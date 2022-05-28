Reasons For So Many Recordings Of Johnny And Amber

Share Pin 0 Shares

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case is becoming the highlights everywhere; and the biggest reason for it is its live telecast that has attracted so many eyes. It is not a new case, but it got the fuel recently, but it is to be noted that it has been a case that began in 2019.

The case also has gotten so much attention because of so many videos and recordings being shared on the case; but why this is happening is the big question here. So, let’s deduce this in this article.

Why So Many Recordings?

It is duly noted that this case has seen a lot of recordings being presented at the court. The recordings have been very violent, disrespectful, and abusive from both sides. The recordings have appeared as evidence in the trial. The recordings have been used to show the fight between the two who have been abusive. The recordings have been the part of the wedding that was not going well.

Why The Case Is Everywhere?

The case has garnered so much attention and is everywhere because it is being telecasted live; secondly, it has several celebrities as witnesses. The trial, for many, has become like a TV reality drama that is giving a daily dose of entertainment; as this is not the case that needs this much attention; several issues need the utmost attention of the people and need to be discussed if we take its popularity due to the celeb title then it is to be noted that even celeb scandals tend to die off quickly as people start getting bored with it after a certain point of time. Several defamation cases earlier have had bigger bases, but they did not receive this much attention.

The case is still the talk of the town because of the way it is being presented; social media is further fuelling this by making parodies, which makes others check the trial and what it is all about. The case has taken so many dips and turns now that many do not even know what it is all about but are just watching because its entertaining.

Of course, the fact cannot be denied that there are loyal fans who truly care for the case, but then one cannot ignore that there are several important issues. Its popularity is indeed due to the virality, social media hysteria, parody, live telecast, and because it includes Depp, who has won several hearts.

The Case

The case is between the Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp and Aquaman star Amber heard; where Depp had sued Amber on the grounds of defamation. According to him, Amber has caused damage to his reputation by writing about domestic violence abuse in an op-ed of The Washington Post in December 2018. Though he was not named in the article, he claimed that the report talks about him and his acts, which are hoaxes.

Amber countersued her on the grounds alleging that Depp had organized a harassment campaign on Twitter to get her offer away from her hands. The trial takes place in a court in Fairfax Country Courthouse in Virginia. Depp has filed a $50 million suit against his ex-wife Heard, and Amber has countersued him seeking $100 million. The trial is being telecasted by CBS and has attracted a lot of eyes and attention.

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married from 2015 to 2017; after several years of dating and split up in 2017.

