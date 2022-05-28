Finance
The Challenge of Dividing Properties During Divorce
The process of going through divorce can be painful not only to the husband and wife but even to their children. After living together for many years under one roof, here you are facing reality that your family will no longer be whole. Perhaps, the hardest part in this situation is having to deal with the truth while at the same time maintaining your sanity for the sake of your children and close family members who deeply care about you.
One of the things that need to be settled during divorce which can put stress on both spouses concerns the division of all conjugal properties. Couples can decide about splitting their property, debts and other financial obligations by themselves. If they are able to do this, their can be considered an uncontested or no fault divorce. However, if both spouses cannot reach an amicable agreement, they will have to go through the legal process and let the judge decide. In this case, divorce lawyers will have to represent the spouses to ensure that all requirements are accomplished on time.
Properties of a married couple are normally divided through the community property or equitable distribution schemes. By community property, this means it is owned equally by the husband and wife such that when divorce occurs, it will also be divided equally. On the other hand, equitable distribution refers to the fair division of assets and earnings gained by the couple during their marriage. Division of properties, in this instance, may not necessarily be equal as the common practice is that the spouse who earns a higher income gets the bigger share or two-thirds. The other spouse gets only one-third.
In splitting properties, spouses do not get just the physical ones such as the house, vehicles and personal belongings. Courts usually award each spouse a certain percentage of their properties’ total value. Assets and debts during marriage will also be included in addition to the personal properties.
What will be excluded from the division of properties is the so-called separate property of one spouse. This covers properties inherited by the spouse, awards to personal injury, gifts given to the spouse and proceeds of a pension gained before marriage. If one spouse owned a business before tying the knot or purchased a property using separate funds, then he or she is entitled to keep that after divorce. In the case of a business, though, the other spouse may be entitled to get a share especially when the profits went up during the time of their marriage or when the partner contributed to the growth of that particular business.
As for the house, the parent who is able to be with their children more or who plays a major role in taking care of the kids gets to stay. However, if no children are involved, one spouse has to give way and this can be done by executing a quit claim deed.
It can be a tricky situation when splitting personal properties with your spouse. But divorce lawyers are there to help you settle your issues should you fail to come up with a fair agreement.
Finance
Marketing On A Budget – Shared Marketing Stretches Your Marketing Budget Further
A lot of small businesses, especially start-ups, are working on limited marketing budgets. They are constantly on the lookout for effective marketing strategies that won’t hit the hip pocket in a major way. Sharing marketing costs is one way, often over-looked, to increase the reach of your small business without spending too much.
Shared marketing is a simple concept. It is usually used where many retailers or service centres share the one location or where related business services advertise on the one marketing campaign.
For example, I encouraged one despondent client, with a very tight marketing budget, to get together with his fellow retailers in a local mall to discuss the possibility of launching a marketing campaign that they would all benefit from with the additional benefit of being able to share the total cost. This mall housed a series of eight specialty shops. He took my advice and they decided to distribute an A4 sized brochure to some 43,000 local residents – far more than he would ever be able to reach on his limited marketing budget.
To promote the campaign they organised this campaign to coincide with local activities organised by the council to increase their prospects. They each paid one-eighth of the total cost and increased their direct customer reach dramatically.
Because they did their homework and with a few phone calls they hooked into the local council promotions and benefited greatly by the increased exposure. Each of the eight specialty stores benefited from a boost in sales throughout the week, which were directly attributed to the marketing campaign. It was so successful, they have all agreed to do more marketing in this vein.
Another fantastic example, is a client of mine was a solo business operator working from home and wanted to extend his marketing reach without increasing his marketing spend. He was a Mortgage Broker. After explaining the shared marketing concept to him, he couldn’t see how it would work for him. I asked if there were Real Estate Agents, Solicitors and other people he regularly dealt with in his day-to-day operations, who specialised in residential housing? The light went on and he got the picture.
He got the picture so clearly, he not only lined up the usual suspects such as real estate agents and solicitors, he also lined up insurance brokers, professional house and carpet cleaners and pest controllers who all got together to advertise. They not only shared the costs of marketing campaigns, they also shared qualified leads between each of the parties. His business has gone from strength-to-strength as a result of this arrangement.
They now all benefit from this co-operative marketing approach and their marketing budgets are much better for it.
Even if your small business is in the enviable position of having a large marketing budget, I would recommend that you look for opportunities to share marketing costs, in order to keep your business expenses lean and your profit growing!
Finance
Injury by Accident V. Specific Traumatic Incident
There are generally two requirements for an employee who is injured at work, to qualify for Workers’ Compensation: (1) the employee must suffer by accident; and (2) the injury must arise out of and in the course of employment.
As a general rule, employees must suffer an injury by accident in order to give rise to a claim under the Workers’ Compensation laws. The term “accident” has been interpreted as an “unlooked for and untoward event which is not expected or designed by the injured employee.” For example, injuries by accident often arise in the construction context. An employee that falls from a ladder or trips into a hole would likely be able to claim any injuries resulting from that accident under the Workers’ Compensation statute. Likewise, a welder who is injured due to an equipment malfunction or a supermarket worker who slips on a wet floor could also claim. Satisfying the injury by accident standard does not automatically result in a claim being valid. However it is an essential element. On the other hand, an employee who claims a workplace injury but cannot reproduce any details regarding when, where, and how the accident occurred will have an uphill battle in bringing the claim.
Furthermore, this claim cannot arise based on something that occurs in the normal course of an employee’s work. For instance, if an employee normally lifts boxes and places them on a truck, an unforeseen knee injury resulting from that lifting likely will not qualify as an injury by accident.
As an exception to the injury by accident standard, back injuries-only require a “specific traumatic incident.” The principal distinction between both are that the specific traumatic incident can occur within the employee’s normal job duties. Here, the unforeseen, unusual aspect of the injury is not required, but it does have to be specific. Returning to the hypothetical above, if an employee lifts boxes onto a truck bed everyday as a part of their normal routine and injures his back while lifting one day, that claim could likely be brought as a specific traumatic incident. The employee’s injury occurred during a specific instance at work.
It is often frustrating for claimants that the types of injuries covered under the specific traumatic injury standard are so limited. Every case is very fact specific. If you feel like you have been injured at work, you should consult a workers compensation attorney in your area for an objective evaluation of your case.
Finance
How to Purchase Forclosed Homes in Oakland County Michigan
With Michigan’s economy seemingly forever flagging the rest of the Nation, how to purchase foreclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan has been gaining interest among real estate investors.
There are several methods real estate investors can employ when deciding how to purchase foreclosed homes in Oakland Country Michigan.
We will discuss these here.
First, you can bid on a home when it is being auctioned off at the sheriff’s sale.
Here’s how this works.
When a homeowner misses 3 consecutive mortgage payments they will be in preforeclosure. At this point, their mortgage lender (bank) will pass their info to an attorney who will file the mortgage default information once a week for 4 weeks as public information in a paper called the Legal News.
28 days later, the home will be auctioned off at the local county courthouse steps to the highest bidder. So if you go to bid, you will be competing against other investors and also an agent for the bank, who will also bid on the home to make sure it doesn’t sell for a ridiculously low amount.
If the agent bidding on behalf of the bank wins, the property will be called an REO (Real Estate Owned). This is just a term used to denote a property that has gone through foreclosure and that was taken back by the bank.
Before you decide to learn how to purchase forclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan, you may also want to consider learning the short sale investment strategy.
This is a strategy in which you try to buy the defaulted mortgage note before the foreclosure auction.
Here’s how it works.
You contact the homeowner facing foreclosure and present yourself as an investor who may be able to help their situation. You’ll need the homeowner’s approval.
You will then contact the loss mitigation department of the homeowner’s lender and try to negotiate a discount on the defaulted mortgage. You will make the case for the homeowner’s hardship and why the homeowner will not be able to make payments on the mortgage. You will try to show how the property has flaws or other problems that will make the bank think about taking it back as an REO after the foreclosure auction.
If the bank accepts your short sale offer, you will basically create instant equity. For example, say the distressed homeowner owes $200k on the mortgage and that the home is worth only $195k. If you could negotiate a short sale for $150k, you’ve just created 45k in equity.
You will also be helping the distressed homeowner because they will get to avoid the foreclosure and the damage to their credit that this event would case. Of course, they’ll have to move out of the home since you will be the new owner, but they would have had to move out anyway if it went through foreclosure and the redemption period ended.
How to Purchase Forclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan
Another example of how to purchase foreclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan is to try to buy the property from the bank when it’s become an REO.
After the bank takes the home back after the foreclosure (assuming it is the highest bidder at the auction) they will now have a “non-performing asset” on their books. Banks don’t like non-performing assets for several reasons.
One reason is because the bank is in the business of lending money and making money on interest, not from holding real estate. Second, Federal Law requires that the bank have a certain amount of cash reserves on hand for every dollar of “non-performing asset.” This means that for every dollar of bad debt the bank has on its books, it has an opportunity cost in the form of “good money” that can’t be loaned out until that bad debt is eliminated.
In short, this costs the bank money.
Lastly, banks, being publicly traded entities, suffer when they have too much bad debt on their books. Their stock price suffers as a result. The faster banks unload their bad debt from the books, the better their stock prices will be.
So, if you can get a hold of REO lists, either through a mortgage broker, or through networking with other real estate investors, you can make offers on REO’s that banks hold. Some investors can pick up REO properties from banks for 40 to 50 cents on the dollar.
In summary, being an educated real estate investor on how to purchase forclosed homes in Oakland County Michigan can lead to big profits.
The Challenge of Dividing Properties During Divorce
Night Sky Filming Locations
Marketing On A Budget – Shared Marketing Stretches Your Marketing Budget Further
Toscana Filming Locations
Injury by Accident V. Specific Traumatic Incident
Will There Be A Season 2 Of Kingdom Business
Will There Be A Night Sky Season 2
As Kyle Stowers pushes for a debut with the Orioles, the path into Baltimore’s talented outfield is tough to find
How to Purchase Forclosed Homes in Oakland County Michigan
Payroll Services for Small Business – Save Yourself From Fraud
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼