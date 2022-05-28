News
Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson rediscovers passion during recovery from knee injury
Bisi Johnson started playing football when he was 7 years old. He thrived at wide receiver and the sport became a constant for him, something he could always rely on no matter what else was going on in his life.
Then he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last July during Vikings training camp. It was a rather innocuous play at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, and while Johnson actually left the field under his own power, he soon learned of the severity of his knee injury.
All of a sudden, he had a lot of time on his hands.
“It was a challenge,” he said. “I haven’t not played football since I was 7 years old.”
Asked about the time away, Johnson noted how it provided him with some perspective. He long has been able to rely on football to always been there for him. He also admittedly had started to take the game for granted over the years.
“I think my appreciation for football grew a lot not being able to play for a year,” Johnson said. “You kind of get stagnant. You’re going through the same motions. You’re going to work every day. You’ve been practicing every Monday through Friday. You know, as much as I still loved it, I probably lost it a little. Then I sat out a year, and I’m like, ‘Damn. I really missed this.’ ”
Now back on the same field where he injured his knee 10 months ago, Johnson has rediscovered his passion, and is hoping to pick up right where he left off. He already has spent time with the No. 1 offense during organized team activities and he could be a key contributor in new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense.
“I think the new scheme is great,” Johnson said. “We’re going to throw the ball quite a bit, so that’s exciting for me.”
As for mixing in with the No. 1 offense?
“I’ve done that before,” said Johnson, a seventh-round draft pick in 2019. “I’m not a stranger to that.”
This is true. As quarterback Kirk Cousins noted, Johnson was poised to be breakout player last season.
“I remember thinking in Year 3 he was going to take a big step,” Cousins said. “I’ve always had a high opinion of him, and I do think in Year 4 here I expect him to have a very productive year and provide a great deal of depth for us. I’m excited about him.”
So is offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who lauded Johnson’s ability to pick up the new scheme quickly, which isn’t the easiest thing to do.
“There’s a lot of intricacies,” Phillips said. “We’re not going to just spell it out and have the longest play calls known to man. Everything is coded. Everything has got the ability for us to get up to the line of scrimmage and go fast. Ultimately, that’s what we want so we can put pressure on the defense when we choose to.”
Though it’s unclear where Johnson fits into the new scheme, the only thing that matters to him is that he’s playing football again. He missed it more than he knew.
“I think the energy is incredible around the building,” Johnson said. “I think K.O. really has the whole team bought in. You know, this building is excited for the fresh start. I think it’ll be really good for us.”
Platform To Watch Johnny Depp Trial
The courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard impacted everyone that it was being televised. It is also streaming online and can also be watched live on YouTube. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are having a rather fierce battle, with both of them suing each other for domestic violence and large amounts of compensation.
The Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial is something that we will never forget, given its huge “publicity.” Even their team of lawyers is becoming famous over the night. People like courtroom drama but fight in an actual courtroom; this will be the experience of a lifetime!
What Is Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial?
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard decided to get divorced in 2016, with Heard filing a restraining order against Depp for domestic violence. Then, in a magazine in 2018, Heard called herself a “public figure for domestic violence,” thereby indirectly defaming Depp. At some other time, Depp was even called a “wife-beater.”
Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2018, claiming that these accusations were false and that heard was the abusive one in their relationship. I Heard counter-sued him with domestic violence.
Since early April, the case has been on trial official, with the trial being streamed online.
Where Can We Watch This Trial?
The trial airs live on Court TV. The trial is even available for streaming on the official website for Court Tv and can be even streamed live on YouTube on the Law & Crime Network channel. The trial is supposed to conclude on May 27, 2022, although there may be a possibility for an extension.
What Are They Suing Each Other For?
As stated earlier, Johnny Depp made a move first and sued his ex-wife for defamation. Amber Heard countered, stating that she was a victim of domestic violence while bringing up incidents like Depp throwing a vodka bottle at her and even accusing him of pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs during their relationship. However, Kate Mass testified and clearly stated that Johnny Depp did not push her over the stairs.
Depp countered, stating that Amber Heard used to torture him mentally and physically. He has accused her of defamation. The case was filed in early 2019, and the case was opened to trial on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Recently, Depp has even claimed that Heard was having an affair with Elon Musk, bringing in complications. The news is that Heard even started crying when Depp made these accusations.
Depp has also claimed that Heard’s defamation tactics have led him to be signed out of films and have made it difficult to find new work. Heard has countered, stating that she was conspired to be thrown out of her Aquaman project.
Depp has claimed a reasonable amount of lawsuit, with Heard claiming a counter lawsuit. Both cases are being handled concurrently.
When Will The Trial Conclude?
The final verdict is to be given on May 27, 2022.
The post Platform To Watch Johnny Depp Trial appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Minnesota Public Radio shutters APM Reports, long-form producers of true-crime podcast ‘In the Dark’
Minnesota Public Radio is shutting down its St. Paul-based, long-form reporting division, APM Reports, which has at least 18 employees and has garnered national fame for its investigative crime podcast “In the Dark.”
APM Reports was formed in November 2015 as the national programming division of MPR and served as American Public Media’s investigative unit, delivering documentary-style multi-media productions through podcast, radio, online and at times even print.
In a written statement, MPR attributed its decision to shutter the venture to “strategic priorities and our responsibility as financial stewards of MPR’s resources,” and noted that some “colleagues, who’ve invested their energy, skills and passion with us, will be leaving our organization.”
It was unclear how many employees from APM Reports will be retained. The division had been led by Chris Worthington, a former managing editor with the Pioneer Press.
A spokesperson said in an email she would not comment on individual personnel, but some employees will be folded into MPR News staff and “perform roles that are the same as or similar to their current roles,” while others “may transition into other roles within (the American Public Media Group) or leave the company.”
“We will no longer have a separate business unit for APM Reports, and will incorporate select programming elements, including our focus on investigative journalism, into MPR News,” said the spokesperson Friday. “We are currently entering a process about what decisions and possible changes will occur with the APM Reports portfolio.”
‘IN THE DARK’ WON PEABODY, POLK, duPONT AWARDS
Over the past seven years, APM Reports experimented with multiple podcasts, including light-hearted or literary fare such as the personal growth series “Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” the foodie discussion series “The Splendid Table” and the poetry series “The Slowdown.”
In 2016, the division’s true-crime podcast “In the Dark” took the genre in a heavier direction, focusing in the first season on the October 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling, a Stearns County boy whose murder went unsolved for 27 years.
The second award-winning season centered on Curtis Flowers, a Black man tried six times for a quadruple murder at a Mississippi furniture store in 1997. The reporting team spent more than a year combing through records throughout the Deep South, efforts that likely played a role in elevating Flowers’ case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By September 2019, little more than a year after the first 11 hourlong episodes aired online, the season had been downloaded more than 28 million times.
The team began unveiling bonus episodes in September 2018 heavily focused on the arguments before the Supreme Court, which would ultimately allow Flowers a seventh trial and shot at freedom. Flowers, who was instead released from prison in 2019, is now suing the district attorney who prosecuted him, alleging that he pressured witnesses to fabricate evidence against him and ignored other potential suspects.
Each of the two inaugural seasons of “In the Dark” won a George Foster Peabody award — the highest honor in broadcast media. The second season also won the prestigious duPont-Columbia and George Polk journalism awards. A third season has never aired.
Where To Watch Sonic
Over the years, we have seen a lot of speedsters. We may even say that speedsters are trending. There have been the Flash, Quicksilver, Makkari, A-Train, Yoyo, Dash, and others, but we have to say that Sonic the Hedgehog has always stood out no matter what.
Maybe because he is a hedgehog, or maybe because he is an interestingly comedic cool superhero who will make root for him no matter what. Sonic has even been a blockbuster in both films!
We will tell you where you can find Sonic and what the future has for it.
Where Can We Watch Sonic The Hedgehog?
Sonic the Hedgehog is available for watch by purchase or rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play Store. The films are also available on Netflix in selected countries.
What Is Sonic The Hedgehog About?
Sonic the Hedgehog is about a hedgehog named Sonic from another planet, who landed on Earth ten years ago and living in solitary ever since. One fine day, he accidentally lets his presence known worldwide and is now on the run with his role model, the sheriff, Tom Wachowski, from a mad scientist named Dr. Robotnik, who wants to use his abilities to rule over the world.
In the second film, Sonic is now getting ready to become a full-fledged superhero. Now, he has to race against time and his sidekick, Tails, to find a mysterious emerald that can destroy everything. Sonic must get to it before the evil Dr. Robotnik can embark on this journey with Knuckles’ new partner.
Both the films were directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, including John Whittington in the second film. The first film was released in 2020, and the second film was released in 2022.
The films are based on the video game series of the same name published by Sega. Paramount Pictures released the films.
Cast
Ben Schwartz voices the role of Sonic, with Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, along with Idris Elba voicing Knuckles the Echidna and Colleen O’Shaughnessey voicing Tails.
Will There Be Any Sequel?
Sonic the Hedgehog has been renewed for a third film in early 2022. The film series will even have a spin-off series about Knuckles the Echidna, releasing on paramount+ in 2023. As to the release date for the third film, nothing has been announced yet.
More Details
News is that Jim Carrey has decided to take retirement from acting. As a result, it has been declared that the character of Dr. Robotnik will not appear in a future film.
Initially, the Aquaman star Jason Momoa was considered for the role of Knuckles the Echidna, but the Thor star Idris Elba was finalized eventually.
That’s it! Sonic has won our hearts with his innocent heroism, and we will be waiting eagerly for the next film!
The post Where To Watch Sonic appeared first on Gizmo Story.
