Who Is Natasha Lyonne Dating
Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein is an American – Israeli actress, director, comedian, writer, and producer. She is well known for her role as Nicky Nichols in the Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black. She was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role.
She is also known for playing Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll’s Netflix series. She is one of the creators, executive producers, writers, and directors of the show. She has received three Primetime Emmy nominations, including the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Who Is Natasha Lyonne Dating?
Even if you scour the internet, you are not likely to find much information. Natasha prefers to keep her life private. There is no point in her being in a relationship. There was news back in September 2021 of her dating a mystery man. They were spotted together at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. There is no evidence of if they were or even are still dating.
Natasha’s Relationship With Fred Armisen
Natasha and Fred started dating back in 2014 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend, Maya Rudolph. This relationship was also kept private until they were spotted kissing at Netflix’s post-Emmys party the same year. They dated a total of eight years before they broke it off.
What Happened
Their breakup rumors spread after Lyonne was spotted around with the mystery man the paparazzi claim she is dating. But at this time, nothing had been mentioned, and there was no confirmation of the breakup.
It was only in April 2022 that Lyonne mentioned it during the promotion of Russian Doll Season 2 In her talk to a reporter, she thought they had broken up because she wanted a swimming pool, and Fred did not. She said she needed to get the laps during the pandemic, and he did not want a pool. So she chose to get a house with a pool out in Los Angeles.
How Are Things Between Natasha And Fred
Natasha said that she and Fred were still on good terms, and they loved each other as much as two people could. They still talk to each other, and they’re in touch. So, it’s good to know that they’re still on talking terms.
The idea of breaking up over a swimming pool might seem mundane to most people, but it was a deal-breaker for this couple. She noted that they were both sad that they couldn’t make it work but stayed in touch. It’s not always that you see a former couple remain on good terms post-breakup.
It’s a refreshing thing to see and a great example for everyone. Breaking up a relationship does not mean cutting ties with the person. You could still be on good terms as friends and converse. It was only the life together that didn’t work out. And this former couple is the perfect example.
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
By JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
The commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference.
“It was the wrong decision,” he said.
Friday’s briefing came after authorities spent three days providing often conflicting and incomplete information about the 90 minutes that elapsed between the time Ramos entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him.
Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers, but his motive remains unclear, authorities said.
There was a barrage of gunfire shortly after Ramos entered the classroom where officers eventually killed him, but those shots were “sporadic” for much of the 48 minutes when officers waited in the hallway, McCraw said. He said investigators do not know if or how many children died during that time.
Throughout the attack, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including a girl who pleaded: “Please send the police now,” McCraw said.
Questions have mounted over the amount of time it took officers to enter the school to confront the gunman.
It was 11:28 a.m. Tuesday when Ramos’ Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.
Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, Ramos entered the school and found his way to the fourth-grade classroom where he killed the 21 victims.
But it wasn’t until 12:58 p.m. that law enforcement radio chatter said Ramos had been killed and the siege was over.
What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the town of Uvalde, has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement’s response to Tuesday’s rampage.
“They say they rushed in,” said Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, and who raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. “We didn’t see that.”
According to the new timeline provided by McCraw, After crashing his truck, Ramos fired on two people coming out of a nearby funeral home, officials said.
Contrary to earlier statements by officials, a school district police officer was not inside the school when Ramos arrived. When that officer did respond, he unknowingly drove past Ramos, who was crouched behind a car parked outside and firing at the building, McCraw said.
At 11:33 p.m., Ramos entered the school through a rear door that had been propped open and fired more than 100 rounds into a pair of classrooms, McCraw said.
DPS spokesman Travis Considine said investigators haven’t determined why the door was propped open.
Two minutes later, three local police officers arrived and entered the building through the same door, followed soon after by four others, McCraw said. Within 15 minutes, as many as 19 officers from different agencies had assembled in the hallway, taking sporadic fire from Ramos, who was holed up in a classroom.
Ramos was still inside at 12:10 p.m. when the first U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrived. They had raced to the school from nearly 70 miles (113 kilometers) away in the border town of Del Rio, the agency said in a tweet Friday.
But the police commander inside the building decided the group should wait to confront the gunman, on the belief that the scene was no longer an active attack, McCraw said.
The crisis came to an end after a group of Border Patrol tactical officers entered the school at 12:45 p.m., said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine. They engaged in a shootout with the gunman, who was holed up in the fourth-grade classroom. Moments before 1 p.m., he was dead.
Ken Trump, president of the consulting firm National School Safety and Security Services, said the length of the timeline raised questions.
“Based on best practices, it’s very difficult to understand why there were any types of delays, particularly when you get into reports of 40 minutes and up of going in to neutralize that shooter,” he said.
The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”
Cazares said that when he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.
As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Michael Dorn, executive director of Safe Havens International, which works to make schools safer, cautioned that it’s hard to get a clear understanding of the facts soon after a shooting.
“The information we have a couple of weeks after an event is usually quite different than what we get in the first day or two. And even that is usually quite inaccurate,” Dorn said. For catastrophic events, “you’re usually eight to 12 months out before you really have a decent picture.”
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Who Won Survivor 42?
It is the show where coordination and calculations change every minute so you must be farsighted and have a precise game plan to win the show. During the show, we saw many unlikely alliances for the tasks and challenges. Even Tribal Councils were surprised at some instances.
We are seeing Jeff Probst as the host of the season for many years. After contending with numerous challenges top 3 were Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, and Maryanne Oketch. All 3 finalists explained to the jury why they should win this season. Most numbers of votes were bagged by Maryanne is 7 out of 8, followed by Mike who received 1 vote, and Romeo who did not get any votes.
Who Won Survivor 42?
Mayanne Oketch is the winner of this season. She is one of the most significant personalities in the record of the Survivor show. However, she is talkative and has a jolly personality that other fellow players and the show host Jeff Probst have stitches about. She cast an unpretentious perception till she got a perfect time to show her worth. We saw her skills when it was time to organize the votes against Omar, she made a brainy move and made sure that she reserves herself for the Final of the season. Once she got there then we all saw her elucidation of weaponizing her stature and edges which gave her the crown of season 42.
Who got eliminated, Survivor 42?
Mike Turner
Mike always tried to play the game honestly with integrity and loyalty. But unfortunately for him, these traits were a disadvantage for him. It was impressive that he betrayed other people on Day 26. The jury noticed and called him for his hypocrisy which sank his chances of survival. He only got a vote from Jonathan, giving him the silver medal.
Romeo Escobar
It felt like Romeo had his legs in two ships. He went from the top before merging to the bottom after merging. From there the coach was in protection mode. In the last 2 days, he tried to take the contest by the girdle, tried to make a false idol, and win the immunity task. But unfortunate for him as well it got a little late and the jury finally put an end to him.
Was there a reunion?
We got a reunion in season 41 so it was pretty obvious that we will get a reunion in season 42 as well, followed by the winner disclosure. The jury’s votes were calculated and announced on the island after casting.
Later all the finalists and the jury came together for cross-questioning. Jeff Probst, Executive producer and host of the show told Parade that the decision was made on the location itself to not rob the option of debriefing if any Covid situation occurs.
New-season 43?
CBS confirmed in their presentation last week that Survivor will return with season number 43 this fall. Just like season 42, it will have the same old Wednesday spot reserved.
What should be at the top of new Timberwolves boss Tim Connelly’s to-do list?
Tim Connelly has yet to make public comments since being named the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations on Monday. His initial press conference is expected to be held this week.
That will provide the first real insight into Connelly’s views on the roster and basketball operations structure over which he now resides.
He will face a number of questions about key players ranging from Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and beyond, head coach Chris Finch, executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta and more.
All are pertinent, all will have a major impact on the Timberwolves’ direction for years to come. Because while Minnesota took leaps forward this past season, simply maintaining this level of success would only be viewed as a failure. Growth has to be the expectation. The level to which that is achieved will, largely, be determined by Connelly, starting with the moves he makes this offseason.
Here’s a look at what should be at the top Connelly’s agenda as he gets started in Minnesota:
Sachin Gupta: Sachin Gupta, by many accounts, would have been a great hire for the job Connelly just took over. He was credited for deftly handling a rocky and sudden leadership change back in September, shrewdly handling Patrick Beverley’s contract extension negotiations and fighting the urge to make a move just to make a move at the trade deadline, going with what he thought was best for the team’s future, even if making a splash was more likely to please an ownership group that would determine his future just a couple of months later.
At the end of the day, team owners went with the bigger name with the stronger resume.
Still, it’s clear the Timberwolves have designs on Gupta maintaining an integral role in the team’s front office, even including him in the press release announcing the hiring of Connelly.
Connelly has a scouting background, while Gupta, currently the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations, is known for his work in analytics.
If the two are able to coexist, Minnesota may have one of the NBA’s most formidable front office tandems.
There certainly will be some awkwardness at the outset of the relationship, with Connelly coming in to take the job Gupta for all intents and purposes held for the past eight months and certainly desired to hold on a permanent basis.
It’s on Connelly to make sure the partnership gets off to a smooth start to benefit himself and the organization. Because as the man who has been running things, Gupta is best equipped to ensure a smooth transition into Connelly’s tenure, which in turn will set the Timberwolves up for a successful offseason.
Chris Finch: The relationship between bench boss and basketball boss is critical within an NBA organization. Synergy between the two positions leads to stability and, often, success.
Finch and Gupta seemed to establish that in short order last season. Now it’s up to Connelly and Finch to move in similar lockstep, starting this offseason.
Connelly is walking into a situation in which he likely has opinions about Wolves players, but Finch has worked with a number of these guys for nearly a season and a half, and has a good idea of their specific strengths, weaknesses and how they fit — or don’t fit — into what he wants to do.
Finch and Connelly do have a previous relationship, with Finch having served as an assistant coach for a season in Denver during Connelly’s tenure. The two spoke during Connelly’s hiring process, as well.
Quickly building a relationship of trust and collaboration should help Connelly hit the ground running this offseason.
D’Angelo Russell: D’Angelo Russell certainly had moments this season — chief among them was his heroic play-in game performance against the Clippers that helped move the Timberwolves into the playoffs.
But the downs were just as prevalent as the ups.
The offense didn’t always necessarily flow when Russell, Anthony Edwards and Towns shared the floor, and Russell has a low ceiling on the defensive end.
How does that balance out his at-times clutch shot-making and abilities to stretch the floor, pass the ball and hit tough buckets in the mid-range? Probably not enough to justify Russell’s robust salary.
But it’s on Connelly and Co. to determine if it’s best to have the point guard play out the final year of his contract, try to negotiate an extension that gives Russell more long-term security on a team-friendlier salary or attempt to trade him.
Whatever that decision is, it will be the biggest domino to fall this offseason.
Karl-Anthony Towns: Karl-Anthony Towns’ well-deserved third-team All-NBA recognition means the center is eligible this offseason to sign a four-year, $210.9 million extension that would be added onto the two remaining years of his current deal.
It sounds like a no-brainer to keep the all-star in Minnesota as long as possible, no matter the terms. That could very well be how Connelly feels.
But the final year of that extension would pay Towns $58 million toward the cap. Does Connelly believe Towns is a championship-caliber building block? If not, it may be difficult for him to come to grips with such a hefty extension, which would constrain management’s roster maneuvers two years from now.
Things could get awkward between team and star center if the Wolves put an extension for less money than that max number in front of Towns. But it could be a risk worth taking if, after assessing the big man, Connelly determines Towns would need a lot of help to lift Minnesota to title heights.
Malik Beasley: Connelly already has traded two players on the current Timberwolves roster. He dealt Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota in 2019, as part of the three-team deal that sent Robert Covington to Houston.
In retrospect, that wasn’t one of Connelly’s more prosperous moves. Denver didn’t get much in return for trading away its wealth of role players. There’s little question he’s happy to have Vanderbilt on his roster again. The young forward has proven to be a valuable piece playing on a team-friendly deal.
But what about Beasley? The guard seems to be largely the same player he was in Denver, and Connelly decided to move him versus paying him back then. Well, Beasley has since been paid. Does Connelly think a player of Beasley’s caliber — along with any off-court issues — is worth the $15.5 million he’s due this season?
If not, the sharpshooter is potentially another trade chip on a potentially expiring deal — there is a team option for the 2023-24 season — the Timberwolves could use to continue to try to revamp and elevate their roster this summer.
