amount.
If the agent bidding on behalf of the bank wins, the property will be called an REO (Real Estate Owned). This is just a term used to denote a property that has gone through foreclosure and that was taken back by the bank.
Before you decide to learn how to purchase forclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan, you may also want to consider learning the short sale investment strategy.
This is a strategy in which you try to buy the defaulted mortgage note before the foreclosure auction.
Here’s how it works.
You contact the homeowner facing foreclosure and present yourself as an investor who may be able to help their situation. You’ll need the homeowner’s approval.
You will then contact the loss mitigation department of the homeowner’s lender and try to negotiate a discount on the defaulted mortgage. You will make the case for the homeowner’s hardship and why the homeowner will not be able to make payments on the mortgage. You will try to show how the property has flaws or other problems that will make the bank think about taking it back as an REO after the foreclosure auction.
If the bank accepts your short sale offer, you will basically create instant equity. For example, say the distressed homeowner owes $200k on the mortgage and that the home is worth only $195k. If you could negotiate a short sale for $150k, you’ve just created 45k in equity.
You will also be helping the distressed homeowner because they will get to avoid the foreclosure and the damage to their credit that this event would case. Of course, they’ll have to move out of the home since you will be the new owner, but they would have had to move out anyway if it went through foreclosure and the redemption period ended.
Another example of how to purchase foreclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan is to try to buy the property from the bank when it’s become an REO.
After the bank takes the home back after the foreclosure (assuming it is the highest bidder at the auction) they will now have a “non-performing asset” on their books. Banks don’t like non-performing assets for several reasons.
One reason is because the bank is in the business of lending money and making money on interest, not from holding real estate. Second, Federal Law requires that the bank have a certain amount of cash reserves on hand for every dollar of “non-performing asset.” This means that for every dollar of bad debt the bank has on its books, it has an opportunity cost in the form of “good money” that can’t be loaned out until that bad debt is eliminated.
In short, this costs the bank money.
Lastly, banks, being publicly traded entities, suffer when they have too much bad debt on their books. Their stock price suffers as a result. The faster banks unload their bad debt from the books, the better their stock prices will be.
So, if you can get a hold of REO lists, either through a mortgage broker, or through networking with other real estate investors, you can make offers on REO’s that banks hold. Some investors can pick up REO properties from banks for 40 to 50 cents on the dollar.
In summary, being an educated real estate investor on how to purchase forclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan can lead to big profits.
Finance
Diamond Appraisals – Worthless or Worth It
Diamond appraisals can be tricky business. First off, virtually anyone can call themselves an independent jewelry appraiser. There is no law requiring appraisers to be licensed in the same way that lawyers and physicians are licensed.
Grant it, there are associations, schools and institutes that jewelers can attend in order to become qualified to appraise diamonds but even then, an appraiser’s “say so” does not necessarily make it so.
I have been reading where some jewelry appraisers are secretly on the payroll of jewelers in exchange for undervaluing items from competitors (which could ultimately result in loss of sales).
Secondly, appraisals are not the same as diamond grading certificates or reports. I have seen undercover investigatory reports conducted in shopping mall jewelry stores, where clerks show a reporter their “certificates” which contain appraisal values of various stones.
A clerk would say something like; “We are selling you this engagement ring for $900 but you can see on this diamond certificate that the stone was appraised for $2200.”
What a deal right? Well, ding ding ding – red flag!
For one thing, reputable diamond reports such as those done by the GIA, AGS and GCAL don’t offer appraisal values but rather give their independent evaluations of the clarity, cut, carat and color of stones. The price of getting a report done might be on the report but not a figure stating how much a diamond is worth.
The next thing is – don’t get drawn into the hype of an engagement ring “blowout sale”. If a particular diamond appraisal is one that a jeweler can put stock in, you can bet your last dollar that the jeweler would be selling the stone for $2200 and not for $900.
Many jewelers can afford to give blowout sales because initially, they are selling engagement rings at 200-300% above wholesale prices. And if you inspect those cheap engagement rings, don’t be surprised to find that they are not cut nicely or have poor clarity.
And if you decide to buy that “cut price jewelry,” good luck returning it and getting your money back. You might be told that there are no refunds on sale items.
When buying an engagement ring online, go with highly reputable retailers such as James Allen or Amazon. They offer a wide array of quality pieces to fit any budget plus they iron clad 100% money-back guarantees should you not be pleased with your purchase.
Profile Of A Credentialed Jewelry Appraiser
Simply put, you want to take advice from people that are trained to appraise jewelry and have professional experience in the area. Go through this checklist to see if your potential appraiser fits the bill of a credentialed appraiser.
1. At the very least, have your diamond appraised by at Graduate Gemologist (“G.G”) or the comparable Fellow of the Gemological Institute of Great Britain (“F.G.A”). The ‘G.G ‘is the jewelry industry’s most prestigious credential.
Professionals with these qualifications were put through rigorous approaches to comparing, grading, identify, buying and selling stones.
However, bear in mind that neither “G.Gs” nor “F.G.As” were taught how to appraise stones. Ideally a jewelry appraiser should have top gemological credentials as well as additional training and certification from a reputable appraisal organization.
2. Does the person doing the valuation have references? Ask for references. A professional appraiser with experience should be able to give you references from places such as banks and trust companies.
3. Have your diamond appraisal conducted by an independent third party – not someone connected to a jewelry store. When appraisals are issued in-store, they are typically done for the purposes of getting customers to buy the merchandise of that particular store.
What you want is to have an engagement ring appraised by someone who does not give two hoots about whether you buy the ring or not. The typical store clerk who so eagerly gives you his/her “expert opinion’ is neither independent nor professionally qualified to give a valuation. Hence, take store clerk or in-store valuation with two “grains of salt.”
Some popular independent appraisers include the Accredited Gemologists Association, American Society of Appraisers and the National Society of Jewelry Appraisers.
Anatomy of a Diamond Appraisal
An engagement ring is something you’d want to treasure but if you or your significant other loses his/her ring, then you’d want to have some sort of fall back position – insurance.
Some people think that if you buy a ring for $2000 and insure it for $4000, then if the ring is lost, the insurance company will simply issue a check for the $4000. Well, we all wish it were that simply – don’t we?
An insurance company would want to look at your ring’s valuation to help them reach a payout figure. But If the valuation does not contain explicit accurate description of the ring, then be prepared for the likelihood of getting a payout that is much less than the sum insured.
Because when the insurer goes to a jeweler and says that you normally sell this ring for $2000, how much will you sell it to me for; if the jeweler says $1000 or $1200 then that is what you’ll get.
But if the valuation contains the pertinent information and is reputable, then you have a greater chance of getting an appropriate replacement in kind. Why “in kind?
Because insurance contracts often limit cash settlements. Furthermore, since insurance companies have volume buying power and purchase agreements with their suppliers, they can get appropriate replacements for substantially less than what consumers can get.
Since different kinds of jewelry insurance policies exist, I would advise that you chat with your agent or broker for more details on your options and the settlement practices.
At a minimum, a thorough jewelry appraisal will have the following:
A picture of the jewelry.
Style number, brand name of the diamond, shape, measurements, and weight.
The 4Cs of the stone – color, clarity, cut, and carat weight.
The lab that issued the diamond grading report and the report number.
Karat of the metal
The type of construction, craftsmanship, and design.
The date, appraiser’s name and signature, addendum information, and qualifications page.
The value and the purpose and function of the appraisal. For example, was the diamond appraisal done at market value for tax purposes or at retail value of insurances purposes.
Transparency In Jewelry Valuation
An appraiser having credentials is one thing, but the valuation process itself should be one that takes place right in front of you. So a transparent appraiser will:
Not ask that the diamond be pulled from the setting. You want to safeguard yourself from an appraiser switching your stone to one of lesser quality. Although, there is greater accuracy in valuating a loose stone than one still in the setting.
Weigh a loose stone in front of you before the appraisal begins and after the process is completed.
Clean the piece in front of you
Only give you ranges in clarity, color and color if the stone is appraised while mounted. According to noted diamond expert Fred Cuellar, the highest grade for a diamond that is mounted is VS1 clarity and G in color.
Not give you an exact figure for what a piece of jewelry is worth but rather offer up a range.
Won’t ask or offer to buy your jewelry or sell you one of his/her own
Won’t charge you a fee based on the value of our jewelry. This should help remove the temptation to overvalue the merchandise.
Want to know if you want the dump, wholesale, retail (fair market), or premium value of your merchandise.
While appraisers are not Gods, you’ll ideally only want to deal with an appraiser that stands fully behind his/her work. That is, there won’t be any disclaimers on the appraisal saying the appraiser won’t be held responsible for any action that is taken with the appraisal.
If an appraiser doesn’t stand behind his work, then there is little point in having the valuation done in the first place.
Finance
5 Tips to Sell Your Home for Top Dollar
It goes without saying, that making the decision to sell your home is a huge deal. Besides, there is a lot of work that goes into putting your house on the market. Furthermore, it is vital that you sell it for the best possible price. After all, the more money you get from the sale the better it is for buying a new home or using the money for some other purposes. Sometimes, selling your property now and for the maximum possible price can also put extra cash into your pocket. However, selling a home for top dollar is no cakewalk.
Nonetheless, with a little know-how, you will be able to sell your home for the best possible price. Read on to find out four tips to get top dollar when selling your home.
1. Negotiate effectively- When it comes to selling your home at the highest possible price, effectively negotiating with the buyer is vital. Furthermore, sellers can maximize their margins by going into negotiations equipped with the right information about their house as well as the local market.
2. Timing is key- Timing can make a big difference in terms of selling your home quickly and for the most cash. Furthermore, the housing market ebbs and flows throughout the year on a pretty set schedule. While it is not impossible to sell a house in November or December, you are much more likely to sell your house at the best possible price in the spring, when more buyers are out looking.
3. Invest in minor repairs- While making repairs may seem like an unnecessary expense when selling your house, these repairs, especially to rooms like the bathrooms and kitchen can really increase the asking price of your property and maximize your profits. Not to mention, having your home in move-in condition will increase the interest in your home and will help you sell your house quickly and for the best possible price.
4. Presentation is key- The way your house looks can make or break a sale! Furthermore, consider staging your house for possible buyers. Furthermore, give it a less cluttered look to make it spacious and more appealing to the home buyers.
5. Steer clear of bargain hunters-You should not waste your time with the bargain hunters or the low-budget buyers considering the fact that these people will never pay you the reasonable amount for your home.
While these were some of the tips and tricks for getting top dollar when selling your home, there are many others, such as price your house right, keep your home clean among many others.
