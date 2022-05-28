Who Is Kathryn Arnold?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Very Brief Overview Of Case

It was 23 May 2022, about a month and 13 days, since the start of the defamation case, John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard, going on in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, United States, Entertainment expert and producer Kathryn Arnold testified. This case started April 11, 2022, and is still ongoing after witness testimony, there would be a rebuttal and evidence, it’s a long way to go, and hence no one’s guilty until proven so until then let’s take a look at where it is at.

Johnny’s Witnesses

Depp being the plaintiff meant his lawyers gave the opening statement and he was first to testify along with many many witnesses like his sister and personal manager- Christi Dembrowski, Depp’s longtime friend and neighbor- artist Isaac Baruch, Eastern Columbia Building general manager- Brandon Patterson, Heard’s former personal assistant- Kate James, Laurel Anderson, Depp, and Heard’s former therapist, Depp’s private physician- David Kipper, Debbie Lloyd- Kipper’s assist nurse, Keenan Wyatt- Depp’s on-set audio technician for at least 3 decades, Depp’s security guard- Sean Bett, his former house manager- Ben King.

Additionally, Tara Roberts- Depp’s private Bahama Island manager, officers Melissa Saenz and Tyler Hadden of the Los Angeles Police Department, Shannon Curry- a forensic psychologist, Talent agent Christian Carino, Alejandro Romero- the doorman, Terrence Dougherty- chief operating officer of the American Civil Liberties Union, Depp’s accountant Edward White, Malcolm Connelly- a security guard of Depp’s, Starling Jenkins III- another security guard of Depp’s, Travis McGivern- Depp’s bodyguard, Michael Spindler- an economic damages expert, Erin Boerum- Heard’s former nurse, etc were also there.

Amber’s lawyers cross-examine and question the witnesses and Johnny himself who testified that he has never struck a woman intentionally and due to his childhood trauma of his mother’s beating, he does sometimes depend a lot on Roxicodone, but he doesn’t have substance abuse or addiction to drugs or alcohol. Johnny’s Lawyers rested their case on May 3, after 13 days of rigorous and constant testimonies. Actors Paul Bethany and James Franco were supposed to testify too.

Amber’s Witnesses

After Depp’s lawyers rested their case, Amber’s witnesses include, forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes, Amber testified after that saying that Depp’s abuse started very outright but light and only verbal but then went on to physical attacks, sexual assault, and even raped her in multiple occasion. She claimed to have never intentionally assaulted Depp. Then iO Tillett Wright, Heard’s friend, Heard’s former friend- Raquel Pennington, and her fiance, Joshua Drew, Elizabeth Marz, Heard’s acquaintance, Whitney Henriquez- Heard’s younger sister, Melanie Inglessis- Heard’s former make-up artist and friend, Bruce Witkin- Depp’s longtime friend and former bandmate.

However, Joel Mandel- Depp’s former business manager, Michele Mulroney- Heard’s former lawyer, Tina Newman- a production executive at Disney, Adam Waldman- Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman- Depp’s lawyer, Ron Schnell- an expert social media data analyst, Alan Blaustein- Depp’s former psychiatrist, etc are also in the witnesses.

Who Is Kathryn Arnold?

Kathryn Arnold is an entertainment expert and award-winning movie producer, with about 2 decades in the industry. She specializes in film development, finance, production, distribution, and international sales, among other things. She has experience with both the studio and independent film to fundraising or corporate sponsorship since she has been here for a while. That could also be the reason she has worked with several Hollywood talents, crew, financiers, artists, studios, and entertainment attorneys. She has lived in places like Italy, France, and Mexico and has a bachelor’s degree in Economics from UCLA.

Kathryn’s Testimony

She testified for Amber in the court saying that her income, wealth, and projects are rapidly decreasing, since the allegations against her. However, she says Amber could’ve been as big as Zendeya or Gal, if not for the suit. She states that Amber lost about $45 million to $50 million worth of work. She also went on about Amber’s movie Aquaman 2 and the problems faced by that along with the L’Oreal deal.

Although Depp’s team easily countered most of her claims like how this stopped her from having fame like Zendaya, Gal Gadot, or Jason Momoa. Since she has never had a big solo lead role for herself or been the lead in a hit tv show or anything so to consider the statement true, Amber has to be one of the top leading actors or actresses in Hollywood, which is not the case, unlike Johnny Depp.

