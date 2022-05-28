Finance
Small Business Insurance – What You Need and Getting the Best Deal
Small Business Insurance
There are over 11 million small businesses with between 1-100 employees and if you are one of them you make up a large percentage of the total businesses in the United States. Now consider that most start out with an idea or someone else’s idea and you are very excited to get started, and you have so much to get done and one of the tasks is insurance, Ugh! What is your first thought? “I hate insurance”. Okay, second thought, what do I need? Who do you get it from? What is a fair price?
Let’s start with what do you need basics:
Workers’ Compensation
Needed when or if you have employees
Commercial Auto
Needed when you have a vehicle used in business outside of sales* calls,*vehicles need insurance regardless of business use but personal insurance usually excludes delivery of products, carrying passengers for a fee.
Liability Insurance
Needed when you conduct business, but not required unless it is being requested to secure a contract. An example if you are leasing a building the landlord may want you to carry liability for the space you occupy. If you manufacture a product, a store carrying your product may want you to carry product liability coverage if someone gets hurt using your product.
Property Insurance
Needed if you have business property, equipment, but not required unless it is being requested to secure a contract. An example – the bank you obtained a loan for some machinery, or building wants it to be insured for theft, fire, etc. A landlord requires you to cover the insurance for the building you are leasing.
Business Income Insurance
You should obtain this coverage to protect your income in the event of a covered loss. Not required usually by anyone. This coverage is usually included in a BOP for very little cost. If you have a brick and mortar business such as a restaurant – you should obtain this coverage. It could take years to get the clientele back to a new location if yours should burn down.
Professional Liability Insurance
Needed if you are in a professional industry – Doctor, Lawyer, Dentist, CPA, Veterinarian, etc. Liability insurance to protect professionals for loss or expense resulting from claims of mistakes, errors or omissions committed – or alleged to have been committed – by the insured in his or her professional activities.
Health Insurance
Nice to have as it can attract good employees and certainly good for the owner to have to prevent any unexpected cost associated with a major illness – but certainly not mandatory – yet.
These above are the starter list but there are other coverage’s that are more intricate, such as, umbrella coverage, earthquake, flood, directors & officers, employment practices,coverage within the policies for money, accounts receivables, tenant improvements, tool floaters. Some of these can get added into the main coverage’s the others you need to seek out and a good agent or consultant who can go through a check list of areas and help you decide if you need or what need. Insurance agents have a wealth of products to sell you and most agents are more than happy to sell you any and all of them, so again it pays to be knowledgeable.
Where do you get the insurance?
You all know you get it from an insurance agent, that’s simple, but how do you go about getting the best deal with an agent – that’s really the question isn’t it?
Pop in the words small business insurance in a Google search or anywhere else and up comes plenty of information to shift through. The number one thing to remember is, they are all paid for by insurance companies and agents wanting your business. The insurance companies and agents are paid more if you pay more for insurance. You need the agents, because you know YOU don’t know anything about insurance, but total trust is NOT in your best interest because of the way they are paid. Just because an ad says they are the leader for small business insurance does not make it the most competitive. For example, you can hardly turn on the television, radio or go to any website and not see an advertisement for Progressive or Geico, but does that mean they have the best rates for personal auto insurance? I can tell you, it does not. What it means is that they have a HUGE advertising budget and advertising works – for them, it does not necessarily work for you. So, be smart and use your common sense about insurance. Here are some tips.
The best place to get insurance is from the insurance companies and so you must start with a strategic list of insurance companies and seek them out for a quote, and agents represent those companies. Are you aware that in any given state there are approximately 20-35 mainstream insurance carriers for just the property/liability and workers’ compensation coverage? Has any one agent or even two agents ever given you 20 quotes? If you could see 20 quotes you would also see the vast disparity in pricing – it is really quite fun to watch how the same coverage can vary in price by so much – but the only time you will see it is if you see the entire market. No one agent represents all the markets, even if they tell you they do – they don’t, they never have, they never will. Call a Hartford agent and ask them if they represent Sentry Insurance (not Century) and vise verse, the answer will be no. This is not just the case with direct writers and independent agent carriers. Independent agent carriers rarely even if they represent a mass of carriers go to all of them, they have favorites and they have ones that pay them more commission.
What is a fair price?
If you can see at least ten quotes you can decide what a fair price is, it is the one that gives you the most coverage, with the best rated carrier, for the least amount of money, with an agent who you feel was knowledgeable and professional. If your premiums are high enough (over $10,000) you can also negotiate a better deal with one of the quotes you received.
Finance
Choosing the Right ATV Insurance
For owners of ATVs, getting ATV insurance is the single most important thing you can do. While many people feel that an insurance policy for their ATV is unnecessary, it can save you money and offer you protection in many differing ways. ATV insurance is essential, even if you plan on keeping your ATV off road. Follow these tips for choosing the right ATV insurance.
An ATV coverage policy provides protection in the event of bodily injury occurring while riding the ATV. This, alone, is reason to have an insurance policy on your ATV. Injuries are pretty common on ATVs, as they can be dangerous. For this reason, you will want to be certain that you are protected in any case of injury. Once an injury occurs, medical costs can increase by the day. If not covered properly by insurance, you may wind up paying thousands of dollars out of pocket because of an ATV injury.
Another area of coverage in an ATV policy is property damage. If you have ever driven an ATV, you know how easy it is to lose control. Because of this, you could easily damage another person’s property by running into a fence, wall, landscaping, a parked car, etc. It would be a relief to know that you had insurance to cover any damage inflicted by you to another person’s property.
For those proud, attentive owners who keep their ATVs safe and snug under an ATV cover, insurance coverage is still a good idea. This is because you could have some sort of accident in which your ATV becomes damaged, or even totaled. Rather than having to use thousands of dollars to replace your ATV, it is much more sensible to pay the small amount required for an ATV coverage policy. Then, you will be able to enjoy your ATV worry free.
Most importantly, liability would be an imperative part of an ATV insurance policy. With liability coverage, any accidental damage done to another person while riding your ATV would be covered. This includes their medical bills due to the injury as well as other costs that could occur. These costs could include loss of wages, if the person is unable to work due to the injury, pain and suffering payment, along with their medical costs. Any costs as a result of the accident could be covered under this section of a policy. Liability insurance can be applied whether driving off-road or on the road.
Finance
Cheap Boat Insurance
One of the absolute pleasures that an individual can attain is by possessing his own boat. Cheap boat insurance reflects that the cost of boat insurance is relatively low, but at the same time it grants substantial damage coverage against any mishaps which might damage the boat.
This coverage is extensive, and offers coverage for the boat, its equipment and supplementary gear, outboard motors, boat trailer and individual assets. A cheap boat insurance policy offers physical destruction coverage on an actual cash value or an agreed amount value foundation. Together, boat insurance policies tender vital coverage for the boat, but there are major disparities.
Actual cash value policies finance replacement costs, minus depreciation at the point of the loss. In the event of total damage, second-hand boat pricing directions and additional funds are used to decide the estimated market rate of the boat. Partial damage costs are calculated by getting the entire charges of the restoration, minus the deductible.
Agreed amount value policies mean that the owner of the boat and the insurance company have decided on the cost of the boat, and in the aftermath of a total loss the owner will be compensated with that amount.
Agreed amount value policies also replace old objects with new ones, exclusive of any assumption for depreciation. The majority of agreed amount value policies necessitate actual cash value on specific destroyed assets like sails, protective covers, batteries, dinghies, trailers and aged outboard motors, lower drive units or outdrives.
Cheap boat insurance is an affordable way to shield an asset that might have cost a person his life’s saving.
Finance
Insurance Auto Auctions – Get Great Deals on Salvaged Cars and Trucks
Insurance auto auctions are a great way to get a great deal on salvaged cars and trucks. In fact, the company Insurance Auto Auctions is one of the most commonly used specialists in this area with auto auction locations throughout the United States. The company has been around since the early 1990s providing a variety of auto auction services for car owners, car buyers, and car sellers. If you are looking for a good way to get a car at a cheaper rate, insurance salvage deals are a great option!
Salvage vehicle auctions involve several elements – including a facilitation between buyer and seller as arranged by the Insurance Auto Auctions company. Although IAA is one of the more well known companies in this part of the automotive industry, many other companies exist with the same auto salvage specialty.
Automotive salvage occurs when an insurer considers a vehicle to be a “total loss” in insurance terminology. Essentially, this means that the vehicle is of no use to the insurance provider and the insurance carrier. When this happens, the salvaged vehicle can be sold or parted out. Many major insurance companies work with Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. and similar companies. You will not be surprised to learn that Farmer’s Insurance, and even GEICO are just some of the names on the IAA list of regular clients.
Percentage salvage auction sales are more common these days as such companies work hard to get a piece of the action! When a salvaged car is sold at rock-bottom prices, the insurance agency provider is very interested in obtaining rights to at least a small percentage of the insurance auto auction. Since this practice has become more common in recent years, more and more insurance agents and their representatives are seeking percentage shares with companies like Insurance Auto Auctions.
Small Business Insurance – What You Need and Getting the Best Deal
Choosing the Right ATV Insurance
JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 For Summer Zone
Cheap Boat Insurance
Insurance Auto Auctions – Get Great Deals on Salvaged Cars and Trucks
Column: 10 things to watch for this weekend during Round 2 of the City Series between the Cubs and White Sox
Starting Your Own House Clearance Business
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18: May 24 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Thermal Regulation, Protective Apparel and Heat Stress – The Exogenous Factor
Omar Kelly: Ten Dolphins players whose seats are getting warm
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼