Will There Be A Season 14 Of NCIS Los Angeles
NCIS: Los Angeles is an American action series drawing inspiration from military drama and police procedurals. It first premiered on CBS on September 22nd, 2009. The series takes us through the exploits of the Office of Special Projects based in Los Angeles, a Naval Criminal Investigative Service whose focus is on undercover assignments.
The series is a spin-off of the rather successful NCIS series. It follows agents Sam Hanna and G. Collen through their undercover operations and adventures. There have been thirteen seasons, and now here’s what we know about Season 14.
Will There Be A Season 14?
The show has already been renewed for Season 14. This should be no surprise, as the show is still running strong and has received 7.5 million viewership. CBS’ announcement came on March 31st 2022. This was almost two months before the 13th season was airing. It sure was great news for the fans. The reboot, however, was expected with its audience reception.
Season 14 Plot
There is a pretty large cliffhanger at the end of Season 13. The team still has to save Callen from Katya’s trap. However, the multiple deepfakes throw the trackers off and take away precious time. In the meantime, we also saw Kensi and Marty receive good news on the adoption.
The question we need to answer is, will Callen fall into Katya’s trap, and if not, how does the team plan to save him? The team will pursue Katya, no matter the result, to bring her to justice.
From the words of the showrunner, R. Gemmil, we know that Season 14 will also revolve a little around Hetty, with Gemmil stating that seeds for the arc had been laid out through the thirteenth season. We will also get the answer to if Kensi and Marty will finally become parents like they always wanted and how they balance their lives.
We will also see how Hetty and Callen’s relationship sparks off if it does and what will happen with Katya. There seems to be a lot to answer this season, which means we will not yet be deprived of content. The show should live up to the same standards it did for 13 seasons, with so many questions to be answered.
Cast We Expect To See
We will continue to see LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Chris O’Donnell as Grisha Callen, Daniel Ruah playing KensiBlye, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks and Medalion Rahimi, probably playing Fatima Namazionce again. We’ll also probably see the return of Caleb Castillo as Devin Roundtree and Geral McRaney as Admiral HOllaceKilbride. Sasha Clements will most probably reprise her role as Katya Miranova. Although not as present in Season 13, Linda Hunt will probably be back for the whole of Season 14, playing Henrietta Lange (Hetty).
Where And When To Watch
There are hints that the cast and crew will start filming in July 2022, and we will probably see the release sometime in September 2022. NCIS: Los Angeles is available to stream on many platforms, CBS and Pluto being the main ones. Pramount+ and Amazon Prime Video also have the show. There is no shortage of places to watch the show, and we expect Season 14 to first air on CBS and trickle down to these services.
Which president did the best job with inflation?
”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data.
Buzz: “Which president did the best job with inflation?” It’s not a simple question to answer.
Source: My trusty spreadsheet reviewed inflation rates and White House administrations dating back to World War II. The stats were staggered by six months — so credit or blame for whatever happened in presidential transition years was somewhat shared.
The periods ranked were defined by when political parties controlled the White House. Rankings were based on the change in the inflation rate for each period, from worst to best.
Topline
President Joe Biden has seen inflation average 6.5% in the last 12 months vs. 1.3% in 2020 before he was elected. If this 5.2% jump represented his entire presidency — and he’s been in office just 16 months — it’s a cost-of-living surge topped only by fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter’s days in the White House.
Remember, inflation is often the byproduct of a hot economy, plentiful jobs and shoppers’ spending freely.
So if the cost-of-living challenge is Biden’s fault, he also should get credit for unemployment falling to a 4.6% from 8.1% in 2020. That 3.5-point drop was bested only by another Democrat, Bill Clinton.
Details
History tells us …
#10 Jimmy Carter
Inflation — and the Federal Reserve’s fierce fight against it — gave this Democrat a short White House stint (1977-1980). Global tensions and economic mismanagement meshed to create 10.2% average inflation — the highest in this post-WWII history. The cost of living surged from 5.8% gains to 13.5% — an increase of 7.7 points, also No. 1.
The 6.6% unemployment average — the third-highest rate — masked improvement with joblessness going from 7.7% to 7.2% at the end of his one term, the fourth-best performance since 1944.
#9 Kennedy-Johnson
This Democratic era (1961-1968) of John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, after Kennedy’s assassination, averaged 2.3% inflation — the fourth-lowest. Cost-of-living increases went from 1.5% to 4.2% — a jump of 2.7 points, second-worst. Jobs were plentiful in the Vietnam War boom.
The 5% unemployment average was fourth-lowest and its decline from 5.5% to 3.6% ranked second-best.
#8 Nixon/Ford
This Republican era (1969-1976) of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, after Nixon’s resignation, averaged 6.4% inflation — the second highest of the 10 periods ranked. As Arab oil embargoes added to other cost-of-living woes, inflation rose from 4.2% to 5.8% in eight years — an increase of 1.5 points, the third-worst over eight years.
The 5.6% unemployment average — No. 4 highest — swung up from 3.6% to 7.7% — the biggest jump since World War II.
#7 Harry Truman
During the Democrat’s stay in the White House (1945-1952), inflation averaged 5.3% — the third-highest of the 10 periods ranked. This post-World War II period saw cost-of-living increases go from 1.6% to 2.3% — an increase of 0.7 points, the fourth-largest since 1945.
Jobs during the “Buck Stops Here” presidency? 3.7% unemployment average — the lowest level. But it went from 1.2% to 3% in Truman’s last year — an increase that ranking No. 5 of 10.
#6 George W. Bush
The Republican’s economy (2001-2008) juggled the 9/11 terror attacks, the dot-com-stock collapse and what became an overheated housing market. Inflation averaged 2.6% inflation — No. 5 of the 10 — going from 3.4% to 3.8%. The increase of 0.4 points ranked No. 6.
The younger Bush’s 5.2% unemployment average — No. 6 — didn’t include much of the brewing Great Recession. Joblessness went from 4% to 5.8% after eight years — but that hike was the fourth-largest since 1944.
#5 Bill Clinton
The Democrat’s term (1993-2000) was a mix of mild price hikes and ample employment. Inflation averaged 2.6% — No. 5 lowest — going from 3.04% to 3.37%, the fifth-biggest increase. The 5.4% unemployment average — No. 5 — came as joblessness dropped from 7.5% to 4% — the best performance since WWII.
#4 Donald Trump
The economy during the Republican’s term (2017-2020) was upended by coronavirus. Inflation averaged 2.2% inflation — the third-lowest of the 10. The rate ended back where it began during Trump’s lone term — at 1.3% and fourth-best. And while Trump’s 4.6% unemployment average was second-lowest, the pandemic’s business chill pushed joblessness from 4.9% to 8.1% in four years. That increase was the second-largest since WWII.
#3 Dwight Eisenhower
The Republican’s term (1953-1960) averaged 1.4% inflation — the lowest of the periods ranked — going from 2.3% to 1.5%, a decline of 0.8 points, the third-biggest dip. Jobs? 4.7% unemployment average — third-lowest — but it went from 3% to 5.5% in eight years, the third-worst increase.
#2 Barack Obama
The days of this Democrat in the White House (2009-2016) were a recovery period from the Great Recession’s damage. Inflation averaged 1.5% — the second-lowest since WWII, falling from 3.8% to 1.3%. That decline of 2.5 points was second-best. But hiring was slow to rebound from recessionary lows.
The 7.5% unemployment average was the highest of the 10 eras. But its dip from 5.8% to 4.9% over eight years was the third-best performance.
#1 Reagan-Bush
The White House era of Republicans Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush (1981-1992) averaged 4.2% inflation — No. 4 of the 10. But it’s best remembered for when the cost of living cooled with inflation’s fall from 13.5% to 3% over 12 years. This decline of 10.5 points is unmatched since WWII.
The 7.1% unemployment average during these three terms was the second-highest while going from 7.2% to 7.5%. That uptick may seem mild, yet it likely cost Bush re-election.
Bottom line
The spreadsheet found that over nearly 80 years, inflation averaged 3.69% when Democrats were in command vs. 3.59% for Republicans.
Looking at the cost of living’s direction when Democrats had the White House since 1944, inflation rose in four of five eras — from the year before Democrats gained power, to their last year in command. For Republican presidents, inflation rose by the same metric in just two out of five periods of control.
In this same post-WWII period, a Republican White House saw joblessness average 5.7%, slightly above the Democrats’ 5.6% rate. Unemployment rose during all five periods of Republican control and just once under Democrats.
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at [email protected]
Crimes Of The Future Release Date
David Cronenberg, also known as the body horror master made his return after eight years to direct a new movie. He directed his last movie in 2014 “Maps to the Stars” which flopped at the box office and he took a long break before coming back to the direction, his latest movie is Crimes of Future. From all the bits and pieces present online we can safely say that fans will get exactly what they expect from a Cronenberg movie.
The movie will make its appearance sooner than you think and it will be a fun addition to the 2022 releases.
Release Date
Movies will expand in near future but until then they will release on 3rd June in the US. Reports indicate the movie will initially release only in Los Angeles and New York and later on 10th June it will get released in other parts. It is still unclear if the dates will be the same for the markets outside of the US including the UK.
Before it is made open for the spectators, the movie is set up for Cannes Film Festival 2022. This Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be from 17th May to 28th May.
Plot
When we sit for a David Cronenberg movie we already have a good idea of what we are getting ourselves into, a unique interesting movie. Other directors’ projects can be iterated as unnatural, weird, visceral, or skin slithering. His latest project will fall nicely right into his library with other projects.
The official synopsis by Neon suggests that adaptations to the synthetic environment by the human species push the body to experience new changes and mutations. Saul Tense a celebrity performer artist along with his partner Caprice shows the metamorphosis of his body organs. A detective investigator, Timlin from National Organ Registry precisely tracks their activities. A shady group comes to light who wants to use Saul’s stardom to reveal the next big thing in human evolution to the public.
Any Trailer?
Yes, several trailers have been released which gave us first looks at various movie characters.
CRIMES OF THE FUTURE – Official Redband Trailer
Cast
Cronenberg has teamed up with his most regular, Viggo Mortensen who is the protagonist. He plays Saul Tenser, he is a performer who shows audiences his metamorphosis skills.
You have seen the pair working together on projects like Eastern Promises, A Dangerous Mind, and, A History of Violence. Mortensen has plays Aragorn in Green Book, Captain Fantastic, and Lord of the Rings. The latter two also earned him Oscar nominations.
Léa Seydoux will play as Caprise. You have seen her before in 2 James Bond instalments No Time to Die and Spectre and other notable performances in 2021’s The French Dispatch, The Lobster and Blue is the Warmest Colour which won Cannes.
Kristen Stewart will play Timlin, an investigator. It is her first movie after her Oscar-nominated performance Spencer. She made her Hollywood debut in the famous Twilight Movie franchise. She is also admired for her parts in Still Alice, Personal Shopper.
‘It’s our honor to honor’: All-volunteer memorial rifle squad honor veterans interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery
At 7:30 a.m. on a recent morning outside a maintenance building in a tucked away corner of Fort Snelling National Cemetery, the mournful tune of taps mingles with the roar of jets taking off and landing at nearby Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Joseph Collova, a Marine veteran, is tuning up his trumpet before a day of honoring veterans.
Collova is part of the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, the oldest all-volunteer group for national cemeteries in the U.S. They meet Monday through Friday — 125 veterans, 25 per squad. They perform formal military honors for those veterans being interred at Fort Snelling. which opened in 1936 and has approximately 248,000 individuals buried on its 436 acres.
Mostly senior aged men, they gather at a small room at the cemetery carrying lunchboxes and snacks. At the far end of the room John Barnes, a former Navy submarine engineman, polishes and cleans an ancient 1903 Springfield Rifle.
PREPARATIONS
By 8 a.m. the room is noisy with discussions, questions, and the good-natured ribbing that accompanies any group of military veterans.
Mike Pluta, former Navy flight deck director aboard the USS Ranger, uses his loud voice to get the men focused and organized. Pluta has the distinction of being, to date, the only second generation rifle squad member. His father, Lawrence Pluta, was one of the six veterans who in 1979 founded the squad in response to the active duty military reducing their performance of the traditional ceremony of the rifle volley, taps and the the presentation of the folded flag.
Sitting next to Pluta is the squad’s commander, Robert Selden, a 20-year Air Force veteran, looking over a print out of the day’s interments. He highlights veteran entries and notes the service the individual served in. He also makes a note which of six committal shelters each ceremony is to be held at.
Around 8:30 a.m. the squad stands as Alan Krueger, a former Army chaplain’s assistant, leads the group in a prayer. Upon finishing the prayer the squad recites the Pledge of Allegiance.
Last minute details need attending, too. Tom Mullon, a former Army medic, squares himself away in front of a mirror. Robert Poppoff, who served as a machinist mate aboard the USS Coral Sea, polishes his brass buckles. A bus driver is assigned, flags are removed from their racks, rifles are slung over shoulders, and out towards the bus the squad heads.
FIRST FUNERAL OF THE DAY
The first funeral of the day is for Howard A. Payne, an Army veteran. A quick ride to the committal shelter and the squad exits the van. They try to arrive before the funeral funeral cortege, one the squad members is in radio contact with Fort Snelling National Cemetery staff who inform them the family is approaching.
The color guard, with five flags — the U.S. as well as the colors of four branches of military service — lines up outside the shelter. Ceremonial guards are posted to either side of the colors.
On this day a five-man rifle squad stands at parade rest. Several of the rifle squad members help direct traffic.
Stephan Landgraf, a former Marine, and squad commander Selden step forward to accept the cremated remains of Howard Payne and a folded American flag and solemnly set them before the now assembled family. Selden explains to family members aspects of the ceremony and warns them about the loud noise that accompanies the three rifle volley.
“Squad, present arms,” barks squad leader Pluta. “Make ready, aim, Fire! Fire! Fire! Squad at ease.”
Standing among the rows of head stones Collova and Mullon perform echo taps — two buglers stand a distance apart and achieve a haunting echo effect while playing taps. Each flag except the U.S. is lowered and rifles are presented. Rifle squad members not bearing colors or rifles render a salute.
Following taps, Landgraf steps forward, slowly and ceremoniously picks up the folded American flag and with deliberate steps presents it to the designated next of kin.
As they reach for the flag he gently cradles their hands between his, a comforting gesture learned from his mentor and legendary squad member Charlie Korlath who passed away earlier this year.
Landgraf then repeats the words he has said hundred of times:
“On behalf of the President of the United States, the Armed Forces of the United States and a grateful nation, I present you this flag, a symbol of our great republic for which our departed comrade has honorably served.”
Sometimes Landraf and Selden perform a flag folding ceremony before the presentation, where they either unfold a folded flag and refold it or in the case of a flag draped coffin fold that flag.
With the presentation the MRS ceremony is ended. First the color guard retires, then the rifle squad. Then several MRS members pick up the spend casings, take three and place them in a small purple sack, and hand it over to a family member. The squad will pick up roughly 8,000 spent casing in a year.
UP TO 15 CEREMONIES A DAY
Then it’s onto the next ceremony, 11 more this day.
The Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad may perform up to 15 ceremonies a day, racing from one to the next but the volunteers don’t mind busy schedules, because there is no place they rather be.
“I look so forward to this every Friday,” said Plunta. “The camaraderie amongst the guys, being around the veterans, doing our duty out here.”
Says Poppoff: “These guys are incredible. It’s just great to be here and a part of this.”
Fellowship keeps this group of veterans together but their paths to the squad are as diverse as its members.
“I am a member of the patriot guard and I had seen these gentlemen in action quite often. Once while standing there with the patriot guard and watching the (MSR) doing their honors and it just dawned on me that I needed to belong to this group,” said Ted Hansen, who served on a LST (Landing Ship Tank) in the Navy.
Or sometimes it’s personal, as John Lacina, who served in Air Force, explains.
“My dad is buried out here, my mom is out here, a Catholic priest friend is buried out here, my wife’s first husband is buried out here, I just had a strong fondness for the veterans,” Lacina said. “It came to me I should do something out here because someone is going to do it for me someday.”
One former Marine literally found his way to the squad.
“I came out here on Memorial Day and I got lost,” said Steven Rada. “Ended up right here (at the MSR building). Mike (Plunta) was out on the sidewalk, only 12 people showed up that day, Mike asked if I was a Marine, something about how I carried myself, I answered yes, then he asked if I ever thought about joining a rifle team … and the rest is history. It’s been four and half years.”
To a person their mission, their reason for being a member of the Memorial Rifle Squad is to honor the veterans.
Selden, the squad’s commander, sums it up: “It’s our honor to honor.”
