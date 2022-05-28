News
The names: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde school
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nineteen children were looking forward to a summer filled with Girl Scouts and soccer and video games. Two teachers were closing out a school year that they started with joy and that had held such promise. They’re the 21 people who were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Some families have been willing to share their stories with The Associated Press and other media. Others asked for privacy. Here are their names.
Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10
Her aunt noted that Nevaeh’s first name is heaven spelled backward. In a Facebook posting, Yvonne White described Nevaeh and her friend Jailah Silguero as “Our Angels.”
Jacklyn Cazares, 9
Javier Cazares said his daughter was someone who would give the “shirt off her back” to help someone. “She had a voice,” he said. “She didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on. All in all, full of love. She had a big heart.” Annabelle Rodriguez, also a victim, was Jacklyn’s second cousin.
Makenna Lee Elrod, 10
Makenna’s father asked on Tuesday if he could go to the local funeral home to search for his daughter because he feared “she may not be alive,” TV station KTRK reported. Her family later asked for privacy.
Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10
Jose’s parents told CNN that the 10-year-old was helpful around the house and loved his younger siblings. “He was just very good with babies,” his mother said. His father told CNN that Jose loved baseball and video games and “was always full of energy.” A photo taken at school Tuesday shows him smiling and proudly holding a certificate to show he made the honor roll.
Eliahna Garcia, 10
Eliahna’s relatives recalled her love of family. “She was very happy and very outgoing,” said her aunt, Siria Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same district. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”
Irma Garcia, 48
Irma Garcia was finishing up her 23rd year as a teacher at Robb Elementary School. In a letter posted on the school’s website at the beginning of the school year, Garcia told her students that she had been married for nearly a quarter of a century and that she and her husband, Joe, had four children — a Marine, a college student, a high school student and a seventh grader. She told the students that she loved barbeque, listening to music and taking country cruises with her husband. On Thursday, Joe Garcia died of a heart attack, according to a nephew.
Uziyah Garcia, 10
Uziyah’s grandfather called him “the sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known.” Manny Renfro said he last saw Uziyah when the boy came to his home over spring break. “We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”
Amerie Jo Garza, 10
Amerie loved to paint, draw and work in clay. “She was very creative,” said her grandmother Dora Mendoza. “She was my baby. Whenever she saw flowers she would draw them.” For her 10th birthday, Amerie was given her first cellphone. Her father, Angel Garza, recalled that her face “just lit up with the happiest expression.” Garza said that Amerie’s friend told him that Amerie had tried to call the police on her phone before she was shot.
Xavier Lopez, 10
Xavier had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming. “He was just a loving … little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen,” said his cousin, Liza Garza. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10
Carmelo Quiroz’s grandson had begged to be allowed to join his grandmother on Tuesday as she accompanied her great-granddaughter’s kindergarten class to the San Antonio Zoo. But, he said, the family told Jayce it didn’t make sense to skip school so close to the end of the year. Besides, Jayce liked school. “That’s why my wife is hurting so much, because he wanted to go to San Antonio,” Quiroz told USA Today. “He was so sad he couldn’t go. Maybe if he would have gone, he’d be here.” He died with his cousin, Jailah Nicole Silguero.
Tess Mata, 10
Faith Mata told The Washington Post that her sister loved TikTok dance videos, Ariana Grande, the Houston Astros, and having her hair curled.
Miranda Mathis, 11
The mother of a close friend described Miranda as “very loving and very talkative.” She told the Austin American-Statesman that her daughter and Miranda had been in the same classes and that Miranda would ask to have her hair done like her daughter’s.
Eva Mireles, 44
In a post on the school’s website at the start of the year, the fourth-grade teacher said she had been teaching for 17 years. Mireles loved running and hiking. She said she and her husband, a school district police officer, had an adult daughter and three pets.
Alithia Ramirez, 10.
Alithia Ramirez loved soccer and she really loved to draw. Her father Ryan Ramirez’s Facebook page includes a photo, now shown around the world, of the little girl wearing the multi-colored T-shirt that announced she was out of “single digits” after turning 10 years old. The same photo was posted again Wednesday with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.
Annabell Rodriguez, 10
Polly Flores told the New York Times that her great-niece Annabell Rodriguez was an honor roll student and close to her second cousin Jacklyn Cazares.
Maite Rodriguez, 10
After a rough time with Zoom classes during the pandemic, Maite Rodriguez made the honor roll for straight As and Bs this year and was recognized at an assembly on Tuesday, said her mother, Ana Rodriguez. Maite especially liked physical education, and after she died, her teacher texted Ana Rodriguez to say she was highly competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys. Her mother described Maite as “focused, competitive, smart, bright, beautiful, happy.” Maite wanted to be a marine biologist and after researching a program at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi she told her mother she wanted to study there.
Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, 10
Lexi’s mother, Kimberly Rubio, posted on Facebook that her daughter was honored for earning all A grades and received a good citizen award in ceremonies at the school shortly before the shooting. The fourth-grader was a softball and basketball player who wanted to be a lawyer. Lexi’s father, Felix Rubio, is a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office. The couple told CNN that he was among the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting.
Layla Salazar, 11
Layla’s father said she loved to run and swim, dance to TikTok videos and play games including Minecraft and Roblox with friends. He said she won all six of her dashes and hurdles races at the school’s past three annual field days. He said each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, he would play “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses and they would sing along.
Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10
Jailah’s mother tearfully told Univision that her daughter did not want to go to school the day of the shooting, and thought that maybe she sensed something was going to happen. Jailah and her cousin, Jayce Luevanos, died in the classroom.
Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10
Adolfo Torres told the Associated Press that his granddaughter, Eliahana, died in the shooting. Television station KIII reported that Eliahana was set to play the last softball game of her season that day. The team members kneeled for a moment of silence to remember Eliahana and the other victims.
Rojelio Torres, 10
Rojelio Torres’ mother, Evadulia Orta, told ABC News her son was a very smart and loving child. “I lost a piece of my heart,” she said.
This story has been corrected to show Uziyah Garcia was 10, not 8.
Find more of the AP’s coverage of the Uvalde school shooting at
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
By JUAN LOZANO and JILL COLVIN
HOUSTON (AP) — One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
“We must not react to evil and tragedy by abandoning the Constitution or infringing on the rights of our law-abiding citizens,” said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who was among the Republican leaders who lined up to speak before the gun rights lobbying group Friday as hundreds of protesters angry about gun violence demonstrated outside.
Former President Donald Trump, in his remarks, called for “drastically” changing the nation’s approach to mental health and “a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country,” while dismissing calls for further firearm restrictions.
“The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens,” he said. “The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens.”
The gathering came just three days after the shooting in Uvalde and after revelations that students trapped inside a classroom with the gunman repeatedly called 911 during the attack — one pleading “Please send the police now” — as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes.
The NRA had said that convention attendees would “reflect on” the shooting at the event and “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”
Wayne LaPierre, the group’s chief executive, began with remarks bemoaning “Twenty-one beautiful lives ruthlessly and indiscriminately extinguished by a criminal monster.”
Still, he said that “restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been.”
Later, several hundred people in the auditorium stood and bowed their heads in a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. There were many empty seats.
Trump told the group that every school building should have a single point of entry, strong exterior fencing, metal detectors and hardened classroom doors and every school should have a police officer or armed guard on duty at all times. He also called yet again for trained teachers to be able to carry concealed weapons in the classroom.
He and other speakers overlooked the security upgrades that were already in place at the elementary school and did not stop the gunman.
According to a district safety plan, Uvalde schools have a wide range of safety measures in place. The district had four police officers and four support counselors, according to the plan, which appears to be dated from the 2019-20 school year. It also had software to monitor social media for threats and software to screen school visitors.
Security experts say the Uvalde case illustrates how fortifying schools can backfire. A lock on the classroom door — one of the most basic and widely recommended school safety measures — kept victims in and police out.
The meeting was the first for the troubled organization since 2019, following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The organization has been trying to regroup following a period of serious legal and financial turmoil that included a failed bankruptcy effort, a class action lawsuit and a fraud investigation by New York’s attorney general. Once among the most powerful political organizations in the country, the NRA has seen its influence wane following a significant drop in political spending.
Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out of the event, including several Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act after the country’s latest mass shooting. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Friday morning that he had decided not to speak at an event breakfast after “prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials.”
“While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” he wrote in a statement.
Outside the convention hall, hundreds of protesters gathered in a park where police set up metal barriers — some holding crosses with photos of the Uvalde shooting victims.
“Murderers!” some yelled in Spanish. “Shame on you!” others shouted at attendees.
Among the protesters was singer Little Joe, of the popular Tejano band Little Joe y La Familia, who said in the more than 60 years he’s spent touring the world, no other country he’s been to has faced as many mass shootings as the U.S.
“Of course, this is the best country in the world,” he said. “But what good does it do us if we can’t protect lives, especially of our children?”
Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the governor’s race, ticked off a list of previous school shootings and called on those attending the convention to “join us to make sure that this no longer happens in this country.”
While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws after the Uvalde shooting, NRA board members and others attending the conference dismissed talk of banning or limiting access to firearms.
Samuel Thornburg, 43, a maintenance worker for Southwest Airlines in Houston who was attending the NRA meeting, said, “Guns are not evil. It’s the people that are committing the crime that are evil. Our schools need to be more locked. There need to be more guards.”
The speakers followed suit.
“There have been too damn many of these killings and we must act decisively to stop them,” said Cruz, who is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024. “But what is the something we should do?” He dismissed Democrats’ calls for universal background checks and banning assault-style weapons.
In his view, “Their so-called solutions wouldn’t have stopped these mass murders.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another potential presidential contender, said calls to further restrict gun access are “all about control and it is garbage. I’m not buying it for a second and you shouldn’t, either.”
Texas has experienced a series of mass shootings in recent years. During that time, the Republican-led Legislature and governor have relaxed gun laws.
There is precedent for the NRA to gather during local mourning and controversy. The organization went ahead with a shortened version of its 1999 meeting in Denver roughly a week after the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.
Most U.S. adults think that mass shootings would occur less often if guns were harder to get and believe schools and other public places have become less safe than they were two decades ago, polling finds.
Many specific measures that would curb access to guns or ammunition also get majority support. A May AP-NORC poll found, for instance, that 51% of U.S. adults favor a nationwide ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar semiautomatic weapons. But the numbers are highly partisan, with 75% percent of Democrats agreeing versus just 27% of Republicans.
In addition to Patrick, two Texas congressmen who had been scheduled speak Friday — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw — were no longer attending because of what their staffs said were changes in their schedules. Abbott, who was to attend, addressed the convention by prerecorded video instead.
Colvin reported from New York. Associated Press writer David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City, Missouri.
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Tracy McGrady’s new 1-on-1 basketball league is a good excuse to talk dream matchups
There is, as Tracy McGrady explains, a difference between the best player in basketball and the best basketball player.
In his era, for instance, LeBron James was widely viewed as the greatest because of his all-around game. But presented with a hypothetical one-on-one contest against another contemporary, McGrady doesn’t hesitate to pick against LeBron.
“Kobe is a one-on-one killer. That’s what he does,” McGrady says.
The 43-year-old McGrady moves up in his chair. Only minutes prior, he was bubbling over news that the latest season of ‘Stranger Things’ was streaming on Netflix. Then Kobe vs. LeBron became an opportunity to highlight the reason McGrady is answering questions inside the empty restaurant of his lower Manhattan hotel.
“LeBron is the best player in the league at that time, but he’s not the best one-on-one player,” McGrady continues. “I want to find out who is the greatest basketball player. Because LeBron is the best in a five-on-five setting. Not the best me vs. you. I want to find the best me vs. you. And nobody has ever tried to do that.
“People always talk about the GOAT. But that’s in structured, five-on-five organized basketball. That player would not be the best one-on-one player in the world.”
McGrady’s brainchild, Ones Basketball League, is touring the United States and stopping this weekend in Brooklyn’s Major R. Owens Community Center, staging a one-on-one tournament to determine the best in a field of 32.
Unlike Ice Cube’s Big-3 league, McGrady’s contestants aren’t well-known or associated with the NBA. For most, it’s a first opportunity for real exposure, especially since the league has partnered with Showtime. The top-8 from Saturday advance to Sunday, when the winner is awarded $10,000 and spot in the national tournament for a $250,000 grand prize.
Games are short – the winner needs only seven or nine points, depending on the round – and McGrady has big ideas about the league’s future.
“Global,” he said. “Identify the model in North America and license it to different countries. OBL Worldwide Olympics.”
It’s a also the latest business venture for a Hall of Famer, who, just nine years removed from his final season, has already owned a minor league baseball team, pitched a few minor-league innings, worked at ESPN and started a sports agency.
“I can’t sit still. I get bored,” McGrady says. “How much time can I spend on the beach sipping on some Mai Tais?”
DREAM ONE-ON-ONES
We asked McGrady for predictions on the following theoretical one-on-one games, assuming each contestant enters in his prime:
Kevin Garnett vs. Tim Duncan?
“I would have to go with KG because KG has handles. It’s an odd matchup. Duncan is a back-to-basket type of player. KG can handle the basketball, shoot. Not saying Tim Duncan can’t. But he’s back-to-the-basket and KG faces the basket and is also a back-to-the-basket dude. So I would say this – if they’re playing back-to-back-the-basket, I’d say Timmy would win. But if they’re playing on the perimeter, give it to KG.”
Allen Iverson vs. Kobe Bryant?
“Kobe. He’s too big.”
You vs. Vince Carter?
“Me. I’m not going to say somebody is going to beat me.”
BULLISH ON NYK FRONT OFFICE
McGrady is a big believer in the latest iteration of the Knicks front office and predicted a big summer while referencing the organization’s well-known desire to land Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.
“Donovan Mitchell is from New York,” McGrady said. “I’m saying there’s a very good chance, a high percentage chance, that they will land something good this offseason.”
McGrady added that he’s close with Knicks GM Scott Perry, a former University of Michigan assistant coach who tried to recruit McGrady out of high school (he went straight to the pros instead).
“They have some good people in management now that they didn’t have back (when I played for the Knicks in 2010). They’re trending in the right direction,” McGrady said. “I know the power and influence those guys have on players – Scott P., (William Wesley) and Leon Rose – those three guys, the influence they have on some of these players, the relationships they have, they’d be able to turn around the New York Knicks.”
It was a much different sentiment than my last interview with McGrady in 2017, when he was named a Hall of Fame finalist and unloaded on team president Phil Jackson for criticizing Carmelo Anthony.
“I feel bad for Melo. But he’s handled it so well,” McGrady said at the time. “Me in that situation? It probably would be a different story.”
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Daniela is a fresh character who has featured in Season 3 of Who Killed Sara. She is Dr. Reinaldo’s child, and she is likewise subjected to the same treatment. Netflix has not publicly disclosed the lady who portrays Daniela in Who Killed Sara.
Who Killed Sara on Netflix, which recently released its season 3 and leads you on a wonderful trip. In the Mexican mystery drama, Manolo Cardona plays Alex, a guy suspected of murdering his sister Sara. However, now that he has released from imprisonment, he’s out for revenge while also attempting to understand what occurred.
A mystery hasn’t finished without a colorful cast of characters, and Who Killed Sara? has many of them. Whatever you need to know concerning Daniela, a cast in the Mexican crime drama is described here.
Who Plays Daniela in Who Killed Sara?
A new identity called Daniela featured in Season 3 of the Mexican intrigue drama. Concerning Daniela, who is Reinaldo’s child and is likewise subjected to this violence.
Reinaldo abducted Sara to use her as an experiment for his Medusa Project. After realizing that his infant child Daniela is gay, Reinaldo committed his efforts to develop treatments for homosexuality and schizophrenia.
Dr. Reinaldo’s bizarre gay reformation treatment had the most impact on his child Daniela and the Lazcano sister, Chema. The degree of abuse to which two of them were exposed is simply too horrific to discuss here. Nevertheless, they left Reinaldo’s facilities after the series.
In Episode 5, Nicandro pays a visit to Daniela in memory. They’ve not seen one other for a considerable time, so it’s an intense hug. As they hold, Daniela takes Nicandro’scellphone. Lucia has told that they have been testing subjects, implying that they are not genuine people. Daniela then supports Lucia in fleeing.
What is the Story About?
The Netflix drama is notorious for its shocking twists. The show, which debuted in March 2021, has continually delivered surprises and emotions as it leads us on a mission to find out who killed Sara.
Sara has portrayed in season 1 as a normal, innocent young woman who has encircled by improper individuals. Season 2 portrays her in a new perspective, as her mysteries are disclosed, causing her to face the difficulties of schizophrenia.
The current season of the Netflix show continues on this subject, as we discover more about Sara’s career following the parachute tragedy and the hardships she encountered. A lot happens in season 3, so check it to solve all your mysteries.
Where to Watch?
If you enjoy thriller drama, you should check Who Killed Sara. The storyline will undoubtedly pique your interest. This suspense series is available on Netflix.
Is it Worth Watching or Not?
When it relates to linking all of the plotlines in a significant way, the Netflix original show strikes the perfect balance. It managed to keep us guessing from beginning to end, leading us to assume that practically everyone was the murderer at some time. However, the story contains a few logical flaws, but its general energy is high enough, with superb acting, to maintain viewers’ interest.
