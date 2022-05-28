Why Does Amber Heard Keep Looking At The Jury?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Brief Overview

This trial of Depp V. Heard has to be by far one of the most widely covered, analyzed, and scrutinized trials in history. This current trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, is one messy trial being held in the state of Virginia, United States. Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard were in a relationship in 2012 and then went on to marry each other in February 2015 in Los Angeles.

Both well-established actors have had their problems since 2015 and have been in a bunch of suits and fights over the years. With a series of claims and counterclaims in 2016, the couple finally got divorced in January 2017. This trail already is the one to top all the others before it and it isn’t even close to over yet. This recent trial started on 11 April 2022 and is still going on, in front of judge Penney Azcarate and the jury of Virginia.

Johnny Depp’s Testimony And Witnesses

Starting with an opening statement Johnny’s lawyers Benjamin G. Chew and Camille Vasquez, accused Amber of verbally, physically, and mentally harassing Johnny. Along with defaming him with her op-ed in 2018 in Washington Post. Johnny along with about more than twice a dozen people witnessed in favor of Johnny. Where they more or less collaborated with Amber being the instigator, psychologically problematic, and the culprit. Whereas Johnny is the victim in all of the situations. The plaintiff blames the defendant for all the money and popularity he lost for the false accusation against him.

Amber Heard’s Testimony And Witnesses

Amber Heard has been sued for defamation and she countersued. The actress made heavy claims in her testimony that the plaintiff repeatedly verbally abused her, physically harmed her, sexually assaulted her, and more than a couple of times, raped her. And her witnesses collaborated with a few of her claims.

Both the plaintiff and defendant’s win depends on the fact that their claims of the other one being the abuser are proven to be true because only then can a defamation case be won or lost depending upon the side you are on. Johnny needs to prove that he’s right and that only she assaulted him and Amber has to make the judge and jury believe that her claims in the article were true hence it isn’t defamation.

The Jury

Now, considering they have to make the jury believe that what they claim is true. Hence Amber keeps looking at the jury during her whole testimony, even when she was asked a question by the plaintiff’s lawyer. She kept gazing at the jury, in hopes to make them empathize with her. She wanted them to connect with her and see her as this vulnerable and victim-ish kind of person. Her focus and attention never left her jury, even though the jury didn’t question. Well, people are not impressed at all as they call it creepy.

It is to see as the trial proceeds who would be believed now and who would win this case. Johnny’s billions of followers and lovers have already torn down and crucified Amber. Whereas Johnny has not just lost his life’s work, but his legacy, Pirate of the Caribbean and Fantastic beast, among many others.

