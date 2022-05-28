Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization Under $10B: TRX, AVAX, and CRO

- AVAX has been down 11.61% in the last 24 hours.
Let us look at the top 3 projects with a market cap under $10 billion as per CryptoDep.
TRON (TRX)
Founded by the Tron Foundation in 2017, TRON (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system. After they were released on Ethereum, TRX coins were migrated to their own network a year later. With this initiative, creators of digital material will be able to retain complete control over their work. According to CMC, the TRON price today is $0.079536 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,559,404,475 USD. TRON has been down 5.57% in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche (AVAX)
This hard-capped, rare asset is essential for paying fees, securing the platform via stake, and serving as a fundamental unit of account amongst the several Avalanche subnets. Avalanche can help smart contract-enabled applications surpass its rivals. According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $22.16 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $916,768,023 USD. Avalanche has been down 11.61% in the last 24 hours.
Cronos (CRO)
Open-source, decentralized blockchain created by Crypto.com, a global leader in digital currency exchanges and payment processing. Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos Chain. As part of Crypto.com’s suite of products, Cronos Chain aims to help people gain more control over their money, personal information, and identities via the usage of cryptocurrencies. According to CMC, the Cronos price today is $0.166983 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,561,119 USD. Cronos is down 5.47% in the last 24 hours.