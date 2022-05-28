News
Who Is Kris Jenner Boyfriend
Corey Gamble is a member of the Kardashian- Jenner clan. Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend has been making news and taking the spotlight for quite some time now. Here is everything you need to know.
Sadly in 2021, Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended with hundreds of episodes and many family spectacles. Corey Gamble is the newest family member and boyfriend of Kris Jenner to the family. She has also called her the most amazing partner, confidant, problem solver, best friend, therapist, golf partner, travel partner, protector, and good man to her grandkids.
So, if you want to know more about him, everything is lined up below.
Who Is Corey Gamble?
Corey is a talent manager and a business executive and is the best known as Kris’s boyfriend for the past six years, making regular appearances on Keeping Up with The Kardashians.
Initially, he came from Atlanta and studied Business Marketing at Morehouse’s college. Currently, he lives with Kris in Los Angeles. He is 40 years world now and his birthday comes on 10th November. The fun fact is his and Kim Kardashian’s age, who is 2nd eldest daughter to Kris, is the same. This also tells that Corey and Kris have an age gap of 25 years. Surprisingly their birth dates are only 5 days away from each other, making them a Scorpio. Currently, Kris is 66 and her birthday comes on 5th November 1955.
When Did They Start Dating?
They met back in 2014 at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday, who is a fashion designer in Ibiza. Kanye gave the party, and we couldn’t think of a better location for a party more suitable for them to meet. Corey also dated Sheree Buchanan, an Atlanta Exes star, for 3 years. Kris was in between her divorce process from Caitlyn when she and Corey met.
It is not clear when the pair made it official, but in October 2014, Corey joined the family for Kim’s birthday in Las Vegas, so it can be said that the pair were dating at this point. Now coming to April 2015, officially on Instagram, the duo was on a dual date with Billy and Tish. It was very random, but we like famous companionship.
There were some rumors about their breakup at the start of 2017; later, a new rumor surfaced that the couple got engaged when Kris appeared on The Late-Night Show, sporting a big ring on her finger in August 2018. Kris omitted to share the details.
If they’re engaged or called the engagement off, we are unsure what happened precisely. Since then, they are looking good and in love; they have also together made their Met Gala appearance on the red carpet twice and exchanged birthday wishes on social media.
The Drama Between Corey And Kardashians!
As we all know, the Kardashians are no strangers when it comes to drama. Corey has been entangled in numerous disputes aired on the Kardashian Show.
In May 2019, Kanye messaged Corey and asked him why one of us had tried to meet his family, Khloe explained that they tried to get to know him better, but he was not interested.
News
Is Who Killed Sara Based On A True Story?
Who killed sara follows the story of a man named Alex Guzman, who has served 18 years in prison, for the murder of his sister, Sara. Sara died when her parachute was tampered with during the party in the lake near Rodolfo’s house. There Rodolfo, his brother Chema, Alex, Nicandro, Cesar, Mariana (Rodolfo and Chema’s parents), and Elroy and Marifer were the only people at the time of Sara’s murder and were somehow involved with what happened.
Alex, initially thinking Rodolfo did it and Cesar covers it, tries to seek revenge as soon as he’s out of prison. He meets Elisa, Rodolfo’s younger sister, and falls in love as Elisa helps him every step of the way to find who killed Sara. Which leads them to the horrendous crimes committed by human beings. Be it Sex Trafficking, homophobic crimes, murders, or abductions.
Is Who Killed Sara Based On A True Story?
No, “Who killed Sara?” is not based on a specific true story. Even though the world the show creates seems very real in a way that both sides that it shows could very well make it a real-life story. Say, the friendship Rodolfo and Alex share, Chema’s one-sided love for Alex, Alex and Eliza’s complex but an intense love story, Elroy’s love for Mariana as she saved him, Sara’s mental disorders, and then her mother’s struggle with it, along with Sara’s friends, or when you lose people.
Even the extremely bad things like sex trafficking are a reality we might not all see every day but it still exists and is just horrific to even think about. Murder and kidnapping are something that is more real than say, love. It is staggering but true. Homophobia is well a real thing in today’s time, as the crime against LGBTQs is more prevalent than not. People can’t even grasp the concept of it and just see it with hatred as if it’s a disease.
As is mental health, since no one pays as much attention to mental health as they should, Sara struggles with multiple psychological disorders without anyone even realizing it. She has dissociative identity disorder, and schizophrenia and is delusional. People in real-life struggle with these problems every day, and it is as real as it gets. So yes the show might not be based on one particular story in real life but has every aspect that makes it very real.
Creators Behind Who Killed Sara
Jose Ignacio Valenzuela
Who killed Sara? Is created by a chilean screenwriter famous for multiple national and foreign soap opera scripts, José Ignacio Valenzuela. The show is directed by David Ruiz, who also produced along with Alexis Friedman and Juan Uruchurtu.
The creatives have not said anything about the show being based on some real crime or real story. Although Lazcano seems close to some Mexican cartel name.
Where To Watch It?
This is a Netflix original show and can exclusively be watched on Netflix. The show has about 25 episodes and three seasons. All the episodes are out. A binge-watch if you please.
News
Do You Need To Watch Downton Abbey Series To See The Movie
Downton Abbey: A New Era is a 2022 historic dramatic movie that is the followup to Downton Abbey (2019). Julian Fellowes, the developer, and author of the tv show wrote both movies, and the follow-up was helmed by Simon Curtis, who replaced Michael Engler, who helmed the 1st movie.
It’s time for a further visit to Downton Abbey, as the international blockbuster TV program gets a sequel. If you’re curious about Downton Abbey: A New Era, you’ve come to the correct spot. We’ve examined all there is to know about the film down here.
Do you need to Watch the Series or view the Movie?
Michael Engler helmed the last movie Downton Abbey (2019), which was made after the show had ended (The Chaperone). Based in 1927, the household is preparing for the visit of King George V and Queen Mary. While many elevated people of society had already attended Downton, this was a fitting conclusion to the story. It worked fine as a solo picture, although knowing the people beforehand is usually a plus.
If there’s one aspect we enjoy about a tv show, it’s being immersed in its actors, particularly in a show like Downton Abbey. When people become acquainted, they become buddies. Therefore if you miss the series and follow the flicks separately, you will lose out on that interaction. If you want to see the complete series and live in the USA, you should start fretting. The show would leave the streaming site on June 1, 2022, which implies fans have until May 31 to catch up if they’ve not yet.
What is the Story About?
The Crawley household learns a surprising bit of knowledge as Tom Branson prepares to marry and starts to plan for the responsibility of a future. Violet Crawley is the heir to a property in southern France acquired from a guy she met in the 1860s. Although Violet is unable to attend to the property, Cora, Robert, Tom, Lucy, and a handful of additional individuals plan to travel in her place.
Violet is extremely keen on Tom and Lucy’s trip to France as she intends to hand on the land to her great-granddaughter Sybbie. But, as the Crawleys arrive at the villa and encounter the relatives of the departed guy who gave Violet the estate, they learn certain facts that change their perspective on their historical context.
Where to Watch?
Universal Pictures distributed the movie on April 29 to most key cinema houses in the UK and Australia. And that was premiered on May 20 in the U.s. Bring your best outfit and the most scrumptious snacks and enjoy viewing the movie on the big display while it’s still playing.
At the moment, the only way to see the movie is at a theatre. The first movie, Downton Abbey (2019), was finally aired on the channel Peacock, where the next feature is also expected to appear.
Who Are The Cast Members?
The majority of the old characters are returning to Downton, headed by Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Maggie Smith (Harry Potter), and Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen).
Hugh Dancy is a fresh inclusion to the group who neither appeared in the show nor the prior movie.
News
Dave Hyde: Can Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat make one more moment in Game 7?
The Miami Heat will come to work Sunday night with their pride intact, their belief unwavering, their team spirit ridiculously strong, and a purposely rebellious mood to fight, pull, grab and shove their way to the NBA Finals.
And no one knows what that means in Game 7.
That’s the one constant in this inconstant series. The longer it goes, the less you know where it goes. All you know is what just happened provides no road map for what happens next, and these Heat and Boston are on parallel tracks of tough and tested.
“One more win, one more win,’ Jimmy Butler said on the court in Boston late Friday night after the Heat delivered an unlikely, borderline preposterous win in Game 6.
Butler’s performance goes right to the pantheon of all-time South Florida games: 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one measly turnover and play after consequential play when the Heat season was wavering.
It was LeBron James scoring 45 in a similar Game 6 in Boston in 2012 – only better considering the middling play around him.
“F—– incredible,’ teammate Kyle Lowry said.
Here’s the point considering the looming Game 7: Did anyone expect Butler’s big night after his averaging nine points the three previous, knee-addled games?
These are kind of swings that have defined this series. After the Boston trounced the Heat in Game 2 in Miami, it was their series. The Heat responded with a terrific Game 3 in Boston. When Boston dominated Games 4 and 5, the series seemed to have played itself out as it returned to Boston.
Oddsmakers had Boston a ridiculously high 10-point favorite at one point for Friday. Golden State’s Draymond Green stated before Game 6 he’d be, “playing Boston,’ in the NBA Finals. Some doubters (raising my hand) suggested it’d take a miracle for the Heat to extend their season.
And here we are.
There have been similarly wild swings of individual play. Lowry had 14 points the entire series before scoring 18 Friday night. Max Strus made one of his previous 22 shots this series before making three-of-five 3-point shots and scoring 11 in Friday’s third quarter.
And Bam Adebayo? If there’s a player the Heat need to find another gear, he’s the one.
Of course, in Boston, they’re wondering how it swung the other way – how Jayson Tatum went from dominant to taking one shot in the Friday’s fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown had two points in the second half. Al Horford had more fouls than points in the second half.
You get the full and fuzzy picture of unpredictability?
“On a scale of one-to-10, I’m a 10,’ Tatum said of his confidence winning Game 7.
“It’s going to be tough, but I think we’re built for it,’ Heat forward P.J. Tuker said. “I think guys are locked in to get it done.”
The Heat are a bandaged fife-and-drum brigade at this point. Do you see how Tyler Herro’s points are missed? It’s fair to wonder what Butler can have left 48 hours after playing a game-high 46 minutes where the full season rested in his hands.
“Rest, ice, massage,’ he said Friday night of how he’d handle his knee until Sunday’s tip-off.
Butler said Dwyane Wade messaged him with inspiration before Friday. Reserves Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem cornered him in the locker room and said he’d have to score 50 points that game. Will he have to again Sunday if the Heat move to the Finals?
This final game is a riddle of an unwrapped script because each of these tough teams have shown the ability to play strong and fall hard not just from game to game but quarter to quarter. Anyone thinking Boston is out after Game 6 didn’t learn the lesson of the Heat after Game 5.
‘This is the way it should be with these two teams,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It should have gone seven games. The margin of error is so small between these teams. There’s no better two words in sports than Game 7.”
Game 1 sounds better right now. One of these teams gets there against Golden State. The fury of this series, and make-up of these teams, will be on display at tip-off Sunday. After that, who knows?
