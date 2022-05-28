Finance
Where Do Bounty Hunters and the Martial Arts Cross Paths?
Many people who write me asking how one should get started in the bail enforcement industry often include their martial arts backgrounds as a lead in to the question at hand. I often chuckle at that but one rent email did pose the question, “How will my martial arts background apply to bounty hunting?”
Bounty Hunters, I prefer Bail Enforcement Agents or Bail Investigators, by definition deal with dangerous situations every day they go to work. We are often sticking our heads into the proverbial lion’s mouth every time we attempt to take a bail-secured defendant into custody by serving a civil bond forfeiture warrant attached to a criminal failure to appear capias. It’s easy to forget that what we do on a daily basis, oftentimes alone and poorly armed, is a MAJOR EVENT requiring highly trained SWAT teams within most law enforcement departments!
In my experience, which is longer and more varied than most in the bail bond recovery business, 1 out of every 100 people I have taken to jail for a bail bondsman will react violently to the apprehension- but the violence ranges widely between simple resistance to someone trying to shoot me with a firearm of some sort. Luckily, 97% of these violent encounters do not require any use of force beyond the simple application of some “pain compliance” methods. Thankfully, I have only had to use an Air-Taser once and point my firearm at a defendant or a co-actor once.
What happens in these violent situations is that we must immediate apply the use of force continuum, which plainly states that bail enforcers shall use only that force which is reasonable and lawful, given the facts and circumstances known at the time of the event to effectively bring an incident under control. “Reasonableness” of the use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable investigator on the scene at the time of the incident. A bail enforcement agent, who is authorized by the surety on a bail piece, who makes or attempts to make an arrest need not retreat or desist from his efforts by reason of resistance or threatened resistance of the person being arrested; nor shall such investigator be deemed an aggressor or lose his right to self-defense by the use of reasonable force to affect the arrest or to prevent escape or to overcome resistance.
Reasonably, I cannot shoot a defendant for resisting the application of handcuffs if he does not pose an imminent threat to my own life. This is where the pain compliance techniques that can be learned via many martial art styles or a system known as CDT® (Compliance, Direction and Take-down) are most appropriately applied. Simply put these techniques consist of low level stunning, activation points, escorts and compliance techniques that can be used to control another person without causing permanent damage; hostility management, anger diffusion and escape should also be applied when applicable.
“Standing Ju Jitsu,” Aikido and Judo are all outstanding martial arts in their real-world application in the typical scenarios one might encounter in most bail enforcement actions. They are my choice of techniques to use but it can take a lifetime to master each art’s own nuances and complexities; this may not be practical for the new or aspiring fugitive recovery investigator. Perhaps the next best choice for most should be CDT®, which is a personal protection system and not a martial art. Its creators claim that it can be learned quickly and effectively no matter what your gender or size. Most importantly, CDT® techniques can be learned and mastered through a properly structured training course in a limited amount of time and are proven to work effectively against any gender and body size. I hear good thing about it from my friends in law enforcement however, when the creators make dubious claims such as “the most effective non-deadly force system in the world” I have to stop and give pause.
Either way, when a bail agent needs to utilize less-than-deadly force by means of empty handed tactics, that person must be able to do so quickly, skillfully, and with reduced risk and liability to all concerned. The longer the investigator has to be engaged with a defendant or those who mean to prevent his arrest, the greater risk of sustaining injury or even death. Furthermore, depending upon a defendant’s actions or the situation, the BEA may have to increase or decrease the amount of force employed. The techniques discussed allow for the escalation and de-escalation of lawful force without causing serious or deadly injury and that’s a big plus in my book when it comes to reducing the liability often involved with going “hands on” with anyone.
This is the nexus between the martial arts, their real world application as combative arts and the modern day bounty hunter.
Finance
Marine Insurance – Ship Piracy Insurance News
Marine Insurance
Piracy against shipping is probably as old as maritime navigation and trade.
Like international trade, piracy has developed along with the expansion of commerce and transportation.
The recent seizure by pirates of the Saudi owned super tanker “Sirius Star” and its reported $100 million of crude oil cargo has highlighted the huge impact a few armed individuals in small boats can inflict on international trade.
This bulletin gives a brief overview of the current problem and likely coverage options for Hull and Cargo risks.
Introduction
The increasing incidents and boldness of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Yemen and around the ‘Horn of Africa’ recently has seen increased alarm and an international effort to try to secure the busy waterways leading to/from the Suez Canal.
Nigeria and Indonesia continue to feature heavily on Piracy Reporting Centre statistics and highlight the broad geographic spread of the problem.
Generally speaking the term Piracy is given to incidents of armed attack and burglary against ships. Kidnap of the crew and ransom demands are common, and in some cases an attack will result in the complete loss of the vessel.
Marine Insurance – Hull Cover
The perils clause of the predominately used Institute hull clauses (1983) includes “Piracy”. The intention is to embrace the likes of – violent acts of persons who board the vessel with an intention to steal. Cover would include damage to or loss of the vessel. The Marine Insurance Act 1909 (Cwlth) goes on to include within the legal definition of “Pirates” – “passengers who mutiny and rioters who attack the ship from the shore”.
Loss of Hire cover can be purchased to secure the earnings capability of the vessel. Further investigation is recommended in order to gauge the effectiveness of this type of cover.
Marine Insurance – Cargo Cover
The ‘All Risks’ nature of the commonly used Institute Cargo Clauses (A)
Finance
10 Ways For a Freelance Writer to Make Money – Fast! (Part 1 of 2)
Freelancers are an innovative lot. However, almost daily I receive inquiries from those who find it hard to make a sustainable living. I attribute most of this to their inability to think outside the box.
There are so many ways to make money as a freelance writer that I keep a tickler file of ideas. Although I rarely find myself without a project on my desk, when assignments become scarce, I rifle through this file to tickle the brain cells.
Following are 10 ways for a freelance writer to make money – fast!
1. Sell to Professionals: What I mean by this is, target realtors, insurance agents, mortgage brokers, etc. with your writing skills.
A personal story: When I was a loan officer, I created a newsletter to send to prospects. Another loan officer in my office saw my newsletter and asked me how I did it. (I used Constant Contact software to set it up (ConstantContact.com)). I walked him through the steps and he started one.
When the owner of the company saw it, he asked me to write a weekly newsletter for the firm.
As this example illustrates, business professionals need a way to convert prospects into customers. A weekly newsletter was just the thing in this case. If you have 15 or 20 companies paying you to do a weekly, monthly or quarterly newsletter – and charge enough for it – this may be all the income you will ever need.
So, target professionals like these and offer to write a weekly column, newsletter, e-zine, etc. and watch your business grow.
2. Edit websites: This may require a bit of up front work, but can bring in dollars for years to come. There are so many sites in sore need of good copy, that all you have to do is turn on your computer to locate one. HOWEVER, the key is to target those who are willing to pay for your services. Once more, a personal story.
A friend of mine knows a chemist who created a skin care product. The product is sold nationwide through independent distributors. My friend told me to check out the website to see if it was a product I’d be interested in trying.
Once I logged on to the site, I immediately forgot about why I was supposed to be looking at the site. Why? The grammar, graphics and layout were horrible; especially the grammar! I rewrote the home page and sent it to the webmaster with a nice note saying that I’d be happy to redo the entire site for $X. Within a few days we came to terms and I got the job. You can do this too.
Again, professionals are a great target market for freelance writers. Mortgage brokers, insurance agents, lawn care providers, etc. Most have websites – and many of them are not too good. So, edit/rewrite a page and send it to them with a proposal to do the whole site. Usually, if they use you once, they will continue to do so for years to come.
BONUS TIP: Offer to add weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc. articles to the site to increase traffic. Many small business owners are so busy that they don’t think or know how to do this type of marketing. Point out the advantages and watch your client list grow.
3. Create an e-book: Okay, you’re thinking – everybody and his mother is doing this these days. BUT, why? Because it works. If you are knowledgeable about a particular topic, eg, how to stain a deck, pressure wash a house, quit smoking, make doll clothes – whatever it is, write a book about it.
Writing e-books is easy – it can be done in as little as 24 hours – and offer it for sale on a site like ClickBank.
REMEMBER, most people look to the Internet for information. And, “how to” information is one of the most popular forms. So, rack your brain for what you like to do, write an e-book about it and sell it via a major distributor like ClickBank.
One book probably won’t make you rich, but it could bring in extra cash for years to come. The best part about this idea, once you create one e-book, you can create others and really build your income to the point where you can quit your dreaded day job.
4. Set up a CafePress Shop: This online marketer (CafePress.com) lets you create t-shirts, mugs, stickers, etc. and sell them without carrying any merchandise. There are no minimums, nothing for you to stock and no upfront fees. If you don’t sell anything, you don’t pay anything.
So, how can a freelancer capitalize on this medium? Quite simply, if you are mighty with the pen, then dollars can follow. Create cool slogans and witticisms and emblazon them on t-shirts, stickers, mugs, etc.You could be the creator of the next big fad T.
Remember the slogan, “Sh*t Happens?” I think this phrase was made popular in the hippie 70s. Can you even begin to guess how many bumper stickers and t-shirts were sold with this phrase? So, rack your brain and create some phenomenal pop culture!
5. Create a “Newspaper” and Sell Ads: This is a bit more ambitious, but once implemented, can really draw you a whole goo-gaggle of customers! Here as well, I would target a professional market.
An example: In my city, there is a very prominent real estate agent. In all my years in and around this profession, I had never seen this particular mode of advertising by an agent. He created a “newspaper” about his geographic area. It’s only 5 or 6 pages (11×17) and printed on newspaper stock.
It has all of the local activities, Chamber of Commerce functions, what’s being built, how it will affect the community, etc. Of course, the paper is slanted toward real estate news, but has just enough of the other factors to attract a loyal resident readership.
In this paper, he sells ads to mortgage brokers, moving companies, title and loan companies, car dealerships, etc. If I’m remembering correctly, he’s been putting it out for 9 years. Now, when people go to sell their homes, who do you think they’re going to call? Him, of course! Because his name is in front of them bringing them news pertinent to their daily lives week in and week out.
How can you capitalize on this idea? Create a mockup, target five or six different professional groups (eg, the insurance agent, the mortgage broker, etc.) and offer to do something similar for their business.
Make them realize the value of being in front of customers in their geographic area week in and week out, eg, The XYZ Bulletin is proudly brought to you by the following area sponsors:
ABC Mortgage
DEF Insurance
GHI Auto
I would start with no less than a thousand copies – these can be printed very reasonably at your local Kinko’s or neighborhood print shop. Also, make sure that it is a very tight geographic area. Remember, most business owners realize the value of focus, focus, focus.
MARKETING TIP: Target those companies who’ve grown beyond the one-man shop with this idea. Eg, an insurance company with an owner, 2 agents and a full- or part-time receptionist. Why? Because they are the ones who can most likely afford to implement this plan.
As you can see, there are a myriad of ways to make money as a freelance writer. It is only limited by YOUR imagination.
Part II coming soon!
Finance
Coach House Insurance Quotes
You must make sure all of your quotes specify your property as a coach house property type, simply telling an agent in a huge call centre there are garages to cover, and them telling you ‘it will be OK’ – does not mean you are insured. You cannot be sure they have understood your Insurance needs, or that you would be covered adequately. Ideally you need this confirmation in writing as you would do any unique arrangements that need extra cover. What matters is that the Insurance Company covers freehold properties which include leasehold garages/carports etc – and will insure all of your legal liabilities as a freeholder, including Impact and Collision – which protects the property from vehicle damage. This is about what their policy factually includes – not what a telephone sales person tells you it does.
A very basic, and you may think obvious sign, and way of checking, is to check your property is specified as ‘Coach House’ on the insurance quote. It is also good practise to get the quote in writing up front – this is not old school because it is a unique insurance need – and checking your small print first makes sure you know what you are buying. For ordinary home insurance quotes we would not recommend this as a ‘must do’, but for Coach House Insurance Quotes we would..
Do not accept any policy documents that states Detached House, Flat/Maisonette – because that is not a Coach House with leasehold garages/carports. You wouldn’t insure a Ford Fiesta and expect that to cover a BMW would you? It is the same principle.
Coach House Insurance quotes should not be more expensive that ordinary home insurance, so please do not worry – use a Coach House Insurance specialist – not an Insurer that is doing it as a one off – as they will rate the risk higher and therefore add a percentage to the premium to cover off their added risk/administration. Insurers that don’t cover coach houses on a daily basis do not have ready documents and tools to set up the policy – so all of those added costs will filter back to you as the customer. Don’t use the butchers to buy bread!
Your quote should be issued by an experienced advisor who can offer you simple advice and guidance surround your responsibility as a freeholder/leaseholder, someone who understands the nature of the product, and can offer specific Coach House Insurance Quotes – offering you all of your options and a choice of quotes and providers.
Who Is Kris Jenner Boyfriend
Where Do Bounty Hunters and the Martial Arts Cross Paths?
Is Who Killed Sara Based On A True Story?
Marine Insurance – Ship Piracy Insurance News
Do You Need To Watch Downton Abbey Series To See The Movie
Dave Hyde: Can Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat make one more moment in Game 7?
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Talks About Bitcoin On Tucker Carlson Tonight
Snowpiercer Season 4 Release Date: Things To Know About This Netflix Train Drama!
10 Ways For a Freelance Writer to Make Money – Fast! (Part 1 of 2)
Coach House Insurance Quotes
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼