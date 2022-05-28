Will There Be A Season 14 Of NCIS Los Angeles

At 7:30 a.m. on a recent morning outside a maintenance building in a tucked away corner of Fort Snelling National Cemetery, the mournful tune of taps mingles with the roar of jets taking off and landing at nearby Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Joseph Collova, a Marine veteran, is tuning up his trumpet before a day of honoring veterans.

Collova is part of the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, the oldest all-volunteer group for national cemeteries in the U.S. They meet Monday through Friday — 125 veterans, 25 per squad. They perform formal military honors for those veterans being interred at Fort Snelling. which opened in 1936 and has approximately 248,000 individuals buried on its 436 acres.

Mostly senior aged men, they gather at a small room at the cemetery carrying lunchboxes and snacks. At the far end of the room John Barnes, a former Navy submarine engineman, polishes and cleans an ancient 1903 Springfield Rifle.

PREPARATIONS

By 8 a.m. the room is noisy with discussions, questions, and the good-natured ribbing that accompanies any group of military veterans.

Mike Pluta, former Navy flight deck director aboard the USS Ranger, uses his loud voice to get the men focused and organized. Pluta has the distinction of being, to date, the only second generation rifle squad member. His father, Lawrence Pluta, was one of the six veterans who in 1979 founded the squad in response to the active duty military reducing their performance of the traditional ceremony of the rifle volley, taps and the the presentation of the folded flag.

Sitting next to Pluta is the squad’s commander, Robert Selden, a 20-year Air Force veteran, looking over a print out of the day’s interments. He highlights veteran entries and notes the service the individual served in. He also makes a note which of six committal shelters each ceremony is to be held at.

Around 8:30 a.m. the squad stands as Alan Krueger, a former Army chaplain’s assistant, leads the group in a prayer. Upon finishing the prayer the squad recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

Last minute details need attending, too. Tom Mullon, a former Army medic, squares himself away in front of a mirror. Robert Poppoff, who served as a machinist mate aboard the USS Coral Sea, polishes his brass buckles. A bus driver is assigned, flags are removed from their racks, rifles are slung over shoulders, and out towards the bus the squad heads.

FIRST FUNERAL OF THE DAY

The first funeral of the day is for Howard A. Payne, an Army veteran. A quick ride to the committal shelter and the squad exits the van. They try to arrive before the funeral funeral cortege, one the squad members is in radio contact with Fort Snelling National Cemetery staff who inform them the family is approaching.

The color guard, with five flags — the U.S. as well as the colors of four branches of military service — lines up outside the shelter. Ceremonial guards are posted to either side of the colors.

On this day a five-man rifle squad stands at parade rest. Several of the rifle squad members help direct traffic.

Stephan Landgraf, a former Marine, and squad commander Selden step forward to accept the cremated remains of Howard Payne and a folded American flag and solemnly set them before the now assembled family. Selden explains to family members aspects of the ceremony and warns them about the loud noise that accompanies the three rifle volley.

“Squad, present arms,” barks squad leader Pluta. “Make ready, aim, Fire! Fire! Fire! Squad at ease.”

Standing among the rows of head stones Collova and Mullon perform echo taps — two buglers stand a distance apart and achieve a haunting echo effect while playing taps. Each flag except the U.S. is lowered and rifles are presented. Rifle squad members not bearing colors or rifles render a salute.

Following taps, Landgraf steps forward, slowly and ceremoniously picks up the folded American flag and with deliberate steps presents it to the designated next of kin.

As they reach for the flag he gently cradles their hands between his, a comforting gesture learned from his mentor and legendary squad member Charlie Korlath who passed away earlier this year.

Landgraf then repeats the words he has said hundred of times:

“On behalf of the President of the United States, the Armed Forces of the United States and a grateful nation, I present you this flag, a symbol of our great republic for which our departed comrade has honorably served.”

Sometimes Landraf and Selden perform a flag folding ceremony before the presentation, where they either unfold a folded flag and refold it or in the case of a flag draped coffin fold that flag.

With the presentation the MRS ceremony is ended. First the color guard retires, then the rifle squad. Then several MRS members pick up the spend casings, take three and place them in a small purple sack, and hand it over to a family member. The squad will pick up roughly 8,000 spent casing in a year.

UP TO 15 CEREMONIES A DAY

Then it’s onto the next ceremony, 11 more this day.

The Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad may perform up to 15 ceremonies a day, racing from one to the next but the volunteers don’t mind busy schedules, because there is no place they rather be.

“I look so forward to this every Friday,” said Plunta. “The camaraderie amongst the guys, being around the veterans, doing our duty out here.”

Says Poppoff: “These guys are incredible. It’s just great to be here and a part of this.”

Fellowship keeps this group of veterans together but their paths to the squad are as diverse as its members.

“I am a member of the patriot guard and I had seen these gentlemen in action quite often. Once while standing there with the patriot guard and watching the (MSR) doing their honors and it just dawned on me that I needed to belong to this group,” said Ted Hansen, who served on a LST (Landing Ship Tank) in the Navy.

Or sometimes it’s personal, as John Lacina, who served in Air Force, explains.

“My dad is buried out here, my mom is out here, a Catholic priest friend is buried out here, my wife’s first husband is buried out here, I just had a strong fondness for the veterans,” Lacina said. “It came to me I should do something out here because someone is going to do it for me someday.”

One former Marine literally found his way to the squad.

“I came out here on Memorial Day and I got lost,” said Steven Rada. “Ended up right here (at the MSR building). Mike (Plunta) was out on the sidewalk, only 12 people showed up that day, Mike asked if I was a Marine, something about how I carried myself, I answered yes, then he asked if I ever thought about joining a rifle team … and the rest is history. It’s been four and half years.”

To a person their mission, their reason for being a member of the Memorial Rifle Squad is to honor the veterans.

Selden, the squad’s commander, sums it up: “It’s our honor to honor.”