Rich Dad Poor Dad – Are Poor People Greedy?
Most people are brought up by their parents believing that rich people are greedy. The argument is something like this – ‘If you earn more money than you need, you are taking more than your share of the pie and in turn stopping poorer people from earning a decent living’.
So Fact or Myth – Rich people are Greedy?
Rich Dad Poor Dad writer Robert Kiyosaki Often talks about the differing views of his parents. His ‘poor dad’ would complain about how greedy the rich were whilst his ‘rich dad’ always insisted that ‘poor people were more greedy than the rich’.
How can poor people possibly be more greedy than the Rich?
This is a hard concept to get your head around but once you think about it you will see that it is actually quite a logical statement
Think about the advantages a Rich person has over a poor person
- Money never gets in the way of what they want to achieve or give
- They are no longer ‘forced to work’ instead they are able to spend their time working on exactly what they want
Therefore Rich people have both TIME & MONEY to help other people and make a positive impact on the world. Poor people on the other hand have neither time of money. Instead most of them are so preoccupied with material survival that they don’t even have enough time to look after themselves let alone help others.
The opposing argument that I regularly hear goes something like this –
Most rich people hardly give anything to charity or if they do they are only doing it to gain popularity.
I can’t tell you how mad these comments make me feel. Firstly most of the people that I hear this from don’t give anything to charity instead saying that “If I ever become Rich I will donate lots of money then’. My argument would be that if you aren’t helping other people out now then you probably never will, no matter how much money you have. And secondly giving to charity shouldn’t be about how much you give it should simply be about helping people. I have know several people who earn well below minimum wage yet still manage to find the generosity to donate their money and time.
I recently received an invitation to a family friend’s 11th birthday party who specifically asked for people not to bring presents. Instead she said that if people wanted to buy her a present that they could make a small donation to her favorite charity. That is what I call generosity. I agree that some famous people do give to charities to increase their popularity but I can think of worse things that they could be doing instead.
Jamie McIntyre and Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad) both talk about how people should try to raise their goals. Rather than aiming to just pay your bills why not aiming to earn enough income so that you have the TIME & MONEY to help as many other people as you can. The best lesson that you can learn from Rich Dad Poor Dad is that you need to let you money work for you, not work for money. This will allow you to spend your time doing exactly what you want. Once you have time and money you can really decide how generous you would like to be, who knows maybe you could even start your own charity one day?
So Fact or Myth – Are Rich people are Greedy?
Well I believe that the basic answer is no and the complicated answer is that anybody can be greedy – The Rich, The Poor, The Strong and the Weak. In the end it’s up to you to decide.
Native American Bar Association
The National Native American Bar Association NNABA serves those that practice Indian law. It exists to champion social, political, cultural, legal issues affecting American Indians, Native Hawaiians, and Alaska Natives. It offers regular, associate, and special memberships.
The NNABA represents Indian Nations in addition to individuals. The lawyers are traditionally dual citizens of the United States and their tribal nation. As tribal citizens, the members are responsible for helping to protect the governmental sovereignty of the Native American Tribal governments.
The NNABA was created in 1973 under the name of American Indian Lawyers Association. The name was then changed to American Indian Bar Association and eventually became the Native American Bar Association. When chapters were establish in 1980 for each of the respective state Indian bar associations, the organization adopted the name National Native American Bar Association. Each chapter is allotted a vote on the Board of the Directors, and the association exists to represent all populations indigenous to the lands of the United States.
The goals of the NNABA are to protect the autonomy of the Native Tribal nations and Tribal judicial systems. The Association serves to promote an understanding of the distinctive legal status of Native Americans and inclusion of Indian Law on State Bar exams, particularly in states with Tribal governments.
Under the US Constitution, Indian Tribes are sovereign entities. Indians are not to be taxed. Tribal governments have all the responsibilities of any other including government including providing education and health care for their citizens along with keeping them safe. Tribes have their own infrastructures including court systems, police forces, jails, etc.
There is an increasing problem of law school applicants lying about being Native American. To be Native American one must have Tribal citizenship not solely ethnicity. As a tribal citizen, one is appointed an enrollment number used similarly to a Social Security number. Census data reported an increase of 228 Native American attorneys between 1999-2000. However, law schools accounted for 2,500 Native American graduates. The discrepancy highlights the enormous problem.
Law school curriculum hardly mentions the fact that there are three separate legal structures within the United States. Schools, especially where Indian tribes are located, need to integrate Indian law curriculum into their programs. NNABA works diligently with schools to help make necessary reforms.
If you would like more information regarding the Native American Bar Association or assistance in finding a lawyer, visit http://www.attorneysandlawyers4you.com.
Dry Penis Skin – How to Treat It How to Prevent It
One of the most common penis problems men experience is dry penis skin, which can include itchiness and, when penis is erect, an uncomfortable sense of stretching or cracking of dry skin even a slight sense of pain. There are a number of factors that can cause this problem but fortunately there are a variety of options to treat dry penile skin and steps to prevent penile skin from becoming dry. Aside from visiting a health professional which can be costly and prolonged, the least time consuming and least expensive method is probably to use a penis health creme on a regular basis to avoid the chances of developing dry penis skin in the first place.
What is dry penis skin?
As the name suggests, dry penis skin is skin on or around the tip of the penis that feels dry when touched. It can be particularly noticeable when the penis is erect, and is generally characterized as skin that is not supple, feels “dry” and occasionally is uncomfortably sensitive, even painful.
What causes dry penis skin?
There are a number of factors that can lead to penis skin becoming dry:
• Friction – an excessive rubbing of the penis can cause the skin on the tip of penis to become dry and sore. In its simplest form this can be caused by overly tight or rough clothing but excessive masturbation or prolonged periods of sexual activity can also cause this problem.
• Allergies – certain chemicals that the penis can be exposed to can lead to the skin becoming dry and irritated. These may include spermicides in condoms, products in soap and detergents or perfumes. Checking your allergies with a doctor can help cut down on these problems.
• Psoriasis – Occasionally, men can experience psoriasis around the genitals which may not only affect the penis but also the inner thigh, buttocks and groin. Again, a doctor will be able to prescribe a cure for any genital psoriasis.
• Washing with soap – although many men think they are being hygienic by washing with soap, some chemicals found in the products can remove a protective oil, known as sebum, from the penis, leading it to become dry.
What problems can dry penis skin cause?
Although it may only sound like a relatively minor issue, dry penis skin can lead to sexual and genital health problems:
• Loss of penis sensation – over time, excessively dry skin on the penis can lead men to experience a loss of penile sensation, making it hard to get or maintain an erection and possibly leading to an unfulfilling sex life.
• Penis skin cracking – dry skin on the penis can result in microscopic cracks over time, which can allow bacteria and other microscopic organisms to infiltrate the penis, enter the blood stream and may lead, eventually, to infections which can occur anywhere in the body
• Soreness / Itching – No amount of pain is pleasant, but in a sensitive area like the penis it can really become an issue, affecting sex life and leading to a lowered sense of self confidence and potential damage to the penis over time.
How to treat dry penis skin
A doctor may be able to prescribe medication for specific allergies, although to prevent dry penis skin altogether a penis emollient that contains penis specific ingredients (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) the combination of which ensures dry skin on the penis is dealt with quickly and efficiently. A penis health creme can also be used to help prevent other problems related to dry penis skin, such as loss of penis sensation and red, irritated penile skin.
The Need For An Entertainment Lawyer In Film Production
Does the film producer really need a film lawyer or entertainment attorney as a matter of professional practice? An entertainment lawyer’s own bias and my stacking of the question notwithstanding, which might naturally indicate a “yes” answer 100% of the time – the forthright answer is, “it depends”. A number of producers these days are themselves film lawyers, entertainment attorneys, or other types of lawyers, and so, often can take care of themselves. But the film producers to worry about, are the ones who act as if they are entertainment lawyers – but without a license or entertainment attorney legal experience to back it up. Filmmaking and motion picture practice comprise an industry wherein these days, unfortunately, “bluff” and “bluster” sometimes serve as substitutes for actual knowledge and experience. But “bluffed” documents and inadequate production procedures will never escape the trained eye of entertainment attorneys working for the studios, the distributors, the banks, or the errors-and-omissions (E&O) insurance carriers. For this reason alone, I suppose, the job function of film production counsel and entertainment lawyer is still secure.
I also suppose that there will always be a few lucky filmmakers who, throughout the entire production process, fly under the proverbial radar without entertainment attorney accompaniment. They will seemingly avoid pitfalls and liabilities like flying bats are reputed to avoid people’s hair. By way of analogy, one of my best friends hasn’t had any health insurance for years, and he is still in good shape and economically afloat – this week, anyway. Taken in the aggregate, some people will always be luckier than others, and some people will always be more inclined than others to roll the dice.
But it is all too simplistic and pedestrian to tell oneself that “I’ll avoid the need for film lawyers if I simply stay out of trouble and be careful”. An entertainment lawyer, especially in the realm of film (or other) production, can be a real constructive asset to a motion picture producer, as well as the film producer’s personally-selected inoculation against potential liabilities. If the producer’s entertainment attorney has been through the process of film production previously, then that entertainment lawyer has already learned many of the harsh lessons regularly dished out by the commercial world and the film business.
The film and entertainment lawyer can therefore spare the producer many of those pitfalls. How? By clear thinking, careful planning, and – this is the absolute key – skilled, thoughtful and complete documentation of all film production and related activity. The film lawyer should not be thought of as simply the person seeking to establish compliance. Sure, the entertainment lawyer may sometimes be the one who says “no”. But the entertainment attorney can be a positive force in the production as well.
The film lawyer can, in the course of legal representation, assist the producer as an effective business consultant, too. If that entertainment lawyer has been involved with scores of film productions, then the motion picture producer who hires that film lawyer entertainment attorney benefits from that very cache of experience. Yes, it sometimes may be difficult to stretch the film budget to allow for counsel, but professional filmmakers tend to view the legal cost expenditure to be a fixed, predictable, and necessary one – akin to the fixed obligation of rent for the production office, or the cost of film for the cameras. While some film and entertainment lawyers may price themselves out of the price range of the average independent film producer, other entertainment attorneys do not.
Enough generalities. For what specific tasks must a producer typically retain a film lawyer and entertainment attorney?:
1. INCORPORATION, OR FORMATION OF AN “LLC”: To paraphrase Michael Douglas’s Gordon Gekko character in the motion picture “Wall Street” when speaking to Bud Fox while on the morning beach on the oversized mobile phone, this entity-formation issue usually constitutes the entertainment attorney’s “wake-up call” to the film producer, telling the film producer that it is time. If the producer doesn’t properly create, file, and maintain a corporate or other appropriate entity through which to conduct business, and if the film producer doesn’t thereafter make every effort to keep that entity shielded, says the entertainment lawyer, then the film producer is potentially hurting himself or herself. Without the shield against liability that an entity can provide, the entertainment attorney opines, the motion picture producer’s personal assets (like house, car, bank account) are at risk and, in a worst-case scenario, could ultimately be seized to satisfy the debts and liabilities of the film producer’s business. In other words:
Patient: “Doctor, it hurts my head when I do that”.
Doctor: “So? Don’t do that”.
Like it or not, the film lawyer entertainment attorney continues, “Film is a speculative business, and the statistical majority of motion pictures can fail economically – even at the San Fernando Valley film studio level. It is irrational to run a film business or any other form of business out of one’s own personal bank account”. Besides, it looks unprofessional, a real concern if the producer wants to attract talent, bankers, and distributors at any point in the future.
The choices of where and how to file an entity are often prompted by entertainment lawyers but then driven by situation-specific variables, including tax concerns relating to the film or motion picture company sometimes. The film producer should let an entertainment attorney do it and do it correctly. Entity-creation is affordable. Good lawyers don’t look at incorporating a client as a profit-center anyway, because of the obvious potential for new business that an entity-creation brings. While the film producer should be aware that under U.S. law a client can fire his/her lawyer at any time at all, many entertainment lawyers who do the entity-creation work get asked to do further work for that same client – especially if the entertainment attorney bills the first job reasonably.
I wouldn’t recommend self-incorporation by a non-lawyer – any more than I would tell a film producer-client what actors to hire in a motion picture – or any more than I would tell a D.P.-client what lens to use on a specific film shot. As will be true on a film production set, everybody has their own job to do. And I believe that as soon as the producer lets a competent entertainment lawyer do his or her job, things will start to gel for the film production in ways that couldn’t even be originally foreseen by the motion picture producer.
2. SOLICITING INVESTMENT: This issue also often constitutes a wake-up call of sorts. Let’s say that the film producer wants to make a motion picture with other people’s money. (No, not an unusual scenario). The film producer will likely start soliciting funds for the movie from so-called “passive” investors in any number of possible ways, and may actually start collecting some monies as a result. Sometimes this occurs prior to the entertainment lawyer hearing about it post facto from his or her client.
If the film producer is not a lawyer, then the producer should not even think of “trying this at home”. Like it or not, the entertainment lawyer opines, the film producer will thereby be selling securities to people. If the producer promises investors some pie-in-the-sky results in the context of this inherently speculative business called film, and then collects money on the basis of that representation, believe me, the film producer will have even more grave problems than conscience to deal with. Securities compliance work is among the most difficult of matters faced by an entertainment attorney.
As both entertainment lawyers and securities lawyers will opine, botching a solicitation for film (or any other) investment can have severe and federally-mandated consequences. No matter how great the film script is, it’s never worth monetary fines and jail time – not to mention the veritable unspooling of the unfinished motion picture if and when the producer gets nailed. All the while, it is shocking to see how many ersatz film producers in the real world try to float their own “investment prospectus”, complete with boastful anticipated multipliers of the box office figures of the famed motion pictures “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park” combined. They draft these monstrosities with their own sheer creativity and imagination, but usually with no entertainment or film lawyer or other legal counsel. I’m sure that some of these producers think of themselves as “visionaries” while writing the prospectus. Entertainment attorneys and the rest of the bar, and bench, may tend to think of them, instead, as prospective ‘Defendants’.
Enough said.
3. DEALING WITH THE GUILDS: Let’s assume that the film producer has decided, even without entertainment attorney guidance yet, that the production entity will need to be a signatory to collective bargaining agreements of unions such as Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the Directors Guild (DGA), and/or the Writers Guild (WGA). This is a subject matter area that some film producers can handle themselves, particularly producers with experience. But if the film producer can afford it, the producer should consult with a film lawyer or entertainment lawyer prior to making even any initial contact with the guilds. The producer should certainly consult with an entertainment attorney or film lawyer prior to issuing any writings to the guilds, or signing any of their documents. Failure to plan out these guild issues with film or entertainment attorney counsel ahead of time, could lead to problems and expenses that sometimes make it cost-prohibitive to thereafter continue with the picture’s further production.
4. CONTRACTUAL AFFAIRS GENERALLY: A film production’s agreements should all be in writing, and not saved until the last minute, as any entertainment attorney will observe. It will be more expensive to bring film counsel in, late in the day – sort of like booking an airline flight a few days before the planned travel. A film producer should remember that a plaintiff suing for breach of a bungled contract might not only seek money for damages, but could also seek the equitable relief of an injunction (translation: “Judge, stop this production… stop this motion picture… stop this film… Cut!”).
A film producer does not want to suffer a back claim for talent compensation, or a disgruntled location-landlord, or state child labor authorities – threatening to enjoin or shut the motion picture production down for reasons that could have been easily avoided by careful planning, drafting, research, and communication with one’s film lawyer or entertainment lawyer. The movie production’s agreements should be drafted with care by the entertainment attorney, and should be customized to encompass the special characteristics of the production.
As an entertainment lawyer, I have seen non-lawyer film producers try to do their own legal drafting for their own pictures. As mentioned above, some few are lucky, and remain under the proverbial radar. But consider this: if the film producer sells or options the project, one of the first things that the film distributor or film buyer (or its own film and entertainment attorney counsel) will want to see, is the “chain of title” and development and production file, complete with all signed agreements. The production’s insurance carrier may also want to see these same documents. So might the guilds, too. And their entertainment lawyers. The documents must be written so as to survive the audience.
Therefore, for a film producer to try to improvise law, is simply to put many problems off for another day, as well as create an air of non-attorney amateurism to the production file. It will be less expensive for the film producer to attack all of these issues earlier as opposed to later, through use of a film lawyer or entertainment attorney. And the likelihood is that any self-respecting film attorney and entertainment lawyer is going to have to re-draft substantial parts (if not all) of the producer’s self-drafted production file, once he or she sees what the non-lawyer film producer has done to it on his or her own – and that translates into unfortunate and wasted expense. I would no sooner want my chiropractor to draft and negotiate his own filmed motion picture contracts, than I would put myself on his table and try to crunch through my own adjustments. Furthermore, I wouldn’t do half of the chiropractic adjustment myself, and then call the chiropractor into the examining room to finish what I had started. (I use the chiropractic motif only to spare you the cliché of “performing surgery on oneself”).
There are many other reasons for retaining a film lawyer and entertainment attorney for motion picture work, and space won’t allow all of them. But the above-listed ones are the big ones.
