Senior Year Plot Hole

Although the movie Senior Year refers to several other pop culture references and classic movies, there are still viewers who find the use of a particular song to be very offensive. In the Netflix comedy, she portrays Steph Conway, age 37, who wakes up after being comatose for 20 years and decides to return to school to complete her degree. Steph, played by Angourie Rice, and her cheering squad do a joyous dance to a remix of the Kelly Clarkson classic “A Moment Like This” as they get set to bid their last goodbyes to their high school years.

Millennials, on the other hand, have noticed that Kelly Clarkson’s song, which she released as the winner’s single from the first season of American Idol, was not published until September 2002. This is something that Kelly Clarkson released as the winner’s single from the first season of American Idol. Since the majority of high school students in the United States graduate in May or June, Steph’s cheerleaders had little chance of being familiar with Kelly Clarkson’s song or being able to choreograph a whole routine to it.

What Is The Release Date?

The movie was made available on Netflix on May 13, 2022, and critics had a variety of reactions to it when they saw it. With 1 hour 51 minutes, fans should have plenty of time to see the R-rated picture. We’ll inform you where to stream the movie in the next section.

What Is Senior Year About?

Stephanie Conway, a senior in high school, has her hopes and aspirations dashed when she is eliminated from the contest for prom queen as a result of an embarrassing cheerleading performance that goes tragically wrong. When Stephanie finally comes to, she finds herself back in the same place she was twenty years before. Even though she is 37 years old, she is now fulfilling a goal that she has had since she was a youngster, which is to enroll in a four-year college.

Despite this, Stephanie is determined to retake her senior year of high school and win the title of prom queen within the next few weeks. However, the task proves to be more challenging than she had anticipated, and she realizes that there is more to life than merely being fashionable.

Who Are In The Cast?

Justin Hartley and Zoe Chao star in the NBC drama This Is Us. Hartley plays Stephanie’s ex-boyfriend Blaine, while Chao portrays Tiffany, an old rival from Stephanie’s senior year. In the story’s current-day setting, Wilson plays the role of Stephanie Conway

Where Senior Year is streaming?

This original Netflix comedy-drama will make its debut at the time and date that was previously mentioned. However, to see it, you will need to sign up for a subscription to the streaming service. There was a time when Netflix’s brand-new subscribers were eligible for a free week of service, but as of recently, this is no longer the case.

