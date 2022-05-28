Top Gun Filming Locations

Share Pin 0 Shares

The widely famous movie that skyrocketed Tom Cruise’s career, Top Gun, released in 1986 was an action drama film directed by Tony Scott. The movie was a major hit and has been popular ever since its release. It was produced by John Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer with Paramount Pictures and the screenplay was written by Jim Cash and John Epps Jr. Alongside Tom Cruise were actors Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. Tom’s character was a lieutenant named Pete Maverick Mitchell. Soon after its release, the movie became a fad, everybody would quote dialogues from the movie and thus it became a very important phase for artists that were involved in its making.

What did the world say about the Top Gun?

Upon its release, the movie received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. It got a 6-star rating in the rotten tomatoes. It got a score of 50 out of 100 on Metacritic. The audience loved the action and many sites have included the movie in the list of best action films of all time. The movie was also extremely influential, US Navy stated that the number of young men wanting to join as Naval aviators increased by 500%.

Where was the movie shot?

Top Gun was set in San Diego at the 11th Naval District headquarters which is one of the world’s largest Navy bases. Its base is Marine corps air station Miramar in San Diego.

Maverick and Goose sing the song ‘You’ve lost that lovinfeelin’ in Miramar’s officers Club, Anderson Avenue, San Diego.

The flyer’s hangout place where Lete finally hooked up with Charlie is Kansas City BBQ, 600 West Harbour Drive at Kettner Boulevard. The control panel shown was at Fallon on I-50 Nevada. Most of these locations are Military sites and the team had to take up lots of permissions to shoot here.

Can I visit any of its locations?

Often fans wonder if there is a way they can visit the locations of the movie without a military license. Yes, a few very memorable locations from the movie do not require you to take any special permission. As a fan of any movie, the sets have an emotional connection with the cast and crew as well as with the fans. So, it can be a dream come true for many top gun fans to visit these places. The places are –

West Laurel Street: Charlie chases down Pete after giving a critical review of his flight, they’re both angry but then Charlie finally accepts she’s fallen in love with him and they kiss. This location is near the San Diego international airport.

Kansas City BBQ: The place where the double date between Maverick and Charlie and another couple Goose and Carole takes place, is located at 600 West Harbour Drive, San Diego.

Charlie’s House: When she invited Maverick to dinner, the address mentioned in her note said 100 Laurel beach but it’s the Graves House in Oceanside.

Where is the sequel shot?

The sequel to the Hollywood classic, Top Gun ‘Maverick’ was mostly shot in the cockpit of fighter jets but there are also some very beautiful places that the crew shot in. First and foremost is the Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.

