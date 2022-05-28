Who Is Caitlyn Jenner Dating Now 2022

Share Pin 0 Shares

Caitlyn Jenner is an American, an Olympic gold medalist, and a retired decathlete (her dead name is William Bruce Jenner). She is a famous retired sportsperson known for track and field events. Some even called her the “world’s greatest athlete” after their win in Olympics America. After retirement, Caitlyn made her career as a writer in television and films, etc.

Caitlyn has been with some celebrities, but She is not dating anyone and is currently single.

Caitlyn Jenner’s Relationships

Before coming out as a transgender woman in April 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer, Caitlyn had been married thrice. In 1972, she tied the knot with actress Chrystie Scott. They had two children- Burt Jenner and Cassandra Marino. They filed for divorce in January 1981.

She married Linda Thompson, former American actress, songwriter, and beauty pageant winner, in 1981. The couple had two sons, Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner. But the marriage lasted for five years since they got separated in February 1986. She remained single after that for almost five years.

Caitlyn got hitched by the famous media personality and businesswoman Kris Jenner on 21 April 1991. They had two daughters, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner, both successful in their careers. The couple shared twenty-three years of marriage before they separated in June 2013.

Caitlyn recalled in an interview that she had always known about her gender, but she was not allowed to partake in the transition process for the duration of their marriage. Similar issues ultimately led to Caitlyn and Kris’s official divorce on 23 March 2015. However, according to the recent statements of the sources, Caitlyn and Kris have resolved their issues and are just friends now.

After her marriage broke apart, Caitlyn Jenner dated Candis Cayne, the transgender American actress, in 2015, for a year. Before marriage, she dated Michelle Williams-Rosenthal from 1967 to 1968. She had a rumored hook-up with Ronda Kamihira in 2014. Recently, Caitlyn was rumored to be dating Sophia Hutchins, a twenty-six-year-old business owner and entrepreneur, but they have continuously denied that. They are just really close as friends.

About Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner was a well-known sportsperson in the 1970s. Initially, she played football but got seriously injured, after which she could not play the sport without getting injured again. Her sports coach L.D. Fay Weldon was the one who convinced her to participate in the decathlon.

From then on, Jenner has climbed the ladders of success steadily. For her massive success in the Olympics, Jenner’s name was added to the Olympic Hall of Fame in 1986. After winning a gold medal in the Pan American Games, she was inducted into the United States National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1980.

Post Olympics, Jenner made a career in Television, her most famous project being Keeping Up with the Kardashians, of which she has been a part since 2007 along with Kris and their children.

