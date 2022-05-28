Terra 2.0 Is Live – Luna Being Airdropped

- Dapps are expected to be relaunched on the new network very soon.
- New Luna has not yet been listed on any DEX.
Terra’s new blockchain has been officially launched at 6.00 Am UTC today and the network has been updated with chain-id as Phoenix-1. And users can change their new Luna tokens in their network through the Terra browsing extension.
Terra tweet:
1/ Block 1 of the brand new Terra blockchain (with a chain_id of “Phoenix-1”) has officially been produced at 06:00 AM UTC on May 28th, 2022!
Congratulations to the #LUNAtic community on this expeditious feat of collaboration 🎉
— Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) May 28, 2022
It has also been stated in the thread that the block is a new product and not an update, so the dapps available in the old Terra blockchain(Classic) will be relaunched in the new one, and users are advised to stay vigilant for an announcement.
As mentioned before, the users check for new tokens in their wallets, and the vesting period is estimated to be around 21-days. Also, rewards are going to be allocated during the vesting & staking period and staking is fully the user’s choice.
Airdrop Computation
The initial Luna to be airdropped is estimated to be 1 billion, and the token distribution is also predefined in the Terra Revival Plan document. And the calculation of the distribution depends on the number & variations of tokens held by the investor in the wallet along with the defined airdrop ratio.
And the availability of the airdropped token depends on the token that is being held by the user in the wallet and the mechanism employed by the respective exchange platforms. There may be a time difference for holders pre-attack and post-attack.
The warning has also been made by the Terra network on their telegram group in a FAQ, that new Luna has not yet been listed on any Decentralized Exchange Platform (DEX), and if there is so that it is fraud.