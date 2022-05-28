Who Is John Travolta Dating

Share Pin 0 Shares

John Travolta is an American singer and an actor. In the 1970s, John gained fame after his appearance in Welcome Back, Kotter, and several hit movies like Urban Cowboy, Grease, and Carrie. He has won several accolades for his commendable performance as an actor.

John’s career is not very active as of 2022, but fans are curious to gain insight into his personal life and relationships. There have been rumors about John having a relationship, but they are just rumors. John Travolta is currently single and is not dating anyone.

John Travolta’s Married Life

In 1991, John Travolta tied the wedding knot to the American actress and model Kelly Preston. The actors first met in 1987 when Kelly was still married to Kevin Gage before she got a divorce later that year. He proposed to Kelly in Switzerland on New Year’s Eve of 1991 and engaged. After their marriage, three children were born to them- Jett in 1992, Ella in 2000, and Benjamin in 2010.

The couple shared a beautiful married life until 2022, when Kelly Preston died of breast cancer after suffering for two years. John informed of her death via his Instagram handle on 13 July 2022. John still dedicates a post to Kelly every year on her birthday, 13 October. Ever since Kelly Preston died in 2020, John has not been dating anyone.

John Travolta’s Previous Relationships

Before getting married to Kelly Preston in 1991, John had dated a few celebrities for a brief period. In 1976, he dated Anita Gillette, and later that year, he got together with Diana Hyland. They dated for a year before he lost her to breast cancer in 1977. In 1980, John dated Catherine Deneuve, the French actress. He dated Marilu Henner until 1985, though their relationship was rough and discontinuous.

He was together with Brooke Shields in 1981, but they broke up in the same year. John shared a long relationship with Doug Gotterba, his pilot. Then from 1983 to 1985, John was in a relationship with the American actor and director Paul Barresi.

About John Travolta

John Travolta is an actor and a singer who became famous for his performances earlier in sitcoms and musicals. A few of his popular films include Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Broken Arrow, Saturday Night Fever, Carrie, Grease, Face/Off, A Civil Action, Primary Colors, etc. Over thirty-eight years, John released eleven music albums and thirty singles His latest album ‘This Christmas’ was released in 2012 with Olivia Newton-John.

John won the Golden Globe Award in 1996 for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his film Get Shorty. The People v O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in which John was the supporting actor, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series in 2016. His album Grease, the original soundtrack, was nominated for the best album at the Grammys of 1978 and hit the number one position on the US charts.

