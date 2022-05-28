News
Top Gun Filming Locations
The widely famous movie that skyrocketed Tom Cruise’s career, Top Gun, released in 1986 was an action drama film directed by Tony Scott. The movie was a major hit and has been popular ever since its release. It was produced by John Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer with Paramount Pictures and the screenplay was written by Jim Cash and John Epps Jr. Alongside Tom Cruise were actors Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. Tom’s character was a lieutenant named Pete Maverick Mitchell. Soon after its release, the movie became a fad, everybody would quote dialogues from the movie and thus it became a very important phase for artists that were involved in its making.
What did the world say about the Top Gun?
Upon its release, the movie received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. It got a 6-star rating in the rotten tomatoes. It got a score of 50 out of 100 on Metacritic. The audience loved the action and many sites have included the movie in the list of best action films of all time. The movie was also extremely influential, US Navy stated that the number of young men wanting to join as Naval aviators increased by 500%.
Where was the movie shot?
Top Gun was set in San Diego at the 11th Naval District headquarters which is one of the world’s largest Navy bases. Its base is Marine corps air station Miramar in San Diego.
Maverick and Goose sing the song ‘You’ve lost that lovinfeelin’ in Miramar’s officers Club, Anderson Avenue, San Diego.
The flyer’s hangout place where Lete finally hooked up with Charlie is Kansas City BBQ, 600 West Harbour Drive at Kettner Boulevard. The control panel shown was at Fallon on I-50 Nevada. Most of these locations are Military sites and the team had to take up lots of permissions to shoot here.
Can I visit any of its locations?
Often fans wonder if there is a way they can visit the locations of the movie without a military license. Yes, a few very memorable locations from the movie do not require you to take any special permission. As a fan of any movie, the sets have an emotional connection with the cast and crew as well as with the fans. So, it can be a dream come true for many top gun fans to visit these places. The places are –
West Laurel Street: Charlie chases down Pete after giving a critical review of his flight, they’re both angry but then Charlie finally accepts she’s fallen in love with him and they kiss. This location is near the San Diego international airport.
Kansas City BBQ: The place where the double date between Maverick and Charlie and another couple Goose and Carole takes place, is located at 600 West Harbour Drive, San Diego.
Charlie’s House: When she invited Maverick to dinner, the address mentioned in her note said 100 Laurel beach but it’s the Graves House in Oceanside.
Where is the sequel shot?
The sequel to the Hollywood classic, Top Gun ‘Maverick’ was mostly shot in the cockpit of fighter jets but there are also some very beautiful places that the crew shot in. First and foremost is the Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.
Who Is Kathryn Arnold?
Very Brief Overview Of Case
It was 23 May 2022, about a month and 13 days, since the start of the defamation case, John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard, going on in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, United States, Entertainment expert and producer Kathryn Arnold testified. This case started April 11, 2022, and is still ongoing after witness testimony, there would be a rebuttal and evidence, it’s a long way to go, and hence no one’s guilty until proven so until then let’s take a look at where it is at.
Johnny’s Witnesses
Depp being the plaintiff meant his lawyers gave the opening statement and he was first to testify along with many many witnesses like his sister and personal manager- Christi Dembrowski, Depp’s longtime friend and neighbor- artist Isaac Baruch, Eastern Columbia Building general manager- Brandon Patterson, Heard’s former personal assistant- Kate James, Laurel Anderson, Depp, and Heard’s former therapist, Depp’s private physician- David Kipper, Debbie Lloyd- Kipper’s assist nurse, Keenan Wyatt- Depp’s on-set audio technician for at least 3 decades, Depp’s security guard- Sean Bett, his former house manager- Ben King.
Additionally, Tara Roberts- Depp’s private Bahama Island manager, officers Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden of the Los Angeles Police Department, Shannon Curry- a forensic psychologist, Talent agent Christian Carino, Alejandro Romero- the doorman, Terrence Dougherty- chief operating officer of the American Civil Liberties Union, Depp’s accountant Edward White, Malcolm Connelly- a security guard of Depp’s, Starling Jenkins III- another security guard of Depp’s, Travis McGivern- Depp’s bodyguard, Michael Spindler- an economic damages expert, Erin Boerum- Heard’s former nurse, etc were also there.
Amber’s lawyers cross-examine and question the witnesses and Johnny himself who testified that he has never struck a woman intentionally and due to his childhood trauma of his mother’s beating, he does sometimes depend a lot on Roxicodone, but he doesn’t have substance abuse or addiction to drugs or alcohol. Johnny’s Lawyers rested their case on May 3, after 13 days of rigorous and constant testimonies. Actors Paul Bethany and James Franco were supposed to testify too.
Amber’s Witnesses
After Depp’s lawyers rested their case, Amber’s witnesses include, forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, Amber testified after that saying that Depp’s abuse started very outright but light and only verbal but then went on to physical attacks, sexual assault, and even raped her in multiple occasion. She claimed to have never intentionally assaulted Depp. Then iO Tillett Wright, Heard’s friend, Heard’s former friend- Raquel Pennington, and her fiance, Joshua Drew, Elizabeth Marz, Heard’s acquaintance, Whitney Henriquez- Heard’s younger sister, Melanie Inglessis- Heard’s former make-up artist and friend, Bruce Witkin- Depp’s longtime friend and former bandmate.
However, Joel Mandel- Depp’s former business manager, Michele Mulroney- Heard’s former lawyer, Tina Newman- a production executive at Disney, Adam Waldman- Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman- Depp’s lawyer, Ron Schnell- an expert social media data analyst, Alan Blaustein- Depp’s former psychiatrist, etc are also in the witnesses.
Who Is Kathryn Arnold?
Kathryn Arnold is an entertainment expert and award-winning movie producer, with about 2 decades in the industry. She specializes in film development, finance, production, distribution, and international sales, among other things. She has experience with both the studio and independent film to fundraising or corporate sponsorship since she has been here for a while. That could also be the reason she has worked with several Hollywood talents, crew, financiers, artists, studios, and entertainment attorneys. She has lived in places like Italy, France, and Mexico and has a bachelor’s degree in Economics from UCLA.
Kathryn’s Testimony
She testified for Amber in the court saying that her income, wealth, and projects are rapidly decreasing, since the allegations against her. However, she says Amber could’ve been as big as Zendeya or Gal, if not for the suit. She states that Amber lost about $45 million to $50 million worth of work. She also went on about Amber’s movie Aquaman 2 and the problems faced by that along with the L’Oreal deal.
Although Depp’s team easily countered most of her claims like how this stopped her from having fame like Zendaya, Gal Gadot, or Jason Momoa. Since she has never had a big solo lead role for herself or been the lead in a hit tv show or anything so to consider the statement true, Amber has to be one of the top leading actors or actresses in Hollywood, which is not the case, unlike Johnny Depp.
BSNL Recruitment 2022 OUT – Interview Only!!! Salary Rs. 100000
BSNL Recruitment 2022 OUT – For Consultant Vacancy | Download Notification PDF and Apply Here. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has released the recruitment notification for the post of Consultant. Candidates who wanted to apply for this recruitment are advised to refer the Official site simultaneously and download the Notification PDF then refer it thoroughly.
BSNL Recruitment 2022 Last DateLast date for receipt of application form is 06.06.2022 for BSNL Recruitment 2022. Candidates are advised to apply before the last date. No other mode of application will be entertained. Application form receiving after the last date will never be considered.
BSNL Notification 2022
BSNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility
Criteria
Age Limit
The candidate maximum age limit is 65 years is needed to apply for BSNL Recruitment 2022.
Other Qualification
Candidate should be Retired BSNL/MTNL Executive holding post of CGM/PGM level & above on regular basis or retired officers of DOT belonging to ITS Group ‘A’ working at Level 15 of 7th CPC i.e. HAG level on regular basis at the time of retirement having rich knowledge and experience in the telecom sector can apply.
Required Experience
Candidate should have Vast experience in planning and development/commissioning of Mobile Network is essential. Minimum 10 years in the relevant field and overall at least 30 years in telecom sector covering all fields of Telecom.
BSNL Recruitment 2022 Salary
Shortlisted candidates are eligible to get a monthly consolidated Consultancy fee of Rs. 100000/- will be paid, he will be entitled for Rs. 25000/- per month as conveyance for commuting to office.
BSNL Selection process 2022
The selection process will be made on the basis of qualification, experience and personal interview. Date and time will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates.
Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast and More
Overlord Season 4 Release Date has been confirmed by Madhouse. It is going to release in July 2022. So the countdown for Season 4 has started.
Overlord season 4 is a popular Japanese Manga series. It is written by Kugane Maruyama and directed by so-bin. Overlord consists of a total of 14 volumes. It is a dark fantasy, comedy manga series.
Overlord Season 4 Release Date Countdown
Overlord Season 4 Release Date has been confirmed by Madhouse. It is going to release in July 2022. So the countdown for Season 4 has started.
Overlord Highlights
In the year 2126, a Full-Dive astronomically Multiplayer Online character playing Game or DMMORPG called YGGDRASIL was released, emerged out among all other DMMORPGs because of its enormously high capability for the player to connect with the game. After a fierce twelve-year run, the game hosts are about to be closed down.
Within the game, there is a union, Ainz Ooal Gown, once comprised of 41 players and attributed as one of the most powerful unions in the game.
Overlord Season 4 Release date
Since the third season covered volumes 7 to 9, the fourth season will start off from volume 10. Since Maruyama plans to finish the series with volumes 17 and 14 already out, there is enough content for even a fifth season.
Overlord Season 4 would show frost dragons that appeared last season. We could finally see them getting beaten. Secondly, we could see Albedo expressing her feelings towards her master. There would certainly be more of Ainz and Demiurge, with Ainz becoming more powerful as he continues to deal with his inner conflict.
Madhouse has officially announced Overlord Season 4. Considering Sugawara’s comment, and reference material, Season 4 of Overlord is going to release in July 2022.
Overlord Season 4 Spoilers
Overlord season 3 we have seen, Ainz further his search for potential while he looks for the Giant of the East and the Demon Snake of the West, demolition anyone who comes in his way. Season 3 also showed the Baharuth Empire simulating loyalty to aristocrat Ainz before their endeavor disloyalty of him and his wizard Kingdom. This leads to the frightful war between Nazarick and Re-Estize, which leaves Gazef dead.
Before Overlord Season 4 Read More About the Main Character of the Series
Ainz Ooal Gown
Ainz Ooal Gown previously known as Momonga is the fundamental hero of the Overlord series. He is the guild master of Ainz Ooal Gown, the Overlord of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, and the maker of Pandora’s Actor. He is viewed as the most noteworthy of the Almighty Forty-One Supreme Beings by the NPCs of Nazarick.
In the New World, he is the Sorcerer King of the Sorcerer Kingdom and the most remarkable sorcery caster on the planet. His other personality is broadly known as “Momon,” a dim champion and head of Darkness, an adamantite positioned traveler gathering of that country. He is an adamantine class swashbuckler and the most grounded globe-trotter known in E-Rantel.
While Ainz is a careful and closefisted individual, he will constantly attempt to prepare and control subtleties ahead of time to stay away from any erratic activities that can jeopardize Nazarick’s presence. This implies venturing to such an extreme as deceiving the occupants in the New World that he can’t utilize one of his Super-level spells long into the future subsequent to utilizing it once.
Since being moved to the New World and turning into a genuine undead being, Ainz has felt himself turning out to be freezing and it is stifled to work out his feelings. He was not in any way shape or form scared of misleading or inciting his soldiers, utilizing every single stunt he can imagine to beat the chances.
He takes fulfillment from exploring different avenues regarding his powers by estimating the degree of it to the place where he wantonly conditions and kills individuals. All that Ainz expects to improve himself, pile up achievements, and expertise better approaches to utilize his enchantment and details in the New World.
