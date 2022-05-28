Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization Under $10B: TRX, AVAX, and CRO

Ethereum has been on a downtrend along with the rest of the crypto market. This has seen the value of the cryptocurrency plunged below $2,000 and efforts to recover above this major resistance level have been futile. Naturally, the decline in the value of the digital asset has affected its profitability. What has resulted from this is Ethereum wallets that are in profit at current prices have now declined to a two-year low.

Ethereum Profitability Declines

Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap but when it comes to profitability, it tells another story. Data shows that the percentage of ETH wallets that are in profit has declined significantly in the last couple of months. Along with the price, most of the profitability decline has happened in the last six months.

Related Reading | Market Sentiment Dangerously Negative As Crypto Fear Index Drops To Two-Year Low

IntoTheBlock shows that only 56% of all Ethereum investors are currently in profit. This puts a total of 43% in the loss while only 1% of all investors are sitting in the neutral territory, meaning that they purchased their tokens at current prices.

Data from Glassnode supports this metric although it puts the number of addresses in profit at a slightly higher percentage. The data aggregation tool shows that 58% of all ETH investors are still in profit. However, what is notable about this figure is that the last time that Ethereum profitability was this low was almost two years ago, back in July 2020.

ETH price trading at $1,781 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

It is no coincidence that the majority of those in profit has been investors that have been in the market for more than a year. The long-term outlook for the smart contract network has always favored those who followed it compared to those in the short term.

Small Wallets Ramp UP

Even through the downtrend that has rocked the digital asset, support has still not waned. Smaller investors have continued to throw their hats in the ring with Ethereum. This is evidenced by the growing number of wallets holding at least 0.01 ETH reaching a new all-time high. It is now sitting at a new record of 22,874,566 addresses.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 0.01+ Coins just reached an ATH of 22,874,566 View metric:https://t.co/XXb0u19ouH pic.twitter.com/gYKCAAlgcZ — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 27, 2022

This metric has hit multiple all-time highs in just the first two quarters of 2022. It shows renewed interest from smaller investors but unless this interest becomes evident in the largest ETH investors, there may not be any significant change in value.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Dominance Remains High As Market Sell-Offs Settle

As for the price of the digital asset, Ethereum’s price is down more than 60% from its all-time high in November. It is currently trading at $1,770 with a market cap of $213.9 billion. It remains the largest DeFi platform with over $67 billion in TVL.

Featured image from Coingape, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…