Finance
Scrum User Stories
In the Scrum method of agile software development, user stories are how work is expressed in the backlog. How a team decides to write its user stories is a matter of preference, but the user story must always be written from the perspective of the end user. That is, team members are encouraged to conceive of their work from the standpoint of the consumer who will use it (hence “user” story). A team might articulate a story as a noun or, more specifically, a feature to be built into a product, such as “text message” on a cell phone project or “speedometer” for an automobile manufacturer. Or the story could be stated in a sentence or phrase, such as “debug GPS tracking system.”
Many Scrum teams have adopted Mike Cohn’s user story template, in which a single sentence identifies who the end user is, what the end user wants, and why. This model of a user story is typically written like this: “As a [end user role], I want [the desire] so that [the rationale].
By way of illustration without placeholders, consider how a user story for a developer working on a calculator application for a PC might express the work. First, he would need to know who he is coding the application for: a PC user. Secondly, he would want to determine what the PC user would want to use the application for: to have a convenient prepackaged calculator application. Finally, he would want to state why it’s important that the PC user have this application. This is perhaps the least clearly defined piece of information, but one can assume that the developer might state the rationale would be to add, subtract, multiply, and divide-or to simply add value to the product. Thus the final user story might read something like this: “As a PC user, I want a calculator with basic functionality on my PC so that I can conveniently perform basic mathematic operations and enhance my overall experience.”
In conclusion, user stories are a way to document requirements from the perspective of the end user. Although stories can be written in a number of ways, Mike Cohn’s model is of particular value for Scrum development teams because it provides the most information about the story, including for whom it is being built and why. By orienting the story to reflect the desires of the end user, user stories help developers remain focused on what the customer wants.
Finance
How to Properly Budget a Film – Some Expenses Most First-Time Directors Forget
Directing your first movie is always a fantastically challenging experience. The process of getting your first movie onto the big screen can end in tears if you fall foul of the producer and the budget and schedule.
A budget is a simple list of all the stuff and people you need and the amount of money required to pay for it. A schedule is a list of the dates and times you need the stuff. Both are incredibly tedious to produce, but without a budget and schedule, it’s very difficult to make your film.
Even with a no-budget film, you will still need a list of the stuff and people you need, and a schedule of when and where you need everything to show up.
Messing up the budget really impacts on the film.
Here is a handy list of items that cost money, and can easily spiral out of control if you aren’t careful. Most of these pitfalls are from lack of forward planning.
1. The Development Budget
When a film gets into production, the story rights need to be acquired and paid for. At this point, the producer controlling the script rights totals up all the money spent to date and presents an invoice so the production team can recoup the money they have paid, plus a profit.
Expenses include travel, accommodation and entertainment at places like Cannes Film Festival, location scouting, casting agents fees and that weird one: “Office Overhead.” Plus of course option fees paid the writer to date, insurance, banking and legal fees.
This can easily get out of hand, and when the final production budget is in the bank minus the development costs, directors can have a nasty surprise. Directors may have no alternative other than cutting pages out of the script.
I know two different writer/directors who found that over 10% of their production budget was gobbled up by extras added to the development budget.
Make sure you keep on top of the development budget.
2. The DoP
Choosing the right Director of Photography (or not) will really impact on your budget.
Some DoPs will literally take over the directing for you, blocking out the scenes in the rush to get the shots completed before wrap. This can lead to a war between the DoP and the director. Such conflict can ruin the morale on the set and make the shoot next to unbearable. But at least the film will get shot in this scenario.
Other DoPs are so eager to please they fall over backwards at each of the director’s whims without the benefit of courteous but professional criticism. The resulting shoot meanders and can quickly fall day after expensive day behind schedule. (see #10 below)
3. Location Location Location
Every time you move from one location to the next the cost rockets. Hence the typically low-to-no budget shoots in a single location movie like Paranormal Activity. If you desperately need a second location look out for the two-for-one, i.e. the front of a house can pose as one location and the rear garden as a completely different one.
4. Casting Agent
There are two factors here:
Firstly a skilled casting agent can save you a fortune, which is good.
Secondly too often directors fantasise about cast until it’s too late, and then hire a casting agent to get them out of jail to no avail. Money is flushed down the drain.
5. Let’s Fix It In Post
Every time I hear a director say, “We’ll fix that shot in post,” I cringe. I’ve worked on 68 features and over 700 commercials. Every time the director made that choice on a set, heads would roll a few days into post-production where the budget would start to rocket.
A director who thinks some sort of post-production miracle can save sloppy location shooting is lazy and ultimately a very expensive director.
6. Music
Including uncleared music in a movie is probably the single most costly mistake a filmmaker can make. Over the past 20 years I have had so many bad experiences with festival films that had to be pulled last minute because the filmmaker lied about whether the music was cleared or not. We even had one case where sales agents were nosing around a movie because it had an expensive song like “The Girl from Ipanema” in it (uncleared). Needless to say that movie didn’t sell.
7. Catering
This is such a no-brainer you probably are wondering why it’s even on this list. Problem is, no one ever considers the cost of the chilli and beans Aunt Emma is going to cook, nor the cost of cutlery and plates. Before long you have blown a good chunk of your budget, and have to decide whether or not your entire cast and crew can service the next 3 weeks on nothing but white rice, or cut a special shot to save the catering budget.
I once spent 2 1/2 weeks on white rice and I can tell you – it was a thoroughly unpleasant experience.
8. Insurance
If I had a buck for every time we get late afternoon panic calls form filmmakers desperate for a magic insurance telephone number I’d retire to the south of France.
No one ever thinks about insurance in time to budget for it properly. And you almost always need it at some point in the process.
9 Transport
I am sure your producer has allocated for car and van rental with the necessary fuel charges, taxes and tolls. But what of the petrol or taxi charges added to invoices of cast and crew? I had such a situation last week where I agreed to the fee but when the invoice arrived it included a whopper taxi bill. When queried, I was asked how else the equipment was going to get there.
10 Shooting Ratio
In the good old days of celluloid was all about the shooting ratio. Because film stock and processing was so expensive, producers, directors and DoPs kept an eagle eye on the ratio between consumed footage and the final film. Most indie films were shot on a ration between 5:1 and 10:1. Ie: 5:1 ratio means that 5 minutes worth of film stock was used to cover each minute of screen time.
In the digital age, image capture and storage is so cheap that some directors shoot over and over – as much as 100:1. Can you imagine the challenges of editing 100 hours of footage into a completed one hour film?
High shooting ratios aren’t clever, necessarily. But they sure are expensive.
Fade Out
Are you having trouble shooting on a budget? Would you like to learn how to get your script onto screen with a limited budget?
Get a couple of mates. Get an idea and write them down in bullet points. Grab your cell phone and shoot it. edit it. Review your work. And do it again.
You will get better at film directing quickly.
Finance
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Agile Development Software Methods
Agile development software methods have certainly been the hype for software developers everywhere since 2001. There are so many different kinds of agile methods available that it’s a bit of a challenge to choose the right one for your project. The simplest way to find out would be to read up on the pros and cons of each of the three most popular methodologies, and figure out which one suits you and your project best.
1) Scrum
Developed by Jeff Sutherland and Ken Schwaber, this method involves one or more small teams (composed of a ScrumMaster, a Product Owner, and a development team) that work together to complete a project based on a list of tasks that are arranged according to priority. They do this by dividing the list into shorter ones that will be completed within a “sprint”, or a set period of development that lasts from 2-4 weeks. While this is one of the most popular agile development software methods because of its simplicity, the problem with it is that most programmers find it necessary to integrate other methodologies to cover for additional practices that fall outside of agile scrum.
2) Dynamic Systems Development Method (DSDM)
DSDM is an agile method that has multiple variations, but the most recent and popular version of it is the DSDM Atern method. This method focuses primarily on projects that have tight schedules and budgets, and adheres to eight main principles:
• Focus on what the business needs
• Deliver work on time
• Collaborate effectively
• Never, ever compromise quality
• Build the project incrementally using solid foundations
• Develop the project iteratively
• Continuously communicate with clarity
• Demonstrate control
Because of its strictness and eight principles, the main problem with DSDM Atern is that it can be restrictive and difficult to work with compared to other agile development software methods.
3) Extreme Programming (XP)
XP, developed by Kent Beck, is a methodology is somewhat similar to Scrum in that it “timeboxes” or uses short development cycles throughout the entire process. This helps reduce costs compared to having one lengthy process, and helps keep the project dynamic and adaptable. This method makes use of four activities:
• Coding – where the program or software is actually coded
• Testing – where the product created through Coding is tested
• Listening – where the developers listen to the needs and suggestions that the clients or customers point out after Testing
• Designing – where developers organize and design the system’s logic based on their experiences from the first three activities
This agile development software method is popular for its more laid back and non-restrictive method, but is highly criticized for its lack of a solid structure since everything is mostly done on-the-fly without any prior planning.
Based on the pros and cons listed above, you probably have a good idea which method to go for now. If you want something done in a more disciplined fashion while still adhering to the agile concept of speed, go for DSDM Atern. If you feel that the project will benefit from a more laid-back sort of process that allows your development team to take the wheel and gives them freedom to be creative, go for XP or Scrum. If none of these three methods appeal to you, don’t fret – there’s a large number of other agile development software methodologies out there to choose from; it’s all a matter of finding the method that caters to your project’s needs.
Finance
3 Steps To Creating A Winning Sell Sheet For Your Book
Introduction
Sell sheets have a simple mission. To Sell More Books. They’re really just a way to showcase the benefits of your book in a concise and impelling way. And if your sell sheet is created and utilized skillfully, it can become a powerful marketing tool – especially when it’s included as part of your media kit. But in spite of the fact that it has a simple mission, is only 8.5″ x 11″, and not overly difficult to create, many sell sheets that I see are still not very good.
So, here’s how to start creating a winning sell sheet for your book:
Step #1. Look At The Sell Sheets Of Other Books
It’s easy to search Google Images to find sell sheets to look at. If your book is non-fiction, for example, find the sells sheets of non-fiction books. Try to find books that are similar to yours. See what images, and colors, and copy are being used. How are they communicating their message about the book they are selling? How many images are they using? How big are those images on the page? How much white space is on the page? What are the hot points about their book that they are spending the most time on?
Are they using bullet points? How are they displaying the information? Is the author’s head-shot included? Are there any testimonials? Are they using a one-line benefit statement on the top of the page? How is their contact information displayed? If you answer these questions, you will start to learn the differences between an ineffective sell sheet, and one that has the ability to capture the attention of the reader and sell more books.
Step #2. Keep The Reader In Mind
Identifying and addressing the reader’s needs is the most fundamental concept in book marketing. Your sell sheet will be a complete failure if their needs are not discussed in a convincing way. The reader must truly believe that you have the answers they are looking for. You will not sell books without accomplishing this. Your sell sheet must address these needs quickly and directly. Readers don’t have the time or patience for long-winded and flowery sentences.
And they don’t have any tolerance for ambiguous or deceptive language. Readers are way too sophisticated for this. They want to quickly understand how your book will benefit them. If you genuinely did the research for your book, and indeed understand your topic, you will certainly understand who the readers are for your book. Therefore, you should easily be able write copy that shows the readers that you understand them and that you are the one that can help them solve their problems. This will unequivocally help you make an emotional connection with the reader, which will help you sell more books.
Step #3. Include A Great Cover Image
Having an eye-catching and pleasant-looking book cover is important for many different reasons. Most of the marketing reasons are probably apparent to you already. But, including an image of your book’s cover can also help to make the book seem more real, genuine, and authentic. It’s concrete evidence to your reader that you have created a finished book. The cover image also allows the reader to project their own hopes and desires onto your book.
This might help them to read more into your book’s offering than your own copy might be able to give them. All of this can make it easier for the reader to justify in their own mind that your book is worth buying. And probably the most important reason of all, is that your book’s cover is one of the best ways to make an emotional connection with the reader. So, you better have an amazing, well designed, and well-thought-out cover. This will improve the effectiveness of your sell sheet, and help you sell more books.
Conclusion
Although they’re simple and direct, crafting a good sell sheet with skill and careful attention to detail takes time and planning. But once you’ve put in the effort to create a winning sell sheet, and make it an integral part of your media kit, you will gain the benefits for a long time to come. Your sell sheet will continue to make your sales pitch for you, 24/7/365. That’s a sure way to help you sell more books, and give you a continual stream of income.
Hashtags: #selfpublishing #bookmarketing
Scrum User Stories
How to Properly Budget a Film – Some Expenses Most First-Time Directors Forget
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Agile Development Software Methods
3 Steps To Creating A Winning Sell Sheet For Your Book
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Marshall Avenue Bridge
Dallas Keuchel is designated for assignment after the Chicago White Sox pitcher’s ERA ballooned to 7.88
How To Run An Effective Fundraising Campaign
The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date: Things You Need To Know!
JK Para Medical Result Declared 2021 – 22 | Download Merit list PDF
Factors Affecting Share Prices
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼