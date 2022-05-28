Platform To Watch Johnny Depp Trial

Share Pin 0 Shares

The courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard impacted everyone that it was being televised. It is also streaming online and can also be watched live on YouTube. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are having a rather fierce battle, with both of them suing each other for domestic violence and large amounts of compensation.

The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial is something that we will never forget, given its huge “publicity.” Even their team of lawyers is becoming famous over the night. People like courtroom drama but fight in an actual courtroom; this will be the experience of a lifetime!

What Is Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard decided to get divorced in 2016, with Heard filing a restraining order against Depp for domestic violence. Then, in a magazine in 2018, Heard called herself a “public figure for domestic violence,” thereby indirectly defaming Depp. At some other time, Depp was even called a “wife-beater.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2018, claiming that these accusations were false and that heard was the abusive one in their relationship. I Heard counter-sued him with domestic violence.

Since early April, the case has been on trial official, with the trial being streamed online.

Where Can We Watch This Trial?

The trial airs live on Court TV. The trial is even available for streaming on the official website for Court Tv and can be even streamed live on YouTube on the Law & Crime Network channel. The trial is supposed to conclude on May 27, 2022, although there may be a possibility for an extension.

What Are They Suing Each Other For?

As stated earlier, Johnny Depp made a move first and sued his ex-wife for defamation. Amber Heard countered, stating that she was a victim of domestic violence while bringing up incidents like Depp throwing a vodka bottle at her and even accusing him of pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs during their relationship. However, Kate Mass testified and clearly stated that Johnny Depp did not push her over the stairs.

Depp countered, stating that Amber Heard used to torture him mentally and physically. He has accused her of defamation. The case was filed in early 2019, and the case was opened to trial on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recently, Depp has even claimed that Heard was having an affair with Elon Musk, bringing in complications. The news is that Heard even started crying when Depp made these accusations.

Depp has also claimed that Heard’s defamation tactics have led him to be signed out of films and have made it difficult to find new work. Heard has countered, stating that she was conspired to be thrown out of her Aquaman project.

Depp has claimed a reasonable amount of lawsuit, with Heard claiming a counter lawsuit. Both cases are being handled concurrently.

When Will The Trial Conclude?

The final verdict is to be given on May 27, 2022.

