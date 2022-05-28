Who Is Kris Jenner Boyfriend

Share Pin 0 Shares

Corey Gamble is a member of the Kardashian- Jenner clan. Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend has been making news and taking the spotlight for quite some time now. Here is everything you need to know.

Sadly in 2021, Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended with hundreds of episodes and many family spectacles. Corey Gamble is the newest family member and boyfriend of Kris Jenner to the family. She has also called her the most amazing partner, confidant, problem solver, best friend, therapist, golf partner, travel partner, protector, and good man to her grandkids.

So, if you want to know more about him, everything is lined up below.

Who Is Corey Gamble?

Corey is a talent manager and a business executive and is the best known as Kris’s boyfriend for the past six years, making regular appearances on Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Initially, he came from Atlanta and studied Business Marketing at Morehouse’s college. Currently, he lives with Kris in Los Angeles. He is 40 years world now and his birthday comes on 10th November. The fun fact is his and Kim Kardashian’s age, who is 2nd eldest daughter to Kris, is the same. This also tells that Corey and Kris have an age gap of 25 years. Surprisingly their birth dates are only 5 days away from each other, making them a Scorpio. Currently, Kris is 66 and her birthday comes on 5th November 1955.

When Did They Start Dating?

They met back in 2014 at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday, who is a fashion designer in Ibiza. Kanye gave the party, and we couldn’t think of a better location for a party more suitable for them to meet. Corey also dated Sheree Buchanan, an Atlanta Exes star, for 3 years. Kris was in between her divorce process from Caitlyn when she and Corey met.

It is not clear when the pair made it official, but in October 2014, Corey joined the family for Kim’s birthday in Las Vegas, so it can be said that the pair were dating at this point. Now coming to April 2015, officially on Instagram, the duo was on a dual date with Billy and Tish. It was very random, but we like famous companionship.

There were some rumors about their breakup at the start of 2017; later, a new rumor surfaced that the couple got engaged when Kris appeared on The Late-Night Show, sporting a big ring on her finger in August 2018. Kris omitted to share the details.

If they’re engaged or called the engagement off, we are unsure what happened precisely. Since then, they are looking good and in love; they have also together made their Met Gala appearance on the red carpet twice and exchanged birthday wishes on social media.

The Drama Between Corey And Kardashians!

As we all know, the Kardashians are no strangers when it comes to drama. Corey has been entangled in numerous disputes aired on the Kardashian Show.

In May 2019, Kanye messaged Corey and asked him why one of us had tried to meet his family, Khloe explained that they tried to get to know him better, but he was not interested.

The post Who Is Kris Jenner Boyfriend appeared first on Gizmo Story.