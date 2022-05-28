News
Review: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ a hilarious, heartfelt outing with Belcher family
The long-running, award-winning Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” created by Loren Bouchard, is an unassuming Hollywood success story.
Built in the same mold as the “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” it’s no surprise that this irreverent, whip-smart and family-oriented animated comedy is such a success, both commercially and creatively. The arrival of a movie version, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” on big screens this week seems like just the icing on the cake, but the film is also a refreshing contrast to the kind of big screen spectacle that usually crowds theaters in the summer.
“The comedy of “Bob’s Burgers” is manifold, and like a great burger, it works because of the combination of elements melding together to create something singular. There’s the writing, dense with jokes, puns and the cognitive dissonance of little kids making references wiser and naughtier than their years. There’s the voice acting, which makes the writing and characters even funnier. And then there’s the sort of aggressively 2D animation style, which, blown up on the big screen, becomes a positively radical aesthetic. Plus, there are elaborate musical numbers, adding to the deliriously deadpan humor.
It’s this combo that makes “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” not only work, but sing, as one of the funniest, smartest and most unique summer movies of the year, the kind of light-hearted, charming, low-stakes and incredibly intelligent entertainment that is all too rare these days. “Bob’s Burgers” is on its own wavelength and it’s simply a treat to take that wave for a ride.
“Bob’s Burgers” follows the Belcher family, the proprietors of a local burger joint in a seaside hamlet. Dad Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) flips the burgers, wife Linda (John Roberts) keeps the family together, and their three kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) are going through their own challenges and growing pains, whether it’s a longstanding crush (Tina), a frustrated desire to be a musician (Gene) or an overwhelming desire to prove one’s own bravery to the other kids at school (Louise).
In “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” the family faces a business-crippling setback when a sinkhole opens up in front of their restaurant. It’s enough to send Bob into an anxiety spiral after their loan extension has been denied, threatening to put Bob’s Burgers out of business entirely. Struggling with insecurity at school. Louise enters the sinkhole in a misguided attempt at bravado, and finds the skeletal remains of a local carnival worker, which sets off a police investigation. While the kids head off on a wild-goose chase to discover the identity of the murderer, thinking it might help save their family, the parents try to save the business with their own scheme, selling burgers out of a cobbled-together grill cart on the boardwalk. During this adventure, the Belcher kids become caught up in the carny underworld of their community, as well as the mysterious family misdeeds of their landlords, the Fischoeders (Kevin Kline, Zach Galifianakis, David Wain).
The antics are wacky, the jokes are dense, and “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is both nail-bitingly tense and genuinely moving. It’s a story that demonstrates how family unity is a powerful force, and that small businesses are tantamount to preserving the fabric of a community. But most importantly, it’s hilarious, and it’s likely to make you crave a burger too.
‘THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE’
- 3 stars (out of 4)
- MPAA rating: PG-13 (for rude/suggestive material and language)
- Running time: 1:42
- How to watch: In theaters Friday
Who Killed Lorenzo In Who Killed Sara?
Lex Guzman, a guy suspected of killing his sister Sara, stars in the Mexican criminal thriller drama ‘Who Killed Sara?’ After serving 18 years in jail, he is motivated to uncover the true culprit and establish his guilt. However, he finally learns that the facts are significantly more convoluted than he had thought.
Jose Ignacio Valenzuela’s detective story has outstanding talents from a stellar ensemble that includes Alejandro Nones, Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, and Ximena Lamadrid.
Many audiences want to know who killed Lorenzo. On the online platform, there are several speculations as to who attacked him. However, it was Moncho’s brother who killed him. Read the full article to learn more about who killed Lorenzo and how he perished.
Who plays Lorenzo in Who Killed Sara?
Lorenzo is played by Luis Roberto Guzmán in the suspense crime drama. Luis is a Puerto Rican performer best recognized for his roles in Mexican telenovelas such as Alborada and as the titular character in the Mexican drama El Pantera. The artist has appeared in almost 10 movies, such as Flores de la Noche, Gente bien, atascada, and Hilos cables. Guzmán also published his debut musical composition, Bipolar, in 2008.
Who Killed Lorenzo?
‘Who Killed Sara?’ follows Alex as he searches for Sara’s killer and discovers that his sister is leading a second life. Other people were slain towards the conclusion of the second season, besides Sara, including Clara, Moncho, Elroy, Lorenzo, and Sara’s father.
While Clara, Chema, and Alex are all acting jointly to find Elisa, a dilemma arises. Chema gets a terrifying call from Lorenzo regarding the officer, which sends him into a tizzy and makes him unsure of what to do.
Nicandro questions Sara about the cash she took from him in later memories. He asked for it again, but she is refusing. Nicandro was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while driving his motorcycle. Elroy makes an appearance.
Moncho’s brother seemed to have killed Lorenzo in the throat. Lorenzo’s dying sequence was among the series’s most sad moments for many fans. We think the series sheds further light on what led to Lorenzo’s tragedy.
Who Killed Sara in Who Killed Sara?
Sara did kill herself, albeit the motive for this is unclear. In season 2, Marifer was claimed to have killed Sara by severing the parachute strings. Sara, on either side, did not perish in the paragliding incident, while we were made to think in Who Killed Sara Season 3.
We also learned she perished in the hospital from wounds sustained in the incident, but Sara escaped and was abducted by Reinaldo and transported to the Medusa Center.
Reinaldo exploited her as well as other people as lab rats in his efforts to cure schizophrenia and compel homosexual people to endure treatment programs. This comprised Chema, whom he also distressed.
Where to Watch?
Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Who Killed Sara?’ is currently accessible to view. See Who Killed Sara if you enjoy secrets and dramas. The storyline would grab your interest. Anyone who has a membership can view the show as well as prior seasons.
Who Killed Lorenzo In Who Killed Sara?
Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and STEPHEN GROVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died.
Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
Maite liked and excelled at physical education — after her death, her teacher texted her mother to say she was very competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys.
She had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to cancel in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite — she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded — all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning.
“She worked hard, I only encouraged her,” her mother, Ana Rodríguez, said in an interview Thursday at her dining room table, which displayed a bouquet of red roses, the honor roll certificate and photos of Maite.
Hours later, Maite was gone. Her mother described her as “focused, competitive, smart, bright, beautiful, happy.”
As a kindergartner, Maite said she wanted to be a marine biologist and held firmly to that goal. She researched a program at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi and told her mother she was set on studying there.
“She was just so driven. She was definitely special. She was going to be something, she was going to be something very, very special,” Rodríguez said.
Jacklyn Cazares, who would have turned 10 on June 10, was a tough-minded “firecracker” who wanted to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabell Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.
“They are all gone now,” Javier Cazares said. “All her little best friends were killed too.”
Despite her young age, Jacklyn was tough-minded and compassionate.
“She had a voice,” her father said. “She didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on. All in all, full of love. She had a big heart.”
“She was a character, a little firecracker.”
Cazares drove his daughter to school Tuesday for the awards ceremony. About 90 minutes later, the family got a call about an active shooter.
“I drove like a bat out of hell,” he said. “My baby was in trouble.”
“There was more than 100 people out there waiting. It was chaotic,” he said of the scene at the school. He grew impatient with the police response and even raised the idea of rushing inside with other bystanders.
Cazares said his niece followed an ambulance to the hospital and saw Jacklyn being taken inside. The entire family soon arrived and pressed hospital officials for information for nearly three hours. They begged, cried and showed photos of Jacklyn. Finally, a pastor, police officer and a doctor came to them.
“My wife asked the question, ‘Is she alive or is she passed?’” Cazares said. “They were like, ‘No, she’s gone.’”
Ryan Ramirez also rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting, hoping to find his daughter, Alithia, and take her home, KTRK-TV reported. But Alithia, too, was among the victims.
Ramirez’s Facebook page includes a photo, now shown around the world, of the little girl wearing the multi-colored T-shirt that announced she was out of “single digits” after turning 10 years old. The same photo was posted again Wednesday with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.
The grief only grew Thursday with confirmation that the brokenhearted husband of one of the slain teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, had died.
Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning, The New York Times reported. He “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez told the newspaper.
The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children. In a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year introducing herself to her class, Irma Garcia wrote of her love of barbecue, listening to music and taking “country cruises” to the nearby town of Concan.
The school year, scheduled to end Thursday, was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching — all of it at Robb Elementary School. She had been previously named the school’s teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.
For five years, Irma had co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.
Mireles also posted on the site as the school year began, noting she had been teaching 17 years. She cited her “supportive, fun, and loving family.”
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.
Two of the victims had hoped to skip school that day.
Carmelo Quiroz’s grandson, Jayce Luevanos, 10, had begged to go along with his grandmother on Tuesday as she accompanied her great-granddaughter’s kindergarten class to the San Antonio Zoo. But, he said, the family told Jayce it didn’t make sense to skip school so close to the end of the year. Besides, Jayce liked school.
“That’s why my wife is hurting so much, because he wanted to go to San Antonio,” Quiroz told USA Today. “He was so sad he couldn’t go. Maybe if he would have gone, he’d be here.”
Jayce’s cousin, 10-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero, also wanted to miss school that day. Jailah’s mother, Veronica Luevanos, tearfully told Univision that Jailah seemed to sense something bad was going to happen.
Jailah’s friend, Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, also was killed and her aunt noted Neveah’s first name is heaven spelled backward. In a Facebook posting, Yvonne White described Nevaeh and Jailah as “Our Angels.”
Two men who responded to the shooting discovered their own children among the victims.
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy Felix Rubio and his wife had been at the school Tuesday morning to celebrate with their daughter, 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, since the fourth-grader had made honor roll with all A’s and received a good citizen award.
In a Facebook post, Kimberly Rubio wrote: “We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”
Medical assistant Angel Garza also hurried to the school and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building.
“I’m not hurt. He shot my best friend,” the girl told Garza when he offered help. “She’s not breathing. She was just trying to call the cops.”
Her friend was Amerie Jo Garza — Angel Garza’s stepdaughter.
Amerie was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay. “She was very creative,” said her grandmother Dora Mendoza. “She was my baby. Whenever she saw flowers she would draw them.”
GoFundMe pages were set up for many of the victims, including one on behalf of all victims that has raised more than $3.7 million.
Who Is Victoria Justice Dating?
Who Is Victoria Justice’s Boyfriend In 2022?
Despite the significant age gap between them, Victoria maintained a committed romantic relationship with the actor and singer. According to a source, they got to know one another during the filming of the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake in October of 2016. Despite this, the two were spotted together for the final time in February of this year, after dating for a total of three years. Victoria Justice is remarkably secretive about her personal life, which is surprising given that she seems to enjoy being in the spotlight and receiving a lot of attention regularly. Her romance with Reeve Carney, which lasted for three years, consisted mostly of a few public outings on red carpets.
Victoria and Reeve pictured their future together. It’s not like Victoria and Reeve are trying to hide the fact that they’re dating. But they don’t hang out as frequently as they did when they were together.
About Victoria Justice
On February 19, 1993, Victoria Justice made her debut into the world in Hollywood, Florida. She is an American actress and singer who rose to prominence in the 2000s. She gained so because of her appearances as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 and Tori Vega on Victorious, both of which aired on Nickelodeon. Her acting credits include the Nickelodeon musical Spectacular, for which she has recorded several songs. Victorious is another one of her acting credentials.
Eye Candy is a program that debuted in 2016, and it was there that she made the move to a more serious part. She took on the role of a New York City-based activist hacker who attempted to find people who had gone missing
Victoria Justice And Avan Jogia
Victoria and Avan were putting the finishing touches on a whole new cast for the Freaks and Geeks-inspired teenage comedy series, The Outcast. They still possess the same level of vibrancy that is energizing and full of chemistry. Fans of Jodi and Dave on the program can’t help but fantasize about them being together in real life.
About Her Relationship
In the year 2022, Reeve Carney is the sexual partner of Victoria Justice. Earliest, they began going out together in 2016. Both Aries and Pisces are considered to be the signs of the zodiac that most accurately characterize one another. The zodiac signs Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn are considered to be the most compatible with Pisces. But Gemini and Sagittarius are considered to be the ones that are the least compatible. While Victoria is just 29, Reeve Carney has already reached the age of 39.
About Reeve Carney
Reeve Carney, who is dating Victoria Justice, was born on April 18, 1983, in New York City. He is 39 years old and born under the sign of Aries. Most people know Reeve Carney for his work on stage. He was also born in the year called the Pig.
Who Is Victoria Justice Dating?
