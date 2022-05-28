Finance
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Agile Development Software Methods
Agile development software methods have certainly been the hype for software developers everywhere since 2001. There are so many different kinds of agile methods available that it’s a bit of a challenge to choose the right one for your project. The simplest way to find out would be to read up on the pros and cons of each of the three most popular methodologies, and figure out which one suits you and your project best.
1) Scrum
Developed by Jeff Sutherland and Ken Schwaber, this method involves one or more small teams (composed of a ScrumMaster, a Product Owner, and a development team) that work together to complete a project based on a list of tasks that are arranged according to priority. They do this by dividing the list into shorter ones that will be completed within a “sprint”, or a set period of development that lasts from 2-4 weeks. While this is one of the most popular agile development software methods because of its simplicity, the problem with it is that most programmers find it necessary to integrate other methodologies to cover for additional practices that fall outside of agile scrum.
2) Dynamic Systems Development Method (DSDM)
DSDM is an agile method that has multiple variations, but the most recent and popular version of it is the DSDM Atern method. This method focuses primarily on projects that have tight schedules and budgets, and adheres to eight main principles:
• Focus on what the business needs
• Deliver work on time
• Collaborate effectively
• Never, ever compromise quality
• Build the project incrementally using solid foundations
• Develop the project iteratively
• Continuously communicate with clarity
• Demonstrate control
Because of its strictness and eight principles, the main problem with DSDM Atern is that it can be restrictive and difficult to work with compared to other agile development software methods.
3) Extreme Programming (XP)
XP, developed by Kent Beck, is a methodology is somewhat similar to Scrum in that it “timeboxes” or uses short development cycles throughout the entire process. This helps reduce costs compared to having one lengthy process, and helps keep the project dynamic and adaptable. This method makes use of four activities:
• Coding – where the program or software is actually coded
• Testing – where the product created through Coding is tested
• Listening – where the developers listen to the needs and suggestions that the clients or customers point out after Testing
• Designing – where developers organize and design the system’s logic based on their experiences from the first three activities
This agile development software method is popular for its more laid back and non-restrictive method, but is highly criticized for its lack of a solid structure since everything is mostly done on-the-fly without any prior planning.
Based on the pros and cons listed above, you probably have a good idea which method to go for now. If you want something done in a more disciplined fashion while still adhering to the agile concept of speed, go for DSDM Atern. If you feel that the project will benefit from a more laid-back sort of process that allows your development team to take the wheel and gives them freedom to be creative, go for XP or Scrum. If none of these three methods appeal to you, don’t fret – there’s a large number of other agile development software methodologies out there to choose from; it’s all a matter of finding the method that caters to your project’s needs.
Finance
3 Steps To Creating A Winning Sell Sheet For Your Book
Introduction
Sell sheets have a simple mission. To Sell More Books. They’re really just a way to showcase the benefits of your book in a concise and impelling way. And if your sell sheet is created and utilized skillfully, it can become a powerful marketing tool – especially when it’s included as part of your media kit. But in spite of the fact that it has a simple mission, is only 8.5″ x 11″, and not overly difficult to create, many sell sheets that I see are still not very good.
So, here’s how to start creating a winning sell sheet for your book:
Step #1. Look At The Sell Sheets Of Other Books
It’s easy to search Google Images to find sell sheets to look at. If your book is non-fiction, for example, find the sells sheets of non-fiction books. Try to find books that are similar to yours. See what images, and colors, and copy are being used. How are they communicating their message about the book they are selling? How many images are they using? How big are those images on the page? How much white space is on the page? What are the hot points about their book that they are spending the most time on?
Are they using bullet points? How are they displaying the information? Is the author’s head-shot included? Are there any testimonials? Are they using a one-line benefit statement on the top of the page? How is their contact information displayed? If you answer these questions, you will start to learn the differences between an ineffective sell sheet, and one that has the ability to capture the attention of the reader and sell more books.
Step #2. Keep The Reader In Mind
Identifying and addressing the reader’s needs is the most fundamental concept in book marketing. Your sell sheet will be a complete failure if their needs are not discussed in a convincing way. The reader must truly believe that you have the answers they are looking for. You will not sell books without accomplishing this. Your sell sheet must address these needs quickly and directly. Readers don’t have the time or patience for long-winded and flowery sentences.
And they don’t have any tolerance for ambiguous or deceptive language. Readers are way too sophisticated for this. They want to quickly understand how your book will benefit them. If you genuinely did the research for your book, and indeed understand your topic, you will certainly understand who the readers are for your book. Therefore, you should easily be able write copy that shows the readers that you understand them and that you are the one that can help them solve their problems. This will unequivocally help you make an emotional connection with the reader, which will help you sell more books.
Step #3. Include A Great Cover Image
Having an eye-catching and pleasant-looking book cover is important for many different reasons. Most of the marketing reasons are probably apparent to you already. But, including an image of your book’s cover can also help to make the book seem more real, genuine, and authentic. It’s concrete evidence to your reader that you have created a finished book. The cover image also allows the reader to project their own hopes and desires onto your book.
This might help them to read more into your book’s offering than your own copy might be able to give them. All of this can make it easier for the reader to justify in their own mind that your book is worth buying. And probably the most important reason of all, is that your book’s cover is one of the best ways to make an emotional connection with the reader. So, you better have an amazing, well designed, and well-thought-out cover. This will improve the effectiveness of your sell sheet, and help you sell more books.
Conclusion
Although they’re simple and direct, crafting a good sell sheet with skill and careful attention to detail takes time and planning. But once you’ve put in the effort to create a winning sell sheet, and make it an integral part of your media kit, you will gain the benefits for a long time to come. Your sell sheet will continue to make your sales pitch for you, 24/7/365. That’s a sure way to help you sell more books, and give you a continual stream of income.
Hashtags: #selfpublishing #bookmarketing
Finance
How To Run An Effective Fundraising Campaign
One of the most important things any nonprofit needs is to raise money to support their programs. I always speak about having a big vision and, when possible, growing to scale. It always takes money to make these things happen.
What’s great about fundraising in today’s world is that you don’t only have to rely on the people on your list. You can prospect and ask for support from those who may have interest in your cause by using multiple techniques, including social media. A platform that many charities are using is Facebook. Another one is YouTube. Both provide resources to nonprofits to help them use each respective platform effectively.
If you’re looking to implement a fundraising campaign that raises a lot of money, there are some strategies you should always keep in mind.
- Let people know what your financial goal. I’ve seen hundreds of campaigns on Facebook, and one of the things I’ve noticed is often missing is the goal. What is the amount you want to raise? Put it out there. Help people understand the financial need you have and let supporters and others know how much you need to raise toward that goal.
- Fundraisers know that you have to build in urgency into any campaign. If you have only 30 days to raise the money, let people know. It doesn’t matter how long your campaign is – days or months – people need to understand when your campaign is supposed to end. Keep in mind that you’ll likely see momentum in terms of gifts from your most active supporters on the front-end. A lot of donations come in as you get to the end of your campaign as well in advance of the deadline because people see a deadline closing.
- Use images. The fact of the matter is we live in a visual world. Digital marketing and social media are all about conveying a lot in a picture or video. Use that to your advantage. Take hundreds of pictures related to your campaign. Curate those pictures or video and present the best in varying ways. This can include pictures or video links in emails or social media art. Tell your story with pictures as well as with words.
- Give your supporters an understanding of outcomes. Recently I spoke to someone at a nonprofit and this person told me it was difficult to get “the numbers” about impact in their charity. Really? Why should anyone support your organization if you can’t get a handle on how the money is impacting the cause? Be as specific as possible. How many people will be served? How many doses of medication can you supply? How many loaves of bread can you give? How many whales do you intend to save?
- Make a specific ask or call to action. Would $10 help you? Would $20 help? I realize every dollar helps, but how many people giving you $10 or $20 would it take to achieve your goal? Are you seeking 100 people to teach kids how to read after school? Whatever it is, thread that into your call to action. Being specific with a call to action, especially asking for money, gives people a minimum they should consider donating. Some will give more and others will give less, but by providing people with a specific request, you give supporters a frame of reference.
- Don’t simply send out one appeal or make one post and then forget it. You have to keep at it consistently. Let donors and others know what’s happening in your campaign in multiple ways. Send updates via email and social media posts. You can write articles about it on your blog and post those pieces. You can create social media art and offer a fantastic image with statistics of what you do and the link to your campaign donation form. You can ask supporters to please share your campaign with their circle of friends. There’s a lot you can do to keep your campaign top of mind. Be persistent in reminding people of the campaign.
- Get your donation form in shape. If people have to jump through hoops to make a donation to your organization, here’s the scoop – you will be turning donors off and some won’t give. Make donating simple and easy. There’s a line of thinking that you should require only the absolute minimum from people when making a donation. It makes sense. You want to lower the barriers to giving. Additionally, if you are leading people to your site, make your donate button exceedingly easy to find and always have it present no matter where someone goes on your website.
Finance
Factors Affecting Share Prices
Like any other commodity, in the stock market, share prices are also dependent on so many factors. So, it is hard to point out just one or two factors that affect the price of the stocks. There are still some factors that are that directly influence the share prices.
Demand and Supply – This fundamental rule of economics holds good for the equity market as well. The price is directly affected by the trend of stock market trading. When more people are buying a certain stock, the price of that stock increases and when more people are selling he stock, the price of that particular stock falls. Now it is difficult to predict the trend of the market but your stock broker can give you fair idea of the ongoing trend of the market but be careful before you blindly follow the advice.
News – News is undoubtedly a huge factor when it comes to stock price. Positive news about a company can increase buying interest in the market while a negative press release can ruin the prospect of a stock. Having said that, you must always remember that often times, despite amazingly good news, a stock can show least movement. It is the overall performance of the company that matters more than news. It is always wise to take a wait and watch policy in a volatile market or when there is mixed reaction about a particular stock.
Market Cap – If you are trying to guess the worth of a company from the price of the stock, you are making a huge mistake. It is the market capitalization of the company, rather than the stock, that is more important when it comes to determining the worth of the company. You need to multiply the stock price with the total number of outstanding stocks in the market to get the market cap of a company and that is the worth of the company.
Earning Per Share – Earning per share is the profit that the company made per share on the last quarter. It is mandatory for every public company to publish the quarterly report that states the earning per share of the company. This is perhaps the most important factor for deciding the health of any company and they influence the buying tendency in the market resulting in the increase in the price of that particular stock. So, if you want to make a profitable investment, you need to keep watch on the quarterly reports that the companies and scrutinize the possibilities before buying stocks of particular stock.
Price/Earning Ratio – Price/Earning ratio or the P/E ratio gives you fair idea of how a company’s share price compares to its earnings. If the price of the share is too much lower than the earning of the company, the stock is undervalued and it has the potential to rise in the near future. On the other hand, if the price is way too much higher than the actual earning of the company and then the stock is said to overvalued and the price can fall at any point.
Before we conclude this discussion on share prices, let me remind you that there are so many other reasons behind the fall or rise of the share price. Especially there are stock specific factors that also play its part in the price of the stock. So, it is always important that you do your research well and stock trading on the basis of your research and information that you get from your broker. To get benefit from the effective consultancy service it is therefore always better from professional stock trading companies rather than getting lured by discount brokerage advertisements that you must be coming across everyday.
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Agile Development Software Methods
3 Steps To Creating A Winning Sell Sheet For Your Book
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle at Marshall Avenue Bridge
Dallas Keuchel is designated for assignment after the Chicago White Sox pitcher’s ERA ballooned to 7.88
How To Run An Effective Fundraising Campaign
The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date: Things You Need To Know!
JK Para Medical Result Declared 2021 – 22 | Download Merit list PDF
Factors Affecting Share Prices
Correction: Texas School-Shooting-Victims List story
5 Reasons Why Big Data Is The Smart Way Ahead For Insurance Distribution
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼