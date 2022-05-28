News
Tracy McGrady’s new 1-on-1 basketball league is a good excuse to talk dream matchups
There is, as Tracy McGrady explains, a difference between the best player in basketball and the best basketball player.
In his era, for instance, LeBron James was widely viewed as the greatest because of his all-around game. But presented with a hypothetical one-on-one contest against another contemporary, McGrady doesn’t hesitate to pick against LeBron.
“Kobe is a one-on-one killer. That’s what he does,” McGrady says.
The 43-year-old McGrady moves up in his chair. Only minutes prior, he was bubbling over news that the latest season of ‘Stranger Things’ was streaming on Netflix. Then Kobe vs. LeBron became an opportunity to highlight the reason McGrady is answering questions inside the empty restaurant of his lower Manhattan hotel.
“LeBron is the best player in the league at that time, but he’s not the best one-on-one player,” McGrady continues. “I want to find out who is the greatest basketball player. Because LeBron is the best in a five-on-five setting. Not the best me vs. you. I want to find the best me vs. you. And nobody has ever tried to do that.
“People always talk about the GOAT. But that’s in structured, five-on-five organized basketball. That player would not be the best one-on-one player in the world.”
McGrady’s brainchild, Ones Basketball League, is touring the United States and stopping this weekend in Brooklyn’s Major R. Owens Community Center, staging a one-on-one tournament to determine the best in a field of 32.
Unlike Ice Cube’s Big-3 league, McGrady’s contestants aren’t well-known or associated with the NBA. For most, it’s a first opportunity for real exposure, especially since the league has partnered with Showtime. The top-8 from Saturday advance to Sunday, when the winner is awarded $10,000 and spot in the national tournament for a $250,000 grand prize.
Games are short – the winner needs only seven or nine points, depending on the round – and McGrady has big ideas about the league’s future.
“Global,” he said. “Identify the model in North America and license it to different countries. OBL Worldwide Olympics.”
It’s a also the latest business venture for a Hall of Famer, who, just nine years removed from his final season, has already owned a minor league baseball team, pitched a few minor-league innings, worked at ESPN and started a sports agency.
“I can’t sit still. I get bored,” McGrady says. “How much time can I spend on the beach sipping on some Mai Tais?”
DREAM ONE-ON-ONES
We asked McGrady for predictions on the following theoretical one-on-one games, assuming each contestant enters in his prime:
Kevin Garnett vs. Tim Duncan?
“I would have to go with KG because KG has handles. It’s an odd matchup. Duncan is a back-to-basket type of player. KG can handle the basketball, shoot. Not saying Tim Duncan can’t. But he’s back-to-the-basket and KG faces the basket and is also a back-to-the-basket dude. So I would say this – if they’re playing back-to-back-the-basket, I’d say Timmy would win. But if they’re playing on the perimeter, give it to KG.”
Allen Iverson vs. Kobe Bryant?
“Kobe. He’s too big.”
You vs. Vince Carter?
“Me. I’m not going to say somebody is going to beat me.”
BULLISH ON NYK FRONT OFFICE
McGrady is a big believer in the latest iteration of the Knicks front office and predicted a big summer while referencing the organization’s well-known desire to land Utah’s Donovan Mitchell.
“Donovan Mitchell is from New York,” McGrady said. “I’m saying there’s a very good chance, a high percentage chance, that they will land something good this offseason.”
McGrady added that he’s close with Knicks GM Scott Perry, a former University of Michigan assistant coach who tried to recruit McGrady out of high school (he went straight to the pros instead).
“They have some good people in management now that they didn’t have back (when I played for the Knicks in 2010). They’re trending in the right direction,” McGrady said. “I know the power and influence those guys have on players – Scott P., (William Wesley) and Leon Rose – those three guys, the influence they have on some of these players, the relationships they have, they’d be able to turn around the New York Knicks.”
It was a much different sentiment than my last interview with McGrady in 2017, when he was named a Hall of Fame finalist and unloaded on team president Phil Jackson for criticizing Carmelo Anthony.
“I feel bad for Melo. But he’s handled it so well,” McGrady said at the time. “Me in that situation? It probably would be a different story.”
News
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Daniela is a fresh character who has featured in Season 3 of Who Killed Sara. She is Dr. Reinaldo’s child, and she is likewise subjected to the same treatment. Netflix has not publicly disclosed the lady who portrays Daniela in Who Killed Sara.
Who Killed Sara on Netflix, which recently released its season 3 and leads you on a wonderful trip. In the Mexican mystery drama, Manolo Cardona plays Alex, a guy suspected of murdering his sister Sara. However, now that he has released from imprisonment, he’s out for revenge while also attempting to understand what occurred.
A mystery hasn’t finished without a colorful cast of characters, and Who Killed Sara? has many of them. Whatever you need to know concerning Daniela, a cast in the Mexican crime drama is described here.
Who Plays Daniela in Who Killed Sara?
A new identity called Daniela featured in Season 3 of the Mexican intrigue drama. Concerning Daniela, who is Reinaldo’s child and is likewise subjected to this violence.
Reinaldo abducted Sara to use her as an experiment for his Medusa Project. After realizing that his infant child Daniela is gay, Reinaldo committed his efforts to develop treatments for homosexuality and schizophrenia.
Dr. Reinaldo’s bizarre gay reformation treatment had the most impact on his child Daniela and the Lazcano sister, Chema. The degree of abuse to which two of them were exposed is simply too horrific to discuss here. Nevertheless, they left Reinaldo’s facilities after the series.
In Episode 5, Nicandro pays a visit to Daniela in memory. They’ve not seen one other for a considerable time, so it’s an intense hug. As they hold, Daniela takes Nicandro’scellphone. Lucia has told that they have been testing subjects, implying that they are not genuine people. Daniela then supports Lucia in fleeing.
What is the Story About?
The Netflix drama is notorious for its shocking twists. The show, which debuted in March 2021, has continually delivered surprises and emotions as it leads us on a mission to find out who killed Sara.
Sara has portrayed in season 1 as a normal, innocent young woman who has encircled by improper individuals. Season 2 portrays her in a new perspective, as her mysteries are disclosed, causing her to face the difficulties of schizophrenia.
The current season of the Netflix show continues on this subject, as we discover more about Sara’s career following the parachute tragedy and the hardships she encountered. A lot happens in season 3, so check it to solve all your mysteries.
Where to Watch?
If you enjoy thriller drama, you should check Who Killed Sara. The storyline will undoubtedly pique your interest. This suspense series is available on Netflix.
Is it Worth Watching or Not?
When it relates to linking all of the plotlines in a significant way, the Netflix original show strikes the perfect balance. It managed to keep us guessing from beginning to end, leading us to assume that practically everyone was the murderer at some time. However, the story contains a few logical flaws, but its general energy is high enough, with superb acting, to maintain viewers’ interest.
The post Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
‘He’s been sensational’: 3 numbers that highlight Johnny Cueto’s early success with the Chicago White Sox
The New York Yankees had something brewing early in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
Aaron Judge singled and Anthony Rizzo walked, putting Johnny Cueto in a bind with one out in the first inning. Cueto quickly worked out of trouble, striking out Giancarlo Stanton looking and getting Josh Donaldson to line out to third.
Cueto would go on to deliver a pitching clinic with six shutout innings.
He didn’t factor in the decision in a game the Sox won 3-1, but he continued to impress in his first week with the team.
Cueto hasn’t allowed an earned run in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts and four walks in two starts since the Sox purchased his contract from Triple-A Charlotte on May 16.
“He’s been sensational,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “It’s been fun to watch him pitch, the way he disrupts timing, the way he shows different arm angles, the whole thing is entertaining, not just because of the zeros but because of the show he puts on each start.”
Cueto is the scheduled starter for the Sox on Saturday against the Cubs in the City Series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“He’s an intense competitor, obviously a very intelligent pitcher from what you’ve seen on the field,” Hahn said. “But in the clubhouse and in the training room, he is all business. For those three hours, you may get some chuckles along the way from how he’s messing with hitters, but it’s all part of a larger plan and maintenance program that he takes extremely seriously.
“And it’s a good influence on the other guys.”
Here’s a look at some of Cueto’s standout numbers.
6
Cueto struck out the Royals’ Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi and Salvador Perez in the first inning of his first start May 16 in Kansas City, Mo.
He went on to pitch six shutout innings but did not factor in the decision in the a game the Sox won 5-3 in 10 innings.
Luis Robert, who hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th, summed up what it would be like facing Cueto by saying through an interpreter, “It would be very difficult.”
Cueto followed up the Royals start with six-plus shutout innings against the Yankees. He exited after allowing back-to-back singles in the seventh.
According to Elias, he became the first pitcher in franchise history with six-plus scoreless innings pitched in each of his first two appearances with the team.
12
Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera hit a grounder in the sixth inning of the May 16 game that first baseman José Abreu got a glove on but couldn’t make the play. The ball deflected to second baseman Leury García, who saw Cueto was covering first and threw to him for the out.
“The one thing I think everyone got to see is he’s a freak athlete,” Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said the next day. “People might not realize that. But how fast he got to first base … that’s something that a lot of people might not realize or know about him, but he’s probably one of the best athletes in this locker room. And he’s 36.”
Two Royals reached in the sixth before Cueto retired the following two hitters to end the inning — and his day.
After more success at Yankee Stadium, Cueto said in a statement the key to keeping the Yankees off-balance was locating his pitches up and down in the zone.
Cueto’s scoreless-innings streak is the third longest by a Sox starter to begin his career with the team since 1974, according to STATS. Ken Brett tops the list with 17 innings in 1976. Jack McDowell is second with 13 in 1987.
.191
Cueto has been known for using a shimmy-shake type of delivery occasionally to disrupt a batter’s timing.
“I’ve been doing that throughout my whole career,” Cueto said through an interpreter after the Royals game. “Every time I’m on the mound, I’m just having fun. That’s a way for me to have fun too.”
There’s no official count on the number of deliveries, but the pitches have been effective.
He retired the first nine hitters against the Royals before Merrifield singled leading off the fourth. The Royals had two hits against Cueto and the Yankees had had six.
Cueto is holding hitters to a .191 average (8-for-42).
Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the doubleheader against the Yankees: “Keep him healthy (and) he’s going to be a huge asset for us.”
News
Charges: St. Paul man, 22, admits to shooting 51-year-old man who interrupted catalytic converter theft
A 22-year-old St. Paul man who was waiting while his accomplice tried to steal a catalytic converter off a pickup truck shot a man who interrupted the attempted theft, according to criminal charges.
Kaw Bleh Htoo was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident at a business in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Three days after the shooting, 18-year-old Eh Ler Pweh of St. Paul, who authorities say was the accomplice, was charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and one count each of possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and receiving stolen property.
Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. Feb. 21 on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to a 51-year-old man who’d been shot in the buttocks and was being loaded into an ambulance.
He told officers he was inside where he works and saw a dark sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.
He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint read.
He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.
Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.
Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.
Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.
The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.
When interviewed, Pweh said he bought the gun about a month ago and that the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.
In a jail call with Pweh, Htoo praised him for not giving police any information, according to the complaint.
Htoo was arrested on Wednesday at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.
In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he was looking at, the complaint states. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.
Investigators learned the victim suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot and would not be able to walk for at least six weeks.
